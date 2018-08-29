Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (GWTNF) CEO Jean-Marc Landry on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (OTCPK:GWTNF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

John LaGourgue - Independent Director

Jean-Marc Landry - CEO

Dan Buckle - CFO

Analysts

Ahmad Shaath - Beacon Security

Amr Ezzat - Echelon Partners

Operator

Welcome to the 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Jenny and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will not turn the call over to John LaGourgue. You may begin.

John LaGourgue

Thank you, Jenny. Good morning everyone. It's great to have everybody here for our second quarter financial results conference call. Today, we have our CEO, JM Landry here; our CFO, Dan Buckle and myself. Before we get started, I need to present the forward-looking statements for the call.

This call will contain forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management regarding Grande West future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. The words believed, anticipates, plans, expects, intense, projects, estimates and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this presentation. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions.

This call does not form part of any offer securities or constitute a solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for securities. The sole purpose of this call is strictly for information.

Dan Buckle, our CFO, will start the call with the financial highlights and then JM will give our corporate update. Dan.

Dan Buckle

Thanks John. I'm very happy to be able to discuss our second quarter results. I am actually going to round these numbers to thousands, just to make everybody's life little easier. Bus, aftermarket parts and other revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $25,294,000 compared to $11,780,000 for the comparative quarter in 2017. This represents an increase of 115%. Our net income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $1,991,000 compared to $221,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $2,879,000 compared to $81,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2017. We had deliveries of 61 Vicinity buses during the second quarter of 2018 compared to 32 buses for the second quarter of 2017. For the first six months of 2018, we've delivered 119 buses. We also had six new leases of Vicinity buses to Canadian customer during second quarter.

Moving to the balance sheet. I would like to highlight like that we repaid $2 million in short-term high interest debt during the second quarter of 2018. We also reduced the Company's credit facility by $5,618,000 during the second quarter.

I would like to pass it off to Jean-Marc to discuss the business overview and updates.

Jean-Marc Landry

Thanks Dan. Good morning and thanks for joining us on this call. We are very pleased to have delivered our most profitable quarter to date. Earlier this year, we made key additions to our executive team. Dan Buckle, our CFO; Rob Mowat, VP Sales and Marketing. I'm really pleased to say, they're fully engaged in gaining strong traction in their areas of expertise.

As mentioned in last conference call, 2018 continues to be an important year and setting the stage for the future, for the future of Grande West. In addition to strong focus on sales in the USA, we continue to focus on opportunities to increase operational efficiencies and cost savings.

So, if we look at reset accomplishments, on the Buy America side, we announced on August 28, 2018 that we have successfully completed an independent third-party audit of Buy America assembly and financial bill of materials for our Vicinity. Buy America provisions ensure the transportation infrastructure projects meet minimum domestic component content and labor involved in the final assembly process.

Grande West utilized third-party Buy America accredited auditors in order to renew the Company's U.S. assembly process and procedures as well as the bill of material and supplier Buy America certificates for components in the Vicinity product. The American made components and materials constituted more than required 65% of Buy America compliance. So we've been talking about this throughout for many months. So now it's done, the assembly process was verified and validated.

I'd also like to remind everybody that the Vicinity has scored the best-in-class at the FTA Altoona test recently. This Buy America third-party audit is a key milestone and providing our ability to bid on and deliver to U.S. federally funded transit opportunity. As mentioned before, Grande West has a large pipeline of potential opportunities, many of them in the public transit sector.

We expect the U.S. to be our largest opportunity for growth and expect sales to ramp significantly in 2019, as we continue to focus on our efforts on U.S. sales. Our U.S. distributor, Alliance Bus Group was successful in winning the Georgia state Bid for the Vicinity 30 and 35 foot heavy-duty vehicles. The contract allows for all transportation authorities statewide to purchase Vicinity buses with federal funding as well as all public agencies nationally to purchase with local funding. We continue to actively pursue opportunities in the state and will inform investors as soon as we see firm orders.

In addition, Grande West is announcing that it did not renew its dealership of service agreement with City View. As of September 30, 2018, Grande West will sell Vicinity buses directly to customers across Eastern Canada as well as providing parts and service support for these buses. This structure is often referred to as OEM direct, OEM being original equipment manufacturer. We made this decision in an effort to be closer to customers and optimize all aspects of the relations throughout the life of the bus.

