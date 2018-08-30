One Of The Best High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

That being said, there are some risks investors need to consider before investing in Exxon.

Exxon is currently about 15% undervalued, likely to generate 12% total returns over the next 10 years, and is one of the best high-yield aristocrats you can buy today.

The world class management team, the industry's best balance sheet, and an ambitious growth plan are likely to make it a great long-term high-yield dividend growth investment.

Historically dividend growth stocks have been the best performing asset class, making them both a great way to both grow your income and wealth over time. And among dividend growth stocks those with yields of 3% to 6% have generated the best outperformance.

For example, between 1969 and 2011 stocks in that yield range beat the market by an average of 3% per year. They also had the best risk-adjusted returns (returns/volatility), in this case shown by their information ratio. And in case you think that the modern era has been less kind to blue chip dividend stocks, rest assured that it has not.

(Source: Ploutos Research)

The venerable dividend aristocrats, companies that have raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, have managed to nearly double the S&P 500's annual returns since 2000. All while enjoying 26% less volatility.

But what about valuation? With the bull market now the longest in US history, a lot of blue chip dividend stocks are trading at rich valuations. While that's true no matter how how the market flies, some quality income stock is always on sale. Which is why I want to highlight Exxon Mobil (XOM), which is one of the most undervalued high-yield dividend aristocrats you can buy. In fact, I consider it one of the best 15 blue chip dividend growth stocks in America.

Let's take a look at the five reasons why Exxon is a great choice for those seeking generous, safe, and rising income, including during retirement. And most importantly, find out why from today's attractive valuation Exxon is likely to generate about 12% total returns over the next decade, making it a strong market beating stock as well.

1. A Highly Adaptable Industry Giant With Growth Tailwinds At Its Back

Founded in 1870 as part of John D. Rockefeller's Standard Oil empire, Exxon is one of the oldest and largest global integrated oil giants. It owns proven reserves of about 21 billion barrels of oil equivalent, which is enough to support about 16 years of production at today's levels of 3.65 million bpd from over 30,000 wells on six continents.

Daily Oil & Oil Equivalent Production By Country

(Sources: Exxon Earnings Report, Energy Information Administration)

To put that in context, if Exxon was its own country it would be the world's 8th largest oil producer.

The company also has two other major business segments:

5.5 million barrels per day of refined products (oil, diesel, jet fuel, heating fuel)

27.4 million tons per year of petrochemicals (such as used in plastics and pharmaceuticals)

These refining and chemical businesses help to smooth out the company's sales and earnings because when oil prices fall refining and chemical margins tend to increase (lower input costs). And since 80% of its chemical plants are connected to its refineries (sharing inputs) Exxon has a major competitive advantage as one of the world's lowest cost petrochemical suppliers.

(Source: Exxon Investor Presentation)

And given that demand for refined products and high margin petrochemicals is expected to grow strongly in the coming years, this bodes well for Exxon's future sales, cash flow and dividend growth.

Now it's true that the oil industry is incredibly volatile, because it sells commodity products which can swing wildly in price. For example, during the 2014 to 2016 oil crash crude prices plunged 76% peak to trough. However, Exxon proved itself to be highly adaptable and used its strong balance sheet to keep its dividend safe while slashing production costs by 22%. And in the US thanks to rapidly adopting the most advanced fracking technology, Exxon's production costs per barrel fell 70%. In total between 2013 and 2017 Exxon was able to reduce its operating expenses by $11 billion per year. This kind of adaptability is why Exxon has been able to not just maintain its dividend over time, but raise it for 35 straight years (since 1983). That period includes three recessions, four oil crashes, and an entire decade where oil prices were very low (down to $10 per barrel).

Thanks to a combination of strong cost cutting during the oil crash, as well as a strong recovery in oil prices in the past year, Exxon's sales grew about 18% in the first half of the year. That translated into strong earnings growth of 18% in the last quarter and 16% in the first half of the 2018.

(Source: earnings release)

And despite a 42% increase in capex in the first half of 2018, Exxon's trailing 12 month free cash flow grew 23% to $13.6 billion. Free cash flow is what's left over after running the business and investing in future growth. It's ultimately what pays for dividends, buybacks and repays debt.

Now it is true that Exxon's oil & gas production was down 7% in the last quarter compared to Q2 of 2017, partially due to continued sales of non core assets. This is one of the main reasons that the stock has trailed its larger integrated peers over the past year. That production decline is due to large decreases in growth investment in recent years, when Exxon was focused on minimizing its capex to survive the worst oil crash in over 50 years. However, going forward Exxon has an ambitious growth plan that potentially makes it the most attractive major oil stock you can own over the long-term.

