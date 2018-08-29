The Illogical Platinum Market

The month of August was a rough time for the precious metals market. The worst performing metal in the sector was platinum. The price of platinum not only plunged to its lowest level of 2018, but it also fell to a decade and a half low. The price of the rare metal declined to a lower level than it traded at after the 2008 global financial crisis which highlighted the extremely bearish nature of the metal.

Platinum had been the worst performing precious metal since 2014 when it slipped to a discount to the price of gold. With the nickname “rich man’s gold” platinum has typically traded at a premium to the yellow metal. In 2008 at the highs, an ounce of platinum was more than $1,000 more costly than an ounce of gold. However, platinum has lost its luster over recent years, and it continues to be caught in a bearish web.

Platinum is a metal that investors and industrial consumers have shunned over recent years, and in mid-August, the price dropped to the lowest level since late 2003.

A rare precious metal

Of all of the precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures markets, platinum is the rarest. While there are more than 2,800 tons of gold produced each year, platinum output is around 250 tons and falling. Since primary platinum production comes from mines that are deep in the crust of the earth, the production cost of an ounce of platinum is considerably higher than for gold. Platinum production comes from two countries - South Africa and Russia. In Russia, the output is a byproduct of nickel ores in the Norilsk region of Siberia.

Platinum has a myriad of industrial applications because of its density and higher resistance to heat. Platinum has a higher melting and boiling point and is denser than gold, silver and palladium. Platinum is truly a rare metal with lots of utility. In automobile catalytic converters, it cleans toxins in the form of emissions from the air. Palladium is more commonly employed when it comes to catalytic converters in gasoline-powered engines, but that's because many industrial consumers became addicted to palladium from the days when its price was considerably lower than platinum. However, today platinum is almost $140 per ounce cheaper than palladium, but industrial users have not yet moved to consumer platinum in their manufacturing processes. Platinum is a beautiful and heavy metal that does not tarnish. The only thing about the metal that has tarnished since 2014 has been the price of the metal.

A bear market for three compelling reasons

The bear market in the platinum market began in 2008 when the price fell from an all-time high of $2308.80 to lows of $761.80 in just seven months. After a recovery to a high of $1918.50 in August 2011, the price of platinum has done nothing but make lower highs and lower lows.

Source: CQG

As the long-term quarterly chart of NYMEX platinum futures highlights, August 2018 was a particularly cruel month for the precious metal. The price fell to a low of $755.70 per ounce which was lower than the 2008 bottom and the lowest price for platinum since way back in the fourth quarter of 2003. There are three compelling reasons why platinum fell to a decade and a half low in August.

The first reason platinum is under pressure is that investment demand has dropped to almost nil in the platinum market. Memories run deep, and the drop from over $2,300 to under $800 in just seven months scared many investors. The bulk of the decline occurred over a three month period from July through September 2008.

The second reason for platinum’s incredible weakness has been the decline in diesel-powered automobiles in favor of gasoline and electric cars. The energy saving diesel drivers are in hybrids or Teslas these days, and the demand for platinum catalytic converters in automobiles has declined. While platinum can use the metal in the gasoline cars, palladium has been a favorite of automobile manufacturers.

Finally, anyone who bought platinum since 2011 has lost lots of money on their investment. When platinum fell to a discount to gold, many market participants viewed it as an opportunity to stock up on the precious metal, but the discount kept rising eventually reaching $450 per ounce, the highest in modern history over recent months. On August 29, October platinum was trading at a $412 discount under October gold futures, not far off the historical low. At the same time, platinum slipped to a discount to palladium in September 2017 for the first time since 2001. So far it has traded down to a $150 discount in 2018, and it was not far off that level at the end of August.

Platinum has been the dog with fleas in the precious metals sector, and any investors on the long side can attest to platinum’s ability to turn dollars into dust over the past four years. However, a rally in the price of rhodium could hold the key to platinum’s future.

Rhodium is sending a signal to platinum that you should not ignore

On August 29, the price of rhodium, a platinum group metal that trades only on the physical market and not on any futures exchange, was trading at around the $2,300 per ounce level.