For the remainder of 2018, our focus is on growing our order book. We expect to deliver approximately 200 buses in 2018 instead of the 240 announced earlier this year. The reduction in deliveries during 2018 are due to longer U.S. sales cycles and in Canadian order of 19 Vicinity shifting to the first quarter of 2019.

So the outlook, the demand for transit buses in the U.S. market remains strong and current federal transit administration funding has in place until 2021. This provides 80% of purchase grants to U.S. public transit agencies. The U.S. congress in March 2018 passed the fiscal year budget which included 13.5 billion for public transportation, which is an increase of over 1 billion over the previous year. The American Public Transit Association called it a big win for public transportation.

In the first half of 2018, the number of RFPs in our market space was lower than the previous year. Our estimates for active RFPs particularly in the U.S. are increasing for the second half of 2018 and early 2019. We're also seeing an increase in our part sales and expected to continue growing as our business grows. Parts is becoming an important part of our business and contributor to our profitability.

Now about tariff and cert taxes, there's been great interest on the impact from tariffs and cert taxes. Management continues to closely monitor NAFTA negotiations and ongoing global trade discussions with could influence the Company. Currently, the Company pays immaterial tariffs on non-NAFTA supply. If the changes occur, we're developing contingency plans that would include more U.S. sourced components. This would reduce our exposure to foreign components.

The Company uses steel in the manufacture of bus frames which comprise less than 3% of total material costs. We currently expect an immaterial impact for the remainder of 2018 for any market increases for our current deliverables. Any future component cost increases should be substantially recoverable through new RFPs to producer price index mechanism in multiyear contract. Meaning that, what will be bidding for next year, any cert taxes would be passed on along to the customers in our price.

Now, on to the Buy America assembly facility in Atlanta, it's located near Atlanta Airport in Georgia, in USA. As previously noted, we are proceeding carefully in the initial stages of final assembly ramp up. The first bus has been completed and several non-Buy America Vicinity that's been through the line for other assembly requirements. We will ramp up the line progressively as we receive new orders from U.S. transit customers.

In summary, Grande West has delivered over 350 buses in the Canadian and U.S. markets like to date. We have maintained approximately 90% Canadian market share in the mid sized bus category where we sell Vicinity buses. These are really outstanding results and we're totally determined to succeed in the U.S. public market as well.

With that, I turn it over to John LaGourgue.

John LaGourgue

Thanks Jim. At this point, we'll start our Q&A and let's take a look here. Jenny, are you there?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Ahmad Shaath from Beacon Security.

Ahmad Shaath

Just to get a couple of other questions just some hold I guess. First guess first on the quarterly numbers. I see you're on -- good average selling prices came in quite strongly than we anticipated and nearly $400,000. Can you just give us a little bit more colors about the drivers behind that? And maybe, how many BC transit or busses were delivered during the quarter? We know there's a lower price and how should we think about ASP for the remainder of this year and for next year as well?

Dan Buckle

Hi, Mark, it's Dan. And I'll take that first. The sales price for the quarter, we had a lot of sales in U.S. dollars for the quarter and we were helped out to buy some FX. We can't really give you a breakdown of who we've sold to during the quarter, but that was a big driver. It's related to sales mix. We're not seeing a huge increase in our prices, but we definitely were helped out a little bit.

Ahmad Shaath

Okay. I guess, like, so the majority of is, was it effects or was it sales mix?

Dan Buckle

It was a bit of both, right?

Ahmad Shaath

It was both?

Dan Buckle

Yes, when you're selling more in U.S. dollars because some customer we sell in Canadian, some we sell in the U.S. So if you have a favorable exchange rate, your profitability is going to go up.

Ahmad Shaath

And in terms of for the remainder of the year, so should we expect this trend to continue current at FX environment holds, or based on the delivery schedule, you have for the remainder of this year? Or how should we think about that going forward?

Dan Buckle

I would say that the sales price for Q2 was high based on the sales mix. I would expect sales price to be more in line with Q1 than historical.

Ahmad Shaath

And I guess you can give us any color for the remainder of the year in terms of the delivery mix between U.S. and Canada at least?

Dan Buckle

No not really. But as I said, I would expect it to be more in line with historical.

