Alphabet By The Numbers: Buy, Hold Or Sell?

Factors such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength can be powerful return drivers for stocks.

Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) stock is on fire lately; shares of the online advertising giant have gained over 35% in the past year on the back of rock-solid financial performance for the company. On the other hand, past performance does not guarantee future returns and valuation levels tend to get extended when a stock produces such strong returns.

In this context, it makes sense to wonder if Alphabet's stock still offers attractive upside potential going forward or if the best is already in the past for investors in the company.

Quantitative indicators alone don't tell you the whole story behind a stock; you need to understand the business drivers behind those numbers in order to evaluate if the quantitative indicators are sustainable or not. However, quantitative factors such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength are powerful return drivers for stocks over the middle and long term.

Let’s take a look at Alphabet's stock from a quantitative perspective in order to find out what the numbers are saying about the company and the risk vs. reward trade-off that Alphabet is offering to investors at current price levels.

Outstanding Quality

Alphabet is a combination of two main business segments: Google and "Other Bets." Google provides most of the company's revenues and cash flows through its dominant position in online advertising, and the Other Bets division includes a combination of multiple projects in areas with massive potential for disruptive innovation over the long term.

The Google segment produced $32.5 billion in sales during the second quarter of 2018, growing by a vigorous 25% year over year. Operating income from Google reached $8.9 billion during the period, representing a juicy operating profit margin of 27.5% of revenue.

Revenue from Other Bets amounted to $145 million last quarter, but the segment is burning money, with an operating loss of $732 million during the period.

Importantly, the whole is stronger than the sum of the parts. The Google business is still growing at full speed, and it produces big sums of cash that the company can invest in different areas with enormous potential for disruption in the years ahead.

This means that Alphabet doesn't need to worry about external financing or short-term profitability for its growth projects, and it can have a true long-term approach to developing the most promising futuristic technologies. When you are trying to disrupt multiple key areas in business and technology at the same time, having access to permanent capital and a practically unlimited time horizon is a huge strategic advantage.

Alphabet is aggressively investing for growth, and rising expenses are having a negative impact on profit margins. On the other hand, revenue growth is accelerating in recent quarters, proving to investors that the company can still generate vigorous growth rates in spite of its gargantuan size.

GOOG Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Moving forward, the online advertising market still offers a lot of room for expansion in the long term. Consumers around the world are increasingly allocating their time and attention to online activities, through traditional computers and increasingly more on online devices. Advertising dollars need to go in the same direction as consumer eyeballs, and this is creating a massive opportunity for an industry leader such as Alphabet.

Such as important, online advertising is not only stealing market share away from traditional media, but also creating new opportunities for all kinds of businesses that can't find a viable alternative in the traditional advertising model. Online advertising is not only gaining share versus traditional advertising, but also attracting new customers to the advertising market.

According to a research paper from ARK Investment Management, the online advertising market could be worth as much as $600 billion by 2023.

Source: ARK Investment Management

The company's ability to capitalize on those growth opportunities will ultimately depend on its competitive strength, and Alphabet looks more than healthy when it comes to competitive advantages.

Google owns more than 80% of the online search market, and the company has seven platforms and services with over 1 billion users each, with a big presence in crucial areas such as mobile and video with platforms like Android and YouTube.

The more users the company has in its multiple platforms and services, the more data it collects from those users, and this allows Google to offer better ads and to constantly improve the quality of its services. This creates a virtuous cycle of growth and increasing competitive strength for Alphabet in the long term.

The company is making big bets on Artificial Intelligence. CEO Sundar Pichai has said that AI could be more important for humanity than electricity or fire from a historical perspective, and he is putting his money where his mouth is. Google has made lots of acquisitions in the AI space in the past several years, beating other tech giants in the AI acquisitions race.

Source: cbinsights.com

Google is currently using machine learning in online search, Google Assistant, image recognition, advertising products, Google Cloud, and even intelligent features in Google Calendar that allow users to make a more efficient use of their time, among many other areas. Everything indicates that the company is in a position of strength to be one of the main beneficiaries from the AI revolution in the years ahead.

