Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) CEO Dan Abdun-Nabi on Acquisition of Adapt Pharma and its Flagship Product NARCAN Nasal Spray Conference Call (Transcript)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Acquisition of Adapt Pharma and its Flagship Product NARCAN Nasal Spray Conference Call August 28, 2018

Bob Burrows - Vice President, Investor Relations

Dan Abdun-Nabi - Chief Executive Officer

Bob Kramer - President, Chief Operating Officer

Rich Lindahl - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Adam Havey - Executive Vice President, Business Operations

Doug White - Senior Vice President and Devices Business Unit Head

Chris Frech - Senior Vice President, Global Government Affairs

Brandon Folkes - Cantor Fitzgerald

David Maris - Wells Fargo

Chris Staral - Goldman Sachs

Jessica Fye - JP Morgan

François Brisebois - Laidlaw

Gabe Birdsall - Brasada Capital Management

Raghuram Selvaraju - H.C. Wainwright

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference Mr. Bob Burrows, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.

Bob Burrows

Thank you, Liz, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today as we discuss the announcement of our intent to acquire the pharmaceutical company Adapt Pharma and their flagship product NARCAN Nasal Spray. As is customary, today's call is open to all participants and in addition, the call is being recorded and is copyrighted by Emergent BioSolutions.

Participating on the call with prepared comments will be Dan Abdun-Nabi, Chief Executive Officer; Bob Kramer, President and Chief Operating Officer and Rich Lindahl, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Following prepared comments, we will conduct the question-and-answer session. Additional members of the senior team that will be available for comment during this time are Adam Havey, EVP of Business Operations; Doug White, SVP and Devices Business Unit Head; and Chris Frech, SVP, Global Government Affairs.

Before beginning, I will remind everyone that during today's call, either on our prepared comments or the Q&A session management may make projections and other forward-looking statements related to our business, future events, our prospects, or future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors should therefore realize that its underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from our expectations.

Investors are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements speaks only as of the date of this conference call and except as required by law we do not undertake to update any forward looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances. Investor should consider this cautionary statement as well as the risk factors identified in our periodic reports filed with the SEC when evaluating our forward-looking statements.

For the benefit of those who may be listening to replay of the webcast, this call was held and recorded on August 28, 2018. Since then, Emergent may have made announcements related to topics discussed during today's call. You're once again encouraged to refer to our most recent press releases and SEC filings, all of which may be found on the Investors home page of our Web site.

And with that introduction, I would now like to turn the call over to Dan Abdun-Nabi, Emergent BioSolutions' CEO. Dan?

Dan Abdun-Nabi

Thank you, Bob. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining the call. In our press release today, we announced that we have joined the national effort to combat the public health threat from opioid overdoses through the acquisition of Adapt Pharma and its flagship product, NARCAN Nasal Spray, which is the leading community-used emergency treatment for known or suspected opioid overdose and the first and only FDA approved nasal form of naloxone.

For my prepared comments, I will focus on the strategic rationale underlying this transaction. Bob will provide an overview of Adapt and Rich will review the financial and other considerations. I will then wrap up and conclude with some final thoughts. As we view this transaction as directly in line with our mission, vision and growth strategy. To that end, this transaction represents a unique opportunity to continue to drive growth in our business and expand our position as the leading provider of innovative lifesaving medical countermeasures and preparedness solutions that address critical public health threats.

We have in last 20 years in a trusted and reliable partner to governments in protecting military personnel and civilians from biological and chemical threats like anthrax, smallpox, botulism and chemical warfare agents, among others. We have also successfully partnered with non-profits, NGOs and industries, in pursuit of developing countermeasures for a broad range of emerging infectious diseases like Ebola, Zika, Influenza, Nipah and Lassa fever. And further, we have established a long-term partnership with U.S. government to operate a center for innovation and advanced development and manufacturing designed for search manufacturing of countermeasures for public health emergencies.

