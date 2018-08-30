Petrofac Ltd (POFCF) CEO Ayman Asfari on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Petrofac Ltd (OTCPK:POFCF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Ayman Asfari - Group Chief Executive

Al Cochran - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Rob Pulleyn - Morgan Stanley

Amy Wong - UBS

Mick Pickup - Barclays

Michael Rae - Redburn

Mark Wilson - Jefferies

James Thompson - JP Morgan

David Farrell - Macquarie

Ayman Asfari

Good morning. Welcome to our results presentation for the first half of our 2018. I'm joined today by Al Cochran, Chief Financial Officer, who will take you through the financial results in a few minutes.

Before I run through the highlights from the first half of this year, I'll briefly cover our safety performance. Safety is our core value and our license to operate in this industry. The first six months of 2018 remained very busy for project activity, with 116 million man hours worked by employees and subcontractors, down 1% on the first half of 2017. After four years of an improving lost time injury rate and strong safety performance, our performance during the first half of this year slipped. And I regret to report that we had two incidents, which resulted in three fatalities in the period in our E&C and our IES businesses.

Our response to these incidents are being overseen at the highest levels in the organization. I have traveled to one site myself as part of the investigation and review process. The investigations are ongoing. However, as a mark of the importance we place on safety, we are reinforcing our safety regime at all levels in the business, and making some amendments to our HSE program to ensure such incidents are never repeated again. We have delivered strong operational performance across all our businesses in the first half of the year. Our major projects, many of which are scheduled to be substantially complete around the end of this year, are progressing well. I will discuss some of these in more detail later.

We remain focused on operational excellence, and this is reflected in improved margins in the first half. As Al will discuss in more detail in a moment, we have reported a good set of results, driven by strong execution. We strengthened our liquidity position, and expected divestment receipts -- would expect the divestment receipts over the next few months, and we secured $300 million of additional banking facilities. We remain committed to delivering a sustainable reduction in net debt. This, and the other steps we have taken to strengthen our financial position, are leading to improving returns.

I'm particularly pleased with the progress we've made on our stated strategy in the year-to-date. We've made significant progress reducing capital intensity, with agreements to sell the JSD 6000 installation vessel, our interest in the Chergui gas concession in Tunisia and the Greater Stella Area development in the U.K., as well as the 49% interest in our Mexican operation. We also made progress towards growth in adjacent markets, with $800 million of our new awards so far this year coming from some of our targeted areas for growth.

In terms of the outlook, we have a healthy backlog and good revenue visibility, and tendering activity remains high. We are confident of delivering a book-to-bill ratio for the group of above 1x for the full year of 2018. With good revenue visibility, a strong competitive position and a healthy bidding pipeline, we're well-positioned for the second half of the year and beyond.

I'm going to hand over to Al to take you through the financials, and then I'll come back and talk about the operational performance and a little bit more on the outlook. Thank you.

Al Cochran

Thank you, Ayman, and good morning, everyone. I'll start with a summary of our 2018 first half results. We've today reported a good set of financial results with net profit of $190 million, up 20% year-on-year. Net debt of $882 million was in line with guidance, and we are on track to deliver a significant reduction in leverage over the next 18 months, as we deliver major lump-sum projects and complete more than $750 million of divestments. Liquidity also remains healthy.

Looking forward, we are well-positioned with an order backlog of $9.7 billion. E&C and EPS are trading in line with expectations, whilst IES is expected to continue to benefit from the recovery in oil price. Consequently, the board has declared an interim dividend of $0.127 per share, in line with policy. So let's look at our first half results in a little more detail. At a group level, excluding exceptional items, the material improvement in profitability in the period was driven by higher margins and lower net finance costs, despite lower revenues of $2.8 billion. Earnings increased 22% year-on-year to $0.561 per share. The effective tax rate was marginally lower year-on-year, but expected to be around 24% for the full year at the top end of guidance.

Turning to reported earnings. $207 million of post-tax exceptional items have resulted in a net loss of $17 million in the first half. In large part, these reflect to -- these relates to impairments triggered by divestments of non-core assets, both before and after the period end. These have reduced the carrying value of our IES portfolio to $0.8 billion. However, you should note that the total cash impact of all these exceptional charges was only $19 million.

