U.S. Economic Growth Has Peaked, But Don't Panic Yet

Even though I am convinced that US growth has peaked, I do not become bearish at this point.

In this article, I will give you my monthly economic outlook based on leading regional manufacturing surveys. I look at five key Federal Reserve regional bank surveys every month that tell us what we can expect in terms of economic growth. These Federal Reserve regional banks are listed below.

I always combine all reports to get a less volatile report which actually tells us what we can expect in terms of general economic growth while we also get to know a lot about sub-indicators like new orders, shipments, employment, prices, and future capital expenditures. The value of these indicators is based on their leading ability as I already briefly mentioned. Growth acceleration trends are without any major exceptions a sign that we can expect general economic growth to accelerate as well. For more information about leading indicators, feel free to read my in-depth article about these indicators and their ability to predict economic growth and support trading decisions.

Source: Federal Reserve Education

Changed Indicators

Before I break down the results, I have to mention that I changed my indicators a bit in April. I do not use a simple average to combine all reports anymore. I look at the averages of every single report and calculate the difference of every month compared to its average. I then take the average of these results. This way, I was able to push the correlation to the ISM index to more than 90% (+1 point). It increased the correlation to the other indicators as well. Therefore, note that a value below 0 does not indicate contraction, it merely means that the value is below its average. The key is to spot the trend as we will do in this article.

Growth Is Peaking

Last month, I wrote that growth is peaking in the US.

There are two things I am concluding after analyzing the most recent leading indicators. The first thing is that economic growth is peaking. Economic growth is losing momentum and lower ISM readings over the next few months are likely. The second thing I have to mention is that it is too early to become bearish. It is unlikely that growth/sentiment is going to drop like a stone.

The most recent results perfectly follow that call. Regional manufacturing surveys came in mixed. Some like Philadelphia and Kansas City came in very weak while Richmond and New York gained some momentum. The result is that the average showed a slight decline. At this point, it becomes even more convincing that growth has peaked. Moreover, we see that economic growth has been close to record levels for the past few months. In other words, people who became bearish in Q1 were shorting way too early.

This move is confirmed by new orders. It seems that new orders are already starting to weaken. I also expect that ISM new orders will continue to show weakness. However, I do not expect new orders to fall off a cliff here. Regional new orders continue to hover around record highs which are too strong to call of an ISM new orders implosion.

One of the reasons why it is too early to become bearish is that even though we are beyond peak growth, we see that many segments are still performing quite well. Shipments actually gained some ground in August which means that sentiment remains at the highest levels since the early 2000s.

That said, prices also remain elevated even after a minor drop in August. At this point, it is safe to say that the pressure from inflation will continue to hit the consumer and company's input costs in general. That's why have increasingly focused on companies that are able to withstand high input inflation. When it comes to consumer prices, I expect the growth trend to continue to at least 3.5% over the next few months. I also explained this target in my inflation article.

Moreover, the graph below is one of the core indicators I use to analyze the economy. Future capital expenditures are one of the least volatile and most consistent macro indicators in my 'toolbox'. It has correctly predicted every single macro trend and is currently slightly higher compared to July of this year. The index is also below its Q1/2018 peak which confirms my 'the economy has peaked but don't panic yet' call.

What's Next?

Going forward, I expect that coincident economic indicators will continue to grow. This means that industrial production, new durable goods orders, shipments, and retail sales will continue to follow leading indicators. However, I am very sure that economic growth has peaked. And by 'economic growth', I mean leading indicators. I expect that both regional manufacturing surveys as well as the ISM manufacturing index will slightly decline from current levels.

And no, I am not panicking nor am I becoming bearish. I will become bearish if the slowing cycle starts to accelerate to the downside. Until that point, I will stick to my cyclical positions while I also expect inflation to rise even further.

On a side note: I will update my US stock market outlook over the next few days. This will include a set of leading indicators as well as the usual sentiment analysis.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

