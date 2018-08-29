CEFL May Be Useful In Some Portfolios, With Its 17% Dividend Yield

For portfolios that must invest only in securities with very high current yields, CEFL, with a 17% dividend yield on an annualized monthly compounded basis, could be a good diversifier.

Pence would give the business community and equity markets markets everything they liked about Trump such as tax and regulatory policies, without the trade restrictions and erratic policies they fear.

Outlook For CEFL, Reasons to Buy and Reasons for Caution

Most investors would not consider UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) a particularly good instrument to hedge against or take advantage of a sharply rising equities market. However, for a portfolio that is constrained to only buy securities with current yields above 15%, CEFL is about the only game in town.

Much to the dismay of some Seeking Alpha readers, the financial markets seem to be now trading mostly on government policy news. Many market participants are aware of the risks associated with tariffs and protectionism. Thus, the markets seem to rise and fall with each new development regarding trade policy. Equities rose sharply on the news of a tentative agreement between the United States and Mexico. This relief rally gave some hope on the trade front. This was true even though there is still a chance that NAFTA could be replaced with only an agreement with America and Mexico, which would be far inferior than the present three-country free-trade agreement. That is true even though some of the technical corrections and updates that everyone agreed would be useful, because of changes in technology and business patterns since the original NAFTA agreement was signed. Even the tentative Mexican-American agreement does not contain any provisions which would actually reduce the trade deficit between the United States and Mexico. Nor would the agreement actually reduce the large deficit in automobiles. Trump has claimed the tentative Mexican-American agreement a great achievement. In reality, the language is confusing enough so that Trump can claim progress in reducing the auto and overall trade deficit with Mexico, while the details indicated it will do no such thing. Of course, the actual data that shows no effect on the auto, and overall deficit will not be available for at least a year or two,

Even with this possible inkling of progress, the risks associated with protectionism still overhang the stock market. The markets have real reasons to be wary. Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930, which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do.

There have been reports that Trump is considering leaving the World Trade Organization. The Trump administration treasury secretary has said that such reports are greatly exaggerated. That is not a complete denial. Leaving the World Trade Organization would make Smoot-Hawley look like a minor setback, in terms of destroying the world economy. In a few years, the World Trade Organization will be imposing enormous fines against the USA for the steel and aluminum tariffs imposed ostensibly for preposterous national security purposes. At that time, if Trump is still in power, the risk of the USA leaving the World Trade Organization and becoming a second-rate economy may be much more serious.

There are some scenarios in which the threat to the markets from protectionism could evaporate overnight. This could result in an equity market melt-up. At anytime, There is always the possibility that in response to some vague promise by the Chinese or others to eventually work toward smaller trade surpluses with the USA, Trump could announce victory and end the protectionist policies. The tentative Mexican-American agreement gives a hint of what could happen. That is similar to what he did with regard to the issue of North Korea's nuclear weapons. The weapons are still in place. North Korea does not care about American sanctions, rather North Korea needed to have trade relations with China resume, which has happened. Trump has declared that North Korea is no longer a threat. However, now nuclear talks with North Korea are at an impasse. On August 27, 2018, Trump called off a visit to North Korea by Secretary of State Pompeo after the latter received a belligerent letter from a senior North Korean official just hours after the trip was announced last week. The United States then announced that military exercises that had been suspended after the Singapore summit will now be resumed.

A Trump declaration of victory in the tariff wars and eliminating the tariffs would be very bullish for the stock market, even if, in reality, there was no significant change in any trade deficits. The markets would have a relief rally. However, there would still be the risk that Trump could abruptly reverse course and resume the tariffs and trade war.

There is also a scenario which could be much more bullish. If Trump were replaced by a President Pence, it would be a dream come true for the business community and the stock markets. It is likely that a President Pence would retain everything that business loves about Trump. These would include the lower business taxes and the reduction of regulation. Appointing judges who tend to favor employers rather than labor would also be a plus for business that Pence would surely retain. While keeping the things that business likes about Trump, Pence would likely remove the thing that corporate America fears and loathes about Trump.