Before I turn to divisional performance, I want to walk you briefly through the impact of IFRS 15 on our results. On the 1st of January, the group adopted the input method for revenue recognition, whereby project progress is calculated by reference to the value of goods and services transferred to and certified by our clients. In addition, we adopted an expected value approach to recognizing variable consideration, which affects variation orders and liquidated damages. Indeed, VOs are now only recognized if it is highly probable that a significant reversal will not occur. The new standard has also resulted in the reclassification of balance sheet items and enhanced disclosure. In aggregate, these accounting policy changes resulted in immaterial catch-up adjustment of $61 million on the 1st of January, recognized as a reduction in opening equity reserves. So let me make this quite clear. This adjustment had no impact on the P&L in 2018. More detail can be found in the Investors section of our website.

Time now to review divisional performance. Engineering & Construction delivered good results, reflecting best-in-class execution. Revenue fell 19% to $1.9 billion, driven by project phasing, as our lump-sum contract portfolio matured.

As you'll see from the chart, net margin increased 7.7%, with an improvement in project mix and lower tax, being partly offset by lower overhead recovery. Consequently, net profit fell by 7% to $149 million and backlog by 8%. Although you should note, this does not include $1.2 billion of recent contract awards. This healthy backlog provides us with good forward visibility. We have $2.1 billion of secured revenue in the second half, and I expect a full year net margin of 7% to 8%.

Our Engineering & Production Services division also delivered good results. Revenue increased 9% to $712 million, with growth in operations and EPCm more than offsetting lower activity and projects. This change in business mix, together with higher tax, contributed to a modest reduction in net margin to 7.6%. But as you can see, operational excellence continues to protect contract margins and reduce overheads, reflected in the 7% growth in net profit to $54 million. I'd also like to draw your attention to the improvement in backlog, the first positive movement since 2016.

Looking forward, we are hopeful that a rebound in brownfield project activity in the West will complement the momentum we're seeing across our service lines as the market recovers. This recovery is most evident in our IES division, which returned to profit in the first half. On a like-for-like basis, excluding prior-year asset sales, revenue increased 62%, largely driven by a $4 increase in realized oil prices and a doubling of equity production. In the same period, EBITDA more than doubled to $72 million. In our equity portfolio, EBITDA per barrel was broadly flat at $39 per BOE, with a change in production mix increasing unit operating costs. Contribution also improved in our Mexican production enhancement contracts, reflecting an increase in tariff income, higher cost recovery and lower OpEx. This all contributed to a significant increase in net profits to $16 million, in line with EBITDA growth.

Moving on. IFRS 15 has implemented a new presentation of working capital, resulting in the reclassification of several balance sheet items into contract assets and contract liabilities. Whilst this complicates the analysis of changes in working capital, the overall increase of $286 million in the first half was driven by three factors. Firstly, an underlying increase in trade receivables, driven by advances to vendors and subcontractors; secondly, a reduction in work in progress, reflecting progress billing milestones; and thirdly, a reduction in accrued contract expenses, reflecting payment milestones. An analysis of our project cash conversion cycle provides greater insight into the evolution of working capital in recent years. As this chart shows, there has been no material change in our net working capital position in the last four years. In fact, the major change occurred between 2009 and 2014, driven by an increase in days sales outstanding. In other words, it now takes us longer to convert revenue into cash. This is due to three factors. Firstly, a growth in work in progress in response to challenging market conditions and changes in accounting policy; secondly, a growth in accrued income in EPS and IES; and thirdly, a reduction in advances from customers, following two exceptional years of order intake in 2013 and 2014. The structural change in working capital means we are running a broadly neutral cash position. However, this is not a significant issue, as client payment performance remains excellent and AVO write-downs have been immaterial. We are taking measures to improve our cash conversion by optimizing our end-to-end cash cycle, whilst a recovery in market conditions could also improve terms of trade and advances.

In cash terms, working capital movements generated a cash outflow of $438 million and was the primary driver of our free cash outflow in the period. The increase in net debt to $882 million largely reflects the unwind of temporary favorable working capital movements in 2017, the phasing of tax and dividend payments, the purchase of treasury shares, and indeed, divestment proceeds. The reduction in cash in the first half modestly reduced liquidity to $1.3 billion. That said, since the period-end, we have secured an additional $300 million in committed bank facilities, further strengthening our balance sheet and pre-funding all our expected liquidity requirements for at least the next 12 months, including repayment of the group's outstanding bond in October.

