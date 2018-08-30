AMD: Huge Runway For Growth

AMD data by YCharts

AMD (AMD) is on a massive run. Not just in the stock market, where it hit an all-time high on Monday, but also in its finances. Revenue is up, margins are way up, cash flow is positive, and the company is calling for continued double-digit growth combined with margin expansion.

And there is a big runway for growth here: AMD is still a small player in many of its businesses and has much lower margins than its peers. The latter point especially leads to optimism about the potential for margin expansion as AMD continues to produce competitive products in not just low-end, but also mid-range, high-end, and professional markets.

Based on a DCF valuation, I value shares of AMD at ~$26/share. There are a lot of assumptions baked into that DCF, especially in revenue and margins, so I suggest reading that portion (at least) below.

A Turn to Bullishness

I am hardly an AMD fanboy. When I built the desktop computer I am writing on, I intentionally assembled a computer powered by an Intel (INTC) Core i7 and a Nvidia (NVDA) GeForce. In February, I wrote a lukewarm valuation of AMD ("Putting a Fair Price on AMD"), valuing shares at $12/share, marginally above the then-$11.22 closing price.

But AMD has turned me into a believer. Last month I penned "AMD: This Is What Success Looks Like" and purchased shares for the first time at a little under $20. I bought shares based on the strength of the company's management and the belief good times could continue, even though it was only marginally (~17%) under my target price.

And I'm not the only one who has bought into the AMD story. Share prices are up 13x over the past three years, reaching an all-time high on Monday buoyed by the news of the Radeon Pro V340. Even some of AMD's toughest skeptics are softening their stance a bit.

It is tough to be skeptical of a company which has increased revenue, dramatically increased margins, and achieved cash flow profitability - with or without share-based compensation - in such a short period of time. And there is still a lot more room for AMD to grow, in market share, margins, and developing new businesses.

The Thesis

My thesis on AMD is simple: AMD is becoming a bigger and better competitor to INTC and NVDA. As part of that process, AMD is going to see growth in two key areas: Revenue and margins. While many investors focus on the former, I am far more excited about the latter.

(AMD August 2018 Presentation)

AMD revenues are likely to grow by double-digits over the next five years. That's a big range (10% to 99%), so investor forecasts on growth could vary widely.

Analysts on Yahoo Finance currently forecast 25% y/y growth in 2018 (we are two quarters in, and 1H/18 was up 46%, so this implies a large slowdown) and 8% growth in 2019. For their part, Credit Suisse forecasts 10% growth in 2019, although they also forecast relatively low 2018 revenue, so it comes out about the same.

At least based on analysts and guidance, growth looks like it is slowing down considerably over growth rates since the beginning of 2017:

(Author based on analysts' estimates and company filings; guidance for Q3/18 and Yahoo analysts for Q4/18 and 2019)

But, as with any analyst estimate for quarters down the line - these are just guesses. It's too early to tell how revenue growth might fare over the next five to ten years, especially since AMD only guides for a single quarter ahead rather than offering full-year guidance.

The most exciting driver of growth here is likely to be the EPYC processor, which has been guided to "mid-single-digit share" by the end of this year. Unit shipments "nearly doubled" in Q1/18 sequentially and EPYC revenues were up a further 50% sequentially in Q2/18.

But The Margins

Despite forecast doubt-digit revenue growth over the long-term, I am much more excited about rising margins. As AMD becomes more competitive in both CPUs and GPUs - especially into lucrative areas like professional visualization, datacenters, and high-end gaming - margins will rise.

And AMD has a ton of room for its margins to rise. AMD's margins have trailed both NVDA and INTC since 2011.

But, and this is my favorite part of AMD's story, that story is changing. AMD's margins have improved dramatically over the past three years:

(Author based on company filings; Q1/17 switches to ASC 606)

Over the past three years, gross margins and operating margin improvements have been dramatic. A linear regression on these figures illustrates just how fantastic these results have been:

Gross margins: 0.00876x + 0.238; r^2 = 43%

Operating margins: 0.0198x - 0.162; r^2 = 91%

Where x is each quarter. Annual improvement in each margin - on average - is thus four times the regression coefficient. This indicates and average of 3.5 pp annual improvement in gross margins and 7.9 pp annual improvement in operating margins. Now, clearly, operating margin cannot continue at this pace for long since they would quickly overtake gross margins. But even if it slows to the rate of gross margin improvement - or even if both slow even further from 3.5 pp/year down to 2-3 pp/year, that remains remarkable improvement.

And the ceiling for this improvement is very high. AMD's trailing gross and operating margins are 36% and 6.2% respectively. (This differs slightly from YCharts because I am using AMD's ASC 606-restated 2017 results rather than the originally-filed ASC 605 results.) Meanwhile, NVDA and INTC have combined gross and operating margins of 62% and 34%, respectively.

Even at only 6% trailing operating margins, AMD has achieved positive cash flow. This is true even when compensating for AMD's dilutive share-based compensation (which is free to the company from a cash-flow perspective, but not free to investors who are diluted).

