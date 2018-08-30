Wheaton Precious Metals: Is It A Buy?

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) has reported its Q2 financial results, and it looks like a decent quarter, even with lower output from the San Dimas stream, which was restructured when the mine was sold. But does this make Wheaton's stock a buy here? There are still some issues that need to be addressed before I can recommend this stock.

Wheaton reported net earnings of $318 million, but readers should note that $246 million of the earnings is due to the restructuring and disposal of the San Dimas silver stream; Wheaton received 20,914,590 shares of First Majestic (NYSE:AG) in the deal.

Wheaton produced 6.09 million ounces of silver, down 15.3% year over year, and 85,292 ounces of gold, up 7.1%. This silver decrease can be attributed to the San Dimas restructuring; Wheaton is now getting 25% of the gold and silver produced at San Dimas, compared to the previous agreement where it received 100% of the silver production up to 3.5 million ounces, then 50% of the remaining annual output. The company's production was also impacted by expiration of a streaming agreement on the Lagunas Norte, Veladero and Pierina mines, as well as lower production from Antamina due to mine sequencing.

Despite the lower silver sales, full-year guidance has been reconfirmed at 355,000 ounces of gold and 22.5 million ounces of silver, plus 10,400 ounces of palladium from the newly acquired Stillwater and East Boulder streams.

Is Wheaton a cash flow machine?

Streaming and royalty companies have very high margins (70-80%+) and little ongoing expenses, so most of the cash flow is retained on the balance sheet, and can be returned to shareholders or re-invested.

So, the bottom line for streaming and royalty companies is this: how much cash flow are you producing, and then holding onto? And can you keep growing this cash flow?

And I think it's also important to measure cash flow on a per share basis, rather than just cash flow, to see if companies are actually creating value for shareholders. You don't want to see them producing more cash flow accompanied with a much higher share count.

This is an area where Wheaton looks to be outperforming.

For Q2, cash flow was $135 million, or $.31 per share, according to financials. This is an increase of $10 million, or $.03 per share, from the $125 million reported in last year's quarter. Metal prices were mostly unchanged, too. Silver prices fell from $17.09/oz to $16.52/oz, while gold prices rose from $1,263/oz to $1,305/oz. Compared to last quarter, operating cash flow was strong, too. Operating cash flow was also $125 million in Q1 2018.

Salobo seemed to be its strongest asset in the quarter. The company gets 75% of the gold produced from this mine, which is operated by Vale (NYSE:VALE). The plant operated at 100% capacity and produced 63,900 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 11% relative to Q2 2017, as higher recoveries and throughput was partially offset by lower grades.

Other assets did not perform as well, but this wasn't entirely unexpected. For example, Penasquito produced 1.3 million ounces of silver, down 15% due to lower oxide heap leach production. But, according to the mine operator Goldcorp (GG), this is a result of the temporary planned transition from high-grade ore to lower-grade ore from stockpiles. Goldcorp has completed a Pyrite Leach Project ahead of schedule, but the third quarter will also see lower-than-planned mill throughput and lower grades to accommodate commissioning of the project.

Another example of a temporary underperformer is the Antamina stream, a mine operated by Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY), which produced 1.5 million ounces of silver, down 23% from last year. It was expected because of mine sequencing in the open pit.

The strong cash flow enables Wheaton to pay a nice dividend. The company will pay out a cash dividend of $.09 to shareholders on record of August 29, 2018.

Under Wheaton's dividend policy, this dividend is equal to 30% of the average cash generated from operations in the previous four quarters, divided by shares outstanding. Wheaton's stock now yields close to 2%, making it one of the highest-yielding stocks in the gold/silver sector.

Wheaton's growth forecast

(Wheaton's production profile with the inclusion of its new Stillwater and Voisey's Bay stream. Credit: Wheaton PM presentation)

Wheaton also completed two huge new deals recently which I think will provide strong long-term growth for the company. I've had mixed feelings overall on these deals, though.

The Stillwater deal looks like a low-risk, low-return type of deal, and it will take higher metals prices and a lot exploration gains to make it a winner for Wheaton. I'm slightly more positive on the cobalt deal with Vale, with the potential returns looking much more promising.

You'll see above that if all goes as planned, Wheaton's production could return to growth by 2020 with the inclusion of Stillwater and Voisey's Bay. There's also additional upside from Rosemont and other streams, which could add an additional 10+ million silver equivalent ounces per year.

I think 70 million SEOs per year (or 900,000 gold equivalent ounces) is a possibility by 2023; this excludes any production from Barrick's (NYSE:ABX) Pascua Lama project, which is more of a longshot than its other assets, given the various issues at the project.

Wheaton: Why I'm not a buyer

I was disappointed to see no update given on the Canadian Revenue Agency [CRA] tax issue. For those unfamiliar, the CRA is trying to bill Wheaton several hundred million dollars in back taxes and penalties. It has certainly weighed on its shares - Wheaton looks a bit undervalued compared to streaming peers Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV); shares trade at an EV/EBITDA of 15.6, compared to 16.53 at Royal Gold and 23.71 at Franco-Nevada (Source: Capital IQ).

While its CEO is confident the tax issue will be resolved favorably, it is somewhat worrisome to see no update given this quarter or in quite some time. I also haven't seen any other streaming has been affected by the CRA's move to penalize Wheaton. For one, I know that Sandstorm (SAND) is not impacted because the company pays taxes on streams outside of Canada and then in Canada again. I also haven't seen any mention of this issue at its peer, Royal Gold.

In conclusion, Wheaton had a pretty decent quarter, especially on an operating cash flow basis, and investing close to $1 billion in recent deals has set the company up for strong growth in the future. Its debt is close to $1 billion, but it is also bringing in more than $500 million operating cash flow annually and retaining much of that cash flow with its high margins, so the debt is not a major concern in my view.

I will keep monitoring the situation with the CRA and follow up with the company to see when an update might be expected.