With today’s acquisition, we have an opportunity to continue that history and make a positive impact on one of the most significant public health threats facing the nation today, the opioid crisis, which was recently declared a public health emergency by the U.S. government. As a response to this crisis, the government has developed a 5-point opioid strategy that includes as a priority, expanding the availability and distribution of overdose reversing drugs, such as the NARCAN Nasal Spray device. Death from an opioid overdose is a tragedy that in many instances can be avoided. Through the acquisition of Adapt and with it the highly innovative NARCAN Nasal Spray, we believe we can have a major impact on saving lives. As the Company committed to the mission of protecting lives from public health threats, this acquisition offers us an opportunity to combine the complementary skills and resources of Adapt to share that mission.

Specifically, we will apply our expertise gained from two decades of partnering with U.S. government with Adapt’s demonstrated success with state and local government’s first responder groups and commercial channels. Our collective aim will be to further expand awareness, availability and affordability of the life saving treatment, NARCAN Nasal Spray. This transaction is also consistent with our strategy of growth through acquisition of revenue generating products and businesses that align with our focus on public health threats and that can be accretive within 12 months of closing.

We focus on opportunities that diversify our business, provide dual market potential and can expand our reach into international markets. This transaction is the latest in a series of acquisitions that aligns with that strategy. We completed two acquisitions in 2017 and recently announced our acquisition of PaxVax, a specialty vaccine company. Upon the conclusion of the PaxVax and Adapt transaction, we will be a company with a portfolio of 11 revenue generating products, a majority of which are only in class and several of which has strong dual market potential. Finally, this acquisition also significantly advances us towards the achievement of our financial and operational 2020 growth plan goals.

Given our expectation for growth in our existing business operation and the closing of the PaxVax and Adapt transactions anticipated for later this year, we expect the combined business to achieve or exceed our growth plan goal of $1 billion in revenue in 2020. That concludes my opening comments. Let me turn the call over to Bob who will provide a more detailed overview on what we are acquiring. Bob?

Bob Kramer

Thanks Dan. Let me provide an overview of Adapt Pharma and highlight the key considerations that led us to pursue this transaction. As Dan mentioned, this transaction is not only a great strategic fit but the medical fit for our business operations. Adapt is a privately held pharmaceutical company founded in 2014 and focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for opioid overdose. Upon closing, we will acquire the NARCAN Nasal Spray product and the development pipeline of new treatment and delivery options to address opioid overdose.

We will also be welcoming their entire workforce of approximately 50 employees located in the United States, Canada and Ireland, including those responsible for supply chain management, research and development, government affairs and commercial operations. Adapt's operations will report into our devices business unit led by Doug White. The key focus of the acquisition is the NARCAN Nasal Spray device. It's the first and only FDA approved nasal form of naloxone and the leading community used emergency treatment for known or suspected opioid overdose. The timely administration of an adequate dose of naloxone has proven to quickly reverse the symptoms of an opioid overdose. It became commercially available in early 2016 after receiving FDA approval in November of 2015. We also received approval from Health Canada in October of 2016.

Additional aspects of the product include; it is convenient and easy to administer; it does not require any assembly; it does not require medical training to properly use the device; it's the leading treatment to reverse opioid overdoses by family numbers, friends and members of public and first responders; it is also the preferred naloxone product within major retailers, such as Walgreens and CVS; it currently has broad insurance coverage with 97% of those with health insurance having access to the product; a majority of prescriptions are dispensed at a co-pay of $10 or less with some providers waiving co-pays entirely.

NARCAN nasal spray is the key component in response to the opioid epidemic. In our hands, we will continue to expand its impact by continuing the responsible pricing approach Adapt has supported, while increasing investment and public awareness and manufacturing capacity. All of which we expect will further increase community access to this critically needed medical countermeasure.