2. Excellent Long-Term Growth Strategy And....

A major criticism of Exxon's former CEO, Rex Tillerson (CEO from 2006 to 2017), was that he focused too much on buybacks and not enough on growing Exxon's production. As a result Exxon's production over the last decade has been essentially flat. Well new CEO Darren Woods, a 27 year company veteran, has a bold new vision for Exxon. That's to aggressively ramp up growth spending to the industry's highest levels over the next seven years. This is due to what management calls the best long-term investment opportunities available in 20 years.

2016: $19 billion in capex

2017: $23 billion

2018: $24 billion

2019: $28 billion

2020 to 2025: average of $30 billion per year

Exxon's plan is based on the fact that the oil industry overdid it on capex cuts during the oil crash and according to Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid A. Al-Falih:

I believe if the investment flows that we have seen the last two or three years continue in the next two or three years, we will have a shortage of oil supply by 2020...between increase in demand and natural decline, we need millions of barrels every year to be brought to the market, which requires massive investment." - Khalid Al-Falih

What Al-Falih means is that globally oil well tends to decline by about 5% per year. And according to the International Energy Agency or IEA, today' global oil demand is 99.2 million bpd and growing at about 1.4 to 1.5 million bpd. That's compared to about 98 million bpd of supply which means the world's global crude inventories are continuing to decline. And with about 5 million bpd naturally leaving the market each year (not including Venezuela's collapsing supply or Iranian sanctions), massive amounts of oil investment is needed just to keep supply at current levels.

(Source: Exxon Investor Presentation)

In fact, according to the US Energy Information Administration or EIA, 80% of new oil supply by 2040 will merely offset natural production declines. What does that mean for oil markets? Well according to Exxon it means that the global oil industry needs to spend an average of $400 billion over the next 22 years ($8.8 trillion in total), just to close this gap while meeting rising oil demand from emerging markets such as China and India. Basically this means that industry fundamentals indicate we're likely at the start of a new oil super cycle, in which prices will probably move steadily higher in the coming years.

Thus far its rivals have remained stingy with growing their capex, preferring to focus on buybacks instead. However, Exxon is taking a strategic long-term view. One that's focused on big investments into some of the world's hottest oil & gas prospects. According to Darren Woods:

“Key projects in Guyana, the U.S. Permian Basin, Brazil, Mozambique and Papua New Guinea are positioning us well to meet the objectives we outlined in our long-term earnings growth plans. - Darren Woods, Exxon CEO

What are those long-term growth plans? Well over the next seven years Exxon plans to:

increase production 25% from 4 million bpd oil equivalent to 5 million bpd

increase chemical production by 30% (40% in North America and Asia)

achieve 20%, 20%, and 15% ROIC on production, refining, and chemical, respectively

double earnings from refining and chemical

triple earnings from oil & gas production (at $60 oil)

(Source: Exxon Investor Presentation)

Even assuming oil prices come down a bit ($60 crude) Exxon expects its earnings and cash flow to grow 135% and 105%, respectively, over that time. And while true that oil prices are unpredictable, I think that the current (and worsening) supply gap means that oil prices could very well hit $80 by 2025.

Oil Price In 2025 Exxon Annual Free Cash Flow FCF Payout Ratio (Current Dividend) Annual Retained FCF $40 $15 billion 93% $1.1 billion $60 $31.5 billion 44% $17.6 billion $80 $52 billion 27% $38.0 billion

(Sources: Exxon guidance, Morningstar, Gurufocus)

What that would mean for Exxon investors is that the company's free cash flow would surge to $52 billion, allow it to achieve a 27% payout ratio on its current dividend and retain $38 billion annually for further investment. And even if oil prices merely remain stable at today's levels Exxon's dividend is likely to remain highly secure and keep growing steadily as it has for over a third of a century.

But how does Exxon plan to spend so aggressively while boosting its returns on capital? One of the biggest growth catalysts is US shale production. Exxon's US shale product from the booming Permian and Bakken formations grew 30% compared to just the last quarter, to 250,000 bpd. US shale is the major growth catalyst for Exxon. That's because the company estimates that it has over 10 billion barrels of US shale reserves capable of generating annualized internal rates of return of 10% or more with oil prices just at $35. And thanks to Fracking 3.0 technology (which includes the internet of things and AI driven real time drilling analysis) management thinks that it can drop its average production cost per barrel in US shale to just $20 by 2025.

(Source: Exxon Investor Presentation)

At today's oil prices ($68) Exxon estimates that it has over 24,000 US wells capable of producing 10% or greater returns, with many (in the Permian) generating over 30% IRRs.

