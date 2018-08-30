Over-Extrapolation Of Pfizer Cardiomyopathy Data Creates Buying Opportunity For Eidos

The market has over-extrapolated the relevance of tafamidis data to Eidos, which closed down 31%.

Pfizer (PFE) just announced the results for their Phase 3 ATTR-CM trial at the ESC Congress 2018. Pfizer reported a 30% reduction in the risk of all-cause mortality and a 32% reduction in the rate of CV-related hospitalization with tafamidis compared with placebo. The data can be found in two publications (here and here) that were released today in the New England Journal of Medicine.

While the data showed directional benefit of tafamidis in all subgroups, statistical significance was only reached in the ATTRwt subset. On the conference call, PFE clarified the trial was not designed to test for statistical significance in each subgroup and that further analysis of secondary endpoints support benefit at all doses in all forms of disease. The single trial design was deemed sufficient for approval by the FDA.

The stock prices of major ATTR market competitors moved significantly on the data release. As of the close on August 27, 2018, here are the standings:

Pfizer is down 1.9% to $41.58.

Eidos (EIDX) is down 31.1% to $13.94.

Alnylam (ALNY) is up 16.2% to $112.59.

Ionis (IONS) is up 7.8% to $53.70 (though it is down 12% after hours to $47.02 after the CRL for volanesorsen).

If you are unfamiliar with the competition, I wrote an overview of the different approaches to treating ATTR in my last article.

How does tafamidis compare to the competition?

While these drugs will be likely to compete directly for patients in the future, the initial indications are likely to be different (ATTR-PN vs. ATTR-CM). So, for the moment, it is hard to directly compare the drugs. Though, at this point in time, Onpattro, Tafamidis, and AG10 all seem to have relatively clean side effect profiles.

In terms of efficacy, ALNY's Onpattro is still on top when it comes to ATTR-PN. PFE's tafamidis has been approved for ATTR-PN in Europe and Japan, but PFE's main priority is ATTR-CM approval in the US. When comparing efficacy of Tafamidis vs. Tegsedi, it is less clear which is more effective. The mean knockdown of Tegsedi was only 68-74% (Onpattro achieves 84%) while in certain assays, Tafamidis achieves approximately 65% stabilization. Eidos' AG10 achieves 96% mean stabilization with 100% peak and 92% trough stabilization levels.

IONS's Tegsedi has not yet received approval for ATTR-PN (PDUFA date delayed to Oct. 6th), but given its side effect profile and imbalance in patient deaths, it may have a hard time with the FDA (especially given the recent CRL issued for volanesorsen which also had significant side effects).

In terms of convenience, PFE's Tafamidis is the clear leader. Onpattro's IV infusions require pre-treatment with IV steroids and a daily vitamin A supplement, a significant setback for patients. Tegsedi requires subcutaneous injections with a daily vitamin A supplement (according to the European label). Eidos' AG10 is slightly less convenient than tafamidis, requiring twice daily oral administration (as opposed to once daily tafamidis) but still more convenient than IV/injections that require vitamin A supplementation.

An overview of Pfizer's Data

The study included 264 patients on tafamidis (20mg or 80mg) and 177 on placebo. There were 88 patients on 20mg, 176 patients on 80mg, and 177 patients on placebo. The trial was not powered to detect a statistically significant difference between mutant vs. wild type ATTR-CM or 20mg vs. 80mg dosing.

From the NEJM paper:

Across prespecified subgroups, including those based on TTR status (ATTRwt vs. ATTRm), NYHA class (I or II vs. III), and tafamidis dose (80 mg vs. 20 mg), the difference in all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations favored tafamidis over placebo, except in patients with NYHA class III disease at baseline, among whom the rates of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations were higher among patients receiving tafamidis than among those receiving placebo.

Looking at the data, one can see that there is not a significant difference between 20mg and 80mg doses when it comes to survival/CV hospitalization. Some individuals took the lack of dose response in PFE's data to mean Eidos' near 100% stabilization will not benefit patients. This is an extrapolation that is simply not supported by the trial design.

The trial was not powered to detect a difference between 20 and 80 mg.

From Eidos' Q2 2018 update on 8/7/2018

If a trial is not statistically powered to detect a difference, making an investment decision based on any apparent difference (or lack thereof) is unwise.

Tafamidis 20mg vs. 80mg may be the low end of stabilizer efficacy.

Tafamidis did not improve disease parameters (other than a minor decrease in LV thickness), it only slowed disease progression. This is analogous to Tegsedi versus Onpattro. Considering Tegsedi's 68-74% knockdown versus Onpattro's 82%, we see a significant difference in terms of efficacy with just an 8-14% difference. That 8-14% is the difference between slowing disease progression and actually reversing disease.

Tafamidis stabilization may be somewhere in the 40-65% range. As a purely hypothetical example, the difference between 20mg and 80mg could be the difference between 40% and 50% stabilization. The difference that may be required for disease reversal could be somewhere in the 80% range.

Since my last article was written, Eidos announced a publication that detailed the mechanism of AG10's stabilization in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. Some highlights are below:

We then used the Western blot assay to compare the efficacy of AG10 (10 μM) to other stabilizers at their reported mean maximum plasma concentrations in human (Cmax of 20 μM for 80 mg tafamidis qd, 200 μM for diflunisal 250 mg bid, and 20 μM for tolcapone 100 mg dose tid). AG10 at 10 μM completely stabilized TTR in human serum (%TTR stabilization: 95.4 ± 4.8%); the other compounds stabilized ∼50−75% of tetrameric TTR at their reported clinical Cmax.

Selected Data From Table 1 of the AG10 publication:

And some additional data from Figure 6b of the paper which looked at TTR stabilization in dogs:

The data demonstrate a clear advantage in terms of stabilization for AG10 over all other stabilizers.

Eidos has a lot to gain from Pfizer's work

Pfizer plans to do a lot of work in developing the ATTR market and increasing the rate of patient diagnosis. They estimate the disease is significantly under-diagnosed (less than 1% diagnosed) with approximately 390-490k ATTRwt-CM patients worldwide. This is significantly above previous estimates of about 200k ATTRwt patients. On the recent conference call, Pfizer mentioned their goal to "remain active in educating cardiologists and collaborate with key stakeholders in organizations to support awareness, training, tools to accelerate, and expand diagnosis ahead of the potential launch of tafamidis". Pfizer believes it can "uniquely leverage [its] heritage and capabilities with cardiologists, including [its] Eliquis field force to raise awareness of this disease and drive diagnosis."

Given tafamidis' success in ATTRwt-CM patients, Eidos' chances in this much larger population seem high. In addition, Eidos can likely benefit from any work that Pfizer does in increasing the number of diagnosed patients. If/when AG10 demonstrates better data, doctors and patients will be much more aware and willing to switch to a more effective stabilizer for this life-threatening disease.

The more that Pfizer invests in ATTR-CM, the less willing they will be to allow a competitor like Eidos to steal their thunder. An acquisition could be in the cards if Eidos can show significant improvement over tafamidis (and especially if it can show benefit to the same extent as Onpattro).

The phase 2 readout by the end of the year for Eidos is likely to be a significant catalyst with a high probability of success.

There remains an open question of whether AG10 will be compared head-to-head with tafamidis in the phase 3 trial (or whether it will be compared to placebo). The length of the phase 3 trial may differ depending on the answer to this question. Regardless, in my estimation, EIDX's path is clearer than ever and the over-extrapolation creates a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EIDX, PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.