Business and the stock markets would cheer a return to the free trade policies Republicans have traditionally stood for. As Politico reported:

...Pence succeeded his good friend David McIntosh in Congress. Now the president of the Club for Growth, McIntosh has become one of the most outspoken opponents of the administration's tariff decision on the right, calling the policy "an affront to economic freedom." As governor of Indiana, Pence was a tireless advocate for free trade. He urged the Indiana congressional delegation to support both Trade Promotion Authority and the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Trump campaigned against. In the letter, Pence argued that "reducing tariffs and other trade barriers so that Indiana businesses can enjoy increased market access and fairly compete on the world stage is something that Congress must do."...

Additionally, the business community and the stock market would likely take comfort in the reduced risk that Trump could take some reckless action that could precipitate military conflict, especially in the Persian Gulf region.

On July 5, 2018, it was reported that Iran explicitly threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz "Any hostile attempt by the U.S. will be followed by an exorbitant cost for them," said Esmail Kowsari, deputy commander of the Sarollah Revolutionary Guards base in Tehran, according to the Young Journalists Club, affiliated with Iran's national broadcaster. "If Iran's oil exports are to be prevented, we will not give permission for oil to be exported to the world through the Strait of Hormuz." Iranian President Rouhani reiterated that threat in a speech on Sunday July 22, 2018, that also included a warning the United States that any conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars."

Not to be outdone, President Trump tweeted:

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!11:24 PM - Jul 22, 2018

Military conflict with Iran by the United States could be particularly costly as the major NATO allies may be very reluctant to participate and could even deny the US use of bases and airspace, due to their outrage over President Trump's decision not to certify Iran's compliance with the Nuclear Agreement and other recent statements and actions by Trump. Not only would oil from Iran be shut off. Twenty-five percent of oil traded worldwide moves by tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important petroleum transit choke point. A single artillery piece could block the Strait of Hormuz at its narrowest point. No insurance company would insure any oil tankers that could be subject to visually directed gunfire. Any military conflict involving Iran could thus drastically reduce supply and spike oil prices.

I will leave it to others to handicap the odds of Trump being removed either by impeachment or resignation. However, even a casual observer would agree that it is a possible scenario. Some might argue that the possibility of a President Pence in the near term is already in the market, as evidenced by stocks making new highs. I have not seem any mention of the possible positive effect on the stock market from the potential of Pence replacing Trump, as reason for the new highs in the market in the financial media. I have seen the possibility of Trump's impeachment and/or a constitutional crisis that may be associated with it as a potential risk to the markets.

There is also the remote possibility that Trump is shown to be such a good negotiator that world trade actually increases. That also would be very bullish for the stock market. Trump has stated at times that all elimination of all tariffs, subsidies and trade restrictions should be eliminated. Economists cannot argue with that. However, the chance of Japan allowing the free importation of rice and the European Union ending agricultural subsidies is approximately the same as the probability of the United States allowing domestic American sugar prices to fall to the world market prices. Those probabilities are zero.

Some argue that Trump is merely using threats of tariffs as a negotiating position to ultimately achieve an even better trade system where all tariffs are abolished. This argument, however dubious, cannot be rejected outright. In terms of what Trump really is trying to accomplish Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein pointed out the extent that no one can really know what Trump's true objective regarding trade is when he said about what Trump has done so far regarding trade "That's what you would do if you're crazy and wanted to end free trade," he said. Blankfein also said "That's what you would do if it was a negotiating position, and you wanted to remind your counterparty just how much fire power you had to bring to the negotiation."

Is The Rationale For My Investment In 2x leveraged High-Yield ETNs Still Intact if Trump is Replaced by Pence?

Five years ago in July 2013, I laid out my economics-based rationale for investing in MORL and mREITs in A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, which set forth the premise that overinvestment caused by tax policy is the primary driver of the business cycle and that the inequality resulting from the then existent tax code made me a buyer of MORL. That article included in part:

