Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Arena Positive, Omeros's New Designation, Zai Lab's Phase 3 Dosing Begins

Arena Pharm's long-acting ralinepag shows encouraging action in early-stage studies; shares up 2%

Discussion: Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) presented the data from two Phase 1 clinical trials evaluating the pharmacokinetics of its extended-release formulation of ralinepag indicated in pulmonary arterial hypertension (‘PAH) at the ESC Congress in Munich. The candidate is a prostacyclin receptor agonist.

Trials showed that the ralinepag XR tablet formulation demonstrated improved pharmacokinetic performance over Actelion Pharmaceuticals' (OTCPK:ALIOF) UPTRAVI (selexipag) and its active metabolite via its extended half-life of 28-29 hours and low peak-trough fluctuation with once-daily dosing. The company claimed that the pharmacokinetics of ralinepag XR is on par with infused intravenous prostacyclin.

Arena Pharma focuses on developing novel drugs targeting G protein-coupled receptors. The company’s disease programs focus on cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases. The company has an advanced pipeline with all three candidates in advanced Phase 2 trials.

PAH refers to a condition of unusually high blood pressure inside the arteries of heart. In particular, high blood pressure persists in the arteries that carry blood from one’s heart to lungs. Thus, it is quite different from the regular hypertension. Often the cause of the condition remains unknown. Otherwise, issues related to specific drug reaction, HIV infection and disorders like scleroderma can all act as causes. Though the disease is often treatable, currently no approved cure for the disease exists. In the U.S. each year ~1-2/1M, i.e. 500-100, new cases are diagnosed with the disorder. A similar percentage of people is also affected by the disorder in Europe. The PAH market is valued at over $6bn.

Apart from PAH disease areas, two other major focus of the company’s pipeline are gastrointestinal diseases like ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s Disease and pains associated with these diseases. Ulcerative Colitis (‘UC) and Crohn disease (‘CD) can be counted as the two most common inflammatory bowel diseases. While Crohn disease can affect any part of the gastrointestinal tract, ulcerative colitis affects only large intestine. Often a lifelong disease, UC may profoundly impact the social and emotional life of a patient suffering from it.

Recent data states that out of ~1.6 million Americans with inflammatory bowel disease (IIB), 0.78M suffer from Crohn's disease and another ~9M with ulcerative colitis. It is estimated that each year 6 to 15 new cases of Crohn's disease are diagnosed per 0.1M people. The reasons for the disease are yet to be known and there is currently no cure or approved therapy for Crohn's disease.

The share price of the $1.8B company responded by 2% positive margin on the heels of the positive news. It is now trading close to the median at $ $37.36 of the 52-wk share price range of $22.23-$50.05.

European Commission designates OMS721 as an Orphan Medicinal Product for treatment in HSCT

Discussion: EMA designated Omeros Corporation’s (OMER)OMS721 an Orphan Medicinal Product in the European Union (EU) for treatment in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (‘HSCT). The company informed that they are in discussions with European regulators and FDA to discuss full and conditional/accelerated approval for OMS721 in HSCT-associated TMA.

The OMP designation is intended for the “diagnosis, prevention or treatment of life-threatening or very serious conditions that affect no more than 5 in 10,000 people in the European Union. Apart from the 155 approved products in the category, the EC further designated 1595 products as orphan medicinal products. Sponsors of such products receive protocol assistance in facilitating development and authorisation of innovative medicines for the patients suffering from such rare disease.

OMS721 is in trials for HSCT-TMA. This indication has roughly 2000-2500 patients per year in the US. The candidate is also in trials for IgAN. Despite competition there’s a strong case to be made for the drug to be a billion dollar blockbuster for Omeros. For a company with current market cap of $1.13B, this is definitely a major opportunity.