(Author based on company filings; Q1/17 switches to ASC 606)

If we were to run a regression on this figure, we'd find that FCF ex-SBC improves $26 million/quarter, with an r^2 of 41%. Very impressive.

And the sky - or at least much closer to NVDA/INTC figures - are really the limit here. AMD could, in theory, improve up to the level of its peers, or at least close to that level (perhaps a bit lower due to AMD's lack of vertical integration and relying on outside manufacturers).

And that, in my view, is where AMD's true profit potential lies.

Think about it this way: if AMD grew revenues 25%/year for five years but did not improve their margins, profit and potential cash flow would triple (1.25^5≈3.1x). But if AMD didn't grow at all - zero revenue growth - but increased their margins up to even 80% of INTC/NVDA, from 6.2% to 27.2%, profit would more than quadruple (~4.4x).

And the two aren't mutually exclusive.

That's what I am excited about.

A Possible Path (DCF Valuation)

Talking about revenue and margin growth is well and good, but is AMD overvalued? To answer that question, I turn to a discounted cash flow.

My cash flow is based on both increasing revenue and margins. For revenue, I model N4Q revenue based on analysts' expectations - perhaps a conservative estimate in the view of bulls and an aggressive estimate in the view of bears. Combining forecasts for the remainder of this year and next, I derive a growth rate slightly over 10.3% for the N4Q. From there, I will model it continuing for five years ("double digit growth" above) before declining to a terminal growth rate equal to the risk-free rate in a ten-year DCF model. This is within AMD's guidance - 10.3% is "double digits" - but at the very low end of guidance.

For margins, I model operating margin growth slowing sharply from its break-neck 7.9 pp/year cited above. I model growth slowing down to ~80% of three-year gross margin growth - to about 2.8%/year. This would reflect a sharp slowdown in gross and operating margin growth from past years, although margin improvements would continue. After five years of growth at this speed, I model margin growth slowing further, eventually reaching 80% of NVDA/INTC operating margins in ten years.

As with the revenue growth assumptions, there are good arguments to be made for more bullish and more bearish models. A more bullish model might have faster margin growth - maintaining the rate of the past three years - and may max out at much closer than 80% of peer margins. A more bearish model might suggest than ten years of margin expansion is a big ask for any company and would suggest that modeling 4.4x higher margins (27.2% compared to trailing 6.2%) is quite speculative. As with most modeling questions, I will let you decide what you believe.

With revenue and margins out of the way, the rest of the DCF is relatively straight-forward. AMD's trailing tax rate is ~9%, and I model it increasing over time to a more average 21% as years of losses fade. AMD has a low reinvestment rate due to its outsourced manufacturing, and I expect that to continue.

Cost of capital may be a bit contentious. AMD is a high-beta stock. Based on my own regression (10-year, weekly, vs SPY), I arrive at a beta of 1.77 (r^2 = 28%). Meanwhile, the betas of INTC and NVDA are ~ 0.86 and 1.43 respectively. I will model that AMD's beta begins at 1.77, but slowly grows closer to the average of INTC and NVDA over ten years. As AMD grows and becomes more profitable, their stock will be less volatile, much like its peers. This results in an initial cost of equity of 12.0%, when paired with my risk-free rate and equity risk premium.

AMD also carries debt, some of it convertible. For simplicity, I will treat the convertible debt as equity and dilute shares accordingly. For the remainder of the debt, I will use a interest spread based on AMD's Moody's credit rating of B2. My tax rates are changing over time, so the after-tax cost of debt will change, but before-tax, this results in a cost of debt of 6.4%.

Given AMD's capital structure, ex-convertible debt, this results in an initial cost of capital of 11.7% which drops to 8.6% in ten years. If I wanted to be even more aggressive, we could assume that AMD's credit rating would also improve in that time (it would) and drop AMD's cost of debt. But for simplicity's sake, I'll presume that AMD's credit rating remains junk. For comparison, both INTC and NVDA have investment-grade credit ratings - making it likely that AMD will get there as well, given the success we're modeling.

Putting it all together, we end up with:

(Author based on above)

Takeaways

I value AMD at ~$26/share right now based on the above model. The differences from a month ago are primarily due to slightly more sophisticated modeling of costs of capital and risk and a more aggressive margin goal. There is a lot of subjectivity and personal belief baked into such a model, but my view is relatively straight-forward: AMD is going to grow their revenue and the margins and more closely resemble its peers over time.

I am not concerned with short-term cash flow nor with EPS next quarter. AMD shares are not valued on AMD's $0.75/share EPS goals (which is a non-GAAP figure, including SBC, and thus overstates real profits for diluted investors) but based on the company's future revenue growth and profitability. Thus, I would focus on guidance for Q4 and beyond and news about the growth of EPYC and AMD's other businesses.

My valuation of AMD is quite close to its current price and the peaks AMD hit for on Monday. Because of that, I have urges to sell and may or may not act upon them. But whether I sell or not, I am bullish on AMD's prospects as a company.

Management is doing a terrific job leading AMD out from near-bankruptcy and towards the promised land.

Happy investing!