...In free-market capitalism, capital generates income for the owners of the capital which in turn is used to create additional capital. This is very good. Sometimes, it can be actually too good. As capital continues to accumulate, its owners find it more and more difficult to deploy it efficiently. The business sector generally must interact with the household sector by selling goods and services or lending to them. When capital accumulates too rapidly, the productive capacity of the business sector can outpace the ability of the household sector to absorb the increasing production. The capitalists, or if you prefer, job creators use their increasing wealth and income to reinvest, thus increasing the productive capacity of the business they own. They also lend their accumulated wealth to other business as well as other entities after they have exhausted opportunities within business they own. As they seek to deploy ever more capital, excess factories, housing and shopping centers are built and more and more dubious loans are made. This is overinvestment... ... The Revenue acts of 1926 and 1928 worked exactly as the Republican Congresses that pushed them through promised. The dramatic reductions in taxes on the upper income brackets and estates of the wealthy did indeed result in increases in savings and investment. However, overinvestment (by 1929 there were over 600 automobile manufacturing companies in the USA) caused the depression that made the rich, and most everyone else, ultimately much poorer...

Since 1969, there has been a tremendous shift in the tax burdens away from the rich on onto the middle class. Corporate income tax receipts, whose incidence falls entirely on the owners of corporations, were 4% of GDP then and are now less than 1%. During that same period, payroll tax rates as percent of GDP have increased dramatically. The overinvestment problem caused by the reduction in taxes on the wealthy is exacerbated by the increased tax burden on the middle class. While overinvestment creates more factories, housing and shopping centers, higher payroll taxes reduce the purchasing power of middle-class consumers...

In 2013, the recovery from the financial crisis that began in 2007 was well underway. Many were forecasting that higher interest rates were imminent. My view was that interest rates would stay lower for longer. The was based in part on my view that the Federal Reserve was not artificially depressing short-terms risk-free interest rates, but rather was prevent them from declining even more. In 2013, I said in Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs:

...Most investors now believe three things about the Federal Reserve, money and interest rates. They think that the Federal Reserve is artificially depressing rates below what would be a "normal" level. They believe that in the process of doing so the Federal Reserve has enormously increased the supply of money and they believe that the USA is on a fiat money system. All three of those beliefs are incorrect....

I updated that article on August 23, 2018, with: Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs: An Update which presented new evidence supporting my original conclusions that the Federal Reserve has been and still is keeping interest rates higher than what a free market in risk-free short-term fixed-income securities would be.

If either the scenario of Trump declaring victory and ending the tariffs or the even more powerful for the stock market occurrence, of Trump being replaced by Pence, a dedicated free-trade advocate were to occur, what would happen to my investments based on the premise of relatively lower interest rates?

The bad news for my interest sensitive MORL, MRRL and REML positions would be that the higher stock market would likely cause higher levels of economic activity. That could result in higher market interest rates as well as prompting additional hikes by the Federal Reserve. This could bring some short-term pain. The basis for holding CEFL and the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCL) is to offset the decline in MORL that might occur in a bull market in stocks.

The good news for MORL holders would be that an overinvestment induced recession, premised in original macro case for mREITs would likely occur earlier. The best time to own agency mortgage-backed securities, mREITs that own agency mortgage-backed securities and especially leveraged portfolios of mREITs such as MORL and REML is when economic weakness causes the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. The collapse of Lehman in April 2008 caused the Federal Reserve to accelerate the reduction in interest rates already underway from a weakening economy.

My theories regarding monetary policy and the impact on the business cycle resulting from the shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class, are the basis for my investment strategy as much now as they were five years ago. Certainly, an overinvestment induced recession caused by the reduction in taxes on the wealthy and exacerbated by the increased tax burden on the some in the middle class has become much more, sooner than later likely as a result of the 2017 tax bill. Thus, a booming stock market rally resulting from Trump being replaced by Pence could hasten the ultimate recession and ideal environment for very interest sensitive securities such as MORL and REML.

What the equity analysts call imprudent use of capital, and I call overinvestment, tends to increase as the business cycle progresses from the recovery phase to the expansionary phase. As the expansion lengthens, overinvestment and lack of discipline in capital allocation would tend to be more prevalent. It's likely that the question of the prospects of a recession in the next five years is more a question of when, rather than if. Thus, I still recommend MORL and REML as well as CEFL. BDCL is still a hold, but looks less attractive than CEFL as a diversifier now.

