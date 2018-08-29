Perseus Mining Ltd. (PMNXF) CEO Jeff Quartermaine on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Perseus Mining Ltd. (OTCPK:PMNXF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 28, 2018 7:30 PM ET

Jeff Quartermaine

Thank you very much, and good morning, and welcome to this conference call, the purpose of which is to discuss the various announcements that Perseus Mining has released to the stock exchange earlier today. I’m joined here in our Perth office by our Chief Financial Officer, Elissa Brown. And after a few words from me, I’ll invite Elissa to first comment on the financial report and also to respond to any specific questions that you may have about the financial report for fiscal ‘18.

Now before we get to either of those things though, I would like to speak briefly to the other two announcements that we’ve released today. These were, of course, the update on Perseus’ mineral resources and ore reserves inventory and also an update on the Life of Mine Plan for our Edikan Gold Mine.

Now you might be wondering why we released all three documents on the same day. The answer is simply that the key element of our financial reporting goes to the matter of carrying values of our assets. And in order to be able to assess these properly, it’s important that we have a very clear understanding of the mineral resources associated with each property and the optimum plans for economic development of these resources. We’ve updated our thinking on both of these matters. And to ensure that the assessment of the carrying value is not only accurate but fair and reasonable, all of the documents released today were approved by our board in the meeting yesterday. Hence, they are released today in one lot. I do apologize to the analysts on the call who have a fair bit of reading ahead of them.

Getting right to it. So let’s consider the update on the mineral resources and ore reserves first. The statement that we published today is effective from 30th of June 2018. Now you may recall that in July 2017, we advised the market that we’d change the technique that we’re applying for estimating mineral resources. So whereas prior to 1 July 2017, we’ve used ordinary kriging methods. From 1 July ‘17 onwards, we’ve been using MIK or multiple indicator kriging.

Now I’m pleased to say that over the last 12 months, our mineral resource modeling at both Edikan and Sissingue has proved to be very robust, and a very close reconciliation has been obtained between contained metal forecast in our block models and metal indicated by grade control data at both mines. The demonstrated predictive ability of the resource model is important and it’s provided us with a sound basis on which to plan our future.

Now the most notable feature of the mineral resource estimate released today is that we’ve taken things a step further this time, and we’ve constrained each of our resource models more tightly than ever before using a conservative gold price. Now this has done nothing to change the underlying integrity of the models. It just simply changed the gold price at which the models are constrained.

So to be more precise, what we’ve done is we’ve used -- in estimating the resources at each of the properties, we’ve used an $1,800 pit shell to constrain the resource estimate. Now previously, the Edikan mineral resource estimate was unconstrained, and Sissingue was calculated using a $2,400 pit shell, and the Yaoure was calculated using an $1,800 pit shell.

Now should you remember that when the estimates for Edikan and Sissingue are originally prepared, gold prices were very different to what they are today. And we thought that as we move forward, in the interest of transparency and consistency, we should align the calculation methods used at all sites. Now this change in methodology has resulted in a reduction in the reported mineral resources across the group. However, this change has not materially altered our view of what metal is in the ground nor our view of what metal can be economically extracted in ore reserves, and that’s the important thing. We note that the change we’ve adopted is consistent with industry standards, and as I said, it is aimed at continuously improving the transparency and reliability of our reporting as part of our transformation from being a single mine company to a multi-mine, multi-jurisdiction operation.

So where we’ve landed is Perseus has reported measured and indicated resources at the 30th of June of 5.656 million ounces with a further 1.83 million ounces in the inferred category. In terms of the individual properties, Edikan’s resource is 3.825 million ounces; Sissingue, 701,000 ounces; and Yaoure is unchanged at 1.93 million ounces. The Edikan number is -- there is quite a difference. It’s 1.46 million ounces less than the unconstrained estimate. And as I said, there are sound reasons for taking this different approach.

Turning to the ore reserves. As I noted, the change in the method of calculating resources hasn’t materially impacted our assessment of the quality of economically recoverable gold within the resources. The changes that you would see to our reserves that are being reported today largely reflect completion of mining at Edikan and Sissingue over the last 12 months. The Yaoure ore reserve hasn’t changed at all from that estimated when we did the feasibility study late in 2017. So our proved and probable reserves as of 30th of June was a total of 3.447 million ounces across the group. That’s about 61% of the total mineral resource. And it was made up of Edikan, 1.566 million ounces; Sissingue, 0.363 million ounces; and Yaoure, 1.518 million ounces.

