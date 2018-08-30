Alphabet Loses Favor

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (GOOGL) delivered yet another punchy quarter. How did the market react? With total apathy. While Alphabet falls out of favor with the investment community, now is actually a great opportunity to invest.

Recent Developments

Alphabet released its Q2 2018 earnings towards the end of July. Investors initially greeted its results with much fanfare and its stock rallied strongly post-earnings. However, since then, its share price has deflated and returned much of its gains, and at the same time largely underperformed its Nasdaq (NDAQ) benchmark in the past month. Given the strength of its recent results, I argue that investors should capitalize on this opportunity.

Q2 2018 Results

Alphabet's top line jumped 23% (at const. FX). However, I suspect that investors have become so accustomed to Alphabet delivering strong growth, that its solid double-digit growth fails to make a splash in news outlets. Value investors should be all-too-familiar with the setting, that the best time to buy is when others are no longer willing to be buyers. Alphabet's operating margins (excluding EC fines (non-GAAP)) was also strong at 24%, although we should note that its operating margin was down 200 basis points YoY.

Financial Health: Lessons In Protection

You never know who's swimming naked until the tide goes out. - Buffett

It is undeniable that investors have been bathing in a prolonged bull market. And with caution to the wind, too many investors have come to expect strong double-digit returns from their investments. But this is not how the stock market works. The market advances but it contracts too. With many investors finding that they have been a little too quick to forget the painful lessons of 2008. During the severe financial crash, there was only one question which investors were truly interested in finding out: what's the balance sheet like?

And here is the thing: Alphabet carries a net cash position of approximately $98 billion. If Alphabet wished, it could use just its cash and market securities, to pay back all its liabilities and still be left with cash. Not too many companies in the S&P500 (SPY) are able to boost this fact.

Google Search

Alphabet's ecosystem is not only sticky, but it is also here to stay. Alphabet makes the majority of its revenue from search (described in its 10-Q as Google properties revenues, accounting for roughly 70% of total revenue). This quarter, once again, saw mobile search, continuing to be the driving force behind this segment's 26% YoY growth, with ongoing growth in mobile user adoption and usage.

Astonishingly, given how entrenched Alphabet's ecosystem is and how unavoidable using Google's search has become in our daily lives, it is quite surprising that investors are not willing to pay a greater multiple for a company which acts like a toll bridge in our life.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

In the above table, I have included peer companies which investors use every day; companies which investors frequently tout their economies of scale, such as Netflix (NFLX) or their sticky ecosystems, in Amazon's (AMZN) or Microsoft's (MSFT) case. And one attribute is apparent from its peers' valuation, investors are willing to pay significantly more on their current P/Sales ratios than during their respective 5-year averages.

For example, investors are willing to pay up roughly twice as much for Netflix's platform at present, than during its 5-year average P/Sales ratio. This is a company whose 3-year CAGR hits 28.6%, which on the face of it appears to signal a fast-growing company, particularly in comparison with Alphabet's 3-year CAGR of 18.9%. However, we should note, that Netflix is a heavily debt-burdened company with an incessant need to raise further debt to fuel its growth ambitions.

Another company which we are told has a sticky ecosystem is Amazon (AMZN). However, while I concede that Amazon has done tremendously well, I argue that it is able to create its sticky ecosystem while operating very close to cost. Further, given its heavy infrastructure costs, Amazon's bird's eye cash flow from operations hide too many of its actual cash costs, such as its principal repayments and capital leases. Additionally, when looking at Amazon's P/Sales ratio we can see that investors are now willing to pay close to 85% premium over its own 5-year average.

Takeaway

Compared to other so-called FAANG stocks, Alphabet is not only very heavily entrenched like the rest of them, but investors are presently not asked to pay a heavy multiple for its strong, recurring and predictable cash flows. In conclusion, if readers wish to outperform the market, they must be willing to zig when others zag.

Author's note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies that are going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash-flow generative can be bought on the cheap, providing investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor - as they often do. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.