Ahmad Shaath

And in terms of slippage into 2019 in terms of deliveries, if I look at the language in the MD&A, I understand from 240, we get around '19 shifting from Canada. So, what is the reason behind this shift? And then the second question on that is that means, 21, if I understand correctly are related to U.S. sales from that shift? So what it tells like the language indicated that it's a longer sales cycle, but our understanding is that all the backlog is firm orders. So can you just give us a little bit of color while I'm little bit confused about if it's a firm order? Was it shifted? Or how is that related to the sales cycle?

Jean-Marc Landry

So, this is JM. So the -- maybe to answer the first question, the first that shifted to the first quarter, the contractual delivery dates are actually from the get goers set in the first quarter for 2019. We were planning on be ahead of schedule we are actually still are. But the customer just went back. I'd be could be either very, very late this year or into next year. So, customer -- we just decided they didn't take delivery in the first quarter versus late this year.

So that's one that shifted to next year. So, it's nothing that we really that happened operationally or anything like that. The second question about the firm orders for next year. Some of those firm orders are from our U.S. dealer Alliance Bus Group, which they have -- they -- it's still a firm order. But it's been a bit longer to get some of the orders, so we've been flexible on the delivery dates on those buses.

Ahmad Shaath

So ABG is not really able to push through some of that and they asked you guys to delay deliveries through 2019, that's what's going on?

Jean-Marc Landry

Yes. With based on, yes. Correct, they've been -- it's a little bit. Go on…

Ahmad Shaath

Do you have any color as to what situation with ABG like what is the reason behind this pushback?

Jean-Marc Landry

It's just the market. It's just -- we're working both ABG and ourselves. Rob Mowat now, for last several months as well, has been focusing all efforts in closing deals. As you saw, if we just think of the Georgia State contract that took forever to close, we're just seeing a little bit of that across somewhere coming out a bit later than expected, some are closing a little bit later than expected.

We're not really using any second significant number of bids in the U.S. It's just the ball is in motion and things are going to happen, but they don't necessarily always happening in the month of quarters that we'd like them to, but definitely we are gaining some strong traction in the U.S. 2019 is looking very good. A lot of the hard work we've been doing this year and the previous year, it's a little bit like Canada it took a while for those that have been around for with us for many years.

It takes there is a lot of groundwork that need to be done before we can actually get the needle to move and getting some contracts. So, we're seeing the same thing in the U.S., but we're definitely closer than ever to and better positioned as well to some deals and in the U.S.

Ahmad Shaath

And I guess continuing on this quarter result. How should we think about the sales and admin line? It came in a little bit higher than we anticipated. I think we talked about this before should be in the range of $1.7 million, $1.6 million give or take, but this quarter was a little bit in the $2 million range excluding any sales share based compensation. And now, you're going direct to customers in Quebec. Will you be required to hire more salespeople? Are you, yourself are handling that JM? Or so how should we think about that line with the movements of relationship in Eastern Canada?

Dan Buckle

Sure. It's Dan here again. So, yes, the SG&A line was higher this quarter. The main reason for that is commission. So, if you take out the commission, it's fairly comparable between the quarters. I would still expect if you took out commissions, to see a run rate of between $400,000 and $500,000 a month. So, that's 1.2 million to 1.5 million quarter and that's in line with where we're at right now.

Ahmad Shaath

And I guess that commission is just tied up to the higher sales force in U.S. dollars, is that…

Dan Buckle

Well, no, it depends on where we're selling the buses. It depends on the dealer that we're using for the buses. So, the extra commissions go through that line as well, which is how it's been done historically. So, it's difficult to map that out.

Ahmad Shaath

Okay. But I guess since it -- there is a commission component to it, are we at a point in time where we can think about it as a percentage of revenue or it's still not stable as a percentage of revenue?

Dan Buckle

SG&A, as a percentage of revenue?

Ahmad Shaath

Yes.

Dan Buckle

I would think that -- I mean we expect revenues to go up in the future. We don't expect our SG&A to go up at the same speed as our revenues. So I wouldn't consider a stable relationship between revenues and SG&A.

Ahmad Shaath

And on the six leased buses, can you give us a little more color about the reason behind that? Is that -- and is that an arrangement we should expect more of? Or how should we think about those six leased buses?

