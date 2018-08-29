Lundin Mining Has Potential

Acquisitions aside, Lundin could double earnings in 2 years if it can execute its expansion plans, however, labor issues at Neves-Corvo are an obstacle.

Lundin Mining's chairman, Lukas Lundin, has mentioned that the company could spend as much as $3 billion consolidating industrial metals assets.

Company Background

Lundin Mining (LUN in Toronto; OTCPK:LUNMF) is a Canadian-based diversified industrial metals producers that bears the name of its well-known chairman, Lukas Lundin. I consider Lundin to be a Major as they have a $3.7 billion market capitalization ("cap") and were included in my overview of the 2nd tier (11 to 20) of the top industrial metals miners.

There are a few things that triggered my interest in Lundin Mining which lead me to conduct this detailed analysis:

solid existing asset base, including nickel, in sound jurisdictions with strong management

potential to be a copper producer with 30% free cash flow margins (an elite club)

strong balance sheet with Lukas Lundin openly stating (before the Nevsun acquisition attempt) that he wants to make $1 to $3 billion in industrial metals acquisitions this year which could really drive earnings growth.

In general, when a company with a modest valuation and strong balance sheet increases its financial leverage (i.e., debt) to make acquisitions this can create a scenario where investors realize significant stock returns as the acquisitions quickly become a new source of revenue and earnings growth.

In this analysis of Lundin Mining, I am going to:

take a look at the company's balance sheet, both before and after a hypothetical acquisition examine the quality of their existing assets pull it all together into a hypothetical financial model

Shares of Lundin have recently sold off so this could be a good entry point.

Balance Sheet Examination

Due to the potential for Lundin to leverage its balance sheet for acquisitions and future production growth, I thought it best to start by examining the company's recent balance sheet (as of June 30, 2018). The following table provides the highlights:

in millions of $USD Cash $1,513 Working Capital (Current Assets - Current Liabilities) $1,684 Total Assets $6,266 Long-Term Debt $440 Net Equity Capital Attributable to Lundin Shareholders $3,693

Lundin's Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in 2017 was $1.08 billion on $2.08 billion of revenue. I think this 2017 figure provides a good basis for measurement given the moderate metals price environment. Lundin's long-term ("LT") debt to EBITDA ratio is thus running about .4 which is low. Corporations tend to run in the 1 to 2 range for LT debt to EBITDA so there is plenty of room for expansion here. Their LT debt to net equity capital ratio is .12 which is also low. Majors tend to run in the .30 to .50 range so this is also low.

Now let us assume Lundin uses $1 billion of their cash and borrows $2 billion to finance a $3 billion acquisition spree. I assume this would be the "maximum" leverage scenario or, in other words, the highest amount of leverage the company would be willing to take on given the right opportunities. Here is what their balance sheet could look like:

in millions of $USD Cash $513 Working Capital (Current Assets - Current Liabilities) $684 Total Assets $9,266 Long-Term Debt $2,440 Net Equity Capital Attributable to Lundin Shareholders $3,693

Assuming Lundin acquires these assets at a multiple of 5 times EBITDA—similar to their own current valuation—the company could generate $1.6 billion in EBITDA (or near future EBITDA depending upon the type of projects acquired). This would put them at a LT debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.53 and a LT debt to net equity capital ratio of .66—both of which are certainly doable. For reference, BHP's (BHP) LT debt to net equity capital ratio is currently about .51.

Assuming Lundin can secure debt financing for 6% to 7% and a 30% effective tax rate, they could double their earnings per share and thus double their stock price—probably within a few years and without higher metals prices. In a raging base metals bull market, returns could be higher.

Existing Mining Assets

Lundin currently operates the following 4 producing mines:

Candelaria and Ojos del Salado iron oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") open pit & underground mines (together referred to as the Candelaria complex) in Chile (80% owned).

Eagle nickel-copper underground mine (sulfide deposit) in Michigan, USA (100% owned).

Neves-Corvo copper-zinc underground mine in Portugal (100% owned).

Zinkgruvan zinc-lead-copper mine in Sweden (100% owned).

All of the company's mines are located in developed jurisdictions or what I would consider to be tier 1 emerging markets jurisdictions for mining (e.g., Chile or Peru). The following company presentation slide (May 2018) with a map of these mines mentions the company's strategy as being focused on "low-risk mining jurisdictions":

Warren Buffet is quoted as saying:

Rule No.1: Never lose money. Rule No.2: Never forget rule No.1.

