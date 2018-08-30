Seven Generations Q2 2018: Accelerated Free Cash Flow Thanks To Condensate

The management will announce during Q4 the decisions about the return of capital to shareholders. I provide my expectations.

With improved condensate prices during Q2 2018, the company will generate free cash flow earlier than expected.

A dividend is a bit like getting married whereas a share buyback might be like a dating. - Marty Proctor, Seven Generations president and CEO

Source: conference call Q2 2018

This quote illustrates the return to shareholders decisions the company will face in the next couple of quarters.

Seven Generations (OTC:SVRGF) will generate free cash flow earlier than anticipated. The higher condensate prices during Q2 2018 improved the cash flows.

The management prioritizes the balance sheet and the sustaining capital. But the free cash flow will give possibilities for a dividend and share buybacks. The company will announce the shareholders return decisions during Q4.

My valuation of Seven Generations is still the same as last quarter. The market seems to fairly value the company.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Update on Q2 2018 results

The table below highlights the production stayed flat in Q2 compared to Q1. It also shows the improved condensate prices. The increased condensate production and better condensate prices result in higher netbacks.

Source: Q2 2018 press release

Realized prices for natural gas are high compared to other Canadian gas producers. The company sells its gas in the US markets, where gas prices are higher than in Western Canada. The company gas prices depend on the Chicago Citygate and Henry Hub prices.

With improved realized prices and costs under control, netbacks improved this quarter. The only increasing expenses are transportation costs.

Source: Q2 2018 press release

The table below shows that pipeline tariffs are the cause of higher transportation costs. It is a consequence of the gas sales away from AECO (AECO is the natural gas exchange market in Alberta).

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Despite these high netbacks and increased funds from operations, the company reports a negative net income. Also, the net debt increased by 7% compared to Q1.

Source: Q2 2018 press release

The negative net income is due to unrealized hedge losses, which is a consequence of the higher oil prices in Q2. The table below shows the C$203.6 million of unrealized losses that drive the negative net income.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

The capex oriented towards H1 2018 caused the net debt to increase. The company invested C$1,145.2 million during H1 2018, representing approximately 65% of the 2018 capital budget. The management confirmed the capex between $1.675 billion and $1.775 billion for 2018. Thus, the company will spend only about C$600 million of capex during H2 2018.

Capital allocation and return to shareholders

In my previous article about Seven Generations, I had highlighted the company would generate positive free cash flow by 2019. With improved condensate prices, the management anticipates free cash flow earlier than expected.

With higher than expected condensate production and pricing, we are earning higher rates of return and generating more cash flow than anticipated. This accelerated free cash flow profile provides us with significant optionality as we head into our annual budgeting process,”

Source: Q2 2018 press release

After a strong production growth over the last few years, the return to shareholders is becoming an important question. The management will announce the 2019 capital budget and the updated production guidance during Q4 2018.

But there are already some hints about the decisions. During the conference call Q2 2018, an analyst questioned the management about the return to shareholders. The CEO answered:

So, I think that the priorities don’t change. I mean, sustaining capital is a big one. We are going to continue to invest in what we have been doing. We now though have considerations for what to do with the free cash above sustaining capital. Those choices are as we had outlined before growth and/or return of capital. [...] what we really want to do with this asset and with the opportunities we have is to maximize the value, maximize the net present value maximize the returns to our shareholders.

Source: conference call Q2 2018

About the dividend, the CEO said:

I think we want to ensure we have got adequate free cash to ensure that a dividend never goes down. Right now, it’s an option.

In addition, the CFO said, during the same conference call:

As we think about capital allocation, our first priority is balance sheet strength.

Thus, I interpret the statements above as follows:

The first priority is the strength of the balance sheet. The management did not provide any guidance on the debt target, though. But at 1.5x FFO and with expected positive free cash flow, the debt is not an issue.

The second priority is the sustaining capital; thus maintaining production at least flat.

Then, the management will be flexible between the growth capex and share buybacks. I hope the management will be aggressive with buybacks when the stock price drops.

The company will start paying a small dividend with the intention of at least maintaining it.

In any case, the management will clarify the capital allocation decisions during Q4.

Valuation

The guidance did not change and the management indicated the production would be in the low range of the 200,000 to 210,000 boe/d guidance.

Despite positive free cash flow earlier than expected, my valuation does not change compared to last quarter.

Assuming the WTI at $60/bbl, the funds from operations will be in the range C$1,600 - C$1,675 million. With a maintenance capex of C$1,100 million, the free cash flow associated with a flat production will be in the range C$500 -C$575 million.

At 12x the conservative C$500 million free cash flow, I value the equity of the company at C$500 million * 12 = C$6 billion. It corresponds to C$16.45/share ($12.73/share), which is approximately the current share price.

Applying an arbitrary 30% margin of safety, I will buy shares at a price below C$11.51 ($8.90).

Conclusion

The management announced the company would generate free cash flow earlier than anticipated. The increased condensate prices explain this acceleration.

As a result, the question of a return to shareholders is becoming more important. Thus, during Q4, the management will present its plan for the 2019 capital allocation. The discussion will include the dividends and share buybacks decisions.

The market seems to fairly value the company based on prudent assumptions. I will consider buying shares when the price reaches C$11.51 ($8.90).