Liquidity will also benefit from the excellent progress we have made in reducing capital intensity, and transitioning back to a capital-light business model in 2018. In the first half, we reduced CapEx by 50% year-on-year, and are on track to deliver our guidance of $150 million for 2018. We also agreed the sale of $773 million of non-core assets, including Greater Stella announced last Friday. This will realize at least $470 million in cash consideration by the end of 2019. This will further strengthen our balance sheet. Our focus now is on eliminating net debt by the end of 2020 through organic cash flow and divestments, as well as improving returns.

Return on capital has improved again to 24% in response to both profit growth and a reduction in capital intensity. But we believe a capital-light business should be able to deliver sustainably higher returns in the future. Our focus on organic growth and cost and capital discipline can materially improve cash conversion, and eliminate net debt. Strong free cash flow will underpin our dividend and the potential to enhance shareholder distributions in the future.

So in summary, we've delivered good results in the first six months, reduced capital intensity and are improving returns. Looking forward, we are well-positioned with a healthy order book, good revenue visibility and strong liquidity.

With that, I'll hand you back to Ayman.

Ayman Asfari

Thank you, Al. I want to spend a few minutes looking at our progress on our strategy. I will then turn to our review of the market and the outlook. You will be familiar by now that with our three strategic objectives, let me briefly recap.

First, focus on our core. We are focusing on our core capabilities and services. We continue to drive operational excellence and strong project delivery, which is helping to sustain our sector-leading margin. I'll talk through some examples in a moment. We have also appointed George Salibi as our Chief Operating Officer for the E&C business and John Pearson as our Chief Operating Officer for the EPS business. George and John now have overall accountability for delivery of the respective business plans, both reporting to me.

Delivery of organic growth is our second strategic target. We aim to deliver above-average growth over the cycle, and that will in part be achieved by expanding in adjacent markets and continuing our push into the downstream market. A significant proportion of our new orders this year, approximately $800 million, have come from adjacent markets, including India and offshore wind in Europe.

The third things that we talked about is reducing the capital intensity of our business. Al has already covered this. We are transitioning back to a capital-light business model and have made great progress in the year-to-date, with $800 million of agreed disposals. We confirmed our exit from the Deepwater EPC market in April, with the sale of the JST 6000 installation vessel. And in IES, we have agreed to sell the Chergui Tunisia asset, the greater Stella U.K. asset and 49% of our Mexican operations.

Let's look at what focus on our core means in more detail. Our core capability remains the delivery of large complex oil and gas processing projects, with a differentiated position in geographical markets, such as the Middle East and North Africa. We have strong client relationship, and our repeat business with both NOCs and IOCs is testament to our track record of successful project delivery. Our project portfolio remains in good shape and on track to be delivered in line with our client's expectations. We delivered some key milestones in the first half of the year.

In red, on this slide, with commissioning and handover of the Reggane and Alrar projects in Algeria and the commencement of construction on Turkstream project in Turkey and on the Khazzan Phase 2 Project for BP in Oman. With several large projects completing over the next few months, and I want to briefly recap where we are on some of those. On the upper field development in Abu Dhabi, construction on the artificial island is nearing completion. We handed over some of the facilities in 2017, and the remaining facilities will be handed over in stages from late 2018 into Q1 2019.

On the Lower Fars heavy oil project in Kuwait, we expect to hand over the project in phases from late this year onwards. A number of you visited the clean fuel projects in Kuwait in April, which is now more than 95% complete. The project will be handed over in stages, starting with ultra low sulfur diesel unit in Q3 this year next month. We're also in the later stages of the rapid project in Malaysia, which is scheduled to be ready for start-up later this year.

In Saudi Arabia, the Fadhili sulphur recovery plant is scheduled to be mechanically complete in the first half of 2019. We will also substantially complete the Jazan tank farm by year-end. Those of you on the -- our analyst trip in April also had the chance to visit the BorWin3 platform, which is being built in Dubai, Dubai dry docks. The jacket has been installed in the North Sea in May of this year, and the [indiscernible] platform is due to leave the yard in Dubai in the next few days, with completion for the project scheduled in the middle of 2019.

We have several projects in progress in Oman, including two large EPCm projects, and we're making very good progress on the Rabab Harweel project in Oman, which is scheduled to finish in the first half of 2019, and on the Yibal Khuff project, which earlier this month won the award from PDO Oman for delivering the highest in-country value. The delivery of in-country value or ICV is becoming increasingly important.