Jean-Marc Landry

No, this is not necessarily something that's going to happen on a regular occurrence. We had one customer that needed an 18-month lease for the six buses. And we just -- the terms and conditions were very favorable. So we decided to take it.

Ahmad Shaath

And John-Marc, how you view in the Eastern Canada market? Now you're going direct to customers and there has been recently good traction with electric buses out of Quebec, one of your bigger competitors breaking through finally there. So, has that been a driver of your decision to go direct to customers? Or like what has been the big driver? And how are you thinking about that going forward? As we talked about this before that, should be one of the areas of growth you're expecting within the Canadian market? So just help us understand how should we look at that going forward?

Jean-Marc Landry

Sure. Main driver is really -- our business model in Western Canada has always been OEM direct. Meaning that, we sell directly to customers. We have our own staff doing the support and technical support. Part sales go directly through us, so no dealers involved. Eastern Canada, we started with the dealer five years ago. So, we're in very, very early stages of Grande West. So, it made total sense back then to have that type of arrangement.

And now we just -- for the Canadian market, Canada overall there is a smaller market in the U.S. that's closer to us and in many different ways we just decided that was, it was better to do for us to just keep the same business model as we have in Western Canada and go direct have closer direct contact and relationship with customers, whether it be from really from start to finish throughout the life of the bus.

So, we'll be doing the sales ourselves, supporting their customers ourselves with our own staff and selling parts direct. So, we feel that overall it's a -- it was the right thing to do.

Ahmad Shaath

And is there an investment associated with that? Are you going to set up shop there? Or how is that going to evolve?

Jean-Marc Landry

Nothing substantial, we will be hiring some new staff. But overall, there were some commissions they go with the dealership distribution agreement. So, those go away. So, we'll have some extra expenses on our side, but they're definitely offset from the new arrangements.

Operator

And our next question comes from Amr Ezzat from Echelon Partners.

Amr Ezzat

On your outlook, I guess as we enter September and look into '19, you spoke to the backlog being at a 180 buses with 80 buses to be delivered for the balance of the current year. So that leaves us with the 100 buses for '19. I guess I was wondering, if you can provide us with some high-level commentary on the growth expectations in light of your comments on the lower number of Canadian RFPs but as well as like a more constructive U.S. market?

Jean-Marc Landry

Okay. You're looking for forecast guidance?

Amr Ezzat

No. Well, no, not necessarily. But like the language suggests that Canada is a little slower than what you had initially anticipated in terms of RFP activity. Whereas the U.S. markets, like you're talking about the Georgia State bids without providing much color as to how large that could be and when do you expect orders to materialize. So is that the biggest chunk, I guess, of your sales? So just like some high level commentary on what to expect for 2019.

Jean-Marc Landry

Yes. So, I mean, just quickly on the Canadian side, we're -- although, there has been fewer RFPs out we are holding our market share. So we're not losing grounds in Canada and we expect that to continue. On the U.S. side, there is just so many things happening. We have a growing pipeline of opportunities. Our probability of close is going up as quickly almost at the same rate as our pipeline is growing. So, we definitely see a lot of opportunities.

We -- maybe difference between now and maybe some of the previous calls that we've done, we're being a bit more cautious about how much information we share on these calls. A lot of our competitors are all over us looking at everything move that we make. So, we are being cautious, we're not mentioning customer names anymore. We're trying to stay away from too much information on pricing.

Just for competitive reasons, this is as I said before, 2018 is a very important year for us. What happens this year really sets the stage for 2019 and beyond. We're very pleased and happy to see the progress we're making. Obviously, we'd like that progress and all these efforts and momentum that we have to turn into sales. And actual deals, a little bit quicker than it has to date. But we're definitely very optimistic and realistic that we are going to get some deals in the in the U.S. public sector mostly where we see the biggest potential.

And then beyond that we're -- I think every quarter that goes by as next two to three quarters to be we expect to have some tangible information and results that we can share with you. But beyond that, for now we don't want to make promises overpromised, and we're trying to be as realistic as possible. We're positive about the future, but the next little while is going to really -- it's going to be determining about there in 2019 results, but we are definitely optimistic.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. Was the mock audit like a prerequirement for I guess the...