As noted, the movement in the Edikan reserve is largely a function of -- or actually, Edikan and Sissingue, are largely a function of depletion since 30th of June. But in addition to that, we have taken into account dilution and ore loss change based on our latest reconciliation studies. We’ve increased the cut-off grade slightly, just some assumptions relating to a lot of throughput increase cost etcetera.

But I guess that brings me to the Edikan Life of Mine Plan, so let’s talk in more detail about that. I guess what the thinking was is that having brought out our second operating mine, Sissingue, on stream earlier this year, we have achieved a level of operational flexibility within the group that’s allowed us to think more strategically about how we execute our business at Edikan. So instead of focusing on satisfying expectations of Edikan that was created in a different market environment, we’ve designed a mine plan that seeks to maximize the production of profitable allowances rather than maximize ounces and develop the mine.

I should say that the trust pressures on companies like Perseus are quite significant. And the updated Life of Mine Plan that we published today seeks to address those pressures while, at the same time, position Perseus to continue to deliver value to shareholders without recourse to the equity market. And of course, I’m referring now to the planned development of our third project. It is our intention to fund that largely through internally generated cash but also some debt finance. So I’ll cover that later on.

Now let’s take a closer look at the Life of Mine Plan itself. So it applies from 1 July 2018, and it is based on the updated proven and probable reserves that we’ve announced today. Over the remaining life of mine, we’re intending to produce about 1,084,000 ounces. That represents about 93% of the amount that was estimated in the previous corresponding Life of Mine Plan. The reason for the slight reduction in recovered ounces is several reasons. But what we have seen is an increase in mining contract costs due to rise and fall clauses. We’ve also increased some of our mining costs. We’re doing a higher level of grade control to improve reconciliation grade control drilling, rehandling on the rump, and we’ve seen labor costs in those areas offsetting that to some degree. I noted [indiscernible] have improved through the higher-quality maintenance program that has the effect of reducing costs along with the plan. We’ve also allowed, as I said earlier on, dilution in ore loss based on the actual reconciliation that we’ve achieved over the last 12 months or so, and they represent a loss of about 2% contained gold from the resource model through to the mill, which is a fairly reasonable outcome.

The other thing is that the updated Life of Mine Plan, one major departure from where we’ve been in the past is that we’re assuming a revised mining strategy from January 2019, involving the use of a single mining contractor mining at a reduced rate of material movement compared to the previous Life of Mine Plan. You’ll recall that previously, we’ve had two mining contractors operating, and so we plan to get that down to one. Mining will not be as selective as it was in the past as the experience indicated that selective mining and processing of the high-grade ore preferentially doesn’t actually generate superior cash flows at all. And so all other cost recoveries and mill throughput rates, run time, et cetera, have all been updated to reflect actual performance. And so on that basis, we think that the plan that we’ve delivered is a very deliverable plan. We don’t have any doubts at all about our capacity to deliver precisely as we are modeling.

Over the life of the mine, the remaining six years, the average gold production comes in at around 181,000 ounces per year over those six years. I mean, the profile is higher than that in the front end, as you’d appreciate. And when I get to talk later on about guidance for next year, for this financial year, at least you’ll see that this is higher in the front end and then tails towards the end. But what we do see is a more even distribution of material movement and costs across the period of time and similarly, more even grading fed to the mill, which improves the reliability of gold production.

Forecast weighted average all-in site costs are at $950 per ounce over the remaining life of the mine. Once again, there is a variation from year to year, but it’s not a distinct variation. This number does represent a 10% increase relative to the previously advertised numbers. But once again, that can be attributed directly to things such as increase in mining cost, fuel, labor, et cetera, et cetera. Forecast sustaining costs come in at about $32 million for the remaining mine life. That includes the cost of rehab, so that works out at about $29 an ounce.

Based on our analysis, the life of mine should generate USD $264 million or $0.34 a share at an exchange rate of $0.75 and $1,250 gold. So that’s a fairly significant contribution. And then when that converts into net present values, et cetera, et cetera, we’re talking in the order of $205 million an ounce at a 10% discount rate.

So the value of the property has not faltered dramatically. And while it does change the production profile somewhat to what we have been previously considering, we believe that we are going to be seeing lower operating cost in the near term. And that is important because that increases our cash flow at a very important time in our growth cycle.

So that brings me over to the financial report. So we’ve used -- in preparing the financial report for this year, we’ve been relying on those resource -- Life of Mine Plan resource estimates and the Life of Mine Plan for the updated Life of Mine Plan for Edikan and the previously published Life of Mine Plans for Sissingue and Yaoure.

You will recall that in terms of the 12-month results, this result is underpinned by gold production of 255,916 ounces of gold over the 12-month period, which was about 45% more than the year prior. Similarly, the weighted average all-in site costs achieved for the year was $1,039 per ounce, which was 22% less than what was achieved in the previous 12 months.

