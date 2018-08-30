Some Mergers Are Shareholder Friendly This Year

This year is expected to be one of the top five M&A years in history according to the Institute for Mergers, Acquisitions, and Alliances. The repatriation tax holiday, the high value of equity currency, and companies merging to achieve a competitive offset to the growing relative size of a few corporations are among the factors compelling mergers. Both in terms of activity and success rate, 2018 merger and acquisition performance is a historical stand out.

Breaking from historical precedent, companies that grew their businesses (revenues and assets) by between 20% and 70% through merger and acquisition activity have outperformed the S&P 500 Index year-to-date per JAG research. Long-term data on the performance of merging companies is well known, and it is terrible. Three different studies over the last three years have shown respectively that 60%, 83%, and 90% of public companies perform worse following a merger than before a business combination. Three primary reasons for dismal merger results stand out from the research, overpaying, lack of cultural fit, and unmanageable size. Whatever the reason, positive stock performance for acquirers following a merger is unusual. Really unusual. So, what makes this year different?

Corporations and private equity firms continue to pay up for deals.

Extensive use of cash is changing post-merger metrics.

Big remains bad when it comes to corporate combinations.

Corporations and private equity firms continue to win merger auctions and pay-up for deals. Long-term data indicates that the winner of a corporate bidding war becomes the loser in terms of investment performance. Malmendier et. al. reported in a 2016 study that winning bidders in US markets underperform the losing bidders by 24% in the three years following a competitive M&A auction. A large presence of private equity winning auction bidders may be helping public company merger metrics this year. Public corporations are losing more bids, and that may be a good thing given multiples. In JAG's analysis of 71 large cap mergers closed year-to-date in 2018, the average Enterprise Value to EBITDA multiple was over 21 times, a 50% premium to the median Russell 1000 multiple.

While merger valuations are high, a mix shift to cash buys could be driving stock performance. Repatriation and tax reform are likely yielding more cash to corporations, and they are using cash in merger deals. So far this year, fully 79% of acquisitions have been consummated for cash. In fact, only 15 large deals all year have used stock solely or stock in combination with cash. The extensive use of cash is likely helping market performance, securing the value of the acquired company and otherwise lessening the stock dilution for the buyer. While cash is helping performance near term, it likely threatens planned synergy achievement long term. Cultural fit is believed to explain whether or not acquiring managers are able to achieve projected synergies. Smaller mergers tend to work better as acquirers can impose their corporate cultures on newly acquired assets. In installing a new culture at an acquiree, incentives appear to help. M&A advisors recommend using stock instead of cash for acquisitions. Equity encourages retention and it engages new employees in the future success of the business. More cash now may mean more turnover and less integration later.

Private equity and cash utilization may be making a difference in the performance of small merger and acquisition deals, but larger deals are matching historical precedent and performing poorly. Size appears to be a critical factor to the ultimate success of a merger, and same size mergers are demonstrably the worst. A 2015 study of Croatian companies concluded that mergers of companies of equal size are the worst case scenario for M&A. One hundred percent of same size company mergers failed. A domestic survey of Deloitte M&A partners confirms this finding. Over 92% of responses anticipated an unfavorable merger impact if the size of the target is equal to that of the acquirer.

Despite the depressing results, it's not hard to find recent examples of same-sized companies merging. JAG finds 21 "mergers of equals" in the past twelve months. Over 65% of firms engaging in same-size mergers have underperformed the market year-to-date, and the average underperformance is 12% compared to the S&P 500 index. A more extreme example from this group is Diebold. Diebold acquired same size company Wincor and the combination produced a 73% decline in the stock price. George Sard, chief executive of the strategic communications firm Sard Verbinnen, says, "Mergers of equals have long been among the most challenging deals… because of the internal politics involved and because nobody believes there really is such a thing." Among the same size mergers that the market must absorb this year are the following: DowDupont (DWDP) closed a few months ago, AT&T/Time Warner (T) received recent approval, T-Mobile/Sprint (TMUS) is moving through the regulatory approval process, and the Knight-Swift (KNX) combination is showing some early stress. We share the skepticism of academics and business pundits towards these deals.

Conclusion

Corporations involved in mergers and acquisitions are defying long-term trends and outperforming the market this year. Prices remain high, and a greater use of cash may be helping near-term performance at the expense of ultimate synergies. A large percentage of small deals is also helping results, as large deals, especially mergers of equals, continue to underperform the market. At JAG, we are tracking the M&A poor performance reprieve, and we see it as a temporary phenomenon within a longer term trend of M&A taking away value from shareholders.

Disclosure: These comments were prepared by Joseph Kinnison, CFA, an analyst, of JAG Capital Management, LLC, an SEC registered investment advisor. The information herein was obtained from various sources believed to be reliable; however, we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. The information in this report is given as of the date indicated. We assume no obligation to update this information or advise on further developments relating to securities discussed in this report. Opinions expressed are those of the advisor listed as of 8/22/18 and are subject to change without notice. Opinions of individual representatives may not be those of the Firm. Additional information is available upon request.

The information contained in this document is prepared for general circulation and is circulated for general information only. It does not address specific investment objectives, or the financial situation and the particular needs of any recipient. Investors should not attempt to make investment decisions solely based on the information contained in this communication as it does not offer enough information to make such decisions and may not be suitable for your personal financial circumstances. You should consult with your financial professional prior to making such decisions. For institutional investors: J.A. Glynn Investments, LLC, and JAG Capital Management, LLC, both have reasonable basis to believe that you are capable of evaluating investment risks independently, both in general and with regard to particular transactions or strategies. For institutions who disagree with this statement, please contact us immediately.

Market Index performance statistics are provided by Advent Axys via benchmark data from FT Interactive Data and are presented for the time frame noted. Individuals cannot invest directly in an index. PAST PERFORMANCE SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED INDICATIVE OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE. ANY INVESTMENT CONTAINS RISK INCLUDING THE RISK OF TOTAL LOSS. This document does not constitute an offer, or an invitation to make an offer, to buy or sell any securities discussed herein. J.A. Glynn & Co., JAG Capital Management, LLC, and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, employee benefit programs, and discretionary client accounts may have a position in any securities listed herein.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TMUS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.