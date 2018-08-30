Comcast Invests In DrayNow For Intermodal Freight Marketplace

CMCSA is an active strategic investor, even in tech firms which have little obvious connection to its core business in telecom, media, and entertainment.

Quick Take

Comcast Ventures (CMCSA) has made an investment in DrayNow’s recent Series A funding round of $5 million.

DrayNow provides an on-demand marketplace for the intermodal freight industry, connecting brokers and shippers with freight load opportunities.

CMCSA's venture investment group has been a very active strategic investor in technology firms across many industries, some of which have little obvious connection to its parent's focus on telecom, media, and entertainment.

Investee Company & Market

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based DrayNow was founded in 2017 to help shippers and brokers connect with trucking capacity through their load-booking app and matchmaking platform.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Michael A. Albert, who was previously Senior Vice President of Operations at Kane Is Able.

Below is an overview video of the company’s platform:

(Source: DrayNow)

According to a 2017 market research report by Stratistics MRC, the total connected logistics market size was valued at $9.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $54.8 billion by 2022.

This represents a very high CAGR of 33.4% between 2016 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the rising demand for the effective management of temperature-sensitive products, growing affordability of components such as sensors and RFID devices, growing need for operational efficiency.

The asset management segment is expected to dominate the overall connected logistics software market in 2016 and is projected to sustain its growth over the forecast period.

Major competitive vendors that provide connected logistics services include:

Accenture (ACN)

Amazon Web Services (AMZN)

AT&T (T)

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cloud Logistics

Eurotech (ETH.MI)

Freightgate

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with lead investor Comcast Ventures, the other investor in the current round included Osage Venture Partners.

Valuation of the investment round wasn’t disclosed, which is not unusual for Series A rounds. The company previously raised a Seed round of undisclosed amount in February 2017. (Crunchbase)

Comcast is leading this early stage investment in DrayNow to help the firm grow its team and expand into new geographies.

As Sam Landman of Comcast Ventures added in the deal announcement,

The shipping and logistics industry is an incredibly vital and growing part of our economy. Yet the Intermodal sector of the industry has seen very little technology enabling the match-making and operational efficiency it needs. We invested in DrayNow because the team and the technology establishes a much more efficient method for moving freight. In addition to being the first mover in the space, DrayNow has demonstrated an ability to build and refine an offering that addresses its customers’ pain points.

Comcast has been a very active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least 77 company financings since 2016.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that Comcast has focused its investments most often in the industries of Internet/IoT, Digital Media, and FinTech.

The group has invested across numerous stages of startup development, from Seed stage to Expansion stage.

By geographic location, Comcast has primarily invested in startups located in California and New York.

I admit I’m a bit confused by its investment in DrayNow, which appears to have little to do with Comcast’s telecommunications and media business focus.

DrayNow is an enterprise IT-related company, helping businesses connect better in the intermodal shipping market. So, it is perplexing why Comcast would choose to lead an investment round in a company that facilitates physical goods logistics operations.

Similarly, Comcast has invested in InsurTech and biopharma firms, both of which have no obvious connection to the firm’s core business.

So, Comcast’s strategic investment approach may, in certain instances, appear to travel far afield from its parent’s near-term interests.

At the very least, Comcast is gaining an insider view of new logistics industry developments for the price of a few million dollars. Investors will need to judge for themselves as to whether the return on investment is worth the expense.

Thank you for reading. I focus most of my time on IPOs. If you're interested in investing smarter in IPOs, you should check out IPO Edge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.