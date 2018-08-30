'Little Brother' Blackstone Is Hitting All Cylinders

“We're still able to win deals that we like in the marketplace with what we think are very compelling terms" - BXMT's CEO Stephen Plavin.

BXMT's relationship with the "big brother" offers a huge advantage in which the former's access to proprietary deal flow and property and market information is a valuable differentiator, given the scale of BX's real estate business.

But today the topic is really not about me or my big brother, but instead I want to highlight another “little brother” example in the REIT sector. Similarly, this “brotherly” relationship can provide readers with valuable insight and highly sustainable dividends. So, let’s get started.

It Pays To Have A “Big Brother” Business Model

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) is a REIT that primarily originates and purchases senior mortgage loans collateralized by properties in the U.S. and Europe. The New York-based REIT is managed by “big brother” Blackstone (BX), a world leader in alternative investments with nearly $367 billion of assets under management (or AUM).

“Big brother” BX operates with significant scale in each of the four key alternative categories:

“Big Brother” BX is one of the world’s largest commercial real estate investors, with over $102 billion under management:

Around three years ago, “Little Brother” BXMT completed an equity offering, raising $660 million in growth proceeds - a strong indication of the growth potential of the simple floating rate senior mortgage business plan. Limited new commercial real estate construction, coupled with modest growth, has led to a more favorable investment environment for senior commercial real estate debt.

BXMT's relationship with the "big brother" (Blackstone Real Estate) offers a huge advantage in which the former's access to proprietary deal flow and property and market information is a valuable differentiator, given the scale of BX's real estate business.

As part of Blackstone Real Estate, “little brother” BXMT is uniquely positioned to obtain market-leading credit opportunities. The low cost and superior structure of financing enhance the returns on the REIT's loans.

Simply said, BXMT's connection to Blackstone Real Estate allows the company to benefit on both sides of the balance sheet. Blackstone Real Estate is a premier debt and equity investment and asset management platform.

BXMT is externally managed (most commercial mortgage REITs are, except Ladder Capital Corp. (NYSE: LADR)), and so, BXMT and BX are essentially the same management team. BXMT's real estate debt people are the originators and asset managers for both BX and BXMT.

BXMT is the senior vehicle, but there are other vehicles at BX, managed by the same team, for different strategies which are not public. BX has access to deal flow, attractive financing terms (where the companies leverage the entire BX relationship with the banks), underwriting/asset knowledge, reputation and brand, etc.

As many of my readers know, I'm normally not a proponent of externally-managed REITs, but I pay close attention to the commercial mREITs because I believe that they provide a valuable place setting for retail investors.

BXMT charges a 1.5% management fee on equity and a 20% incentive fee on gains above a hard hurdle of 7% (no catch-up gains below that), with a look back. General and administrative expenses (G&A) include management and incentive fees, as well as other G&A expenses for the REIT.

A Simpler Commercial Mortgage REIT

As many of you know, I focus on REITs with lasting repeatability, and as I see it, dividend sustainability is the ultimate research metric. If I'm not comfortable with the durability of the dividend, I won't recommend the stock. So why am I recommending this commercial mortgage REIT?

Economic conditions are sustaining a favorable commercial real estate market as liquidity and fundamentals in the commercial real estate sector are generally in balance. Real estate continues to benefit from limited supply and moderate growth.

The macroeconomic backdrop for commercial real estate fundamentals is sound, fueled by job growth and positive consumer sentiment; real estate operating fundamentals have continued to improve and supply has been limited in most markets and asset classes.

Commercial real estate fundamentals are improving, which further supports the business model for real estate lending. Reluctance among traditional commercial real estate lenders, coupled with increased transaction volume, creates a compelling lending environment. CMBS and bank lenders are reducing CRE lending activity under regulatory pressure.

Blackstone Real Estate (”big brother”) has proprietary insight, long-standing expertise and superior access to deal flow, and accordingly, BXMT's affiliation with it is a great competitive advantage. In fact, the relationship is a valuable differentiator given the scale of Blackstone's real estate business.

Keep in mind that BXMT does not own equity interests in real estate. Part of the value proposition for investing in the specialized commercial mortgage sub-sector is the limited new supply constraints - completions are well below US aggregate construction completion levels.

