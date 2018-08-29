Intel: A Good Time To Hedge With AMD

Intel (INTC) is about as blue-chip as firms get – after all, its logo is blue and it makes chips. Nevertheless, Intel faces a number of significant long-term challenges, including imminent loss of node leadership; resurgent competition; security concerns; difficult-to-maintain margins; and leadership uncertainty. These are not small problems, and recent developments remind me of Warren Buffett’s adage that “bad news often surfaces serially: you see a cockroach in your kitchen; as the days go by, you meet his relatives.” Consequently, although I remain bullish on Intel, I am not exactly comfortable. No doubt many other investors feel the same way as the worries pile up month-to-month. These investors should consider hedging Intel with a position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Below I provide detailed analysis to support this position. I begin by identifying Intel’s major long-term risks and the business segments to which they primarily apply. Next, I evaluate how Intel’s risks correlate with AMD’s prospects and argue that AMD is an attractive hedge.

Major Long-Term Risk Factors

Many investors will already know of the long-term risks associated with Intel, but laying out each risk systematically will help us think more carefully about which of Intel’s segments are subject to which risks and to what extent each risk may be hedged with a position in AMD.

1. Node Risk. Intel’s first problem arises in the area of fabrication. Intel seems to have lost node leadership to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) as the latter ramps volume production on its new 7-nanometer process. The general expectation is that Apple’s new iPhones will bring TSMC’s 7-nm to consumers in a few weeks. Meanwhile, Intel has only promised that its comparable 10-nm process will reach volume production during the second half of 2019, which would put Intel about 12 months behind TSMC. Moreover, given its extensive previous delays in node transition to 10-nm, there is also some chance that Intel may fall behind even further. Consequently, there is risk that TSMC will not only maintain its fabrication advantage but perhaps even expand it in coming years. And in doing so, TSMC would be making its superior fabrication technology available to Intel’s competitors – notably, AMD – who can then leverage it to take market share.

2. Architectural Risk. After fabrication issues come architecture issues. Here, Intel may be about to lose leadership to AMD. Not only is AMD about to transition to TSMC’s 7-nm process, it is also overtaking Intel in terms of core count with the introduction of Infinity Fabric. The transition to 7-nm should improve clock speeds (at least that is what Global Foundries expected before it put 7-nm on hold). Increased core count should improve multi-thread performance, especially as more developers add software support. As a result, Intel faces a very significant risk of falling behind AMD architecturally and losing market share to it.

3. Security Risk. Over the past several months, a number of security-related vulnerabilities have been discovered in the design of Intel processors (most notably Meltdown and Specter). There is risk that additional flaws may surface in the future, as well as risk that fixes for future vulnerabilities might reduce processor performance and thereby compound Intel’s problems (as fixes for Meltdown and Spectre did). Should more security vulnerabilities materialize, they could significantly impact demand for Intel processors – particularly for sensitive tasks in enterprise, data center, and government.

4. Margin Contraction Risk. Over the most recent six months, Intel reported gross margins of 61.0% and operating margins of 29.5%, compared to year-ago margins of 61.8% and 25.3% respectively. There is substantial risk that Intel will not be able to maintain these numbers in the long run. The availability of alternatives from AMD is transitioning the market from what was basically a monopoly to a duopoly. AMD also seems willing to compete on price/performance. Consequently, Intel may be forced to lower margins for the sake of preserving market share. It may also be forced to increase R&D spending in order to keep up in architecture and fabrication and/or accelerate progress there. Consequently, there is a reasonable risk that Intel’s profit margins will decline in response to its evolving competitive environment.

5. Leadership Risk. Finally, all the above risks are compounded by uncertainty over leadership. Addressing the above challenges should be atop the agenda for Intel’s incoming CEO, but it is difficult to say how he or she will react. There is uncertainty over who will be selected for the position, and uncertainty over what strategic choices he or she will make. Under new leadership, will Intel focus on technology over financials or financials over technology? Will it look to accelerate its long-term roadmap? Will there be major strategic changes? Hard to say. But there is a reasonable chance that Intel’s next CEO will not get everything right, and some additional risk that he or she might oversee an increase rather than decrease in Intel’s problems.

Downside Risks By Business Segment

Having laid out the major long-term challenges faced by Intel, let’s next consider to what extent Intel’s individual business segments are susceptible to significant downside due to each risk factor. Figure 1 below summarizes the analysis.

Figure 1: Major Risk Factors By Business Segment.

Segment and Revenue Data: Intel Annual Report 2017. Remainder by author.

The current risks associated with node and architectural leadership primarily affect Intel’s Client Computing and Data Center segments because these segments revolve most directly around the sale of traditional CPUs. Internet of Things may also be materially affected, since many applications in the area such as autonomous vehicles depend on high-performance computing. But presumably Non-Volatile Memory is largely unaffected since it relies on different fabrication processes and architectural approaches. Programmable Solutions should also be largely unaffected since it involves much more specialized applications than Intel’s general purpose CPU business.

Margin contraction risk also seems likely to be concentrated in Client Computing and Data Center. Not only are margins in these segments sky-high at the moment (Client Computing and Data Center reported YTD operating margins of 35.5% and 49.1% respectively), these segments are also most impacted by AMD’s resurgence – which may eventually move Intel to lower prices or to step up R&D spending in order to remain competitive. Internet of Things, Non-Volatile Memory, and Programmable Solutions are subject to different market dynamics; moreover, given the small size of these segments, it is more likely that they would see margin improvements if they grow and achieve better economies of scale.