Now let me pivot and provide some context regarding the clear public health emergency that is the opioid crisis. As Dan mentioned, the Opioid epidemic is a leading government priority at both the federal and state level. Expanding excess and availability of naloxone is the center piece in addressing the opioid crisis. Currently, laws have been passed in all 50 states in the District of Colombia to increase public access to naloxone. Standing orders in states allow trained personnel, such as pharmacist or community health centers, to distribute naloxone without an individual prescription from a doctor. At the federal level, the funding and support continues to gain momentum, demonstrating the government's commitment to address this crisis.

Currently, Congress is considering fiscal year 2019 appropriation levels, which include approximately $3.8 billion for the opioid crisis with approximately $1 billion earmarked for state grants. In addition, co-prescription or co-Rx legislation has been passed and enacted in five states, and is in the process in a number of other states. This legislation will support guidelines for clinicians to prescribe naloxone alongside opioid prescriptions to individuals with a higher risk of opioid overdose.

Certain states are also running public awareness campaigns on use of naloxone to prevent opioid overdose deaths, most of which feature NARCAN Nasal spray in their efforts. Unfortunately, opioid overdose related deaths have steadily risen despite efforts at the local, state and federal level. According to CDC, more than 20 million people are in an elevated risk of overdose. The CDC has also reported over 40,000 deaths from opioid overdose in 2016 and estimate show an increase in 2017.

Moreover, three out of every four opioid overdose deaths occur outside the medical setting with 56% occurring in the home. These are staggering statistics that illustrate and start terms the true impact of this epidemic. In response earlier this year, the U.S. Surgeon General released a public health advisory urging more Americans to carry naloxone. Specifically, he recommended that more individuals, including family, friends and those who are personally at risk for an opioid overdose keep naloxone on hand. The NARCAN Nasal Spray device is and will continue to be on the front lines of this issue every day.

Turning back to what we are acquiring, in addition to the licensed product, we also gain Adapt's sales and marketing team, which currently covers all 50 states as well as Canada. We also gain Adapt's innovative R&D organization, focused on novel nasal and injectable therapeutic devices addressing opioid overdose and related treatment options, a complement to our existing devices' R&D capabilities. We look forward to assessing how best to incorporate Adapt's development portfolio into our existing mix of programs, while remaining disciplined in our overall approach to R&D investments.

Finally, with this acquisition, we're welcoming Adapt's employees, all of whom have contributed to the impressive track record of starting and growing a successful new business in a very short period of time. Importantly, we will focus on integrating Adapt as smoothly and efficiently as possible with minimum disruption to the operations of both businesses. Our shared cultural fit and mission to protecting and enhancing lives should make that job a relatively straightforward process.

That concludes my prepared comments. And I'll turn now turn the call over to Rich who'll provide commentary on the financial and other considerations. Rich?

Rich Lindahl

Thank you, Bob. From a financial perspective, the acquisition of Adapt presents a compelling growth opportunity in terms of both product and customer diversification, as well as revenue and earnings expansion. And less than five short years, Adapt has gone from startup to a company with an approved product and a revenue run rate expected to be north of $200 million in 2019. The addition of Adapt to our existing business should translate into significant growth for our combined business and financial performance.

As for financial firm to the transaction, the total consideration is up to $735 million, comprising an upfront portion and a contingent portion. For the upfront portion, we will pay Adapt $635 million consisting of $575 million in cash and $60 million in equity subject to certain adjustments. For the contingent portion, we will pay Adapt up to $100 million in cash based on the achievement of future sales milestones through 2022. To fund the cash portion of the acquisition, we will use a combination of cash on hand, our existing $200 million credit facility and additional borrowings, pursuant to a new $600 million debt financing commitment provided by Wells Fargo. These sources provide us with the liquidity you need to satisfy the funding requirements for the acquisitions of both Adapt and PaxVax.