Jean-Marc Landry

No, this was the decision that we made ourselves to verify our entire assembly process and also our U.S. content, local content. This is something that we need to go through when we actually have a federally funded deal. Then we need to go through a pre-audit which is would be exactly the same as what we just did. And then before delivery, we'd have to go through another pre delivery audit to make sure that what we said we do, we actually did. So this really just was for us to confirm that everything that we've put in place. And our material content is that where it needs to be. And that's what that just confirmed

Amr Ezzat

Understood. So to avoid, like, surprises, I guess.

Jean-Marc Landry

Correct.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. Just maybe a housekeeping item for Dan, you spoke to the lease revenues. Where are these like flowing through? Are the bus sales or the other segments?

Dan Buckle

No, it's flowing through other. It's being treated in operating lease. So, the balance sheet side of that is the lease -- the buses move from inventory to property planned equipment and the lease revenue flow through other revenue.

Amr Ezzat

Understood. Then maybe just to circle back on City View. I think congrats on that. When I started to cover the name, it was -- I think the commissions you guys were paying were atrocious. But like when I'm thinking about 80 buses that you're going to deliver from here until year-end, or more specifically, it'll impact, like, Q4 going forward, are there any deliveries expected for Eastern Canada? Like, I'm just wondering if it impacts, like, key numbers right away.

Jean-Marc Landry

The orders, yes, we do have some deliveries in Eastern Canada. So, there are some commissions that are going to be paid for those buses. We should probably see the biggest impact in 2019 and onward for the bottom line.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have Ahmad Shaath from Beacon Security.

Ahmad Shaath

Just a couple of follow-up questions on the U.S. now, that we have done with one mock audit and I think you guys indicated that you went through few other buses for different exercises. So just Dan tell us a little bit about, how has that been experienced for you? What you've learned from it? And how has it tracked in terms of potential cost? And is it tracking according to expectations? Or was that there have been some surprises that costing some cost issues there? Or and how you thinking about the potential for margins there going forward once it's ramped up?

Jean-Marc Landry

Okay. So this is JM. The buses that went through the line, was for few different reasons. One was in the very early stages to balance the line and just all the theory of where component should go on and how we assemble it needed to be validated. That's one aspect. The second aspect was tooling, different types of tooling and equipment is required to do the work throughout the assembly process. So it was validation of all of that. It was also line balancing.

And finally, it was all about being able to measure the time. We had set standards, assembly standard times. And it was just to put it through the line to make sure that we can actually meet those assembly times. So that was -- that’s basically the overview of what we've done with those buses and the purpose we're doing that. And what we found is that we were pretty much dead on to our estimates. And so, there was no surprises in terms of timing or tooling or any of that. Obviously, the first buses will take longer. We have already planned for that.

And we --when we do the -- when we did the final assembly or the assembly of some of those components, we were on target. And we said in our release here that we've put multiple units through the line for different aspects. Some of those -- some of those components installation, we've done multiple times and we've seen some improvements on time. And those improvements were also in line with all our estimates, so no big surprises on the assembly side.

Ahmad Shaath

And was that -- so how are you thinking about margins there long term in terms of just directionally from what we've seen in Canada, assuming the same number of deliveries, let's say, 200 out of the U.S.? Like, are margins going to be consistent with we've seen in Canada? Or lower? Or higher? Just directionally speaking at the same run rate at least.

Jean-Marc Landry

We don't expect big changes from our historic numbers. We do expect the first probably the first couple quarters of building buses or our certain number of buses. There's a ramp up period. Those will be a little bit higher cost, but we expect that to come into normal levels fairly quickly. So we don't think this is going to be a 2 or 3 year kind of improvement cycle. We expect that, that learning curve to be -- could be quite quick. And their numbers to come in line with our standard costs structure.

Ahmad Shaath

And just final housekeeping item like, would you be able to give us any color and deliveries Q3 versus Q4 for the remaining 80 buses we have?

Jean-Marc Landry

Not really. Really, I mean you kind of know the numbers with 75 buses that we still expect for the year. And it's difficult for us to things shift from month-to-month for sure. So I mean there'll be spread over the last half of the year.

Operator

We have no further questions at this time.

Jean-Marc Landry

Okay, well, this is JM on behalf of all of us, thank you very much for joining the call. We appreciate your questions. And we'll be talking again soon. Thank you. Have a great day.

Dan Buckle

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.