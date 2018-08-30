Canada Goose: Strong Growth Momentum Ahead

The stock trades at a significant premium with its forward looking guidance seems priced into the stock.

The luxury outerwear maker has done well to create a premium brand image which translate to pricing power.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies and has been a strong brand that has thrived in the luxury outerwear niche market.

Currently, the stock trades just under $60 a share, which translates to over 300% return since its IPO and almost 100% return in 2018 alone. A recent driver was the company's fourth quarter earnings and FY19 guidance, which illustrated strong growth ahead for this fiscal year.

GOOS data by YCharts

Evidence of Pricing Power

Being a brand means having a reputation." - Dani Reiss, CEO

In order for a company to be durable and sustainable, it is always important to evaluate a company's competitive edge. In the case of Canada Goose, it has built itself a strong premium brand image for themselves. This has enabled them certain amount of pricing power and can be seen through the prices they charge for their product. On the Canada Goose website, the range of mens' jacket range from a lightweight jacket that costs $400+ to at least $1600 for a top-of-the-line range. On a side note, it is worth noting that Canada Goose does not go on sale, which is an important way to maintain their brand image.

Their premium brand image has been integral to the growth of their business. Canada Goose has also applied smart marketing strategies by locking in its relationship with Hollywood and its film producers. This has made Canada Goose jacket the unofficial winter coat for the film crews on winter sets and there is no better way to craft a premium brand image than to have Hollywood do the marketing for your brand.

Growth factors

Investors have been bullish on the potential of the Chinese market. The Chinese market are the world’s biggest consumers of luxury goods and is expected to lead in global sales growth. Canada Goose launching its first stores within China in Beijing and Hong Kong in addition to Alibaba's (BABA) e-commerce site Tmall will no doubt be a potential growth driver.

As the world’s largest luxury market, the opportunity for Canada Goose in China is massive. We have already seen exceptional demand from Chinese consumers – locally and internationally – for years, and we are excited to bring our authentic and immersive retail and e-commerce experience directly to our fans there.” - Dani Reiss, Canada Goose CEO

Furthermore Canada Goose’s intention to bring more manufacturing in-house. In fact, the company aims to make a least half of its outerwear itself in a few years, up from about a third currently. By reducing its multi-tier supply chain, it can tighten its hold on manufacturing and have more control over its quality to justify its high prices. The result of that: boosting profit margins.

Business Financials

Source: Canada Goose Investor Handout

Firstly, it is important to recognise seasonal fluctuations in revenue and operating results due to the nature of the products sold. Therefore it is best to evaluate the company on a full year basis.

As stated in the company’s Form 20-F filing, Canada Goose historically realises a significant portion of their wholesale revenue and operating income in Q2 and Q3 and Direct-to-Consumer revenue and operating income in Q3 and Q4.

Working capitals requirements also typically increase during Q1 and Q2 of the fiscal year as investors builds up ahead of peak selling periods. Therefore, inventory should decrease in the second half of the fiscal year. Borrowings on the company’s revolving facility is historically increased in Q1 and Q2 and repaid over the balance of the fiscal year.

Cash flow from operating activities is usually the highest in Q3 and Q4 due to increased cash inflows the peak selling periods of the year and reduced working capital.

Source: Canada Goose Investor Handout

Total revenue increased by 46.4% to $591.2 million. However, the huge driving force behind the increase was that Direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue increased by 121.3% to $255.0 million from $115.2 million, representing 43.1% of total revenue compared to 28.5%. With more retail stores to open as well as e-commerce sites, this space has a lot of room to grow. The shift to focus more on DTC will certainly reap rewards.

Gross margins has been steadily moving up. I believe this trend will continue due to two key factors: increase volume in Direct-to-Consumer sales and Canada Goose’s intention to bring more manufacturing in-house. In fact, the company aims to make a least half of its outerwear itself in a few years, up from about a third currently. Therefore there is also clear room for gross margin expansion.

However, one key concern is its cash conversion cycle. Cash conversion cycle is especially important when evaluating companies in the retail sector to see how fast cash can be recycled. For FY2018, the cash conversion cycle of Canada Goose is at 184 days, which is just over 6 months. Although that number has been decreasing from previous years, I believe there is still significant room for improvement. Compare this to its Italian outerwear rival, Moncler (OCTPK:OTCPK:MONRF), Moncler’s cash conversion cycle stands at 16 days and a lot of it is due to its payable days.

Source: Morningstar Website Ticker: GOOS

Source: Morningstar Website Ticker: MONRF

Valuation

Current EV/EBIT stands at 60; while EV to sales is at 13x. For a retailer, the valuation seems to be on the expensive side and does little to justify its forward guidance.

Canada Goose has reported superb 2018 earnings results has provided strong guidance for the next three fiscal years.

Over the next three fiscal years, the Company currently expects the following:

Average annual revenue growth of at least 20%

Annual adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 26% in fiscal 2021

Average annual growth in adjusted net income per diluted share of at least 25%”

- From FY18 earnings announcement

It seems that the market has already priced in that forecast. Not many companies can point confidently to a annual revenue growth of at least 20% for the next three fiscal years. However, I believe its 20% revenue growth should be achievable with its international expansion plans as well as its increased volume of Direct-to-Consumer sales. Furthermore, the company is still at an early stage of profit margin expansion.

Conclusion

This stock remains on my watchlist. It is without doubt a solid company with strong growth prospects ahead with a strong management team. However, it currently trades at a significant premium, which leaves little margin of safety.