We expect the Adapt acquisition to support the continued growth of the financial performance of our business. For 2018, we will provide an update to our current year guidance after the deal closes. In terms of impact in 2019, we anticipate that Adapt operations will contribute between $200 million and $220 million in revenue, and will be accretive to adjusted net income and EBITDA.

Looking out to 2020, clearly, this acquisition further supports our progress toward achieving the financial and operational goals we've set for that year under our current growth strategy. In fact, as Dan mentioned, through the combination of our existing business plus contributions from PaxVax and Adapt, we expect to achieve or exceed our goal of $1 billion in total revenue in 2020. The financial elements of this transaction are also highly consistent with our M&A strategy of acquiring revenue generating products that are accretive to Emergent's business and that align with our focus on public health threats.

Assuming the closing of both the Adapt and PaxVax transactions, under our current funding plan and factoring in the current contribution of the expected level of EBITDA, our ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA will initially be in our target range of 2x to 3x. But with the anticipated growth in adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow, this net leverage ratio should rapidly decrease through 2019. Accordingly, we expect to have the ability to continue investing in our business and to pursue attractive M&A opportunities.

In terms of next steps and timing, the Adapt acquisition has been approved by both company's Board of Directors and is subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust regulatory approval. We expect to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Let me now turn the discussion back to Dan who will summarize the key takeaways of the transaction. Dan?

Dan Abdun-Nabi

Thank you, Rich. So to summarize the key takeaways from today's announcement; the acquisition of Adapt solidifies our position as a global leader in the public health threats market; it expands our portfolio of only in class and dual market products; it advances our growth strategy and significantly accelerates our progress towards achieving our 2020 financial and operational goals; and specifically, we expect to achieve or exceed our growth plan goal of $1 billion in total revenue in 2020.

We look forward to continuing to grow of the Adapt business by leveraging our core competencies and combining our 20 year track record as a trusted partner to the federal government with Adapt's demonstrated success with state and local governments, first responder groups and commercial channels. This is another example of our focus on building the company with a highly differentiated portfolio of valuable preparedness solutions that address serious public health threats and the potential to create significant value for our shareholders over the near and long-term.

Let me take a moment to acknowledge the dedication of the ADAPT team. They are highly entrepreneurial and incredibly effective team of talented individuals, focused on tackling the opioid overdose epidemic head-on through safe and effective treatment options against this serious public health threat. They have successfully brought to market, both in the United States as well as Canada, the first and only nasal form of naloxone, truly an achievement to be proud of.

As I conclude, I would like to address each of those individuals who were personally impacted by this crisis; the first responders, addiction treatment centers, community organizations, policymakers, those in the medical community and perhaps most importantly, the families impacted by this national emergency. We recognize the personal tragedy of this crisis. We know that this is a battle many of you have been fighting for years, and we know that Adapt has been a committed partner in this battle. We, at Emergent, will continue to build on their great work and expand affordable access to NARCAN Nasal Spray.

Many of you already know us while many of you may not. For those who don’t, this is who we are; we are a company who has always been committed to addressing public health threats; we look forward to joining you and others in the national effort to combat the public health threat from opioid overdoses; we intend to be on the frontlines and by your side in this effort, fulfilling our mission of protecting and enhancing life.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to the operator to begin the question-and-answer session. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Brandon Folkes with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Brandon Folkes

Firstly, can you just talk little bit about growth post-2019 and just directionally how we should think about -- there is obviously an element of NARCAN that goes unused in the first responders. How much of that would be in the near term in terms of stocking, what is potentially the shelf life of NARCAN? And then secondly, what are your thoughts on any potential competition for NARCAN from Opiant's nasal nalmefene coming in 2021 and beyond? And then I will stop there and carry-on, I've just got one follow up.