The established NOCs in our core markets are prioritizing ICV. For instance, in Abu Dhabi, for example, the tendering process now fully embeds ICV requirement with the bidder, with the highest level of ICV offered the project at the price of the lowest bidder. With the local engineering presence and a high level of ICV, we've recently been offered work in an established market when we were not the lowest bidder. Although, to date, we have declined to match the lowest price. We wanted to maintain our bidding discipline and we did not want to dilute our margins, and we frankly, we wanted to retain our capacity for the pipeline that we see. We fully expect most NOCs will fully embed ICV into their award criteria. As a service provider with a long track provider in engaging with local supply chains in the region, we should be well-positioned to benefit from this trend.

Let me look at some examples of our local content delivery. In Oman, around 30% of our employees are Omanis, but our commitment extends further. We have partnered with Takatuf. Takatuf is part of Oman Oil Company. This is their manpower development company. We've invested $30 million in a new world-class technical training center, which has received its first trainees. The center opened in May this year. It will train up to 320 trainees at the time, who will then be capable of running and maintaining Oman's oil and gas facilities. There is an official inauguration for this sometime in November.

ICV is also a key focus area in Saudi Arabia. More than 20% of our employees on the Fadhili project are Saudi nationals, and our total local content across all our Saudi projects, including procurement, is expected to peak at more than 50% later this year. In Kuwait, procurement tools required everyone to purchase 30% of the materials and equipment locally, and 30% of total subcontractor value should be placed with local contractors. In Algeria, we have one of the strongest track records of working with local contractors to deliver large projects, which will position us well for the future.

Moving on to look at our growth opportunities. Our aim of delivering sector-leading earning per share growth over the cycle will be achieved in part by moving back into adjacent markets and expanding our capability. We're seeing positive signs in terms of capital spending. This is particularly the case in adjacent markets, such as Africa, the CIS and Southeast Asia. I'll discuss -- well, Asia, and particularly including India. I'll discuss some of these opportunities in a couple of minutes.

The Middle East and upstream spend and bidding activity has been relatively robust through the downturn, so we don't expect a strong rebound. However, we do expect recent high levels of spending to be maintained for the foreseeable future, with increased focus on downstream and pet chem projects. We will continue to leverage our existing E&C downstream credentials, and will team up with experienced partners to access the large pipeline of pet chem opportunities that we see in the area. We've prequalified, and are already bidding for pet chem projects for 2019. We expect to bid for more $8 billion of pet chem projects over the next three years.

In E&C, we will look to build on our recent offshore wind success, including partnership with OEMs to bid for both HVAC and larger HVDC transmission opportunities. And EPS spending on brownfield projects was curtailed through the downturn, but clients are now showing a greater interest in unlocking these opportunities as the market recovers, particularly in the U.K. As the market recovers, we hope to secure a greater share of this spend, and we have done -- as then we have done in the past. Also, in EPS, we built a successful EPCm business in Oman, and we want to grow that business into other markets.

Let's look -- let's take a look at now at some of the drivers for spending in our key regions. Starting in the Middle East and North Africa, we see three key trends driving spending. First, clients are continuing to stand on upstream oil opportunities to offset natural decline and to maintain the stated spare capacity. Secondly, there is a very big push to develop gas resources in many of our core markets, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which are short of gas, with Saudi planning to double gas production capacity by 2030.

In Algeria, there is a need to develop gas resources to meet the commitments to supply the European markets. And in Iraq, the vast majority of gas is being flared. With the right infrastructure in place, this gas can be put to use for domestic power generation. Third, there is a wave of downstream spend, both on refining and pet chem developments, as MENA economies continue to industrialize. The pipeline of planned pet chem projects in the Middle East is at an all-time high. When I'm out speaking with clients, they know their desire to accelerate new projects to meet growing demand and maintain production capacity.

With regards to the adjacent markets that I mentioned, looking further afield, we see cautious signs of optimism in adjacent markets. We've been successful in reentering the Indian market this year, the Indian EPC market, and we see the potential for larger downstream projects in that market over the next few years. We've recently seen, for example, Saudi Arabia investing -- Saudi Aramco investing in the Indian refining sector. In Thailand, we're waiting for the outcome of the bidding process for the large Thai Oil clean fuel project, and we continue to see opportunities in markets, such as Malaysia.