Analysis Of The September 2018 Dividend Projection

While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from CEFL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. All but three of the CEFL components pay monthly dividends and thus contribute to most of CEFL's monthly dividends. Not included in the CEFL September 2018 dividend projection are: Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) and Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA). They are quarterly payers that will not have any dividends with August 2018 ex-dates. Thus, they will not contribute to the September 2018 CEFL dividend. ClearBridge Energy (CEM) has an August 2018 ex-date and therefore it will be included in the September CEFL 2018 dividend.

From the data in the table below, I calculated a projection for the September 2018 monthly CEFL dividend of $0.2037. The table shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, ex-date, price NAV and contribution to the dividend for the CEFL components that will contribute to the September 2018 CEFL dividend.

Conclusions And Recommendations

Including CEFL in my portfolio of 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs as a diversifier has been relatively expensive, when compared to what my total returns would have been if I had held only MORL as compared to a mixture of MORL and CEFL. I have also used the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCL) as a diversifier for my MORL holdings.

From the inception of CEFL on January 7, 2014, when CEFL closed at $27.03 to the closing price of $15.91 on August 24, 2018, the total return on CEFL was 32.95%, assuming reinvestment of dividends. Over that 4.63-year holding period, this was an average annual total return of 6.35%. In contrast, over the same period based on the MORL's closing price on January 7, 2014, of $19.95 and the closing price of $16.13 on August 24, 2018, the total return on MORL was 118.16%, again assuming reinvestment of dividends. Over the 4.63-year holding period, that was an average annual total return on MORL of 18.36%.

I have also used the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN as a diversifier for my MORL holdings. That has turned out even worse, relative to simply holding only MORL. Using the 4.63-year holding period BDCL had a total return based on the closing price on January 7, 2014, of $29.83 and the closing price of $16.17 on August 24, 2018, of 18.18%, again assuming reinvestment of dividends. Over the 4.63-year holding period, that was an average annual total return on BDCL of only 3.67%.

The primary reason to buy any of the 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs such as CEFL and MORL is the high yield. My primary investment focus is on 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs. These include in addition to CEFL and MORL: MORL's essentially identical twin ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), (BDCL) and the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML).

Stocks and fixed-income securities, in a sense, compete for shares of investors' portfolios. A decline in the equity market can cause some investors to rebalance their portfolios to shift out of fixed-income securities into stocks. Likewise, a decline in the fixed-income market can cause some investors to rebalance their portfolio and shift out of stocks into fixed-income securities.

I am still cautiously bullish on CEFL as a diversifier for my holdings of 2X leveraged high yield ETNs that are based on mREITs. CEFL is one of the few instruments that provide a very high yield and some ability to benefit from a rising stock market. However, some of the factors that made me bullish previously are not as clear as before. Additionally, policy risks that have arisen as a result of the 2016 election are now becoming more pronounced.

The only other way to achieve a current yield of at least 15% and still be positively correlated to economic activity is with very high yield junk bonds. Obviously, these entail very significant credit risk. For those so inclined, my most recent purchase of a junk bond that probably would do well in a booming economy was the very long maturity bonds of J.C. Penney (JCP) that mature on March 1, 2097. They have 7.625% coupon and at the last price of $46.80 have a current yield of 16.3%. The yield to maturity is also 16.3%. The cusip is 708160BL9 for those that are interested.

The vast amount of fiscal stimulus from the growing deficits at this late stage in the business cycle with a 4% unemployment rate raises concerns of an overheating economy. There are reasons to believe that the 4.1% real GDP figure for the second quarter and the latest 4% unemployment rate may not be an accurate indicator of tightness in the labor markets.

As was pointed out in the article, Disability's Disabling Impact On The Labor Market, historically, labor force participation has behaved cyclically in the midst of a slightly declining trend. Dubious and fraudulent disability claims have vastly increased the number of those collecting disability, with commensurate decreases in labor force participation and the unemployment rate.

In the article, REML 21.9% Yield Could Compensate For Many Risks, I discussed the possibility that a rebound in the labor force could alleviate fears of an inflationary labor shortage. As to why this rebound in the labor force may be finally occurring, I suggest that some reforms of the disability system that were included in the 2015 budget agreement may be now having an impact. The surge in number of those collecting disability required a bailout of the disability trust fund that entailed shifting $300 billion from the social security trust fund disability trust fund.