Bob Kramer

Brian, this is Bob, thanks for the call and thanks for the questions. So as we look at this business, I think you have to recognize that, first of all, as we all have commented, this is a fairly young business. The folks at Adapt are about three or four years into this and have really grown the business from zero to where --. As Rich indicated, we expect revenues in 2019 to be between $200 million and $220 million. So it's been a fairly exciting growth period for them, and we think there is further growth in the business. As we look at the competitive landscape and the upside for continued growth in the business, I think as we -- as Dan focused on and I have as well, we're focused on accessibility of the product, affordability and continued awareness.

This public health threat, which is the opioid crisis, is still evolving and we are jumping into this with the expectation of being able to make a contribution in and every way that we can. Clearly, we see some upside growth. In terms of the competition, I think we would focus on the fact that NARCAN is the only nasal naloxone product. As I commented on during my prepared remarks, its convenience and ease of use is differentiated between the other products, which are used in different settings. So again, we continue to look for continued growth of that product. Your other question is on shelf life, so it has roughly a two year shelf life for NARCAN today.

Dan Abdun-Nabi

Just if I might add just a couple of other observations Bob on, some of which were in your prepared remarks, in terms of the growth of federal funding and the commitment of the federal government to address this crisis. As you mentioned, there are approximately $3.8 billion in the proposed budget to address the opioid crisis, $1 billion of which will be going to grants to the stage for education and medical countermeasure procurement and the like. So that’s an area where we, at Emergent, have a tremendous amount of experience and capability and knowledge, and can facilitate future growth in the business through our relationships on the federal government level.

But similarly, the building on the U.S. Surgeon General’s advisory; what we expect to see, are significant education programs underway and effort across the board, for all those who are involved in the crisis; and ensuring that people who actually need access to and require or desire access to the NARCAN Nasal Spray that that would be facilitated; whether it’s through physicians, through treatment centers or through pharmacies; and insurance companies are also getting involved to ensure that those who have those requirements can get them through low co-pays and in some instances, no co-pays at all. So I think there’s a genuine interest across all of the participants in addressing this crisis to ensure that all avenues are being pursued to drive growth and the availability of the NARCAN Nasal Spray to address the crisis.

Brandon Folkes

I agree with you. I think it's a large, and fortunately a large potential here. And then secondly just changing gears, ACAM2000, I see the contract has been awarded, the common period ends this week. And any indication of time when we make the final details on that?

Dan Abdun-Nabi

So there is no word of the contract yet. Adam, maybe you want to just update him on the latest announcement by the government and next steps and potential timeline by end of year.

Adam Havey

I think what you’re referring to is the pre-solicitation notice that was on FedBizOpps. So I think what that is basically the government reaching out to ask if there are any other potential suppliers of a smallpox vaccine and basically that’s part of the initial process as they think through single source justification. So our expectation would be that after that pre-solicitation notice closes, we would be contacted by the government and go into a bit more formal negotiations. And as we stated earlier, our plan is to have a contract awarded by the end of the year. So we’re continuing to work that timeline and that timeframe and we'll obviously keep you posted if anything changes.

Our and next question comes from David Maris with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

David Maris

I have a few questions. The first, you mentioned in your prepared remarks that you hope to improve the affordability of NARCAN. Is that by lowering the price or is it just by not raising the price? Secondly, what information has Adapt given you about any government review of NARCAN? I know that there were some questions last year about that and then maybe if we can talk a little bit about the financial aspect of this. Is it fair to assume that the margins are much higher than the current Emergent average and that of the 50 people that their cost is an average $200,000 cost? Or what should we be assuming from both the gross margin and operating margin basis? Thank you.

Dan Abdun-Nabi

Okay. Thank you, David, for participating in for the questions. On the affordability, I think every effort has been made to ensure that this product is affordable for all the stakeholders that need to get access to it. And our approach is to maintain the pricing that has been established by Adapt during when they were launched, and there have been no price increases since the original launch. And we have no expectation or plans to change that.

In terms of the government review of NARCAN, I'm going to have to ask you to be a little bit more specific, but before coming back to you, let's address the financial questions that you asked on operating margins and gross margins I think it was.