The CIS has been a good market for us in the past. And if the oil price recovery is sustained, we would expect to see an increase in upstream and downstream opportunities. In sub-Saharan Africa, we're selectively looking at some offshore developments and the associated onshore processing facilities. While in Europe, EPS is anticipating a recovery in Brownfield opportunities and E&C continues to pursue offshore wind opportunities, following our recent success in the Netherlands. Finally, in the U.S., through our new joint venture with Danos, EPS is pursuing opportunities -- operational maintenance opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico and beyond. Overall, we are seeing a more balanced commercial approach from clients as the markets recover, although it is still quite competitive and it will take for this -- it will take time for this to work its way through into our financial results.

With regard to our backlog, our revenue visibility remains good and in line with historical coverage. As of the 30th of June 2018, we had $2.3 billion of E&C revenue in hand for the second half of 2018 and $3 billion in hand for 2019. This excludes awards since the 30th of June, such as the HKZ wind project in the Netherlands, Majnoon in Iraq and today's award in Algeria. The visibility for 2019 will continue to improve as we secure further awards in the balance of the year.

Historically, coverage for the EPS business division tends to be lower, with more unsecured revenue coming through as the year progresses. We have $0.7 billion of EPS revenues in hand for the second half of 2018 and $1 billion in hand for 2019, again, in line with historical coverage for EPS. Excluding IES, 95% of our consensus 2018 revenues are secured and more than 70% of the 2019 revenues. That excludes the awards that we have announced since the 30th of June. If you include the awards since the 30th of June and today's announcement, our coverage -- our 2019 coverage is more than 75%.

The bidding pipeline. Although we've seen some slippage in the timing of bidding processes, our rolling 12-month bidding pipeline has increased to $34 billion, and tendering activity remains very high. Our completed bidding -- on completed bidding processes, we are showing up to be very competitive, which is encouraging, with an E&C win rate of approximately 40%. I mean, this is not -- it doesn't mean that we're going to maintain that in the future, but so far, that's what we have achieved, including this morning's award in Algeria.

We have secured $3.3 billion of new order intake in the group in the year-to-date, and $2.4 billion of that in the E&C division, again, including this morning's award. We are well-positioned on several submitted bids, and we expect to deliver a book-to-bill for the full year of 2018 of above one time.

Finally, just to summarize on what we said. Our strategy is what we have delivered. We've reported a good set of first half results, driven by strong execution. Net profit is up 20% year-on-year, net margin up 1.7 percentage points to 6.8%, and new order intake is $3.3 billion in the year-to-date. We've made excellent progress delivering on our stated strategy. We have exited the Deepwater EPC market. We have secured $800 million of orders in adjacent markets, and we have agreed $800 million of disposals, which will help us to deliver significant reduction in our net debt. We've agreed -- we have a good order book and revenue coverage in line with historical coverage. In addition, we are well-positioned on several submitted bids, and we expect to deliver a book-to-bill for 2018 of above one times.

With good revenue visibility, a strong competitive position and a healthy bidding pipeline, we are well-positioned for the second half of the year and for the return to growth in the medium term, as the markets continue to show positive signs of recovery.

With that, I would like to open the floor to questions. [Operator Instructions] And state your name and company before you ask your question. Thank you, and please, Rob?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Rob Pulleyn

Rob Pulleyn from Morgan Stanley. Well, first of all, congratulations on a prolific success rate on the disposals, and with that in mind, maybe a question to Al. Could you please give us a little bit of a steer as to where net debt might end up at the end of the year, given the disposals announced, obviously, working capital movements and also cash advances? And the second one, you seem pretty confident about that book to bill in the second half. Could you maybe add a little bit more color in terms of specific contracts you're going after which you think might land in the second half if you are able to do so?

Al Cochran

Thanks, Rob. So net debt, I think the -- let me start from 2020 and work backwards. So we've made quite clear that our ambition is to eliminate net debt by the end of 2020. By the end of 2019, I expect it to be below 0.5 time of net debt to EBITDA. In 2018, in the second half, I do expect underlying improvement in working capital relative to the first half. That will be partly offset by obviously a higher CapEx bill relative to first half, in line with our guidance of $150 million. But net-net, pre-divestments, I'd expect underlying net debt to be $850 million. We then have to factor in divestments. As you can see from the chart, of the $733 million we have agreed recently as a mix of deferred and contingent consideration, and we haven't completed those yet. So the timing of cash flow is complicated by the timing of completion as well.