As part of the 2015 budget deal, in return for the disability trust fund bailout that many Republicans opposed, the Obama administration agreed to phase in reforms to the disability system. These included requiring medical evidence in some cases. This was discussed in detail in: Disability And Participation.

The uncertainty of possible impacts from possible protectionism, federal budget deficits, possible overheating in the economy and labor markets and monetary policy suggests large fat-tail risks in both directions in the equity market and fixed-income markets. This would lead investors who have a significant portion of their portfolios in CEFL to consider adding MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth.

This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise, MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge the against a high real growth scenario. SHMD could be utilized by investors who want to only invest in one 2X leveraged ETN since it contains both interest rate sensitive components and credit risk sensitive components.

The yields on all of the high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic variables means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETN's use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying the large proportion of MORL in my portfolio with some CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect.

The recent tax bill will, at minimum, create a greater perception on the part of many market participants that there will be much stronger economic growth. This should be considered by shorter-term investors. If something catastrophic were to occur, like severe real protectionism or an oil shock, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates. There is an unleveraged ETF that is based on the same index as CEFL, the YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY) for those that might want to benefit from a rising market in higher yielding securities but are more risk-averse.

Using data available as of August 27, 2018, the weighted average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the new index upon which CEFL and its unleveraged version YYY is based was 8.8.%. On January 22, 2018, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and its unleveraged version YYY is based was 8.55%. Using data available as of December 22, 2017, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprised the old index was 7.06%.

This was less than the 7.46% on November 2, 2017. It was near the lower end of its range, and that suggested caution. As of January 27, 2017, it was 9.28%. As of December 28, 2016, it was 9.5%. It was 6.9% on July 28, 2016. This compares to the record 13.8% discount to book value for CEFL on September 18, 2015. Much of the price increase in CEFL since then has been due to the reduction on the discount to book value that the components were trading at. A substantial portion of the relative price fluctuation in CEFL is due to changes in the discount to book value. The 8.8% average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that make up the current CEFL index, is closer to the lower end of the range, that has existed this year. That is a reason for caution.

Another reason for caution, at times, has been that some of the dividends paid by the components of CEFL include return of capital. Because of significant changes in the composition of the index, comparisons of the shares of dividends from return of capital to previous levels may not be very meaningful. Using data available as of August 27, 2018, indicated that 12.3% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. The is lower than resent periods and is thus relatively supportive of buying CEFL. Data available as of December 22, 2017, using the old index composition, indicated that 6.5% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital.

My calculation using available data as of December 28, 2016, before the 2017 rebalancing indicated that 17% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. Both the July 27, 2018, discount to book value and return of capital figures are slightly more favorable than was the case last month. More favorable means a larger discount to book value and a smaller percentage of the dividend that consists of return of capital.

In view of the uncertainty and risks, active traders might consider waiting until the impacts of the Iran decertification, protectionism, federal budget deficits and monetary policy on economic conditions become more clear. However, a lesson we can learn from the last few years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like CEFL can backfire, as the large dividends forgone by waiting exceeds the savings from a lower purchase price.

Another 2X leveraged ETN from UBS is ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged U.S. Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD). It started trading on February 3, 2015. It is based on the Solactive US Small Cap High Dividend Index. The yield on SMHD exceeds both CEFL and BDCL and is only slightly less than MORL thus, I am keeping an eye on it. One interesting aspect of SMHD is that it may be an interesting diversifier for CEFL.

This is because closed-end funds are excluded from SMHD. Originally, I looked at SMHD as a diversifier for MORL since SMHD has many equity issues that would do well in an environment of higher levels of economic activity. However, SMHD has a fairly large number of mREITs that are also in MORL. Since SMHD excludes close-end funds there is no overlap with CEFL.

There are some concerns with SMHD. The tracking fee is a relatively steep 0.85%, as compared to 0.40% for MORL and 0.50% for CEFL. As with any high yielding instrument, there is usually some reason which it is trading at a level that results in a high yield. Thus, many of the components of that are depressed for various reasons. The three largest components of SMHD are: Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY), GameStop (NYSE:GME), and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS).