So taking those things into account, the headline number that we’ve reported is a net loss after tax of AUD 24.9 million or $0.025. This compares to a net loss of $83 million or $0.077 in the previous periods. It is a significantly improved performance, particularly when you look beyond the headline numbers. But the major factors that have influenced the result includes a 36.5% increase in revenue up to $378 million.

That’s a function of a slightly higher average gold sale price, about 4% higher gold sale price, up 31% of gold sales as a result of both starting production at Sissingue and higher gold production at Edikan. We’ve also seen a 5% decrease in the cost of sales across the board. That can be attributed to several things including a revaluation of stockpiles at Edikan and also the startup production at Sissingue. As we know, it’s a significantly lower cost operation.

The non-cash depreciation and amortization charge of $119.6 million is a very, very substantial increase relative to the prior period. It’s about 200-odd percent, 213% higher than the previous year. And that’s come about -- that’s the result of higher rates of mining and processing and higher deferred waste amortization at Edikan and also the inclusion of Sissingue within the capital base considering that we went to commercial production at Sissingue at the end of March.

We have booked a fairly sizable asset impairment charge and write-off this year. It’s about $24.3 million. That includes impairment of the carrying value of some items of Sissingue that related to expenditure before the current configuration of the mine was determined.

So we did do a feasibility study in 2011, and we looked seriously at starting the development back then, and then we stopped for various reasons and restarted. And the costs that were incurred back from the 2011 period have no relevance to the current cash-generating units, so we’ve taken the opportunity to write that down. We also have written off some capitalized exploration expenditure and also impaired an equity investment in a small gold mining company, a mining -- gold mining limited that we have had for a very long time. There’s also been the foreign exchange gain of about $5.7 million that compares favorably to a loss of $11.7 million in the previous year. That just simply goes to the devaluation of the Aussie dollar relative to the U.S. and also revaluation in the company loans. There’s also been a tax expense of $5.5 million.

I guess the thing though that we really do focus on in our business is cash and cash generation. And on 30th of June, the total value of cash and bullion on hand was $89.8 million or $46.8 million more than 30th of June 2017. The operating cash flows have increased by $67 million, $67.4 million, in 2018 to $68.3 million or $0.066 a share. And as I said earlier, that is a function of both higher revenue and a reduction in unit operating costs. A total of $119.7 million of cash was invested during the period. The majority of that was on the Sissingue development, $78 million on Sissingue, another $16-odd million on exploration. And then there were also additional investments around getting ready to take the Yaoure forward, etcetera. The net assets of the company at 30th of June was $714 million. So that equates to $0.69 a share. And that is obviously well above what the current stock market price is. That is a figure that’s worked that out to taking into account our cash and bullion and also existing interest-bearing liabilities.

Now looking to the future. Financial performance of Perseus is expected to continue to improve as it has in the last 12 months on the back of continuing solid gold production and an improved cost structure to lead up to the contribution of the low-cost Sissingue mine to supplement the steadily improving Edikan mine.

Now when we released our quarterly report as of June, we gave guidance to the market for the first six months of the year. At that time, we haven’t completed work on our Edikan Life of Mine Plan. But as we’ve done that now, we’re now in a position to confirm guidance for the full year. And the guidance we’re giving is that we believe that our gold production will be in the range of 260,000 to 300,000 ounces from the 2 mines for the full year. And our all-in site cost will average somewhere in the range of $925 to $1,050 per ounce across both the properties.

Now I should note that we are very comfortable with this guidance. When we released the half year guidance following the quarterly report, we were criticized for being too conservative. Now this may well be the case, and certainly, the performance that we’ve registered in both July and August at both mines suggested this might be the case.

However, we know that in this market, failure to achieve targets is punished very severely. And we also know that as experienced, operators in West Africa, things can go wrong in the most inconvenient of time. So rather than being conservative, I’d say that we’re simply being prudent by not presenting stretched targets to the market. But having said that, we are very comfortable with these numbers. And if anything, I think that we have an opportunity to surprise on the upside.

Now we should qualify that by saying, as I did say in July, that at Sissingue, we are still mining in the upside of ore zones. And when we get to the fresh material, we certainly hope that in the upside, our forecasts are conservative. But that is yet to be proven, and we’ll see what happens over the next few months.

So in summary, a look behind the headline numbers that we’ve reported today reveals a company that is continuing to improve in all aspects of our business, and it’s continuing to deliver on the promises that we make. At $138 million, our gross profit from operations before D&A is materially better than in the past. We have seen an increase in the non-cash items this year, and that’s negatively impacted on our reported net earnings after tax.

