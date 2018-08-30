Alibaba Reveals Bigger Threats Than Trade War

We will look at these threats and the impact they can have on Alibaba’s stock performance.

The trade tension was the main reason which pulled the stock down by 20%, but other threats like PDD will soon become more important.

Although none of them are existential threats, they can still impact the bullish sentiment towards the stock.

In the next few quarters, Alibaba will have to tackle a number of threats which can hinder its future growth potential.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has expanded its business interests outside of China at a rapid pace in the past few years. It has increased investments in the cloud segment, which should put the company among the top 3 cloud players by the end of next year. It is also investing billions of dollars to improve logistics and last mile delivery.

However, with this expansion, there has been an increase in the threats faced by the company. Some of these challenges are homegrown and have to be managed by Alibaba through better operations, while other challenges are due to global trends. These threats are already showing themselves in several important metrics, like operating margin and EBITA.

A list of near-term challenges faced by Alibaba

1. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD): Alibaba investors need to take into consideration the potential of Pinduoduo in China. This company is similar to Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN). It has seen rapid growth in valuation as the platform gained greater popularity.

(Fig: Growth in GMV and active buyers on Pinduoduo’s platform)

In the past four quarters, the company has seen a ten-fold increase in its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) on a trailing twelve months, or TTM, basis. Most analysts believe that the Chinese e-commerce market is already a two-horse race between Alibaba and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). However, Pinduoduo, which has not even completed three years of operation, has shown that even a new player can easily challenge established goliaths.

In the latest quarter, PDD has reported GMV of RMB 198.7 billion, or $30 billion. This is more than the entire GMV of all e-commerce players in India, which is generally quoted as the next growth market for online retail giants.

PDD’s strength lies in its ability to encourage customers to group with other people in their network to receive bigger discounts. We can see the growth of annual spending per active buyer on its platform in the last four quarters. The annual spending per buyer has increased from RMB 308.7 to RMB 673.9, or 2.1 times within a year. The number of active buyers has also skyrocketed from 67 million to 295 million. To put this in perspective, Alibaba reported GMV of $768 billion in the latest fiscal report and has close to 600 million users on its platform.

PDD also has a very strong partnership with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which is Alibaba’s biggest rival. PDD uses Tencent’s WeChat platform to build its network. Hence, we can see Tencent providing additional support to PDD and encouraging its rivalry with Alibaba.

Alibaba has taken some steps to limit the growth of PDD by building an app which is easier to use for customers in lower-tiered cities. It is also ramping up its logistics in villages and small towns of China to allow better delivery and limit PDD, which is also targeting these areas.

2. Alibaba vs. All: More and more tech and retail companies are getting into partnerships with Alibaba’s main rival. Tencent has built an enviable list of solid partnerships. It has a 20% stake in JD.com. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) also has a stake of over 10% in JD.com. This Tencent/JD.com/Walmart group is now looking for other major companies to partner with. Walmart and several other giants are facing a big challenge from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) on their home turf. This has increased their preference to group together.

Recently, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) invested $550 million in JD.com. Google does not have any business interests in China, but this stake signifies that it will group with Tencent/JD.com/Walmart in its rivalry with Amazon. Similarly, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is also strengthening its partnership with Walmart, and it has also been kept as a minority stakeholder when Walmart purchased Flipkart (FPKT) in India. Although Google and Microsoft are not direct rivals of Alibaba, their stronger partnership with the Tencent/JD.com/WMT group will end up hurting Alibaba’s ability to increase its own growth potential.

As Alibaba grows its own cloud operations, which are currently showing an annual revenue rate of $3 billion, it will come into conflict with Microsoft and Google. Both Microsoft and Google are behind Amazon at number two and number three positions in cloud revenue respectively.

Google’s stake in JD.com and Microsoft’s stake in Flipkart is quite worrying, because it will give ammunition to Alibaba’s main rival in China and India.

Alibaba still has a very strong tailwind due to its partnership with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), which has close to 30% stake in Alibaba. SoftBank has a huge investment portfolio and has invested in complementary companies to Alibaba’s own operations. Investors should closely follow the additional partners which join the Tencent/JD.com/Walmart group. It would also be important to note the additional investments and operational agreements they make with this group.

