Further Insight Into The BofA Merrill Lynch Downgrade Of Applied Materials

The semiconductor equipment market is now expected to grow about 10% in 2018, meaning that 2H 2018 revenues need to drop 23.9% from 1H 2018.

Applied Materials has been losing market share to main competitors for five of the last six quarters.

Although Applied Materials gave revenue guidance of -4% next quarter and flat the following quarter, BofA Merrill Lynch expects the company's semiconductor equipment revenues to drop 15.2% next quarter.

BofA Merrill Lynch analyst Vivek Arya downgraded Applied Materials (AMAT) on August 27, 2018. That downgrade follows and corroborates my analysis of the semiconductor equipment growth for 2H 2018, which I detailed in an August 1, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Lam Research Is Up On Weak Outlook - What's A Trough?" In that article, I calculated that semiconductor equipment revenues will drop from $35.3 billion in 1H 2018 to only $27.0 billion in 2H 2018. Thus, 2H revenues would drop 23.9%.

In this article, I want to focus on Applied Materials, the chief competitor of Lam Research (LRCX) and discuss revenues and market share in light of a dwindling equipment market and the BoAML downgrade.

Chart 1 shows market shares among the top seven semiconductor equipment companies, comparing market shares for CY 2017 with 1H 2018. Data are for semiconductor equipment only and do not include service or spare parts. Foreign currencies were converted to US dollars using exchange rates on a quarterly basis.

Chart 1

Chart 1 shows that Applied Materials, the top ranked company, lost more than 2 share points in 1H 2017 according to The Information Network's report entitled "The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts." AMAT competes directly with several companies:

Lam Research in deposition and etch

Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY) in deposition and etch

KLA-Tencor (KLAC) in inspection/metrology

Screen Semiconductor in wafer anneal and inspection/metrology

Hitachi High Technologies (OTC:HICTF) in etch and inspection/metrology

AMAT does not compete directly with ASML (ASML) which makes lithography equipment.

Table 1 lists the data from Chart 1 in addition to market shares for these same companies for CY 2016. AMAT lost share in both CY 2017 and in 1H 2018 compared with CY 2016. KLA-Tencor and Hitachi High Technologies also lost share in this time period.

ASML, Lam Research, and Tokyo Electron gained market share for this time period. LRCX and Tokyo Electron are the main competitors of AMAT, so one can assume that AMAT lost share in deposition and etch to these competitors.

Taking a closer look at the entire semiconductor equipment market, Chart 2 compares Q1 2017 with Q1 2018. We observe the same trend. AMAT's share of the semiconductor equipment market dropped from 18.4% in Q1 2017 to 17.7% in Q1 2018. ASML, LRCX, and Tokyo Electron grew while KLAC dropped.

Chart 2

Investor Takeaway

AMAT's CEO Dickerson noted in the company's conference call:

Our fiscal Q4 business outlook calls for semiconductor systems revenue to decline by about 4% year-over-year with non-GAAP earnings to increase by about 3% year-over-year at the midpoint to $0.96. From what I can see today, semiconductor systems revenue will be flat to slightly higher sequentially in Q1. Fiscal 2018 remains on track to be another record setting year for Applied Materials, and we expect each of our major businesses to deliver strong double-digit growth."

This is in stark contrast to a hard trough for the September quarter reported by both LRCX and KLAC. For example, Martin Brian Anstice, Lam Research CEO commented in the company's conference call:

We noted last quarter that we expected low double-digit WFE growth in 2018…. We now plan overall 2018 WFE up year-over-year in the single-digit range."

Just one note of clarification for the purists. The total semiconductor equipment market is a combination of what is referred to as wafer front end (WFE) and wafer level packaging and assembly, commonly referred to as back end. Back end is only about 5% of the total equipment market. Complicating the fact is that AMAT and others refer to the market as WFE, but in fact, reported revenues include back end for items such as electrochemical deposition equipment for copper redistribution lines for a wafer level package. Thus, for estimates, both numbers can be interchanged with minimal impact on company guidance or revenue.

As I stated above for my Seeking Alpha article on LRCX, I calculated that in order for the semiconductor equipment market to grow in the single digit range (forecast by LRCX and KLAC) for CY 2018, 2H 2018 revenues would need to drop 23.9%.

So, the comment by AMAT's Dickerson that:

we expect each of our major businesses to deliver strong double-digit growth"

...raises a question (besides his math) that if AMAT is losing share, as illustrated in Chart 1 and Tables 1 and 2, how are they going to grow strong double digits when the overall semiconductor equipment market is growing only in the high single digit market!

Dickerson didn't fool me and he didn't fool BofA Merrill Lynch analyst Vivek Arya.

In fact, Arya believes AMAT's next quarter (October 2018) will not drop 4% but 15.2%, which is in line with my analysis that the overall equipment market will drop 23.9% in 2H 2018. Table 2 shows AMAT's semiconductor equipment revenues by each of the major semiconductor segments.

Another startling (to me) comment by Dickerson during his conference call illustrates the hyperbole that continues to be used by AMAT management to promote the company when, in fact, it has been underperforming the entire semiconductor equipment industry for five of the last six quarters among the same top seven companies.

In semiconductor, we've gained 7 points of market share in memory since 2013, while maintaining our traditionally strong position in logic foundry. As a result, we are now very well balanced across market segments."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.