Reasonable Valuation

Wall Street analysts are, on average, expecting the company to make $48 in earnings per share during 2019. This assumption puts Alphabet at a forward price to earnings around 25.8 times earnings expectations. This is clearly a premium versus the broad market, but hardly excessive for such a powerful growth company.

Importantly, focusing on the company as a whole does not tell the complete story behind Alphabet. Google is a cash flow generating machine, while the Other Bets segment is in aggressive reinvestment mode and losing money. It's hard to tell how much the Other Bets segment will be worth over the years, but the possibilities are certainly exciting. The main point is that current earnings numbers for Alphabet as a whole are not reflecting the company's true earnings power over the long term.

Besides, Alphabet ended the most recent quarter with $102 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. This means that 12% of the company's market capitalization is justified by cash reserves alone.

Value investing is not about the price tag alone, but the price in comparison to fundamentals. In the words of Warren Buffett, "Price is what you pay and value is what you get." Since Alphabet is such a high quality business producing rock-solid profitability and accelerating revenue growth, current valuation levels are quite reasonable for the company.

Strong Momentum

Stock prices don't just reflect business fundamentals in isolation, but financial performance in comparison to expectations can be an even more important return driver. When a company is delivering better-than-expected earnings and expectations about future earnings are increasing, this generally pushes the stock price in the right direction too.

The chart below shows how earnings expectations for Alphabet in both the current year and next year are increasing. As long as Wall Street analysts keep running behind the curve and raising their earnings forecasts for Alphabet, this should be a strong tailwind for the stock.

GOOG EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Vigorous Relative Strength

Winners tend to keep on winning in the stock market. Besides, money has an opportunity cost. When you buy an investment with subpar returns, that money is not available to be invested in companies with superior performance. For this reason, we don't just want to buy stocks that are doing well, we want to buy the names that are performing materially better than others.

Alphabet's stock is outperforming both the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) over the past 12 months. Compared to both the market in general and the sector in particular, Alphabet's stock is displaying healthy relative strength numbers.

GOOG data by YCharts

Putting It All Together

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative investing system available to members in my research service, "The Data Driven Investor." This system basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to the factors analyzed in this article for Alphabet: financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

The system has produced solid performance over the long term. The chart below shows the annualized returns for companies in different PowerFactors ranking buckets since January of 1999 in comparison to the SPDR S&P 500.

There is clearly a direct relationship between the PowerFactors ranking and annualized returns, meaning that companies with higher rankings tend to produce superior returns and vice versa. In addition, stocks with relatively high quantitative rankings tend to materially outperform the market over the years.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Alphabet is among the best 10% of stocks in the market based on the quantitative algorithm. The company has a PowerFactors ranking of 97.2, and it enjoys strong metrics across the four factors considered: financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

Historical performance does not guarantee future returns, and performance numbers for quantitative systems should always be interpreted with caution, since the future is always a matter of possibilities and probabilities as opposed to certainties.

Because of its own nature, a quantitative system is always backward-looking. This means that a system can tell you that a specific group of companies with certain quantitative attributes has a good chance of delivering market-beating returns over long periods of time, but it does not tell you much about a particular stock.

In the case of Alphabet, legal and regulatory risk is a particularly important factor to consider. Many of the big tech giants are under increasing scrutiny from regulatory authorities all over the world, and Google has recently been fined with $5 billion by EU regulators for breaking antitrust laws.

From a competitive perspective, companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA) are relevant threats. These online commerce giants have a massive scale, and they are increasingly expanding into advertising. If more consumers start going to Amazon and Alibaba as opposed to Google when searching for products to buy, this could be a problematic trend for Alphabet.

The main point is that a quantitative system evaluates a stock based on the company's current financial performance and analysts expectations about such performance in the future. If Alphabet fails to deliver in accordance with expectations, then the stock price will obviously be vulnerable to the downside.

Those risks being acknowledged, Alphabet has proven time and again that it knows how to adapt to changing industry dynamics, and the company has the strategic, technological, and financial resources to continue thriving if management plays its cards well.

All things considered, Alphabet's stock looks like an attractive proposition for investors in terms of risk and potential reward over the long term.