Omeros also has a long tailed pipeline after OMS721. The company has access to about $88.40M in cash as of now, and Omidria sales are also adding to that amount now that the pass-through status issue has been resolved. During last financial, companies revenue stood at 38.66M. Overall, we continue to remain bullish OMER and have conservatively valued OMER at $35 based on three indications of OMS721 and Omidria

In Other News:

Zai Lab doses first patient in phase III trial of ZL-2306 in patients with SCLC in China

Dosing of the first patient in Zai Lab Limited’s (ZLAB) Phase 3 trial of ZL-2306 (niraparib) in patients with small-cell lung cancer (‘SCLC) happens in China. The candidate is a selective oral, once-daily small molecule poly (‘ADP-ribose) PARP 1/2 inhibitor. In this double-blind, placebo-controlled study randomizing 591 patients, progression-free survival (PFS), adjudicated by blinded independent central review, and overall survival are the primary endpoints. On the contrary, investigator-assessed PFS, change in patient outcomes and safety are the secondary endpoints.

Gala Pharma to develop cannabis testing labs in California

Due to strict testing regulations in California, Gala Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:GLPH) is planning to spread their cannabis testing laboratories in the state into a network. Company’s application to operate an accredited Type 8 cannabis testing lab in Long Beach is now under review. Southern California will be the location for two more lab applications. California Cannabis market is estimated to touch $25B by 2026.

Tenax's levosimendan shows renal benefit in heart failure patients; shares up 1% premarket

The data from a trial of Tenax Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:TENX) levosimendan on kidney function in patients with heart failure (‘HF) were just published in in the Journal of the American Heart Association. In the randomized trial involving 32 HF patients on either levosimendan or dobutamine, both drugs increased renal blood flow (RBF) by similar amounts and induced induced renal vasodilation. The candidate arm patients further experienced increases in glomerular filtration rate (‘GFR). Shortly a Phase 2 trial of levosimendan in HF patients with pulmonary hypertension will be launched.

InVivo's Neuro-Spinal Scaffold shows sustained benefit in spinal cord injury study; shares up 7% premarket

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings (NVIV) announced positive results from the ongoing INSPIRE study evaluating the company’s Neuro-Spinal Scaffold in patients with complete thoracic AIS spinal cord injury. A 24-month follow-up assessment is upcoming.

Sonoma Pharma's HOCI shows positive effect in acne study

In a presentation at the Practical Symposium Dermatology Conference in Colorado, treatment effect of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:SNOA) topical high-strength Performance-Stabilized HOCI in a trial in patients with mild-to-moderate acne vulgaris. In a patient group of twenty, treatment with HOCI (solution and gel) for 12 weeks produced statistically significant decreases in inflammatory (66%) and non-inflammatory (43%) lesions. The gel also showed a similar efficacy with decreases of 64% and 43%, respectively. While skin reactions were minimal to absent, no major adverse events were reported. After a larger study with a wider patient base is conducted soon, the acne treatment is expected to be available in the U.S. market soon.

Titan Medical granted U.S. patent for instrument insertion and positioning in single-port robotic surgery

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) received U.S. Patent No. 10,058,396, titled “System and Apparatus for Insertion of an Instrument Into a Body Cavity for Performing a Surgical Procedure.” The technology that advances the ease of use and positioning of robotic surgical systems, including single-port robotic surgical systems such as the Company’s SPORT Surgical System, is covered by the patent.

Ionis and Akcea down premarket after FDA rejection of volanesorsen

Following FDA's rejection of volanesorsen for familial chylomicronemia syndrome,

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and affiliate Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) are down by 12% and 28%, respectively.

England's NICE not on board with Gilead's Yescarta

The advisory group to the National Health Service (‘NHS) on quality of care and costs, Britain's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (‘NICE), did not recommend Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) CAR-T therapy Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel). The therapy was recently approved in the EU for certain blood cancers. The committee’s main objection was the stiff price of the drug. The company reported that the company will continue discussions with the authorities. It is almost a certainty that if Gilead wishes the drug to be accepted by the NICE it would require a significant discounting of the US price of the drug.

