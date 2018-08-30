Cabot Oil's Main Issue Is Natural Gas Price Weakness

During the second quarter of 2018, Cabot Oil recorded exploratory dry hole costs of $51.1 million associated with one of its two exploratory operating areas.

Second-quarter 2018 net income was $42.43 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $21.53 million, or $0.05 per share, in the prior-year period.

Source: Marcellus gas work - Fehlinger Construction Group.

Investment thesis

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) is a large-cap natural gas company with a market cap of $19.71 billion. The company is focusing exclusively since the end of February on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 180K net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Cabot Oil is primarily a US gas producer, and therefore the price of natural gas it receives is particularly crucial for the company.

COG data by YCharts

The USA has been the world's top producer of natural gas since 2009, when its production exceeded Russia's, with growth increasingly coming from Appalachia, especially the Marcellus and Utica shales, in recent years.

Source: Marcellus Shale coalition

Per EIA estimates, US natural gas production averaged 73.6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2017. In 2018, the EIA is forecasting that natural gas production averaged 81.8 Bcf/d in July, creating a new record.

Thus, it is clear that a long-term investment in this segment through Cabot Oil makes perfect sense. I recommend a cautious buy on the stock at $23.

Presentation

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. is an independent oil and gas company.

COG also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to a variety of customers: Industrials, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines.

Cabot Oil - Balance sheet 2Q'18: The Raw Numbers

Cabot Oil 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 0.46 0.31 0.31 0.28 0.28 0.25 0.31 0.32 0.52 0.46 0.39 0.40 0.47 0.46 Net Income in $ Million 40.26 −27.51 −15.51 −111.12 −51.19 −62.91 −10.26 −292.76 105.72 21.53 17.59 -44.44 117.23 42.43 EBITDA $ Million 262,79 133,55 143,30 −7,79 106,30 72,14 142,69 −302.26 324,80 202.08 191.34 -295.70 259.06 162.82 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 8.7% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20.4% 4.7% 4.6% 0 24.8% EPS diluted in $/share 0.10 −0.07 −0.64 −0.27 −0.12 −0.14 −0.02 −0.64 0.23 0.05 0.04 -0.09 0.25 0.09 Cash from operations in $ Million 267 171 146 156 67 85 100 140 269 261 189 179 273 274 CapEx in $ Million 395 266 175 136 92 67 86 130 208 185 193 178 156 231 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −128 −95 −28 20 −25 18 15 10 61 76 -4 1 117 43 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 0.014 0.015 0.009 0.001 0.579 0.517 0.501 0.499 0.537 0.517 0.510 0.480 0.965 0.741 Long term Debt in $ Billion 1.88 2.00 2.04 2.02 1.60 1.54 1.52 1.52 1.52 1.52 1.52 1.52 1.52 1.52 Dividend per share in $ 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.06 0.06 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 415 414 414 414 432 465 465 465 467 467 465 464 462 451 Oil Production 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Crude oil and condensate in K Bo 1,428 1,448 1,350 1,203 1,110 1,139 941 823 921 1,014 1,268 1,238 754 0 Natural gas ("MCF") 1,618 1,284 1,330 1,428 1,531 1,443 1,444 1,586 1,638 1,662 1,695 1,876 1,884 1,895 Crude and concentrate price ($/b) 43.82 56.10 43.71 45.72 27.65 40.51 40.13 37.65 46.68 40.03 44.80 54.77 64.61 - Natural gas price ($/Mcf) 2.23 1.75 1.68 1.81 1.49 1.55 1.80 1.70 2.65 2.38 2.01 2.15 2.50 2.15

Source: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar and company filings.

Trends, Charts and commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production.

1 - Total Revenues

Second-quarter 2018 net income was $42.43 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $21.53 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The second-quarter 2018 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $57.9 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to $0.14 per share the previous year.

The adjusted net income for the second quarter was impacted by a $51.1 million exploration dry hole expense resulting from Cabot Oil's decision to discontinue investment on one of its two exploratory operating areas. Excluding this one-time charge, the adjusted earnings per share for the quarter would have been approximately $0.09 higher.

Dan O. Dinges, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Despite strong production volumes continued improvement in our cash operating cost, the Company did generate a free cash flow deficit during the second quarter, driven primarily by lower than anticipated realized prices in May and June and the funding of the majority of the remaining capital associated with our equity investment in Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project. We anticipate a return to positive free flow generation in the third quarter based on our expectations of improved price realizations and higher volumes.

According to Pipe Up, the project is a "critical expansion of the existing Transco natural gas pipeline to connect abundant Marcellus gas supplies with markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S."

