Virtus Total Return Has A 13% Distribution Yield But Trades At A 6% Discount

Similar closed-end funds with double-digit managed distribution yields usually trade at premiums over NAV, while ZF is an exception and is currently available at nearly a 6% discount.

ZF uses a Managed Distribution Plan where the fund pays out a regular quarterly distribution of $0.361 or 13.6% annualized.

The equity portion of the fund invests globally in owners/operators of infrastructure in the communications, utility, energy and transportation industries.

The fund uses an opportunistic options overlay strategy that seeks to generate additional income and allows them to pay out a higher distribution yield.

ZF is a Virtus leveraged closed-end fund with a current target allocation of about 60% of total assets in equities and 40% in fixed income.

The Virtus Total Return Fund (ZF) was originally created in 2005 but used the ticker DCA. In April 2017, it merged with the Zweig Fund, and the ticker then changed from DCA to ZF. It is important to note that when reviewing its long-term performance, the fund's performance history prior to April 3, 2017, reflects the performance of DCA and not the old ZF.

The performance prior to 12/09/2011 was attained by a different investment adviser using a different strategy. The original Zweig Fund actually began operations in 1986. Because of all of the changes over the years, it is probably best to ignore the older performance numbers and focus primarily on performance since April 2017.

(Data below is sourced from the Virtus website unless otherwise stated.)

Fund Objective

The fund's investment primary objective is capital appreciation, with current income as a secondary objective. The fund invests around 60% of total assets in equity securities and 40% in fixed income. An option overlay strategy is used to generate additional income.

The equity portion of the fund invests in securities that tend to do better in a "risk off" environment - they invest globally in owners/operators of infrastructure in the communications, utility, transportation, and energy industries.

The fixed income portion of the fund is designed to generate high current income and total return by using active sector rotation, extensive credit research and risk management designed to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued areas of the fixed income markets.

Options Overlay Strategy

The fund's option overlay strategy uses index-based, out-of-the-money put and call spreads. The strategy is driven by implied volatility as measured by the VIX, and they seek to exploit pricing inefficiencies in options on the S&P 500 index.

S&P index options tend to be more liquid than options on individual stocks and have a lower bid-asked spread. Because of this, the fund's option strategy likely has lower cost and "slippage" than other closed-end fund peers that use options.

There were some interesting comments about the options overlay strategy in the last shareholder report and I've included some excerpts below.

"How did the options overlay strategy perform for the Fund during the fiscal six-month period? The options overlay strategy has been successful in prior periods partly due to three key factors: the ability to adjust to changing market dynamics;

the very short-term outlook, as option spreads are rolled every two-weeks.

the absence of frequent, sharp and significant moves in the S&P 500® Index. These factors allowed the strategy to incorporate new market conditions, and, as a result, to mitigate various market events that led to losses for other income-producing strategies. When the S&P 500® Index makes large and fast moves that are not priced into the implied volatility of the options market, the strategy can and will incur losses. This was the case in the first quarter of 2018, which produced a highly unstable market that experienced multiple sharp moves - both to the upside and the downside - during which the options overlay strategy made a series of unprofitable trades. In this challenging environment, the overlay strategy lost 6.64% (gross of expenses) for the six-month period ended May 31, 2018." "After a highly chaotic first quarter, April and May represented a return to relative normalcy, and all trades were profitable during those two months. We continue to believe that the options overlay strategy will provide long-term benefits to the Fund, as it has demonstrated with an annualized return of 1.53% (gross of expenses) since the strategy was implemented on March 1, 2014."

Discount History

The fund is currently trading at a -5.8% discount to NAV, which is above its -4.4% discount over the last year. Here is the discount history from cefconnect over the last year:

Here are the ZF equity and fixed income sector allocations as of June 30, 2018:

Portfolio Holdings as of June 30, 2018

Fund Leverage Profile

The fund has total effective leverage of 26%. The last reported average effective interest rate of 2.84% (as of May 31, 2018) is fairly attractive.

