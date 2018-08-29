AT&T: Don't Wait To Pay A High Price For A Cheery Consensus

So too the valuation. However, there was concern over the short-term share price.

Recently I came across an analyst note from Wells Fargo Securities regarding Texas-based telecommunications giant AT&T (T). I’d like to highlight a couple of tidbits from that note related to investor psychology:

“While we agree in the longer-term story of AT&T’s strategic perspective as a potential force in media, we believe the stock will be range-bound over the near to medium term. As a result, we are downgrading our rating of it to Market Perform.”

In other words, this particular analyst believes in AT&T the business, but they’ve wrapped themselves up in trying to figure out what other people may or may not be willing to pay in the short term.

Think about that. The thesis is not “AT&T’s strategy is losing traction or the debt load is a drag” or anything of the sort. Instead, it's a guess on short-term pricing bids. It's akin to seeing a great long-term rental apartment investment but then turning it down because you’re uncertain whether or not you could sell it at a profit a month later.

And this idea is not just an isolated incident. The note reiterates:

“While the stock’s valuation appears compelling (trading at nine times 2019 estimated EPS), we believe it has to get a few full quarters under its belt before the longer-term strategy gains more credibility with investors. Our estimates are unchanged, but our price target is now $35, down from $40.”

Now how do you like that? “Our estimates are unchanged” and yet current market pricing has influenced them. This is why, in my opinion, opportunities can materialize in plain sight with massive companies. The investor psychology of short-term liquidity bids – which ought to aid – do nothing but torment a great deal of market participants. You have a large population of “helpers” controlling or influencing an exceptional amount of money and effectively suggesting “wait for the price to go up.”

When I read these lines, I was reminded of Warren Buffett’s “You Pay A Very High Price In The Stock Market For A Cheery Consensus” as a perfect counterpoint:

“A second argument is made that there are just too many question marks about the near future; wouldn’t it be better to wait until things clear up a bit? You know the prose: “Maintain buying reserves until current uncertainties are resolved,” etc. Before reaching for that crutch, face up to two unpleasant facts: The future is never clear; you pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus. Uncertainty actually is the friend of the buyer of long-term values.”

If you find something you like today, trying to take a secondary step and guess the price action adds both a layer of complexity, and as we’ll see, a large potential detriment to the long-term owner. If you’re speculating you care about short-term price moves, but if you’re investing, this does not hold (so much so that the rational expectation for the short and medium term is actually the opposite).

Suppose this is what your “back of the envelope” value calculation for AT&T looks like.

AT&T has told investors to anticipate something close to $3.50 in earnings per share for 2018. We’ll use that number as our baseline. Intermediate-term growth estimates are in the mid-single digits. Let’s call it 5% per year (as a point of reference the company grew earnings per share by just under 5% annually during the last decade). At that rate the company would be earning $5.70 or so per share after a decade.

Since the turn of the century a “typical” earnings multiple for the firm has been around 13 or 14. Using 13 times future earnings that equates to a potential share price of ~$74. The dividend has been increasing by 4 cents per year for the last decade. Should this trend continue you’d anticipate receiving ~$22 in cash dividends (along with a reduced payout ratio along the way).

Put together, that equates to a total potential value of ~$96 after a decade. Now whether or not this is attractive depends on 1) your confidence in those assumptions and 2) the current share price. The first part is critical, but naturally unknown so it's prudent to bake in a good deal of wiggle room. The second part is easy to calculate.

Based on a current share price of ~$32.50, this estimate would imply a total gain of nearly 200% or an annualized return of a bit more than 11% per annum. Again it's important to note that you’re simply making guesses about the future here, but the point is that it's not difficult to develop a solid investment case based on average business results.

That’s looking out longer term. In the short term, anything can happen. Indeed, using AT&T as an example, the share price has fallen ~25% in the last year and a half while the business is now earning more and paying out more in dividends.

However, the fear of lower short-term price swings – when you have an eye on a long-term holding – should not dissuade an investment today, given that you believe today’s valuation is reasonable.

Certainly a valuation can get more “reasonable” and go much lower. However, I would like to highlight two very important points.

First, if you’re a long-term owner in a business without plans to sell in the short term, the business can often be better off with lower prices. If a company were repurchasing shares you’d much prefer for it to buy out past owners at a discount instead of premium.

Second, if you buy and later on the share price stays the same or goes lower (and you still like the business) you’re not forced to sit around and mope. Instead, you have recourse. You can reinvest dividends and buy more, thereby grabbing a larger claim on the earnings and cash flow pie. (Your “cash flow buck” goes further.)

On the other hand, if you do not buy and later see a higher price in a month or a year, you have no recourse. You can’t go back and say that you’d actually like to buy at the lower price that was once offered. You knew it represented a good value, and the long-term business looked compelling, but you just weren’t sure at the time. So now you’d like a do-over.

The investing world doesn’t work that way. You have to take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves. In other words: “you pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus.”

Now I don’t want to be too optimistic on the security or too pessimistic on the research note. It did bring up legitimate concerns like pressure on entertainment margins, figuring out new acquisitions and focusing on deleveraging targets. More specifically, debt is a big factor for AT&T that is serviceable today but could become a large burden at some point down the road. I don’t want to take away from that.

However, I do want to underscore the ideology, be it with AT&T in particular or another security with the same rationale. If you find a business that you think you can understand, that looks attractive over the long term, you don’t want to miss those sorts of opportunities because you are worried about what might happen with the share price next week or month.

For starters, what happens with short-term pricing doesn’t matter for long-term returns (and if anything can actually provide a small boost if a company is repurchasing shares). Just as important is the idea of recourse. You can always add more at a lower price. What's difficult is trying to buy once the price has already gone up. The opportunity cost of waiting can be a much larger risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.