However, in the period 2018 to 2019, i.e. within the next 12 months, I do expect to release or secure at least $470 million of cash consideration from those divestments and potentially up to $670 million, and that's driven by contingent consideration. So it's only within 12 months. Those divestments will have a pretty significant impact on net debt. The complication, as you'll appreciate with not being -- determine exactly when these will complete and how much contingent consideration we'll secure, is quite difficult to predict, the divestment impact on net debt in 2018.

Ayman Asfari

Just to follow one comment. I mean, we've highlighted that we have many major projects, which are substantially coming to an end at the end of this year. And from a working capital point of view, we have payments coming in Q1 and Q2. So a lot of these projects, you end up having a negative dip in the end, and we expect our working capital to have a significant shift to, because we have quite a few payments with these projects coming to an end, and with also a number of commercial settlements that we are concluding that will also turn into cash in the Q1 next year.

On the business development pipeline, we are awaiting the outcome of the bid for a major upgrade for a refinery in Thailand. That, should we secure, is probably $1.5 billion of value for us. We lead that consortium, and we are still awaiting for outcome of bids in Iraq. We have two major bids still going in Algeria, and we have some bids in the Gulf, but we're not 100% sure whether they will be awarded in November, December or they will slip into January. We have a number of bids in Abu Dhabi that we're pursuing. And then we have the regular flow of business that comes through our reimbursable business, which in the second half of the year, should at least replace the amount of revenue that we are burning. So the pipeline is still pretty healthy. Thank you. Amy? I'm sorry you asked me?

Amy Wong

Yes. It's Amy Wong from UBS. Two questions from me, please. The first one relates to your comments in the E&C division where you provided the man hours were actually up 2% in the period, but the revenues were down 20%. So could you help us square away some of the maths behind activity levels and how your revenue per some kind of a unit is evolving and what we expect over the medium term? The second question then relates to -- I mean, your slide on in-country values, so that's very helpful to understanding Petrofac's strategy. But could you also comment on how putting more in-country value could have an impact on your margins, going forward? Or does it have an impact at all?

Ayman Asfari

Okay. The answer to your first question, the increase in man hours and the 20% increase in man hours or the increase in man hours, this last six months, most of our business or most of the man hours were in construction because the projects -- and this is sub-contracted man hours, these are not man hour, man hours, because the projects have -- are at the later stages, particularly the large projects that I talked about where we have payments coming in the first quarter of next year. So the Upper Zakum and the Fadhili project, Jazan project, RAPID, all of these are in construction. The big revenue for us on these projects happens in the procurement stage, and the procurement stage has already taken place. So there isn't sometimes a direct correlation between the man hours that we spend because this is not a reimbursable business. We're just selling man hours in the business. So the procurement revenue had been already taken in the six months before, and those man hours are in the construction phase. So that's one.

On the question of the ICV -- the in-country value, this is no longer -- it's really a license to operate now. It's a requirement by clients increasingly. And unless you can meet that requirement, you will not be able to do business. Now it's good for us, because, frankly, in the past, we would compete against a Chinese company or an Indian company, and they would bring their Chinese subsidiary and they will set up camp and they will do everything independently and they'll operate as if they're operating in China. They can't do that any longer in a place like Algeria or the Gulf. There is a requirement for them to spend money and to develop the local resources and the local talent. So it gives us a differentiated position to allow us to continue to secure business. And we've seen clients, as I mentioned, in a place like Abu Dhabi, where now the guidance is that they go to the company with the highest ICV, and they offer the job at the lowest price. And we have been offered the contract, and we couldn't meet the price because we wanted to maintain our good ambition. But it means that companies with the highest ICV have almost the right of first refusal on business. So it's something that we have to work on, and it only happens as a result of long-term presence, a very active training and development program of local talent showing them that they have a long-term carrier and commitment to the market and also long-term engagement with the supply chain and understanding demand and doing business there and all these things are we have done naturally because we have a an engineering presence in those markets that we've been there for many years and we've been in the country like Oman since 1987, so it's been almost 30 years and we've maintain presence in the country for that period of time. Same thing and I would [Indiscernible] so it's just the differentiated position that is now coming to be very-very important I can tell you in 1991 when I started the clients expected engineering to take place in London or Houston. So to them the idea that you are going to be delivering with local talent was absolutely novel. And they said, we can't trust anything to take place, unless it's happening in Houston or London. Things have changed dramatically in the last 30 years.