This strong commercial real estate environment, marked by healthy property transaction volume, gives rise to strong borrower demand for transitional capital. BXMT is one of the most elementary commercial REITs that exists. Take a look at its simple balance sheet:

BXMT's short-term floating rate assets benefit from rising short-term interest rates, as their current yields increase with these rates. REIT investors tend to fear rising rates, particularly investors in residential mortgage REITs, where many of the assets are fixed rate, but the liabilities float - but BXMT is different. Around 92% of loans are floating rate (earnings would benefit from increased short-term rates).

The company's loans are LIBOR-based and insulated from the valuation impact of rising rates. Its credit facilities are also LIBOR-indexed and match fund assets. As a result, equity returns directly benefit from increases in LIBOR. When rates rise in tandem with better economic activity, the real estate underlying the loans will generate higher cash flows.

The credit quality of BXMT’s portfolio remains strong overall, the average LTV (loan to value) of ~$3.8 billion as of Q2-18 originations was 54%, and the overall portfolio LTV stands at 63%. A $557 million Miami retail loan was repaid in Q2-18, and retail loans now only account for 3% of the overall portfolio.

BXMT had $1.4 billion of repayments in Q2-18, a relatively high amount, but the company funded a record $3.9 billion of originations, bringing the 6-month total to $5.8 billion, roughly the amount originated during the first 6 quarters of operations post-IPO.

Net fundings were positive during the quarter with $2.2 billion of fundings outpacing $1.4 billion of repayments, bringing the total loan portfolio to $12.8 billion, up 6% and a record portfolio size for the third consecutive quarter.

As in the past, BXMT utilized its ability to execute on larger deals as part of the “big brother” platform as well as its strong relationship with the sponsors to successfully compete with this loan. BXMT continues to focus direct origination efforts on coastal markets with dynamic demand in high barriers to entry, where the entire Blackstone real estate platform has had great success.

As part of that focus, a few months back BXMT expanded its California regional office to better address West Coast lending opportunities.

BXMT closed 14 loans in this highly productive quarter, highlighted by the Spiral, the $1.8 billion construction financing with BXMT’s largest loan to date for Tishman Speyer’s world-class $3.6 billion office development in the Hudson Yards market in New York City.

The 48% of cost loan will be supported by $1.9 billion of cash equity in the project, that's 28% pre-leased to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). The Spiral is BXMT’s third construction loan for Tishman Speyer, one of the top developers in the world.

Another bit of interesting news: BXMT participated with JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) in a 43% LTV, 17% debt yield, $1 billion senior portfolio loan in conjunction with the formation of a new public REIT, CorePoint Lodging (CPLG).

CorePoint spun from La Quinta as an independently managed public company, 30% owned by BX funds. So BXMT has great familiarity with the company and its hotel portfolio.

Post quarter-end, BXMT contributed its participation in the loan to a single asset securitization, as a means of permanently financing the origination. BXMT retained the $299 million in the securitization, achieving a very attractive yield on the investment in loan.

The Spiral, CorePoint and other large loans originated in the first half of the year demonstrate BXMT's superior capability to access and execute on the largest and highest quality lending opportunities. And in Q3-18, BXMT has $1.2 billion of additional loans closed or in the closing process.

Rock-Solid Financing Capacity

As noted above, BXMT has stayed true to its senior mortgage platform because it is the best value proposition for capital. Unlike other peers (i.e., Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) and LADR), the company's earnings are not predicated upon trading or securitization activities.

BXMT has continued to produce strong results because of its singular focus on originating senior mortgage loans efficiently financed to maximize ROI. As noted above, BXMT financed $3.5 billion of loans in the first half at an average rate of LIBOR plus 168, but has expanded and improved its bank financing.

BXMT also continues to silo large loan CMBS and syndications to assure the most efficient senior execution for loans. The scale of quality of best-in-class capital markets initiative matches BXMT’s origination capability. It also benefits in the “big brother” platform, and it's a great track record as a borrower and banking client.

