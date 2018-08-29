Fed Funds Rate At 7.5%?

The Taylor Rule, which correlated nearly 1-1 with the Effective Fed Funds Rate from 1980-2000, says the Feds Funds Rate today should be 7.5%.

This reality has influenced investment strategies to an extraordinary degree over the past decade.

The markets have conditioned investors to expect, and anticipate low interest rates, with some saying low interest rates will be here forever.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years …We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

“Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria.”

Sir John Templeton

“Life and investing are long ballgames.”

Julian Robertson

Introduction

The bond market is bigger than the stock market, in the United States, and globally.

Low interest rates, which have been set by the bond market and directly encouraged by central banks around the world for over a decade now, have directly influenced asset prices, particularly over the last 10 years, as market participants sought income replacements in the aftermath of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

During the market carnage that impaled asset prices from 2007-2009, the Fed cut short-term interest rates to zero, and global central banks followed suit, with interest rates sometimes below zero. These policies have sent investors around the world scrambling for yield.

The remnants of this extraordinary monetary policy, including negative nominal and negative real interest rates, are still with us to the current day.

Since interest rates have been so low, for so long, perspective has been lost, in my opinion, as to how different this interest rate cycle is compared to previous interest rate cycles.

Like many previous episodes of market extremes, human emotion has caused different paths to be taken compared to a rules-based approach.

Notably, on this topic, the Fed Funds Rate today, under the Taylor Rule, would be 7.5%.

Think about this for a minute.

How would a 7.5% Fed Funds Rate Impact your current asset allocation and your current specific investments?

Thesis

We are closer to higher interest rates than many investors and speculators believe, with higher rates likely to be driven by a shift in market sentiment.

The Taylor Rule

The Taylor Rule is a formulaic rules-based approach. Remarkably, today, it's suggesting that the Fed Funds Rate should be 7.5%, as indicated in the blue line on the chart below.

(Source: St. Louis Fed)

Before reflexively dismissing the potential of a 7.5% Fed Funds Rate, look at how closely the rules-based approach correlated with the actual Fed Funds Rate (red line in the chart above) historically, particularly from 1980-2000.

Comparison Of Current Rate Hiking Cycle To 2004-2006

Interest rates have been so low, for so long, that I believe we have lost perspective as investors and speculators, specifically with regard to past rate hiking cycles.

Prior to the most recent rate hiking cycle, which started on December 16th, 2015, the previous rate hiking cycle ran from June of 2004 to June of 2006.

Starting on June 30th of 2004, the Fed raised interest rates 17 times, by 0.25% each time, from June of 2004 through June of 2006.

Read that again, and think of the pace of the current rate hiking cycle, where the Fed has raised rates seven times since December of 2015, and here we are today in August of 2018, approaching three years since the start of the current Fed hiking cycle.

Clearly this time, compared to the prior Fed hiking cycle, the Fed has been much more gradual in raising interest rates.

Looking back to the June 2004-June 2006 time frame, while short-term rates were rising, the 10-Year interest rate barely moved.

Look at the Fed Rate Hike Cycle chart below, and look specifically at the June 2004 marker, the ensuing rate hikes, and the reaction of the 10-Year Treasury yield.

(Source: Author, St. Louis Fed)

The June 2004 to June 2006 rate hike cycle exacerbated a trend that has been developing for the rate hike cycles that have occurred in the 30-year-plus bond bull market, which I believe potentially ended in 2016.

Specifically, long-term rates have not risen proportionately during the rate hike cycles.

Long-Term Interest Rates Remain Historically Low

On March 1st of 2009 the 10-Year Treasury yield was 2.82%, and the U.S equity market bottomed on March 9th, 2009 at an S&P 500 Index (SPY) reading of 666.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Today, with the S&P 500 Index around 2900, nearly 5x what the venerable index was at its lows in March of 2009, the 10-Year yield is still below 3%, closing yesterday at 2.88%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

The stagnation in interest rates over the past decade is amazing given the rise in the U.S. equity markets, yet it makes sense too, as lower interest rates across the curve have fed (no pun intended) the U.S. equity market beast, where corporations have allocated capital according to the current merit system of the financial markets, which as been heavily influenced by the Fed.

