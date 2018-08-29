Nvidia: Lots Of Hype?

When Nvidia (NVDA) reported quarterly earnings that included a less than stellar revenue for graphics, the stock initially fell. The Turing and RTX 2080 announcement that followed, though, sent the stock back. Investors bet that the GPU (graphics card) refresh will accelerate revenue growth. As prices for existing 1080-model GPUs fall back towards MRSP levels thanks to lower demand from the crypto market, chances are good that Nvidia's growth will pick up the pace. The risk of the company hyping the latest card refresh is that consumers hold off on upgrading.

In the second quarter, Nvidia reported cryptocurrency-related GPU sales fell to $100 million. The $18 million addition to profits suggests non-meaningful earnings from this market moving forward. GPU revenue as a whole rose 40 percent from last year to $2.66 billion. Tegra Processor sales also rose 40% in the same period to $467 million.

Even without the current GPU refresh, investors should expect favorable demand strength from Max-Q. The technology allows OEMs to supply Nvidia's powerful technology in laptops just 20 millimeters in thickness. The back-to-school and upcoming holiday are seasonally strong periods that will give revenue a lift.

Introducing Turing

When Nvidia introduced Turing, the company believed it will raise the level of cinematic quality. It spent 10,000 engineering years to develop this architecture. These GPUs will have up to a six-fold increase in performance compared to Pascal for ray-traced graphics and as much as a ten-fold increase for peak interface swaps. Needless to say, Nvidia's announcement sets AMD (AMD) behind as the latter struggles to hold market share. But AMD may worry less if the tech media sites justifiably greet Turing with skepticism.

ExtremeTech noted that savvy consumers should avoid first-generation features. Problems arise when the software that takes advantage of the new technology gets released years after the hardware upgrade is made available. Worse is that the RTX 2080 has a lower fill rate compared to the current GTX 1080 generation of cards. The RTX also has fewer cores, resulting in a smaller increase in bandwidth. Until gaming companies implement it, gamers will not have ray-tracing supported in the software today.

Nvidia's immediate problem is that RTX cards will sell for well-above the MSRP, due to extremely limited supply. Not only will Nvidia not earn the extra profit from the higher prices but the new card will have a limited positive impact to revenue growth in the near term.

Various video releases from Nvidia that show ray-tracing will not produce enough of a graphical improvement that a consumer's jaw will drop. Developers still will not know if the technology is proprietary like it is with GameWorks. If it is, Nvidia will block out the competition and limit adoption of it, hurting overall sales.

The driver support for ray-tracing is also unclear. If Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) DirectX supports it, then Nvidia's only advantage is the performance increase (six-fold) on their platform compared to its performance on an AMD-branded card.

Demonstration of RTX GPUs

The public will get a better idea of the RTX card's performance potential as tech media sites get a hold of the card and benchmark it, their publications will give consumers a better idea of the value of buying an $800 card. Nvidia is taking preorders now, with availability beginning on September 20. The RTX 2070 will sell for $500 but will not be available until October.

Valuation and Price Target

Nvidia's stock is actually less expensive than AMD's on a forward P/E basis. It trades at a forward P/E of 34 times compared to over 40 times with AMD stock. I believe the market is overvaluing the present value of AMD and fairly valuing to undervaluing NVDA stock. Using a 10-year DCF Revenue Exit Model, if Nvidia sustains growth over the next decade and EBITDA falling no lower than around 40 percent of revenue, the stock has upside of ~10 percent or $299 a share. You may enter your assumptions in this model here on finbox.io.

Your Takeaway

If you are an avid gamer, waiting for the second-generation GTX would make the most sense. Alternatively, if GTX 1080 prices continue dropping, buying the current generation card would save the most money and give the best price/performance. If most consumers follow this logic, Nvidia is poised to report another superb growth in revenue at its graphics card division.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.