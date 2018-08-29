GE was a sell at $30, now it's approaching a buy, and share should go a lot higher long-term. Shorter-term shares could climb by about 50% to $19.

Typically you want blood in the streets before you buy a beaten down stock for the long-term, and GE appears to be building a base.

However, there is so much negative news factored into the stock price right now, sentiment could begin to shift at any moment.

GE: Building A Base, Upside Potential Roughly 50%

General Electric (GE) has had a rough ride over the past year, with shares down by about 50%. The stock even managed to make a new multiyear low below $12 in recent weeks. In the meantime, the company’s market cap has collapsed to just $110 billion, and its enterprise value EV has melted down to around $179 billion.

Over the last year GE disclosed various write downs, missed earnings, cut its dividend, was dismissed from the DOW, and has faced several other challenges. In addition, there is still a certain level of uncertainty surrounding the company’s future.

However, there is an enormous level of negativity surrounding GE right now. And despite the lackluster results of late some of GE’s core business units remain extremely valuable. So, at what point does GE become a buy once again? Sentiment surrounding GE should turn at some point, and when it does, GE’s stock could go substantially higher.

GE 1-Year Chart

It appears that GE is building a long-term turnaround base around these levels, as most of the bad news is very likely priced into the shares by now. Moreover, the company’s businesses represent significant value, and its stock price is likely to go substantially higher over the next several years.

Maximum Negativity

So, is this what maximum negativity looks like? GE’s stock has been in a state of perpetual decline for nearly two years now. From a high of $30.56 reached in late 2016 GE’s share price has collapsed by 61% from peak to trough in this downturn. There is a lot of negativity currently built into the stock price. A significant earnings miss, lower guidance, a 50% dividend cut, write downs, DOW dismissal, and other detrimental factors have created an atmosphere of extreme negativity surrounding GE and its stock price, which is typically the best time to accumulate shares for the long-term. After all, the clouds of negativity will eventually fade, and much sunnier, brighter, and much more profitable days will likely reemerge for GE down the line.

Future Earnings Could Surprise Higher

You wouldn’t tell it by GE stock’s performance, but the company has beat EPS estimates by an average of 25% in its last two quarters. Next earnings date is October 19th, GE is expected to deliver 22 cents per share, and the company could surprise higher once again. In fact, the company is expected to produce about 96 cents in EPS this year, and $1 in 2019. This implies that the company is currently trading at a forward P/E of just about 12.7, when the industry average is around 16.5. Moreover, analysts believe the company can deliver $1.06 in EPS in 2020, and $1.29 in 2021. This implies that GE is currently trading below 10 times projected 2021 earnings.

Dividend Not Likely to Disappear

Probably the main concern many GE investors have right now is whether the company will be able to support its 3.8%, $4.2 billion dividend. After all, if GE cuts or removes the remainder of its dividend it will likely result in another leg down for the stock.

However, GE is not likely to make further cuts to its dividend unless its profitability and cash flow positions deteriorate substantially from current levels. 95 cents in EPS this year should result in roughly $8.25 billion in net income for the company, and even if GE delivers 85 cents in EPS which is towards the bottom end of the estimate range the company will still have about $7.38 billion in net income. Moreover, the company is expected to generate between $6-7 billion in free cash flow this year.

So, even if the company generates just $6 billion in free cash flow, which is towards the bottom end of the estimates, GE will have plenty of cash to sustain its $4.2 billion annual dividend. Moreover, profitability should begin to rise after this year, so it is likelier that the dividend will be increased before it gets cut again, a dynamic that is favorable to GE’s share price going forward.

Sentiment Could Change Quickly

GE’s stock is unloved right now. In fact, it could just be the most hated company in America right now. Blood is in the streets, which means it could be the best time to accumulate shares for the long-term. Because as sentiment begins to change it could change very quickly, and any relatively positive developments surrounding the company could create substantial interest in the shares, which could result in a rapidly appreciating stock price.

GE Businesses Look Substantially Undervalued

To get an idea for how undervalued GE’s stock may be right now we can look at the company’s enterprise value in relation to the sum of its parts. GE’s enterprise value has been reduced to just around $179 billion. However, if we look at the approximate value of each of GE’s businesses it appears that the combined value is far greater than GE’s EV suggests.