Perhaps a similar quote for mining investment would be:

Rule No. 1: Never have your mine confiscated or cheated out of your hands. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No.1.

This quote springs to mind when I consider the strategy of a vastly experienced 60-year old mining billionaire like Lukas Lundin. Mining is a tough enough business, who wants to constantly deal with the headaches associated with high-risk jurisdictions.

This is a unique aspect of my assessment here on Lundin's potential to make acquisitions by leveraging its balance sheet. This may provide the opportunity for outsized growth all through what is essentially a lower-risk vehicle.

I will dig into some of Lundin's mines in a moment, but first, here is the 2017 revenue breakdown for each mine:

Mine 2017 Revenue ($USD millions) Percentage of Total Revenue Candelaria $984 54% Eagle $277 15% Neves-Corvo $329 18% Zinkgruvan $242 13% TOTAL $1,832 100%

As you can see here, Candelaria is Lundin's flagship asset accounting for more than half of its revenue.

Here is the 2017 revenue breakdown for each metal:

Metal 2017 Revenue ($USD millions) Percentage of Total Revenue Copper $1,173 64% Zinc $313 17% Nickel $136 7% Gold $84 5% Lead $69 4% Silver $30 2% Other $27 1% TOTAL $1,832 100%

As you can see here, 2/3s of Lundin's revenue comes from copper. What is interesting in this respect is that if an investor moves beyond Freeport McMoran (FCM) which has its weaknesses (e.g., higher debt load & Grasberg) and Southern Copper (SCCO) which looks overvalued, then Lundin becomes an attractive way to invest in copper for someone looking to do so through a quality Major. From a copper exposure, profitability, and valuation standpoint, Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF; OTCPK:ANFGY) is also similar to Lundin.

What is also interesting about Lundin, as I discovered in my analysis of the 2nd tier (11 to 20) of the Majors, is that the company has more bottom-line exposure to nickel than any other top 20 Major outside of Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY). Surveying the company's existing operations, I think a nickel sulfide acquisition in the current environment would make a lot of sense.

Candelaria

Given that Candelaria is Lundin's flagship asset and it has the greatest impact on its earnings it is important to look at the mine life. Having a framework for future production levels will help us assess mine life. The following diagram from a recent investor presentation shows the projected increase of production at Candelaria over the coming years and the expected impact on cash costs:

To estimate mine life, I am going to assume 150,000 tonnes of annual production going forward.

Candelaria has about 500 million tonnes of Proven & Probable Reserves grading about .57% copper with a pinch of gold & silver also. Roughly 80% of these Reserves are in the open-pit while the rest is underground. The underground grade is roughly twice that of the open-pit.

Candelaria has about 750 million tonnes of Measured, Indicated, & Inferred Resources. The 500 million tonnes of Reserves are part of this so another way to think about it is that there are 500 million tonnes of Reserves + an additional 250 million tonnes of Resources not currently classified as Reserves. This could be because these additional Resources are not economic or more drilling may be required to officially classify them as Reserves. To be safe, we will just stick with Reserves. Moreover, capital is required to convert Resources to Reserves so this is best viewed as an expansion option and not a ready-to-go mining asset.

Candelaria's 500 million tonnes of Reserves contain roughly 2,785,000 tonnes of copper. An average 150,000 tonne per annum ("tpa") mining rate would deplete these Reserves in about 18.5 years. Candelaria's most recent technical report has mine production averaging 140,000 tpa from 2019 to 2035, but most of this is weighted towards the next 10 years. Annual production rates are set to fall below 140,000 tpa beginning in 2029. An 18+ year mine life is good and provides a solid runway of copper revenue to build upon over the next 10 years before eventually having to begin replacing the production fall-off.

Next, let us look at Candelaria's cost structure and then I will combine everything in a comparison to some similar mines operated by Lundin's peers.

Lundin reported $1.22 per lb. cash costs for Candelaria in 2017 ($1.31 per lb. in 2016), however, as the above chart shows, cash costs are set to increase this year before slowly grinding back down to a target of $1.45 per lb. in 2022. Cash costs are expected to average $1.39 per lb. over the remaining life of the mine.

These cash cost figures do not include depreciation, depletion, and amortization and a small amount of other general exploration and business development costs. Adding these in, 2017 operating cash costs come to $1.75 per lb. However, given the expected rise in base cash costs to an average of $1.55 per lb. over the next 4 years—roughly $.30 per lb. higher than 2016-17 levels—operating cash costs are likely to exceed $2.00 per lb.