Correlation Data

I looked at three-month correlation data to see how the fund has been trading recently. Here are sample three-month correlations for ZF compared to various benchmark ETFs or other CEFs. The correlations are scaled between -100% and +100%:

ZF versus SPY = + 63% S&P 500

ZF versus HYG = + 56% High Yield Corporate Bond

ZF versus SHY = - 2% 1-3 Year Treasury Bond

ZF versus TLT = + 40% 20 Year Treasury Bond

ZF versus UTF = +90% Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

(Source: cefanalyzer)

Note that the correlation with the infrastructure fund UTF is very high. As a balanced fund, it is not surprising that ZF is correlated to equities and fixed income securities.

Fund Performance

ZF and its predecessors have had decent long-term performance, but the fund went through a rough patch during the six months ending May 31, 2018. Here are management's comments on the underperformance during this period:

"For the six months ended May 31, 2018, the fund's net asset value (NAV) decreased 10.98%, including $0.722 in reinvested distributions, and its market price decreased 9.19%. During the same period, the fund's composite benchmark, consisting of 60% FTSE Developed Core Infrastructure 50/50 Index (net) and 40% Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, declined 3.28%, including reinvested dividends. Performance of the composite's underlying indices over this period included a loss of 4.81% for the FTSE Developed Core Infrastructure 50/50 Index (net) and a loss of 1.04% for the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. The fund's underperformance relative to its benchmark was reflective of the dramatic shift in the financial markets early in 2018 and the impact of the fund's options overlay strategy, which lost 6.64% (gross of expenses) for the six months ended May 31, 2018."

Fixed Income Rating Distribution (as of 06/30/2018)

ZF holds a range of fixed income securities ranging from investment grade down to the higher end of high yield. The bond duration is a little over four years.

Managed Distribution Plan

ZF has been paying quarterly distribution of $0.361 since June 2017. This subject to change in the future, but management seems committed to paying out this quarterly distribution and using return of capital distributions when necessary.

Closed-End Funds With Very High Distribution Yields

Look at the table below with a selection of closed-end funds that pay out steady distributions and have the highest distribution yields. You can see that most of them trade at premiums over NAV, but ZF stands out as a notable exception since it currently trades at a 6% discount.

Fund Distribution Yield Premium or Discount (CLM) 19.93% +10.47% (CRF) 19.45% +13.60% (EDF) 15.82% +20.60% (EDI) 13.71% + 9.99% (ZF) 13.60% - 5.80% (NDP) 13.80% + 7.08%

(ZF) Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.

Total Common Assets = $243 MM

Total Net Assets = $332 MM

Annual Distribution Rate = 13.60%

Dividend Frequency = Quarterly

Current Quarterly Distribution = $0.361 per share ($1.444 annually)

Baseline expense ratio = 1.62%

Portfolio turnover rate = 60%

Discount to NAV = -5.80%

6 month Avg. Discount = -3.54%

Effective Leverage = 26.9%

Average 3 Mos. Daily Trading Volume = 76,554 shares

Average 3 Mos. Daily $ Volume = $810,000

Sources: cefconnect, Yahoo Finance

ZF looks fairly attractive now if you are looking for a defensive holding that gives you some equity exposure but should hold up well if there is a stock market correction. It combines conservative equity infrastructure investments with a diversified fixed income portfolio. The options overlay strategy should add value over time but can go through some rocky periods when there is high volatility.

But ZF mainly looks attractive because it stands out from its closed-end fund peers with sustained double-digit distribution yields. If ZF improves its underlying NAV performance, you could easily see "yield chasers" start to pour into the stock, and the 6% discount could quickly turn into a 6% premium.

Because of the very high distribution yield, you also pick up some "alpha" by recapturing a little bit of NAV with every distribution payment. Think of it this way - in a little over seven years, ZF returns almost all of its NAV to shareholders, so it is a little bit like a slow motion liquidation.

ZF trades around 75,000 shares a day and has decent trading liquidity for smaller orders. The bid-ask spread is usually only a penny, and you almost always get some price improvement on smaller market orders. For larger orders of 5,000 shares or more, it may pay to split up your order into smaller pieces to get better execution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZF, CRF, CLM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.