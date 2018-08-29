Is J.C Penney A 50-Cent Stock?

A 50% chance of that scenario (including a slight chance of doing better) would put J.C. Penney's expected value at around $2.00 to $2.25 per share.

This is a reasonably achievable scenario for J.C. Penney although not easy to do given its recent history.

J.C. Penney's stock is probably worth around $3.50 to $4.00 if it can do +1% to +2% comps and 35.0% to 35.5% gross margins.

Citi set a $0.50 target price on J.C. Penney (JCP) a couple weeks ago. Based on expected 2018 results, this is not an unreasonable price target as J.C. Penney's net debt may be over 5.5x its 2018 EBITDA. This would leave little to no intrinsic value for its stock. However, a $0.50 target price also implies a minimal chance (under 15%) of even a moderate recovery for the company.

The Current Scenario

It's true that by traditional metrics, J.C. Penney's stock could probably be valued at a fairly nominal amount. J.C. Penney currently believes that its EBITDA will be close to $700 million for 2018. Its guidance for adjusted earnings per share of negative $0.80 to negative $1.00 suggests that EBITDA is more likely to be under $700 million than more than $700 million. Based on $675 million EBITDA, J.C. Penney then could be worth an enterprise value of $3.375 billion at an 5x EV/EBITDA multiple. In this case a 5x EV/EBITDA multiple is used to reflect J.C. Penney's challenging situation and the issues that middle-of-the-road department stores are having.

J.C. Penney's net debt at the end of Q2 2018 was $3.82 billion. J.C. Penney's net debt varies during the year due to seasonal inventory levels. Net debt is typically the highest at the end of Q3 2018 and lowest at the end of Q4 2018. The net debt level at the end of Q2 tends to be fairly representative of the average net debt level during the year and thus can be used in calculations. At $3.82 billion, J.C. Penney's net debt would be around 5.7x its EBITDA (at $675 million), so based on current results one could say that the stock has no intrinsic value.

A More Positive Scenario

A positive outlook for J.C. Penney going forward may involve a +1% to +2% comparable store sales increase as well as a rebound in gross margins to 35% to 35.5%. This would result in an estimate of around $950 million EBITDA.

At a 5x EV/EBITDA multiple, that would result in an enterprise value of $4.75 billion, while net debt may be reduced to around $3.6 billion. This would result in an estimated value of around $3.66 per share. A 5.5x EV/EBITDA multiple would result in an estimated value of around $5.17 per share instead.

Stronger comparable store sales growth (or an extended period of time with 1% to 2% comparable store sales growth) would result in a higher estimated share value.

Notes About Results

I would say that the positive outlook scenario for J.C. Penney is reasonably achievable, as it assumes a 1% to 2% increase in comps from current levels as well as gross margins that are around 0.2% to 0.7% lower than 2016's actual gross margins. The impact of appliance sales and increased online sales would probably push 2016's 35.7% gross margins down to close to 35.0%, all else held equal though.

While it is believable that J.C. Penney can get those results, it also will not be easy for it to do so. A 1% to 2% increase in comps doesn't seem like very much numerically, but J.C. Penney has been essentially stuck with flat comps for three years now. For near-term EBITDA, gross margins are more important than comps though.

Conclusion

At $1.73 per share, J.C. Penney is priced for an approximately 47% chance of being able to rebound, assuming a binary outcome scenario as discussed above. I'm significantly more comfortable in its ability to at least survive a few years than to rebound, although I'd probably at least give it a 50% chance of being able to get to +1% to +2% comps and 35% to 35.5% gross margins. Including the modest probability of it being able to do better than that, J.C. Penney's expected value appears to be more in the $2.00 to $2.25 range. However, I continue to believe that J.C. Penney's bonds offer a more favorable risk/reward calculation than its stock.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long JCP via KTP.