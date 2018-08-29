Clorox's Declining Gross Margin Is A Concern

Investment Thesis

In its Q4 fiscal 2018, Clorox (CLX) delivered the third consecutive quarter of gross margin compression year over year. The company has plans to help offset this margin compression through its cost saving and pricing initiatives. However, given truck driver shortages and projected higher inflation growth rate in H2 2018, we believe it will be challenging for Clorox to fully offset the margin compression. The company only projects about 1-4% of EPS growth in its upcoming fiscal 2019.

Clorox’s Declining Gross Margin

Below is the chart that shows Clorox’s gross margin in the past 3 fiscal years. Clorox’s gross margin of 44% in its Q4 fiscal 2018 was a decline of 170 basis points year over year. In fact, this was the third consecutive quarter of year over year decline in its gross margin. The decline in its margin in Q4 was mostly due to unfavorable raw materials costs, as well as logistics costs.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Like many consumer staples, Clorox also faces the challenge of gross margin compression. This is because we are now in the latter stage of the economic cycle where the economy is running close to full capacity. In this stage, inflation typically trends up. Below is the table that shows the actual and projected CPI growth rates in the United States in 2018 and 2019. As can be seen, its CPI growth is projected to be near 3% in the second half of 2018. Rising inflation will inevitably impact its raw material cost. In addition, there is typically a shortage of workers such as truck drivers. This will result in rising transportation expenses.

YoY Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18F Q4 18F 2019F Real GDP Growth (%) 2.0 4.1 2.6 2.1 1.9 CPI (%) 2.2 2.7 2.9 2.9 2.5 Unemployment Rate (%) 4.1 3.8 3.6 3.5 3.4

Source: Created by author; CIBC Economics

Can the Company Mitigate the Rising Cost?

Cost savings initiatives

Management in its past conference call expressed its intention to mitigate the profit margin compression through its cost savings pipeline but did not go into further details of what exactly it will do. We believe it is a combination of supply chain optimization and productivity initiatives. The company has certainly done a good job operating lean in the past. However, we are not sure if the company can fully mitigate its gross margin compression, given the fact that inflation is expected to remain near 3% in the second half of 2018 (see table above).

Price increase

To help offset its gross margin compression, Clorox also plans to increase prices for about half of its products in the upcoming fiscal year. The company has already increased the price for about 30% of its products in the past year. This should help offset its profit margin compression. However, we also suspect that its competitors may gain some market share as many consumers look to offset the price increase by seeking alternatives. This may impact its volumes in the next few quarters. However, we do not believe this will be material given the fact that Clorox has established itself with multiple brands that are in the leading positions in both the United States and other parts of the world. As can be seen from the table below, its brands such as Clorox, Glad, and Burt’s Bees have leading market positions globally.

Source: Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

Foreign Exchange risk

Clorox’s International segment accounts for about 17% of its total business. Management believes that its International segment will eventually reach about 20% of its total business in the future. As the chart below shows, Latin America accounts for about 8% of its total business or nearly 50% of its International segment revenue. As we know, many Latin American countries such as Venezuela and Argentina are facing the risk of further currency devaluation due to their high level of foreign debts. Since Venezuela and Argentina account for about one third of its International segment revenue, if further currency devaluations happen, Clorox’s business will be impacted negatively.

Source: Q4 2018 Investor Presentation

Valuation: Fairly Valued

Clorox is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 22.65x. This is slightly above its 5-year average of 22.17x. Clorox is also trading slightly above its competitor Colgate-Palmolive’s (CL) 22.08x. In terms of price to cash flow ratio, Clorox’s current P/CF ratio of 19.68x is about 1 multiple higher than its 5-year average of 18.64x. Given the fact that management only expects about 1% to 4% of diluted EPS growth for its fiscal 2019, we think its share price is currently fairly valued.

Source: YCharts

Clorox currently pays a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.7%. Clorox has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. We believe management will continue to raise its dividend next year. However, the increase will likely be modest as management only forecasted a modest growth in EPS for its fiscal 2019. Clorox’s dividend is safe with a target payout ratio of 60% to 70% of its annual free cash flow.

Investor Takeaway

Although Clorox has cost saving and pricing initiatives, we believe these efforts may not be able to fully mitigate its gross margin compression. The company’s share price is also fairly valued. Given its EPS is only expected to grow by 1 to 4% next year, we believe investors should patiently wait for a more attractive entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