Assuming an average long-term rate of production of 150,000 tpa, average cash costs of $1.45 per lb., average annual capital costs of $200 million, and a 25% tax rate, a good long-term estimate of average structural total costs comes out to $2.30 per lb. Assuming $3 per lb. copper prices, this would net Lundin $.70 per lb. which is a margin of 23.3%. This is good for copper. At this point in my analysis, this tells me that Lundin may present an opportunistic strategic trade for a year or two, but not necessarily a long-term buy and hold gem.

Here is how Candelaria compares to some of its similar-sized peers:

Owner Mine (country) Reserve Tonnage (millions) Copper Grade Reported Cash Costs (per lb.) My Estimate of Operating Costs (per lb.) Antofagasta Antucoya (Chile) 697 .33% $1.68 $1.89 Taseko Mines (TGB) Gibraltar (British Columbia) 688 .26% $1.43 $2.13 Rio Tinto (RIO) Bingham Canyon (USA) 668 .43% $1.19 $1.72 First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) Kansanshi (Zambia) 608 .68% $1.05 $2.06 Teck (TECK) Highland Valley (British Columbia) 547 .29% n/a $2.53 KAZ Minerals (OTCPK:KZMYF; OTCPK:KZMYY) Bozshakol (Kazakhstan) 532 .36% $.54 n/a BHP Olympic Dam (Australia) 508 1.99% n/a $2.74 Lundin Mining Candelaria (Chile) 500 .57% $1.45 $2.05 Teck Zafranal (Peru) 467 .38% n/a n/a Antofagasta Zaldivar (Chile) 461 .51% $1.62 n/a Teck Carmen de Andacollo (Chile) 350 .35% n/a $2.44 AVERAGES .56% (.42% excluding Olympic Dam) $1.28 $2.20

(Note: Reported Cash Costs are calculated by each company and typically after the standard C1 formula. My Estimate of Operating Costs was calculated by taking Revenue - EBIT (similar to Operating Income) / pounds of copper production.)

It is important to keep in mind that the cost numbers for each particular mine should not always be taken at face value. They could reflect outlier years of production. A more thorough analysis before investing is always a must.

You can see here that Candelaria is in line with its peer averages and puts in a good showing against those operating in the safer jurisdictions which tend to have higher labor costs. On the surface, the only asset that I would immediately be willing to swap Candelaria for would be Rio Tinto's Bingham Canyon mine in Utah.

All in all, Candelaria is a quality asset with a remaining mine life long enough to underpin Lundin's growth strategy.

Neves-Corvo

The Neves-Corvo operation in Portugal currently derives roughly 60% of its revenue from copper and 40% from zinc, however, Lundin has committed to an expansion project that will more than double zinc production there over the next few years. Looking out 5 years from now (2023), it is positioned to become the 10th largest zinc producer in the world. The following investor presentation slide shows the company's projections for zinc production increases at Neves-Corvo over the next 2 years:

Revenues from Neves-Corvo are thus poised to more than double over the next 2 years on the back of this expansion.

The technical report for the expanded zinc production estimates cash costs at $.29 per lb. zinc and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) at $.42 per lb. zinc. Cash costs this low would position the mine near the very bottom of the cost curve. These cost projections are reinforced by the fact that they are in line with what the company is currently achieving at its other European mine—Zinkgruvan in Sweden—where 2017 cash costs were $.31 per lb. ($.37 per lb. in 2016) and AISC were $.57 per lb. ($.57 per lb. in 2016 also). Zinkgruvan was Lundin's highest margin mine in 2017, earning a net profit margin of 38%.

Both the Eagle nickel mine and the Zinkgruvan zinc mine are already in the 1st quartile of their respective cost curves. Bringing Neves-Corvo into the 1st quartile as well would mean that half of the Lundin's revenue is attributable to 1st quartile cost curve mines. This will help strengthen the overall company during a cyclical downturn and enable the company to still generate extra cash for acquisitions.

The net profit margin at Neves-Corvo in 2017 was 17.7%. I estimate that Lundin's expansion plans could lead to a 132% increase in revenues there over the next few years. Coupled with an increase in margins by 10%, this would add about $155 million in profit to the company or about $.21 per share. At a multiple of 12, this could add $2.52 to the share price which would be an increase of 50% from the current price.

There are labor issues now though at Neves-Corvo that could potentially delay or even derail Lundin's expansion plan. I will touch on this later.