All of which have had some problems in the past year but are still paying relatively large dividends. The components of the Solactive US Small Cap High Dividend Index upon which SMHD is based are selected based in part of the security's "Forward Looking Distribution Yield," which is more useful than historical data, but in some cases involves educated guesses as to what the future dividends will be. I will be looking further into SMHD and have not taken any position in it.

Presently, CEFL offers a reasonable relative opportunity to diversify a high-yield portfolio with a very high concentration on mREITs. My calculation projects an September 2018 CEFL dividend of $0.2037. The implied annualized dividends based on the last three months would be $2.517. This is a 16% simple annualized yield with CEFL priced at $15.96. On a monthly compounded annualized basis, the yield is 17%.

If someone thought that over the next five years, equity markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus CEFL would continue to yield 17% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $218,918 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $17,000 initial annual rate to $37,199 annually.

CEFL Components and Contribution to the Dividend

Name Ticker Weight Price NAV Price/NAV ex-div dividend frequency contribution Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund ETJ 4.63 9.84 9.97 0.9870 8/23/2018 0.076 m 0.0114 Liberty All Star Equity Fund USA 4.61 6.7 6.98 0.9599 7/26/2018 0.17 q Doubleline Income Solutions DSL 4.42 20.32 20.33 0.9995 8/15/2018 0.15 m 0.0104 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc RQI 4.26 12.48 13.29 0.9391 8/21/2018 0.08 m 0.0087 Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund HYT 4.26 10.68 11.93 0.8952 8/14/2018 0.072 m 0.0091 Aberdeen Total Dyn AOD 4.25 8.89 10.13 0.8776 8/20/2018 0.0575 m 0.0087 Blackrock Multi-Sector Income BIT 4.25 17.7 18.82 0.9405 8/14/2018 0.1167 m 0.0089 Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund GHY 4.2 13.8 16.13 0.8555 8/16/2018 0.0825 m 0.0080 Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fd ISD 4.18 14.26 16.37 0.8711 8/16/2018 0.085 m 0.0079 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV 4.13 12.76 14.62 0.8728 8/10/2018 0.067 m 0.0069 Nexpoint Credit NHF 4.11 22.8 24.51 0.9302 8/22/2018 0.2 m 0.0115 Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund EAD 4.08 8.02 8.99 0.8921 8/14/2018 0.05197 m 0.0084 Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX 4.05 6.36 7.22 0.8809 8/23/2018 0.0455 m 0.0092 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund EDD 3.93 6.82 7.52 0.9069 6/28/2018 0.15 q Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund JQC 3.93 7.94 9.14 0.8687 8/14/2018 0.037 m 0.0058 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund EMD 3.88 13.51 15.29 0.8836 8/24/2018 0.1 m 0.0091 Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund VTA 3.85 11.44 13.19 0.8673 8/13/2018 0.0625 m 0.0067 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund PCI 3.69 24.27 23.76 1.0215 8/10/2018 0.164063 m 0.0079 Western Asset Global EHI 3.33 9.19 10.47 0.8777 8/23/2018 0.061 m 0.0070 Backstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund BGB 2.99 15.99 16.86 0.9484 8/23/2018 0.105 m 0.0062 First Trust High Income Long/short Fund FSD 2.81 14.91 17.05 0.8745 8/1/2018 0.105 m 0.0063 Western Asset High Income Op HIO 2.61 4.82 5.4 0.8926 8/23/2018 0.0265 m 0.0046 Brookfield R A Incm RA 2.5 23.42 24.49 0.9563 8/14/2018 0.199 m 0.0068 Clearbridge Energy CEM 2.47 15.04 16.15 0.9313 8/23/2018 0.355 q 0.0186 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust BTZ 1.87 12.41 14.13 0.8783 8/14/2018 0.067 m 0.0032 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc AWF 1.68 11.72 13.28 0.8825 8/14/2018 0.0699 m 0.0032 Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc DSU 1.58 11.37 12.59 0.9031 8/14/2018 0.0685 m 0.0030 Invesco Senior Inc VVR 1.39 4.32 4.91 0.8798 8/13/2018 0.0195 m 0.0020 Nuveen Real Asset JRI 1.09 16.46 18.71 0.8797 8/14/2018 0.106 m 0.0022 Eaton Vance Tax Ad D EVT 0.98 24.25 24.28 0.9988 8/23/2018 0.145 m 0.0019