3. Limits on investments in the U.S.: Alibaba has most of its operations based in China. An escalation of trade rhetoric and tariffs between the two companies will not directly hurt its operations. There might be some slight negative impact on its core commerce growth due to higher prices, but this would be very marginal compared to the growth rates delivered by the company in the past few quarters.

The bigger issue is that a trade war between the U.S. and China will limit the investments that Alibaba can make in the U.S. The company needs these investments to build a strong foothold in the U.S. market and provide a path for future operations, either directly or through a partnership with another local company. Already, we can see the negative impact of the trade rhetoric. According to Bloomberg, Alibaba has made only $26.4 million of investments in the U.S. since the start of this year. In earlier years, the company has poured hundreds of millions of dollars in various startups like Lyft (LYFT), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Magic Leap (MLEAP) and more.

The current White House administration has also mentioned that it would like to limit investments by Chinese tech firms in the U.S. This directly affects Alibaba’s future plans to enter the U.S. market and will also have a negative impact on the growth potential of the company.

Due to the trade rhetoric, Alibaba is currently focusing on growing in South Asia and Southeast Asia. The company is also increasing its investments in Europe, Canada, and Mexico.

4. Margin decline: Alibaba’s rivals have grown stronger in the past few quarters. Their increase in investments has forced Alibaba to ramp up its own investments in various segments. For example, an investment by Tencent in cycle-sharing firm Mobike forced Alibaba to invest in rival Ofo. Both investments were close to a billion dollars each. Mobike uses Tencent’s payment platform. Hence, in order to protect its own Alipay platform, Alibaba had to invest massively in Ofo.

Alibaba's margin decline is increasing due to a strong focus on integrating the logistics of the company within its core operations. It has invested billions of dollars in Ele.me (ELEME), which provides a wide range of services and last mile delivery, to counter Tencent's investment in Meituan-Dianping (MEIT). However, this is a very low-margin business which ends up bringing down the overall margins for the company.

Similar investments in rival companies have taken place in many segments. Most of these investments are in loss-making startups which end up having a negative impact on Alibaba’s margins. We could see margin decline continue for a few more quarters as both Tencent and Alibaba continue to ramp up their investments in various other segments of the market.

The decline in margin and EBITA will also increase the percentage of share-based compensation, which is already very high.

(Fig: Alibaba’s operating margin dropped from 34.90% in the year-ago quarter to 9.91%)

5. Commerce-first platform: Alibaba is a commerce-first platform. This means that all interactions on the platform are built to increase sales of goods and services. However, this means that it will miss out on the growing social commerce trend. As shown by PDD, a significant portion of the user base is interested in platforms which mix purchases along with social interactions. Tencent/PDD together have an inherent advantage due to this.

It would also be impossible for Alibaba to build a social platform with the scale of Tencent’s WeChat. Though, in the last few quarters, the company has tried to build its digital media platform as an alternative to the social platform of WeChat. This not only allows it to build a better advertising platform, but also reduces the time spent by users on WeChat. However, due to its business model, Alibaba will always be at a disadvantage compared to Tencent in the social commerce space.

Impact on valuation

These challenges can force Alibaba to ramp up the pace of its investments. Some of the fast-growing segments, like cloud, will end up having a positive impact on margins as the company scales up its operations. However, many other segments like delivery, physical retail, digital media, and others will pull the margins down.

Instead of focusing only on the valuation multiple, investors should also note the growth of the overall ecosystem. A stronger ecosystem helps the company launch new services and build a long runway for growth. For example, Alibaba has a significant stake in Paytm, a mobile payment platform in India which recently attracted a $300 million investment from Warren Buffett at a valuation of $10 billion. Alibaba is now investing in Paytm Mall, the e-commerce operations of this company, to take on Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart in this region.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba will face a number of major challenges in the next few quarters. Focusing only on trade war would be wrong, and we need to see other trends within the market. BABA’s management has been warning about the impact on margins for the past few quarters. We are now clearly seeing a big decline in operating margins as low-margin businesses are added to the company.

Alibaba is trying to build a stronger ecosystem with new services, but they will end up having a negative impact on margins in the short term. This is why there was a huge divergence in the revenue and margin metrics. Management’s focus on building new growth segments will have a long-term benefit for Alibaba. However, investors should also take note of the new challenges faced by the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.