Now the non-cash depreciation and amortization, as I said, has increased as we mine and process more ore. And the results have also been impacted by our decision to carefully, and we would say prudently, examine the carrying value of our assets and in some instances, take the opportunity to write them down.

Now all of those things said, I should expect a non-cash adjustment. And net cash flow from operations has increased by 67 million during the year. And with cash and bullion in hand of 80 million or 90 million at the end of the year, we’re now in a net cash positive position after taking into account the money that we’ve borrowed to build Sissingue. This positive trend of cash growth is now very well established. It’s been established since we stopped building Sissingue earlier in the year. And that’s really important in the context of where we are positioned on our growth strategy. And I should say that the growth in cash has continued post the end of the year, thankfully.

We’re very confident that Perseus is on track to deliver value for shareholders. The Sissingue mine, which came on stream earlier this year, will make a very significant contribution to the bottom line in the current financial year when it operates for a full 12 months rather than three, as was the case last year. And of course, not to be outdone, the Edikan mine is also performing materially better than it has done in the past and is making a solid contribution to free cash flow.

In the coming year, we expect to commence development of our third operating mine, Yaoure, funding this with a mix of debt and internally generated cash, as I said earlier. And as you can see from the release that we published today, we are producing a material amount of cash, which makes this funding plan a very realistic proposition. And of course, when the mine comes on stream in early 2021, Perseus’ production level should be edging up towards around 0.5 million ounces of gold. And subject to the gold price at the time, this should mean that Perseus will be in a position to generate very significant amounts of free cash flow and then record very, very significant profits.

So all in all, the company is in very good condition. And I think that careful examination of each of the results that we published today, the Edikan resource reserves, life of mine and the financials, certainly go to validate that comment.

Now what I would like to do is to invite Elissa to add to anything that I missed out in that commentary on the financials and also to take your questions should there be any on the financial report. So over to you, Elissa, please.

Elissa Brown

Thank you, Jeff. You see all the five points, obviously. And I’ll just reiterate what Jeff said, significant improvement in our operating results from the prior year and moving forward, continuing in the next financial year. And I’m here and available to answer any questions that you might have.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Reg Spencer with Canaccord.

Reg Spencer

Jeff and Elissa, you haven’t really made it easy for us to [indiscernible] to go through. So look, I’ll start with three or four questions if I can. And I might just start on the Life of Mine Plan, Jeff. Can I just clarify that the old versus new Life of Mine Plan, does that reflect or does that include the last 18 months of production and mining operations at Edikan? If I compare the headline numbers to the report you released in 2017, there are some differences in what was included in that 2017 plan.

Jeff Quartermaine

Reg, as I said previously, the plan that we’ve announced today is from 1 July this year. So you don’t compare the headline numbers. You need to compare period, life-for-like. And I think that we have provided a fair amount of information. But I mean, I can tell you [indiscernible] the difference if you put the -- actually, that is in our release. In Page 3 of the release, there is a comparison there between 2017 and 2018 Life of Mine Plan. The difference in production is not very great between the two plans. And the main difference is [indiscernible] over a period of time.

Reg Spencer

Understood, I’ll go back and review that. Just on the balance sheet, just maybe once a year. I know that your trade payables are up meaningfully year-on-year. Now clearly, you have the two operations online. But if I had to look at your average in the period trade payables and yes, appreciate that there is some timing issues with what you reported at the end of the financial year, but is it safe to say that, that significant increase year-on-year is reflective of just a timing issue on cash payments with things like mining and doesn’t reflect any modest or any capital increase in what you spent at Sissingue?

Jeff Quartermaine

Well, if you can [indiscernible] helpful. But it actually would be interesting to hear what you’ll say.

Elissa Brown

You’re right. I think [indiscernible] at the end of the year, obviously, with construction commencing at Sissingue [indiscernible] services and drilling programs going on with those [indiscernible].

Reg Spencer

I’m sorry, I’ve got a really bad line here. I’ll come back to you off-line with further questions. Apologies for this.

This is the operator. We will recommence the question-and-answer session.

Jeff Quartermaine

Okay. I do apologize for that. We are coming from a third-world country here in Australia. I usually try and avoid doing these conference calls out of Africa, but today it seems to be more reliable for me. But anyway, keep going, Reg, please.

Reg Spencer

Yes, apologies for that. I actually didn’t get your answer obviously on the trade payables. So if you wouldn’t mind just repeating that, just a comment on the year-on-year increase.