GE Power: revenue $36 billion, revenue growth -2%, profit $2.78 billion, profit margin 7.7%, approximate worth $34 billion. Valuation based on 12 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the lower-end range of the industry average.

revenue $36 billion, revenue growth -2%, profit $2.78 billion, profit margin 7.7%, approximate worth $34 billion. Valuation based on 12 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the lower-end range of the industry average. GE Renewable Energy: revenue $10.3 billion, revenue growth 14%, profit $727 million, profit margin 7.1%, approximate worth $18 billion. Valuation based on 25 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average.

revenue $10.3 billion, revenue growth 14%, profit $727 million, profit margin 7.1%, approximate worth $18 billion. Valuation based on 25 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average. GE Oil and Gas : revenue $17.22 billion, revenue growth 34%, profit $900 million, profit margin 5.2%, approximate worth $20 billion. Valuation based on 22 times trailing P/E, multiple consistent with the mid-range of the industry average.

: revenue $17.22 billion, revenue growth 34%, profit $900 million, profit margin 5.2%, approximate worth $20 billion. Valuation based on 22 times trailing P/E, multiple consistent with the mid-range of the industry average. GE Aviation: revenue $27.38, revenue growth 4%, profit $6.64 billion, profit margin 24.3%, approximate worth $120 billion. Valuation based on 18 trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the lower-end range of the industry average.

revenue $27.38, revenue growth 4%, profit $6.64 billion, profit margin 24.3%, approximate worth $120 billion. Valuation based on 18 trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the lower-end range of the industry average. GE Healthcare: revenue $19.12 billion, revenue growth 5%, profit $3.45 billion, profit margin 19.7%, approximate worth $70 billion. Valuation based on 20 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average.

revenue $19.12 billion, revenue growth 5%, profit $3.45 billion, profit margin 19.7%, approximate worth $70 billion. Valuation based on 20 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average. GE Transportation: revenue $4.18 billion, revenue growth -11%, profit $824 million, profit margin 19.7%, approximate worth $7 billion. Valuation based on 8.5 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the lower range of the industry average.

revenue $4.18 billion, revenue growth -11%, profit $824 million, profit margin 19.7%, approximate worth $7 billion. Valuation based on 8.5 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the lower range of the industry average. GE Lighting: revenue $2 billion, revenue growth -60%, profit $93 million, profit margin 4.1%, approximate worth $1 billion. Valuation based on 10 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average.

revenue $2 billion, revenue growth -60%, profit $93 million, profit margin 4.1%, approximate worth $1 billion. Valuation based on 10 times trailing P/E multiple, consistent with the mid-range of the industry average. GE Capital: approximate worth 0. GE Capital has been the source of various troubles, and write downs for GE. Therefore, the remaining part GE is difficult to value, and while it may be spun off in the future, it is not clear for how much.

approximate worth 0. GE Capital has been the source of various troubles, and write downs for GE. Therefore, the remaining part GE is difficult to value, and while it may be spun off in the future, it is not clear for how much. Approximate Combined Value of GE Businesses: $270 billion

$270 billion GE’s Current Enterprise Value: $179 billion

$179 billion Approximate Disconnect: $91 billionThere is a significant $91 billion disconnect between the approximate value of GE’s businesses and the company’s current EV. This implies that GE’s business units are substantially undervalued right now, likely due to the enormous pessimism surrounding the company. It is also likely that once the sentiment dynamic surrounding GE begins to improve the company’s businesses will get repriced notably, and the company’s stock price should go a lot higher.

Source: GE.com

The Bottom Line

There is an enormous amount of pessimism surrounding GE right now, and for good reason. The company has been through a lot over the past year and a half. The company missed earnings, estimates have been brought down substantially, significant write downs were disclosed, the dividend got cut, and to add insult to injury the company even got dismissed from the DOW.

However, there is a lot of bad news priced into the stock now, and this is typically the time you want to start to buy, or dollar cost average if you are already long this stock. GE was a strong sell at $30, but now the stock is approaching a buy. Moreover, from a technical standpoint GE appears to be building a base, and from a value perspective its businesses appear to be undervalued by about $91 billion relative to what the company’s current EV suggests. As sentiment begins to improve around GE the value of its businesses is likely to be reassessed and a $91 billion increase from current levels implies appreciation of 50%, which suggests GE’s stock should increase by a comparable amount, to roughly $19 per share. This is a relatively short-term price target which may be achieved within the next 12-18 months. However, as GE’s profitability increases over time, its share price could go substantially higher going forward.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

