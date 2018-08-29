Term Preferreds And Baby Bonds With Less Than 10 Years To Maturity Review

We will examine how the landscape has shifted in these products over the last month.

Overview of the call risk associated with the term preferreds and baby bonds in the article if there is any.

In the context of constantly rising interest rates, we are starting a series of reviews to present all term preferred stocks and baby bonds with a stated maturity date in less than 10 years. These are usually issues with no more than 2-3M preferred stocks/notes and in most cases not rated by any of the big three rating agencies. As regards the largest fixed-income funds (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, VRP), these term securities are no part of the ETFs, except only for PBB, GDL-C, and SPLP-A, which are holdings of PGX and PFF, respectively.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds and term preferred securities by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

As there is no ETF that presents the instrument we're interested in, here is the most representative one for fixed income.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The most essential thing for the fixed income investors for the past month is definitely the TNX repulsion from the 3% yield mark, despite that the Fed is expected to increase its Funds Rate by another 0.25% during the following September meeting. The reaction of PFF, as we can see in the second chart, is being bullish since the start of August. As far as the equity markets, the most important thing lately is the common stocks being in the longest bull market in history and the S&P 500 (in the third chart) closed at a record high on last Friday, August 24.

The Review

In the following charts, we will examine where our term preferreds and baby bonds of interest stand currently. There are 82 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. In the following chart, you can see a colorful picture dividing them by sectors:

Source: Author's database

1. The Baby Bonds

1.1 Short-Term Baby Bonds with Call Risk, YTC < 0

Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. These are anytime callable by the issuer and have a negative yield-to-call.

By Years to Call and Yield to Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years to Maturity and Yield to Maturity:

Source: Author's database

1.2 Baby bonds > Par, No Call Risk YTC > 0

This is the group that you have no redemption risk, regardless of whether the bond is callable or not.

By Years to Call and Yield to Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years to Maturity and Yield to Maturity:

Source: Author's database

1.3 Baby bonds between $25.00 and $25.50

This is the group of baby bonds that there is minimal call risk for their holders. Despite the fact that some of them have a negative YTC, you need just one interest payment to break even on your investment and you can enjoy the dividend yield.

By Years to Call and Yield to Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years to Maturity and Yield to Maturity:

Source: Author's database

2. Term Preferred Stocks

2.1 Term Preferred Stocks with Call Risk, YTC < 0

These are the preferred stocks with a redemption risk on, in other words, they are anytime callable and have a negative yield-to-call.

By Years to Call and Yield to Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years to Maturity and Yield to Maturity:

Source: Author's database

2.2 Term Preferred Stocks with No Call Risk YTC > 0

This is the group of fewer than 10 years to maturity preferred stocks that have no risk of redemption by the issuer. Even if the issuer does that, you can only enjoy the attractive yield-to-call.

By Years to Call and Yield to Call:

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, SPLP-A is excluded from this chart, as its Yield-to-Call is 140%.

By Years to Maturity and Yield to Maturity:

Source: Author's database

3. Ex-Dividend Dates For The Next Month:

Which preferred stocks and baby bonds with fewer than 10 years to maturity are ex-dividend in August. The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practice the dividend capture strategy.

4. A Look At The Recent Redemptions

There are 5 issues called for redemption for the past month:

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

5. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs:

Source: Author's database

There are one baby bond and one term preferred stock, with a stated maturity of fewer than 10 years that is issued for the past one month:

Saratoga Investment Corp. 6.25% Notes due 2025 (SAF)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

It is important to note that SAF hasn't begun trading on a National Exchange, yet and it is still trading on the Grey market.

Gladstone Investment Corp 6.375% Series E Cumulative Term Preferred Stock 2025 (NASDAQ: GAINL)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) uses the proceeds of the offering of the newly issued Series E Term Preferred Stock (GAINL) to redeem all its outstanding 6.75% Series B Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (GAINO) and the 6.50% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (GAINN) on August 31, 2018.

6. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds and the term preferred stocks have moved since the start of the month:

Source: Author's database

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

The point of the article is to create an idea of how the small world of term preferred stocks and baby bonds with less than 10 years to maturity looks like.

I plan to present these reviews at the start of every month. All of these layouts are also available in our database. We are trying to improve our review of the stocks we trade in every new article we publish. Feel free to comment, and if you have any suggestions, they are welcome!

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/27/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