Rich Lindahl

Yes, hi David, this is Rich. So in terms of the profitability profile of the business today and where it's going over the next several years. We see it being very consistent with the Emergent's overall profitability. And it's going to be something that helps us achieve our objectives, not only on the top line, but also on the bottom line. And so, you should think of this is something that is certainly helpful and accretive to us, but with an overall profile it is very much in line with our business.

David Maris

On the question of the government review, I know that Senator, McCaskill had asked last year, right around this time in early August for information from the naloxone manufacturers regarding the cost associated with naloxone as well as rebating and pretty much just better understand what the environment is for naloxone. Is that inquiry still going on? Are those questions still being bounced around or has that stopped?

Dan Abdun-Nabi

Yes, thanks for the clarification on that. So, as far as we know, as you know that even though this is the only nasal form of naloxone that is available and licensed by the FDA. And as you know, it's widely distributed as community based product. There are other forms of naloxone that are out there. Some of which have significantly higher price tags. And they're injectable and they are really not in the same league. And maybe Doug White, our Business Unit Head could add a little bit more color around that that piece of it. So, the pricing on those are significantly different than the pricing for the NARCAN Nasal Spray. Doug?

Doug White

Yes, thank you, Dan. We're going to continue to follow policies that Adapt have put in place in particular with public interest pricing, which basically enables the 40% discount for state local governments, first responders, non-profits and others. So from the perspective of pricing, historically, the team has been very focused on making sure that NARCAN and naloxone are very affordable, at least from the NARCAN perspective.

We do know that the other product on the market that is for community use is much more expensive. And I know there has been some question and concern around that, but I'm not aware of any strong negative information around the pricing of NARCAN specifically.

Our next question comes from Dana Flanders with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Chris Staral

Hey guys, this is Chris Staral on for Dana. Thanks for taking the questions. So, first question is the quick housekeeping one. I believe Opiant has royalty on sales of NARCAN Nasal Spray, so what's a royalty rate? And is that 200 million to 210 million guidance in that royalty rate to Opiant?

Dan Abdun-Nabi

Okay. Thank you, Chris, for joining the call. There is I believe a royalty associated with the revenue attributable to the sales of NARCAN. We haven't really disclosed the rate or the impact on revenues. But the two, the guidance that we've given is net.

Chris Staral

And then moving on, I guess the sort of the marketing aspect and how you can leverage your expertise in the contracting business. I guess, do you currently have many products in your portfolio where you engage regularly on the local government levels? And I guess if not, can you maybe give a little bit clarification about how you want to tackle that? I imagined it's a relatively fragmented space, so just how you would go about focusing where the opportunity is?

Bob Kramer

Thanks, Chris. This is Bob. So, I think as you correctly pointed out, our core competencies and strengths for Emergent has historically been at the federal level with the products that we have developed and entered into procurement and development contracts. The expertise of the Adapt organization is clearly at the state and the local level. So, we are counting on their continued support for those markets. They are very experienced. They've done a really nice job of developing those markets over the last couple of years, as evidenced by the growth rate of their revenue. They are again committed to this space and have developed a competency kind of equal to ours at the state and local level where when we put these two organizations together, there's some synergy there that we plan to capitalize on.

Chris Staral

Okay, great. And last one for me. I know in your prepared comments you touched a bit on this. I wanted to get a little more color? I guess, with regards to maybe changing or enhancing what Adapt was doing to the product already prior to this acquisition, and I guess what are the most attractive levers you see in being able to drive more sales. And then, also I think you mentioned that you are going to incorporate the product into EBS manufacturing capabilities. And so I guess, is their supply constraint concerns through the Adapt facilities or I guess where it's being poorly manufactured? And then is there any opportunity for long-term operating margin expansion if you incorporate into EBS facilities?