Like a perpetual motion machine feeding off its own energy, the relative attractiveness of U.S. stocks and bonds has caused capital to flow to the United States for the past decade.

The end result is both U.S. equities and U.S. bonds have had a consistent bid, becoming the safety assets in a world of disappointing global growth, relative to expectations, over the past 10 years.

The constant bid in bonds is evident in the price action of the iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which continues to attract capital even after an apparent secular high was made in 2016.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

What would change the psychology of investors with regard to bonds?

From my perspective, only a sustained drop in bond prices, and a corresponding rise in yields would alter invest behavior at this juncture, as investors have been conditioned to the status quo, which is a benevolent bond market.

Economic Growth Has Been Accelerating

The current economic expansion in the United States, which dates to June of 2009, has averaged 2.2% real GDP growth.

This is the second slowest pace of economic expansion in an economic recovery in the post WWII era.

However, initial readings for Q2 2018 Real GDP Growth in the United States came in at 4.1%, and in the second revision, real GDP growth was actually revised higher for Q2 2018, to 4.2%.

Even more encouragingly, with tax cuts just now kicking in, Q3 real GDP growth in the United States appears to be building off the positive momentum of Q2's upturn in growth.

The Atlanta Fed GDP Now Model, which despite its criticisms, has been more accurate than the Blue Chip consensus forecast over the past six months, is suggesting that Real GDP Growth has continued its acceleration, with a current forecast of 4.6% real GDP growth for the United States in Q3 of 2018.

(Source: Atlanta Fed)

Right now, the financial markets, particularly the bond market, are priced for a rolling over of economic growth, or at least a return to the anemic growth rates that have dominated the current expansion.

What if this does not happen?

Closing Thoughts - What Would A 7.5% Fed Funds Rate Do To Your Investments

As a market historian, it has been fascinating to watch the infatuation with yield-oriented investments, which has steadily grown over the past decade.

Many investment products have been developed to cater to this desire for yield, and many companies have tried to tap into this potential, including the proliferation of MLPs, which has appeared to come to an end over the past several years, with many controlling shareholders, most notably Kinder Morgan (KMI), and most recently with Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) and Energy Transfer Equity (ETE), rolling the aforementioned subsidiaries back into parent controlled corporations.

Building on this narrative, from my two decades plus experience as a professional in the investment markets, few products raise capital quicker as an asset manager than a successful income product.

I have seen it with my own eyes in several different situations, yet this hunger for yield has often obscured the broader investment picture.

Specifically, there's a credible case that short-term interest rates should be much higher, perhaps even as high as 7.5% in the Fed Funds Rate.

Obviously, for many reasons, I do not think the Fed Funds Rate will get anywhere near 7.5%.

However, an alternate scenario is that the neutral Fed Funds Rate is much higher than many investors think it will be, perhaps even the Fed itself, and a lower Fed Funds Rate than what the market calls for could be setting the stage for a sustainable rise in long-term interest rates.

I have often said, and used various graphics to show that real returns over the next decade, from today's valuation levels, will be the lowest in modern market history.

(Source: Author, GMO)

How do we get to these lower real returns?

Perhaps, and somewhat ironically, an upturn in economic growth, and a corresponding upturn in interest rates, will yield (pun intended) the opposite returns in financial assets of a decade of anemic economic growth and lower interest rates.

Clearly, in recent years, I have been spectacularly wrong with some of my prognostications, yet that should not take away from the longer-term track record, where I have had a history of identifying, and profiting from inflection points. On this note, I continue to believe that many investors, who favor traditional U.S. stock and bond portfolios, should say thank you for their good fortune, and Take A Ten Year Vacation.

In summary, with the price action over the past decade, I know a significant rise in interest rates seems improbable right now, yet because of this seeming improbability, very few investors are positioned for this outcome, and that actually increases to the likely-hood, and probability, that it could happen, in my opinion, from the perspective of a market historian.