Williams is reporting that the project is targeted for mechanical completion beginning in August 2018, with full service (1.7 billion cubic feet per day) anticipated to commence in the second half of August 2018, assuming timely receipt of the remaining regulatory approvals. A portion of the mainline component of the project (550 million cubic feet per day) has already been placed into service.

Note: The company said in the press release that it contributed $62.9 million to its equity method pipeline investments during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.

2 - Free Cash Flow

The company is generating free cash flow totaling $157 million on a yearly basis according to Morningstar. However, the company indicated that the discretionary free cash flow was minus $62 million in 2Q'18.

Source: COG Presentation

The free cash flow in second quarter 2018 was $43 million, according to Morningstar.

The difference between the FCF from the company and the FCF from Morningstar is that the latter is not using the "Investment in equity method investments," "change in assets and liabilities" and others, which is deducted by the company to obtain the discretionary free cash flow. Morningstar uses a primary operating cash flow minus CapEx.

During the second quarter of 2018, Cabot Oil returned $239.6 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. During the second-quarter of 2018, Cabot Oil bought 11.6 million shares at a weighted-average share price of $23.54, bringing the company's year-to-date total to 20 million shares repurchased.

The company increased dividends to $0.24 annually, which means a payout of $111 million.

Cabot Oil is passing the FCF test.

3 - Quarterly Gas equivalent production - Mcfe/d

Cabot Oil & Gas operates in the Marcellus shale now exclusively with an equivalent daily output of 1,895 Mmcf/d (the second quarter of 2017, Cabot Oil averaged 1,902 Mmcf/d of the net output.)

Production came in at the high end of COG guidance range and represented a sequential increase of 4% relative to the first quarter when adjusting for the Eagle Ford Shale that closed at the end of February.

Marcellus Shale Operational Highlight

During the second-quarter of 2018, Cabot Oil recorded exploratory dry hole costs of $51.1 million related to one of its two exploratory operating areas.

Based on the data gathered to date, the Company has decided to cease capital allocation to this area. Cabot continues to test its second exploratory area and plans to provide an update on this area on the third-quarter 2018 earnings call.

4 - Debt situation, liquidity, and commentary

Net Debt is about $0.78 billion, and net debt-to-EBITDA is 1.57 which is a good ratio which means it will take less than two years to repay the debt using EBITDA. This ratio is likely to get even better in 2018.

As of June 30, 2018, Cabot Oil indicated total debt of $1.52 billion and cash on hand of $741.0 million. The company's net debt-to-adjusted capitalization ratio and net debt-to-trailing twelve months EBITDAX ratio were 26.6% and 0.8x, respectively, compared to 29.2% and 1.0x as of December 31, 2017.

The company currently has no debt outstanding under the credit facility, resulting in approximately $2.4 billion of liquidity.

Source: COG Presentation

We can notice quickly that the company has a healthy debt situation. One comment in the conference call about the debt situation.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we did close on our previously announced Haynesville divestiture for approximately $30 million. Additionally, we paid down our $230 million 6.5% senior note that matured this month with cash from the balance sheet. While this transaction had no impact on net debt to EBITDAX, it did improve our absolute debt to EBITDAX from 1.5 times to 1.3 times, which is right in the fairway of our target leverage range of 1 to 1.5 times.

2018 Guidance

Source: COG Presentation

Commentary

A fundamental value when it comes to a gas producer like Cabot Oil is the All-in operating expenses and the level of cash operating expenses in $/Mcfe. According to the graph below from the company, it is $0.99 per Mcfe in the second quarter 2018, which leaves a very nice profit margin even assuming weak gas prices.

Source: Recent company presentation.

The second issue is the price of the natural gas in the USA. COG stock is trading in tight correlation with the natural gas price, and it is crucial to incorporate this interaction at the crux of your trading/investing strategy. According to EIA, we should expect a bright future for the company.

EIA expects Henry Hub natural gas spot prices to average $2.96/million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 2018 and $3.10/MMBtu in 2019.

Note: First-quarter 2018 natural gas price realizations, not including the impact of derivatives, were $2.11 per thousand cubic feet Mcf, a decrease of 11.3% compared to the prior-year period.

Technical analysis short-term.

COG is forming an ascending wedge pattern with a line resistance at $25 (Partial selling recommended) and a line support around $23 (I recommend a buy at this level).

One caveat is that ascending wedge patterns are often considered as bearish patterns, which means that a potential decisive breakout may occur on the negative side. However, it is highly important to trade or invest in COG in correlation with the future natural gas prices.

I recommend trading COG frequently and keep only 40% of your holding as a long-term goal due primarily to weakness and volatility in natural gas prices.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.