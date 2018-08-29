Amazon's AWS Faces Another Threat

Amazon (AMZN) has built an enviable cash cow with its Amazon Web Services, AWS, but this could soon be under a big threat. In the recent quarter, AWS posted $6.1 billion in revenue. This was a 49% jump from year-ago revenue of $4.1 billion. There was an even bigger jump in the operating income of this segment from $916 million to $1,642 million, or 80% growth. This uptick was seen even when there were price cuts offered by Amazon. A big reason is better economies of scale which has reduced operating expenses.

However, Alibaba's (BABA) cloud segment can end up giving AWS one of the biggest challenges seen in its history. AWS is close to $25 billion annual run rate while Alibaba cloud is only at $3 billion. But this won't be a David vs. Goliath battle, instead, it is very much a battle of equals. Alibaba has a number of advantages which can help it close the gap with AWS.

Strengths and weaknesses of AWS

Many big tech giants have tried and failed to dethrone or come close to the revenue base of AWS. The list is long but some of the big ones are Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), and International Business Machines (IBM). There has been a history of massive price cuts in this segment as these tech giants tried to attract more clients. AWS has been able to maintain its lead over all of these competitors.

Source: Synergy Research

As shown by the above chart, Amazon has the biggest market share and is still growing at a decent pace. Although Microsoft and Google are closer to Amazon compared to Alibaba, there are a couple of important differences in their services. None of the companies provide in-depth detail about the percentage of revenue from different types of their cloud services. However, we know that Microsoft is heavily reliant on Software-as-a-service or SaaS. Google's CEO mentioned that its cloud revenue is now a billion-dollar-a-quarter. Several cloud services provided by Google do not directly compete with AWS.

One of the reasons why Amazon has been able to keep ahead of other competitors is because of its already close relationship with a huge number of clients due to its retail platform. Amazon has experience with both small and large businesses who sell their products on Amazon. It knows exactly the requirement of these organizations and is able to provide better-tailored products for their cloud requirement. This is something that Microsoft and Google cannot replicate.

Fig: Comparison of AWS performance from the year-ago quarter. Source: Company filings

As we saw from the recent earnings result, AWS is able to leverage its operations to improve the margins significantly. In the year-ago quarter, operating income was $916 million and in the recent quarter, it was $1,642 million. Hence, in the year-ago quarter operating margin of AWS was 22.34% while in the recent quarter it was 26.91%. This improvement of over 4.50 percentage points in operating margin has helped in improving overall income and EPS.

But, Alibaba also has all the advantages mentioned for AWS. It has the experience of closely working with a large number of businesses. Alibaba cloud is also very similar to AWS which reduces the effort for developers to shift from one platform to another. Alibaba provides almost similar IaaS and PaaS options to its clients.

The biggest advantage that Alibaba has is its ability to make huge investments. We have already seen it pour billions of dollars in South Asia and Southeast Asia to get a market leadership position in many segments. It is now focusing on cloud and the management has singled it out as the next important segment for investment. It is likely that we will see massive investments as Alibaba ramps up its cloud business.

Currently, the cloud segment of Alibaba is showing EBITA margin of negative 8% while the revenue has grown by over 100% from the year-ago period. There has been a substantial improvement in margin as the revenue has grown in the past few quarters. This shows that with economies of scale, Alibaba can achieve better margins. Due to this trend, it is almost certain that Alibaba would try its best to expand its cloud segment at the quickest pace possible.

If Alibaba resorts to massive price cuts or investments, AWS would need to respond to it which can hurt the future growth momentum as well as the recent improvement in operating margin.

Future trajectory

There is still a lot of room for expansion in the cloud segment which is shown by the growth rate of almost every company involved in cloud business.

Source: Gartner

According to a recent report by Gartner, the IaaS and PaaS segment together can have an addressable market of $110 billion by 2021. If Amazon and Alibaba end up carving a major portion of this market among them, it would still provide AWS with enough room to continue the current growth rate. However, the growth of Alibaba will certainly put pressure on future margins of AWS as both the platforms provide almost similar services.

With a YoY growth rate of over 100%, it is possible that we can see Alibaba cloud hit $10 billion annualized revenue sometime in the next year. This would place the company in the top 3 cloud players and be a direct challenge to AWS in many lucrative markets and regions.

Alibaba already has a significant presence in Southeast Asia and South Asia where it has invested in a number of major e-commerce, delivery, and payment platforms. All these platforms have heavy cloud requirements, and it is obvious that they would choose Alibaba cloud over AWS. Alibaba also has a close partnership with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) which has a 30% stake in Alibaba. SoftBank has invested billions of dollars in numerous startups across all regions of the world. Everything else being equal, Alibaba cloud can have an edge over AWS when new cloud contracts are chosen by these companies.

Impact on Valuation

Amazon's stock has been on a big bullish run in the past three years which has seen its price increase from less than $400 to over $1,800. A big part of this growth can be assigned to the results of the AWS segment.

Fig: AWS revenue from Q1 2014 to Q2 2018. Source: Company filings

In the past four years, AWS has seen its quarterly revenue increase by 500% from $1 billion to over $6.1 billion. The correlation between AWS growth and the stock price has been very high. There has also been a much higher increase in operating income of AWS which has helped increase the valuation of AMZN. The rapidly growing operating income of AWS has given Amazon enough room to make investments in future growth segments for the company. Hence, any strong challenger to this segment will lead to lowering of the bullish sentiment for the company.

Investor Takeaway

Amazon's cloud segment is ahead of most of the competitors. Even after many price cuts, the company was able to deliver rapid growth in revenue along with the expansion of margins. As Alibaba increases its investments in its own cloud segment, AWS would need to engage in trench warfare with Alibaba to maintain its market share. Both AWS and Alibaba cloud have very similar services. This should negatively impact the growth momentum and margins of AWS.

Although the overall market pie is increasing at a rapid pace which gives enough room to grow for all giants, AWS is certainly in a tight position. Amazon depends on AWS to provide healthy cash flow to invest in other businesses. Hence, even a few percentage point decline in AWS margins can have a bigger than expected impact on Amazon. Investors should closely watch the revenue growth and margins of AWS as well as Alibaba's cloud segment in the next few quarters to gauge the exact impact on future growth momentum of Amazon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.