Amy Wong

Could I just follow up, though, to understand in terms of, do you need to make significant investments over the next, say, 18, 24 months to -- into some of the newer regions you're operating into or you're going into?

Ayman Asfari

I'm sorry, can you say that again?

Amy Wong

Just forward-looking, do you like newer regions, like, say, Thailand refinery or India new region for you? Is it going to require significant amount of investments.

Ayman Asfari

No, no. No, I mean, the Thailand refinery, should we -- should be fortunate enough, to secure that contract, it's basically an upgrade to the existing refinery, similar to what we have just completed in -- or completing in Kuwait with the CFP project, the greenfield project. It's almost identical in terms of process units, and the same team will be moving on. We have a team that delivered very successfully. I think the analysts that have visited Kuwait with us have been to that particular site. No, it doesn't require any investment. Mick?

Michael Pickup

It's Mick Pickup here from Barclays. So back in March at the Capital Markets Day, one of your bullet points was E&C is a biased market. I look at you today, you're turning down work for better quality work, Técnicas, Maire Tecnimont have record bidding pipelines. The LNG players are salivating at the amount of work. So how would you describe the market today?

Ayman Asfari

I wouldn't say it is a seller's market. I don't think it has shifted from being a buyers market to a seller market. But I would say that the market is getting a lot more balanced in terms of the supply and demand. I'll tell you what. I mean, for instance, in the Gulf, I really believe that there is a genuine desire of all the NOCs right now to accelerate their capital spending. The recent -- the sanctions that we're imposing in Iran is putting pressure on all these countries to make sure they meet up the -- to having additional capacity to meet the world demand. And we have seen a very strong desire on their part to not slip on any of the milestones for completion. We've seen a lot more positive engagement with clients on resolving loan outstanding commercial issue. So if you recall, in 20 -- I think 2014, we had AVOs, SVOs, which got close to $1 billion. We were down to $470 million. And we expect by the end of the year, we'll be closer to $300 million or $250 million. So we're -- and it's -- the clients are now wanting to ensure that the supply chain is not damaged, and is supported. So I think the commercial discussions that we're having are much more sensible. I would -- and then if I look at the pipeline, going forward, the pipeline is very healthy. But as I mentioned in my presentation, it's still quite competitive. And I think until such time as some of capacity is taken out, we're not going to be able to see a significant expansion in margins. Now our focus in getting -- securing these differentiated margins is really through operational excellence. There's a lot of work going on inside the business on doing everything we can to squeeze the last 1% from our contract, whether it is in value engineering and optimizing our designs, in doing more of hard work in lower cost centers, and so on and so forth. But I definitely believe that the worst is behind us. I think the -- we are -- the market is recovering. And over the medium term, that will translate into a much healthier environment for the service sector. Thank you.

Michael Pickup

You recently announced a new facility. Can you just confirm the rates is comparable to everything else that you've got over there?

Ayman Asfari

Yes. They're entirely consistent with our -- with similar facilities in the last few years and our weighted average cost of debt is -- will be broadly the same. Please?

Michael Rae

Yes. It's Michael Rae from Redburn. Three questions, if I could. The first one, just on the GSA disposal, can you give us a bit of a steer on the earnings impact in 2019? I think you did 18 million in the first half. So is it fair to just times up by two and assume a bit of decline in terms of net income impact next year? Second question, I didn't quite catch on the working capital, Al. So when you said improvement, do you mean an inflow in the second half of this year? Or just less of an outflow? That would be helpful. And then, finally, just on this sort of return to growth ambition, do you think that you'll be able to achieve that in 2020 in terms of revenue and EBITDA based on what you can see today?

Al Cochran

On working cap, first of all, it means essentially less of an outflow. So if you look at the full year, working capital impact on cash flow, it will be less than it has been in the first half. On GSA impact, perhaps, without getting in too much, I think if you look at the contribution of all the three assets that we are in the process of disposing off, like Chergui, GSA and Greater Stella, they roughly contribute about half of the EBITDA in the first half.