Bob Kramer

Sure all good questions. So just to be really clear Adapt has put together a really strong durable supply chain of partners to support the manufacturer of the product. We do not intend to disrupt that at all. They have developed strong partnerships with these firms that we intend to strengthen, but we are going to leave that unchanged. It's working fine. They're very reliable, durable partners that we're going to continue to work with and invest in.

Our next question comes from Jessica Fye with JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Jessica Fye

Can you talk about your expectation for peak sales for this product?

Bob Kramer

Yes, Jess. It's Bob. Again, we are not rally talking about what we see as potential peak sales, as I describe earlier, they have significantly increased their revenues over the last couple of years. We expect them to continue to grow revenues under our ownership. I think our support and enhancement of what the successful accomplishment of what they've done over the last couple of years and leveraging the strengths the two organizations will continue to allow the product to grow. As I said before, we continue to focus on awareness of the product accessibility as well as affordability of the product, and see again continued growth in the overall top side revenue.

Jessica Fye

Can you put that growth over the past several years in context and just give us 2017 revenues and expected 2018 revenues for the product?

Bob Kramer

Yes, it's a little difficult to put into those terms just because of the significant growth from launch of the last two or three years. The growth in '19 is and there has been a material growth over what they are projecting for '18, and again the launch was first initiated in 2016. So as you expect during that launch going from zero to the midpoint of what we said for 2019 is the pretty straight curve.

Jessica Fye

So what is the expectation for 2018 revenue?

Bob Kramer

We haven't talked about that, Jess. We haven't disclosed that.

Jessica Fye

And can you quantify the EBITDA contribution you expect from this transaction in 2019 and 2020? I feel like usually when we see large deals like this, there's some quantification of the accretion such as directional.

Dan Abdun-Nabi

Yes, I think again we would expect that it's going to be consistent with our current profile, and as that improves over the next several years and as we march towards achieving of those 2020 objectives. So, this will be complimentary to that and broadly consistent with the business today.

Jessica Fye

And then just going back to one of the other questions about the competitive landscape, are there any other nasal NARCAN -- nasal naloxones in development or sort of other needle-free delivery approaches in development that you're kind of watching competitively?

Dan Abdun-Nabi

So we are aware, Jess, of couple products that are in earlier stages of development. As was commented earlier on by Doug and others, there is an auto injector product that clinically use as well that is in the mix that we're watching. There is also a couple of either needle or syringe based delivery mechanism for naloxone, but right now NARCAN is the only FDA approved delivery mechanism for naloxone.

Jessica Fye

Okay. And just last one for me on math. Do you have an estimate of kind of what the overall interest rate is going to be on the borrowing to fund the deal?

Rich Lindahl

Yes, this will be a variable rate piece of that will be LIBOR plus a spread, which is we expect to be consistent slightly better than what we have in our current credit facility. So think in terms of over the next year or so somewhere in the kind of 4% to 4.5% area.

Our next question comes from François Brisebois with Laidlaw. Your line is now open.

François Brisebois

Stick up with here, let’s been hit on, what do you think is that led to the significant material growth for NARCAN in the past couple years? And do you think awareness,you say, you're going to -- can you quantify, how much you are going to spent on advertisement? And how necessary it is knowing that the opioid crisis is quite out there?

Bob Kramer

Frank, this is Bob. Thanks for the call. So again, our efforts to increase awareness, it's not just Emergent and Adapt doing that. They're all types of programs being done at the federal and state, local levels by many stakeholder groups to increase the overall awareness of the opioid crisis. So, it's not as if we're going doing heavy advertising and promotion for this product. We're going to be working with stakeholder groups to ensure that there is awareness of the product, the availability and its usefulness in combating the overall opioid crisis.

François Brisebois

Okay, great. And then, sorry go ahead.

Bob Kramer

No, I was going to say, in response to your question, how -- what led to the overall growth rate of the revenue since its launch? Clearly, this is a national epidemic as we described it is still maturing in nature. This is a very unique product in our NARCAN Nasal Spray delivery it's ease of use and convenience, it's critically important to its differentiated versus other types of medical treatments for external base. So it's a unique product in a growing epidemic situation so it's not surprising it's grown to level that it has.