Source: Kitco

As the chart shows, at $2,300 per ounce rhodium is at the highest level in many years and it has more than doubled in value over the past year. The last time rhodium was at this lofty level was in 2011 when gold and platinum were both more than $1,900 per ounce. However, these days gold is at the $1,200 level, and platinum is below $800 per ounce.

Rhodium is a byproduct of platinum production and the majority of annual production each year comes from primary platinum output at South African mines. The low price level of platinum has caused some mines in South Africa to shut down higher cost mine shafts as they have become uneconomic. The production cost of platinum is above the market price of the precious metal. The decline of platinum production has caused a decrease in rhodium output leading to a rally that has doubled the price of the industrial and precious metal over the past year. The events that have caused rhodium to rally could be a harbinger for the platinum market in the months and years ahead.

Three reasons why platinum will recover

I continue to believe that the platinum dog will eventually have its way and the price of the metal will stage a dramatic price recovery.

The first reason that the price of platinum is destined to move higher is the reason why rhodium has doubled over the past year. A decrease in South African mine production will eventually push the market into a deficit where demand exceeds supplies, and the price will move to the upside. Unlike gold and silver, above ground stocks of platinum are not massive. While there are platinum inventories in Zurich, London, and the in the U.S., the total warehouse stocks may not be enough to satisfy global demand if the price continues to languish at its current price level and South African production declines even more.

The second reason for platinum’s eventual ascent is that the metal has become so inexpensive compared to gold and palladium that a price adjustment is long overdue. When it comes to the gold-platinum differential, investment value is the issue. As platinum is rarer, has more industrial applications, and has a higher production cost, its discount to the price of gold is unsustainable in the long term. Platinum’s discount to the price of palladium makes an even more compelling case for a recovery. The physical composition of platinum when it comes to density, heat resistance, and other industrial characteristics make it a perfect substitute for palladium and rhodium and these days it's a lot cheaper than both of the other platinum group metals. Basic economic principles tell us that a correction in the price of platinum compared to palladium and rhodium is long overdue.

Finally, the liquidity of the platinum futures market is much thinner than the gold and silver markets which means that the price could gap higher if buyers decide to flock to the market. It may not be long before hedge funds or pools of capital wake up to the notion that platinum offers incredible value at its current price level compared to other precious metals. The total open interest of the platinum market was 85,292 contracts as of August 28. Since a NYMEX platinum contract only contains 50 ounces of the metal, the total size of the all long and short positions is 4,264,600 ounces or 132.6 metric tons of the metal. By contrast, the open interest in the gold market was at 486,803 contracts on the same day which is 48,680,300 ounces or 1,514.13 metric tons. While platinum is ten times rarer than gold, the market's open interest in the futures market stands at even less than that level. The platinum market could become highly illiquid if buyers decide to come to the market at the same time.

The best two ways to scale into a long position in the platinum market these days

I believe that platinum is a screaming buy at its current price level below $800 per ounce. There are two ways that I have been accumulating the metal over past months. Precious metals dealers tend to charge high premiums for platinum bars and coins because of the limited availability of physical metal. To avoid the premiums, I suggest buying physical via the NYMEX futures market by purchasing a nearby futures contract and standing for delivery. At $793 per ounce on August 29, one contract of platinum has a total value of $39,650. While the exchange and warehouses charge some fees for taking delivery of metal and removing it from warrant, the costs are lower than the per ounce premiums charged by coin dealers.

Source: Barchart

PPLT is the Physical Platinum ETF product that has net assets of $436.69 million and trades around 85,000 shares each day. PPLT does an excellent job replicating the price action in the platinum futures market as it holds 100% of its assets in physical platinum bullion.

Taking delivery of platinum bars from a long position on the NYMEX futures market or buying the PPLT ETF product are the two most cost-effective ways to invest in the platinum market these days.

The current price level in platinum is illogical considering that gold is at $1,200, palladium is more than $940, and rhodium is around $2300 per ounce. History is telling us that either the prices of these metals and too high or platinum is too low at its current level. Perhaps the best way to participate in a price correction in the platinum market is a short position on gold and a long position in platinum futures on an ounce-for-ounce basis, but that's the subject for another article.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.