Elissa Brown

Yes, sure. You’re correct, Reg, it is a timing issue just with the end of construction at Sissingue, coming into operations and our drilling programs at Yaoure. It’s a timing issue.

Reg Spencer

Okay. And just another one on guidance. Just given that you’ve now completed your updated Life of Mine Plan for Edikan, is it -- can we presume that your reticence to provide a guidance on an asset-by-asset basis is still relating to getting through the weak season at Sissingue? Is that still...

Jeff Quartermaine

Reg, our reticence to issue it on an asset-by-asset basis is simply that we don’t think that that’s necessary. What is required here is to drive the market as to where the company is going to end up at the end of the reporting period. And that’s precisely what we’ve done. I mean, we can go down to massive levels of granularity. I don’t really think that serves any real positive purpose to do that.

Operator

Your next question comes from Michael Slifirski with Credit Suisse.

Michael Slifirski

I’ve got several simple ones, I hope. First of all, the changed mining approach at Edikan, going from two contractors to 1, does that take away any operational flexibility that you had over the last sort of while? And I do recall previously, you were lamenting the lack of operating flexibility, that you didn’t have alternate ore sources, you are stuck with what was immediately in front of you. So do you get back into that same position with one contractor? I’m just trying to understand what the sort of operational risk might be in going from two to one.

Jeff Quartermaine

No, the circumstances at Edikan now are vastly different from where they were before. I mean, going back some years, we did have some lack of flexibility because of access to areas due to environmental permitting issues. And I hope that’s well behind us and that no longer exists. Now the rationale for going from two contractors to one is that we believe that we can move sufficient material with one contractor. And by going to a single contractor, we eliminate one set of fairly substantial fixed costs. And in doing so, we reduce the mining -- overall mining cost. We also have an opportunity to reset the dial in terms of the costs that the contractors are offering and also to address issues around structural issues in the contracts that relate to rise and fall clauses and things of that nature, which can, over a period of time, severely impact your cost of mining. So really, the reason for the change is to improve our operating cash margin from the business. I don’t believe technically it’s going to cost us any grade at all.

Michael Slifirski

When you look at the -- you discussed, I guess, before about the Edikan resource unconstrained is now constrained. How much attention should be paid to that resource? There’s been no additional conversion of resource to reserve. Is there expectation that, that resource still has more to give? Or is it just an option over what gold price might be in the future?

Jeff Quartermaine

Well, on where it is simply at the moment, you’d say, it probably doesn’t have a lot more to give other than on a gold price basis. But one thing that I haven’t discussed today is the exploration we’re doing at each of our properties. And those of you who read our quarterly reports carefully would notice that in the last quarterly report, we reported that we had got a fairly large intercept of another granite between the -- to Esuajah deposits. And since then, we have been doing further work. And without going into the details, we are getting a good deal of encouragement from our recent exploration. So the resource as it stands today is fairly much as it is. But with the further work that we’re doing at Edikan, we’d like to think that we’ll be making some further announcements around that in periods to come.

Michael Slifirski

Terrific, I look forward to that. And then with respect to timing of drilling and updates to both Sissingue and Yaoure, no change other than depletion at Sissingue and no change in Yaoure. Is that just a taming thing also? Should we be expecting, as the year progresses, to get further revisions? Or is it just we’ll have to wait till this time next year for any change at those properties?

Jeff Quartermaine

No, there will be progressive change. I think the early October, we should come out with an update at Sissingue on the resource reserve there -- sorry, on the Life of Mine Plan. That will pick up some additional resources that we have got, the issues and the timing on that. They’re not massively material, and that’s why we are comfortable going with the old Life of Mine Plan. But that will come through early October. And shortly thereafter, we’ll have an update on Yaoure as well because we have been doing quite a bit of drilling at Yaoure since the completion of the feasibility study. And those results are now finally in, and we’re in a position to start processing them. And there will be an update to the resource and later on in the reserve at Yaoure. It will be good news actually.

There are no further questions at this time. I’ll now hand back to Mr. Quartermaine for closing remarks.

Jeff Quartermaine

Okay. Thank you very much. Look, I do appreciate that there’s an awful lot of materials being put into the market today, and it does take a bit of time to absorb all that. But as I said, we’ve been pouring over this for some time. And I can assure you that underlying a very large amount of [indiscernible] there is some pretty good news as far as the future of Perseus is concerned. We are, as I said, improving across the board almost daily. The performance that we have been delivering in this financial year so far has been extremely encouraging relative to the guidance that we have given. And we’re looking forward very much to coming back to the market after the next quarter and sharing a further quarter of good performance with you, which will make seven consecutive very good quarters from this company. So thank you very much for your attendance today, and we look forward to speaking again in the future.