BXMT’s portfolio growth is supported by the right-hand side of the balance sheet, financing floating rate assets with floating rate liabilities and preserving positive correlation to increases in floating rates.

BXMT continues to focus on term and currency matched financing at low interest rates with no capital markets mark-to-market provisions, allowing the company to generate stable ROIs.

BXMT’s debt-to-equity ratio at Q2-18 was 2.6x, up slightly from 2.3x last quarter as the company financed its growing portfolio. However, adjusting for the $414 million of debt repaid the following the CorePoint securitization, BXMT would have a debt-to-equity ratio of only 2.4x at quarter-end. As of Q2-18, BXMT’s available liquidity was healthy at $844 million, reflecting additional capital it can deploy into future investment opportunities.

Note: BXMT announced on August 3rd the closing of its public offering on 6,900,000 shares of class A common stock with aggregate net proceeds of approximately $222.2 million.

Little Brother Blackstone Is Hitting All Cylinders

As referenced above, BXMT has returned around 10% year to date and the shares are now yielding 7.3%.

In Q2-18, BXMT delivered GAAP net income of $0.66 per share, up 18% from Q1-18 and a record core earnings $0.83 per share contributing to a $0.13 increase in book value per share during the quarter.

As viewed above, BXMT generated $0.83 of core earnings in Q2-18. The business exhibited strong performance overall during the quarter; in particular, BXMT recorded $0.13 of prepayment income and fee acceleration during the quarter, as a San Francisco office loan was repaid with over a year remaining call protection, which was set to expire in Q3-19.

BXMT typically generates some amount of quarterly prepayment income generally in the $0.01 to $0.03 range; however, this particular fee represented a unique situation that allowed the company to generate significant additional earnings during the quarter. Net of incentive fees in this transaction, BXMT generated $0.10 of incremental GAAP net income during the quarter.

BXMT also recorded a $0.06 core earnings adjustment, again, net of incentive fees. This represents recognition of $8.7 million of previously deferred purchase discount related to the GE portfolio acquired in 2015.

On the recent earnings call, BXMT’s president and CEO Stephen Plavin commented on the competitive lending environment,

We're still able to win deals that we like in the marketplace with what we think are very compelling terms. But this spread competition is pretty fierce out there. We really are benefited from some of the proprietary deal flow that we were able to access through the platform here, seeing deals that may be others won't see. And also having the ability to do larger deals. They're synergistic with what we own on the equity side, and as our capital base and liquidity grow, we're even better suited than we have been in the past to do the larger deals, which are less competitive.”

BXMT clearly benefits from the “big brother” relationship as Plavin points out,

We're benefited by having being part of an organization, it's a huge ownership footprint, in almost all of the markets that we're active in as a lender. So we really feel like we have a unique perspective on what's happening. We're still seeing strong demand, a tenant demand and demand in general for almost all the asset types that we're active in. The market feels stable, there is increased economic activity in a lot of the major markets post-tax reform. Hotel performance has improved this year. Multi-family continues to be a very stable and strong asset class. And we've seen office absorption in almost all the major markets, again that we're lending in. So the backdrop still feels good. I think people are concerned because we've been in this same economic cycle for a long time, I mean some makes the case that the late '15 and early '16 was a mini cycle, but I think, to me it feels like a continuation of what's been going on post crisis. But we haven't seen the same kind of conditions as we look through the market that we saw in '06 and '07, not seeing super high LTV, not seeing a responsible lending. And so we feel like it's still a good time to be active in the market. Obviously, probably with the appropriate degree of caution. We also have the benefit of our business model really being built in toward the cycle. We have super stable liabilities, we have low loan to value loans, we have a lot of equity in the business and a great capability to anticipate, if problems are managed through them given, again, all the real estate expertise this past year.”

That sums up this “little brother” write-up, and of course one of the reasons that we cover commercial mortgage REITs is so that we can read the tea leaves in the equity REIT sector. The lenders are usually ahead of the curve and by staying tuned into the big picture, we are better able to uncover opportunities that lead us to operational excellence.

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and BXMT Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: HASI, JCAP, LADR, ACRE, KREF, GPMT, TRTX, ABR, CLNC, STWD, and ARI.