Ayman Asfari

And just to answer your question on the return to growth, before that, just a comment on IES on the disposal once the EBITDA will shrink, but you have to bear in mind, from an earning perspective, when we eliminate debt, we have about $45 million, $50 million of net debt that we had incurred in our earnings last year and probably this year. So that, over time, will also be eliminated. So in terms of translation into EPS, that's quite significant, and that's higher than the contribution of IAS to net earnings in the business. On the return to growth, I mean, it really all depends on what we sell in the balance of this year and in 2019. So if I look at the pipeline that we see, the pipeline is growing. So if we say, on a fixed win rate, if we achieve the same win rate that we have achieved historically in 2019, that would translate into growth in revenue and earnings in 2020, but I don't want to promise something that we can't deliver. We've highlighted very clearly that the pipeline is improving over the next 12 months. And should we be successful in securing the business that we are forecasting, yes, we will return to growth in 2020. Yes, please?

Mark Wilson

Mark Wilson from Jefferies. These are just really IES housekeeping points. I think you said production in 2018 was 6 million to 7 million barrels. And what will that be x the disposals? Secondly, is PM304 also a disposal candidate, and are you still working to convert the two Mexico packs into PSCs?

Al Cochran

Just on the question on PM304 first, we've made it quite clear our strategy is about reducing capital intensity, but we don't speculate on particular assets, so no change in that line. Whilst Ayman, just answer the question on migration. I'll come back to the production question shortly.

Ayman Asfari

Yes. I mean, we are in discussions with the client, with PEMEX, on the migration of Marianas and also on the Arenque migration. Some of those discussions have been delayed as a result of the recent elections, but we expect that they will resume. PEMEX is absolutely committed to this migration process.

Al Cochran

So in terms of production, forgive me, this is in thousand barrels of oil a day. The Chergui and Greater Stella contributed 4,900 barrels of oil a day net in the first half. Yes, please?

James Thompson

It's James from JPMorgan. Just a couple for me. Just firstly, obviously, you announced an award in Nigeria today, which is nice, because I think we do -- been getting a bit despondent about anything appearing in Algeria anytime soon. Could you just maybe just give us a little bit of color about the terms and conditions you are seeing there? Is there a decent cash advance in terms of that sort margin mix for E&C. How that compares, positive or negatively, would be great? And I'll come back to you on the second question.

Ayman Asfari

This is a contract that is directly with Sonatrach. And the contract, we were very well-positioned to do because the field didn't hurt. The gas is being processed in Ohanet, which we have built that facility. So it involves debottlenecking, the Ohanet facilities. The terms and conditions are in line with the Sonatrach terms and conditions. I mean we find Sonatrach to be a very sensible and fair client, and we've enjoyed a very good working relationship with them over the last 20-some years. We have everything lined up. We're confident we'll execute well. I think -- I don't want to talk about the margin any particular contract. But the only thing I would say is that the overall margin that we have in the E&C portfolio today, with all the recent wins, we're still pretty confident with the 7% to 8% margin guidance that we've been giving.

James Thompson

And just going back to the first part, obviously, you committed to a book to bill this year of over 1x. I mean how central is Thai Oil to that target?

Ayman Asfari

Well, we have a number of awards which are central to this target, but obviously, we feel pretty good about some awards. I mean, deals are never done until they're done. So I don't want to jinx anything. We are in very constructive discussions with clients on a number of things, and we're cautiously optimistic. Let's put it this way. Please?

David Farrell

David Farrell from Macquarie. You're being very clear on the net debt being eliminated by the end of 2020. Just wondering the assumptions around that in regards of working capital release, where we are now, and also the impact of any further disposals.

Al Cochran

As Ayman mentioned earlier, the elimination of net debt is a combination of organic cash flow, and indeed, divestments. The divestments, you've got, you're up-to-date, I'd suggest. On organic cash flow, we've been saying for some time that we do have four very large projects substantially complete around the year end. They will release between them about $0.5 billion of cash next year. You'll remember, there's always a lag between completing a project and then billing and collecting the cash. So notwithstanding booking the majority, all the revenue and margin this year, we'll collect the cash next year. That has a significant impact on working capital release next year. I won't be drawing on precisely exactly. All the various moving parts here, as you appreciate, is a few years away. So it's difficult to be that precise, but it is driven by essentially collecting the cash on projects we've already substantially delivered, delivering and completing the divestments we've already agreed, and also continuing to win new business. So I think we've been very clear today about our target for book-to-bill. We want to continue to grow the order book, and we want to do that at a healthy margin.

Ayman Asfari

Any other questions? Thank you very much. Thank you.