On the other hand, security risk and leadership risk should be expected to affect all of Intel’s segments. In terms of security, although the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities which have made the news in recent months have primarily affected Client Computing and Data Center, future vulnerabilities may affect other segments as well. In terms of leadership, it is difficult to predict how Intel’s next CEO will approach its various segments and what strategic decisions he or she will make in each.

The AMD Hedge

As readers can see, Intel’s two core business segments – which together comprised 84% of revenues in 2017 – currently face the greatest downside risk because they are subject to all five risk factors listed above. Node and architectural risks primarily affect these segments at present, as do the security vulnerabilities discovered in recent months. Client Computing and Data Center are also susceptible to margin contractions due to resurgent competition from AMD, as well as potential missteps by Intel’s future CEO.

Client Computing and Data Center are also the segments which may most effectively be hedged with a position in AMD. Figure 2 below highlights which segments and risks a position in AMD may be expected to hedge effectively.

Figure 2: AMD Correlation By Business Segment.

Segment and Revenue Data: Intel Annual Report 2017. Remainder by author.

It seems fairly clear that AMD’s prospects should tend to be largely uncorrelated with Intel’s performance in Programmable Solutions, Non-Volatile Memory, and Internet of Things. AMD currently has no presence in Programmable Solutions and Non-Volatile Memory, and little more in Internet of Things. As such, it makes sense that AMD would not benefit very significantly should Intel run into problems in these segments.

However, a position in AMD should provide a solid hedge against downside risk in Intel’s two biggest segments, Client Computing and Data Center. AMD will be the obvious beneficiary should Intel experience setbacks in node transitions or architectural development, since its technology is the only alternative to Intel’s. Likewise, should further security issues be discovered with Intel processors, discontented customers can go nowhere else but to AMD. And should poor leadership harm Intel’s future prospects in Client Computing and Data Center, AMD will again be ready to reap the benefits.

The only risk for Client Computing and Data Center that a position in AMD would not necessarily hedge is margin contraction risk. On one hand, a contraction in Intel’s margins would likely be symptomatic of an improvement in AMD’s prospects because resurgent competition from AMD is the primary reason for worrying about margin contraction in the first place. On the other hand, it is possible that if Intel’s margins decline due to price competition then this would put downward pressure on AMD’s margins as well. Consequently, a position AMD may hedge against a decline in Intel’s margins, but it also may not.

Thus, although a position AMD cannot hedge every risk associated with Intel, it should prove a solid hedge for a large proportion of the long-term risks in Intel’s two biggest segments. AMD is itself responsible for creating some of Intel’s present challenges – were Intel still a monopoly, each of the above issues would have far less potential impact on profitability. As such, it makes sense that if Intel’s downside risks materialize, AMD will be the primary beneficiary.

Price action over the last year also suggests that the negative correlation between Intel and AMD stocks is becoming more solidified as AMD emerges as a viable competitor to Intel again.

INTC data by YCharts

Figure 3: Negative correlation between Intel and AMD stock prices.

I know, of course, that AMD currently looks expensive due to the recent run-up in price. Perhaps it will retrace and investors will find a better buying opportunity. At any rate, AMD has plenty of room for expansion in market capitalization even at current highs. As of now, AMD has a fully-diluted market cap of around $30 billion, so AMD is still quite small as far as major semiconductor players go. But if AMD keeps taking market share from Intel, and especially if some of the risks listed above were to materialize, then it should very much count as a major player in a couple of years as it becomes a co-duopolist alongside Intel.

AMD’s small size in comparison with Intel also makes it a very effective hedge. Even if declines in Intel’s market cap are only accompanied by disproportionately small absolute increases in AMD’s, AMD should still see significant percentage increases. For instance, should a $50b decline in Intel’s market cap only be accompanied by a $10b increase in AMD’s market cap, AMD’s stock price would still increase by 33% in exchange for the 23% decline in Intel’s stock price. Thus, AMD can provide a substantial hedge to Intel even if declines in Intel’s market cap only produce disproportionately small absolute increases in AMD’s market cap.

Finally, there is a case to be made that AMD is a good investment in its own right even if Intel does not suffer any very drastic setbacks. AMD has shown in recent months that it can be profitable even with very modest shares in client computing and data center. Of these, the data center market is generally expected to grow very significantly over the next several years as well, so AMD could potentially see solid earnings growth even if it does not snatch away large chunks of market share from Intel. AMD could also see improved financial performance from its GPU and semi-custom businesses. As such, AMD is not just a hedge. But it is a very good hedge for Intel, and one that Intel investors should consider in case the next few years bring more trouble.

With the ongoing secular growth trends in data centers, big data, AI, machine learning, etc., I feel reasonably certain that Intel and AMD have been presented an excellent opportunity for profits and growth over the next several years. However, it is less clear which one of the two will better capitalize on this opportunity. It therefore makes sense to play both sides. This way, investors can rest easier in the knowledge that the benefits of secular growth in the processor industry will find their way into their pockets one way or other.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, AMD, TSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.