Dan Abdun-Nabi

Yes, I think that’s a good point, Bob. I think the other things I would add is, the Adapt team has been very sophisticated and really partnering up with a broad range of constituents to drive awareness and to increase the availability and to ensure affordability. And those collaborations, the've been with pharmacy organizations with state and provincial governments, we saw the U.S. Surgeon General with the advisory firstly in many, many, many years on all around the efforts that the Adapt team, the senior team have really developed and implemented quite effectively. So it's a partnering arrangement as well that has led to the increase awareness and the availability of the product to address the threat.

François Brisebois

Okay great. Thank you. And then can you give more color on U.S. versus ex-U.S. impact on the top line for NARCAN?

Dan Abdun-Nabi

So this is primarily a North America focus for us Frank, clearly driven by the US with some Canadian drivers well. But right now our focus is on the U.S. and North America.

François Brisebois

And then you guys mentioned in the prepared remarks still kind of looking out for M&A, I think, I heard. Is this something that’s not as pressing anymore? Is this kind of, you guys comfortable enough for the 1 billion top-line and every other goal for 2020? Or are we still looking at CBRNes acquisitions in the near future?

Dan Abdun-Nabi

Yes, thanks for that question. I think it’s an important question. The first priority is to ensure that the integrations for both PaxVax and this transaction proceed, the Adapt transaction proceed is smoothly and efficiently as possible. So that’s the first priority. But clearly given our attitude and openness to M&A and not being a key driver to our strategy for growth is something that we continue to evaluate. We think we will have opportunities that are in the funnel that could mature over the near and longer term.

And there is certainly multiple business units on each of which have their unique strategy for growth. And each of those strategies contemplate growth through acquisition. So, it’s opportunistic. It always has been. Timing on these M&A transactions are hard to predict and impossible to control. So, yes, it continues to be a priority for the organization. So, I would think that over the course of time, we’ll continue to see M&A as a consistent theme in our growth approach.

Our next question comes from Gabe Birdsall with Brasada Capital Management. Your line is now open.

Gabe Birdsall

My question has been asked and answered. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Raghuram Selvaraju with H.C. Wainwright. Your line is now open.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Congrats for the acquisition. So I just wanted to sort of go back. You mentioned before that you’re not talking about the rate, the royalty rate that Opiant's sort of receiving with this new acquisition. Can you sort of just mentioned if it’s -- the directionality of if there is a change in the royalty rates that they’re receiving now?

Dan Abdun-Nabi

Yes, thanks for the question. So my understanding is there is not a change in the royalty rate that would be paid.

[Operator Instructions]. You have a follow-up question from the line of David Maris with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

David Maris

Just one follow-up. Amphastar received a CRL on their nasal naloxone. I believe they said they’re going to revisit that and kind of re-file. What’s your read on were approvability and how is that a competitor or not a competitor for Adapt’s NARCAN?

Dan Abdun-Nabi

I think Doug White, our Business Unit Head will address that question for you.

Doug White

So, potentially, if they can get clear they would be a competitor. Clearly, there, it’s a nasal spray version of naloxone. And we anticipate in our modeling at some point a competitor will come in and we have modeled that out. And we also believe that the position that Adapt has created in the market and the partnerships that they have not only with pharmacies and also working with different state organizations we believe that puts them in a unique position to remain competitive even with a direct nasal spray competitor.

I'm showing no further questions in queue at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Mr. Burrows for closing remarks.

Bob Burrows

Thank you, Liz. And with that, ladies and gentlemen, we now conclude the call. Thank you all for your participation. Please note an archive version of the webcast of today's call will be available later today and accessible through the Company website.

Thank you all again and we look forward to speaking with all of you in the future. Good bye.