Financial Outlook

There are really 3 drivers at play here set to expand revenue, margins, and earnings at Lundin assuming only a steady state environment of reasonable long-term metals prices (e.g., $3.17 per lb. copper, $1.36 lb. zinc, and $6.80 per lb. nickel). They are:

copper production expansion at Candelaria less higher costs in the near term zinc production expansion at Neves-Corvo with a significant margin pickup nickel price recovery boosting margins at the Eagle mine in Michigan along with a now lower U.S. tax rate.

Here is how I see the financials shaping up:

(in USD millions) 2018 2019 2020 Copper Revenue $1,525 $1,700 $1,850 Zinc, Lead, & Silver Revenue $450 $500 $700 Nickel Revenue $210 $190 $225 Total Revenue $2,185 $2,390 $2,775 Operating Income $665 $872 $1,050 Operating Margin 30.4% 36.6% 37.8% Net Income $476 $634 $765 Net Profit Margin 21.8% 26.5% 27.6% Earnings Per Share (729.7 million shares outstanding) $.65 $.87 $1.05 Price to Earnings (P/E) Multiple at Current Share Price of $5 7.7 5.8 4.8

Given my bullish outlook for base metals, I would consider using a target forward multiple of 14 for Lundin. Since Lundin is presently trading for only 5 times my 2020 estimate, I think the stock has 100% to 200% upside over the next 2 to 3 years if its organic growth plans go well.

Chart Considerations & Downside Risks

I have learned to pay attention to the MONTHLY trends before taking a position. The following is a MONTHLY chart of the stock:

chart courtesy of barchart.com

You can see here that Lundin broke its bullish trend line earlier this year, however, the beginning of this breakdown can really be traced all the way back to late November 2017 when the company issued a press release lowering their 2018-19 production forecast for Candelaria. They also mentioned "pit wall instability" that lead to production setbacks there and a restructuring of the mining plan to handle it. Then, moving into 2018, we have had weakness in the price of copper. These forces combined have knocked it off its bullish trajectory.

As I briefly mentioned earlier, there have also been labor issues at Neves-Corvo which has probably not helped the stock either. Here is an interesting exchange between an analyst and the CEO from the February conference call which explains the issue well:

[analyst] Jatinder Goel Hi, good morning. ... Firstly, on Zinc Expansion project, there is about $190 million of capital to be spent this year as per CapEx guidance. And you indicated a potential postponement as well if the labor issues do not resolve. What's the kind of solution that you're looking at? Is that a regulatory change that needs to go through, before you're more comfortable with the situation and business can move as usual? [President & CEO] Paul Conibear Yeah. So complex situation of labor in Neves-Corvo. I am confident it will get resolved. I think there is a fairly high likelihood of some more labor action. We've - we haven't - there is a system in Portugal where they're required to give you notice of a strike, advanced notice. We haven't received that. But we've seen stuff in the press that there might be a strike, the first week or around March 5 or something like that. We're in very open dialog with the union. This all started as a national movement, motivated by a political party and it's kind of gravitated towards one local issue in particular, which - that polarized with, which is early retirement of the workers in the plant. They'd like to retire earlier than Portuguese law allows and looking for somebody to support the pensions for early retirement. So that's the polarizing issue there. We're willing to support that. But we're not the government. So this is complex. In the strikes that we did have, we had three sets of rotating strikes in Q4. We continued to produce zinc and copper throughout that, continued progress the project, but it did slow us down.

I suspect that Lundin's 52-week low of about $4.81 in early August was the bottom, but the monthly chart reveals that the stock is not out of the woods yet.

Strategic Conclusion

Lundin has significant upside if it can execute on its expansion plans, but obstacles remain at Neves-Corvo. The potential margin pick-up from the zinc expansion there is the most significant catalyst in the growth pipeline that could drive earnings higher. If this is derailed, the growth story changes meaningfully. Given the potential for labor issues, I would be inclined to use a lower target multiple, such as 11, if I decided to initiate a position in the stock.

On the plus side, the potential for Lundin to leverage its balance sheet and make significant acquisitions is definitely another potential catalyst. So far, nothing has materialized. It is hard to say how the stock would react though if an acquisition is announced. It initially sold off when the offer for Nevsun was made. Patient investors may be able to get an even better buy if the market reacts errantly (to the downside) after the announcement of a major acquisition different than Nevsun.

Overall, Lundin Mining has the potential to provide investors with exceptional returns compared to its Major peers as the base metals rebound and (I expect) regain their bull market footing. This potential could be significantly increased by acquisitions that accrete to earnings.