(Source: Exxon Investor Presentation)

In the red hot Permian basin, the second largest oil formation on earth (up to 90 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalents remaining) Exxon has 34 drill rigs operating who brought 50 new wells online in Q2. That helped drive production up a staggering 45% compared to Q1. More importantly Exxon has already secured the pipelines it needs to continue growing Permian production at breakneck speed through the end of 2022. For context the Permian is currently producing 3.3 million bpd and has just 3.6 million bpd of pipeline takeaway capacity. Within three months that spare capacity is expected to be gone and many rivals will need to hold off increasing production until new pipeline capacity comes online in 2019 and 2020. Exxon's pipeline contracts thus serve as a major competitive advantage over other oil producers.

Overall by 2025 Exxon's investments in US shale are expected to boost production by 220%, to 800,000 bpd. That alone will account for 55% of the company's production growth and is expected to generate over $5 billion in total FCF over the next seven years.

Another major growth catalyst is Guyana, which is fast becoming one of the most exciting future suppliers of oil.

(Source: Exxon Earnings Presentation)

Exxon recently made its 8th major discovery off the coast of this small South American country which has boosted its estimated reserves there to over 4 billion barrels. And by 2026 Exxon expects to increase its Guyana production to about 800,000 barrels per day, roughly a 700% increase from its initial production plans of 100,000 barrels bpd starting in 2020. That's when its current Guyana projects start producing oil.

(Source: Exxon Earnings Presentation)

Exxon is also bullish on Brazil's massive offshore reserves, where it owns the most net acreage of any integrated oil major. And thanks to its oil crash cost cutting initiatives Exxon expects to be able to generate more than 10% annualized returns off that Brazilian production even at oil prices of just $40 (about 40% below today's levels).

(Source: Exxon Earnings Presentation)

Exxon is also planning on becoming a leading player in liquified natural gas or LNG. LNG demand is expected to grow at 4% through 2035 as countries like China and India switch over from dirtier coal power plants to cleaner gas fired ones. Exxon's investments in Mozambique and Papua New Guinea are designed to increase its LNG production capacity to about double its nearest rival by 2025.

The bottom line is that Exxon's long-term growth plan should help it to become a monstrously profitable company in the coming years, which will likely make it a Wall Street darling once more. But of course big growth plans are meaningless if a company doesn't have both sufficient low cost capital and the quality management team to execute on it. Fortunately, Exxon has both.

3. ...A World Class Management Team And The Cheap Capital To Pull It Off

Morningstar's Allen Good considers Exxon to be the best integrated oil major in the world, and I agree with him. That's because Exxon has a great track record of leveraging its key advantages in low cost production, and feeding that into its downstream refining and chemical businesses. As a result Exxon has historically been the most profitable integrated oil giant, with the best track record of allocating shareholder capital.

(Source: Exxon Investor Presentation)

For example, over the 10 year period from 2008 to 2017 Exxon's average return on capital was about 18%, higher than any of its major rivals. As importantly it had to take the least write downs on failed investments. This shows that Exxon's corporate culture, despite what many investors think, is the best at disciplined capital allocation.

(Source: Exxon Investor Presentation)

Even during the oil crash Exxon continued to generate superior returns on invested capital. That indicates that Exxon's lean corporate culture has an edge not just in boom times, but also when oil prices are in the toilet.

(Source: Exxon Investor Presentation)

Exxon's management is also very good at exploration and growing its reserves, which is crucial for the success of any long-term income investment. After all, once oil is pumped out of the ground it's gone for good and so oil companies must constantly explore for or acquire new reserves from rivals. Exxon's track record on this, including during the oil crash, is also superior to its peers.

(Source: Exxon Investor Presentation)

In fact, over the past few years Exxon has added over 8 billion barrels of reserves, in some of the world's most promising low cost locations.

(Source: Exxon Investor Presentation)

Now it should be noted that Exxon's long-term guidance is for returns on capital to rise to 15% by 2025. That's slightly below its historical levels, but still more than double the 7% it achieved in 2017. And if oil prices do rise to $80 by 2025 (a conservative estimate in my view) then Exxon will become one of the most profitable companies on earth.

(Source: Exxon Investor Presentation)

Superior profitability (especially in regards to cash flow) is ultimately what has allowed Exxon to maintain not just the longest dividend growth records among its peers, but also the fastest long-term growth rate. How is such a thing possible in an industry that's so volatile and capital intensive? For one thing Exxon's lean operating culture means that it can achieve cash flow break even at very low oil prices. For example Morningstar expects that by 2025 Exxon's cash flow would cover its dividend and growth spending if oil is just $40.

Another important aspect of Exxon's world class management team is its dedication to the industry's strongest balance sheet.

(Source: Exxon Investor Presentation)

Exxon has long had a corporate culture marked by very conservative and disciplined use of debt. This is why its leverage ratio (debt/capital) is the lowest in the industry, and it maintains the strongest credit rating. This allows it to have an effective borrowing rate (after adjusting for interest deduction) of just 1.3%. That's far below its returns on capital, both recently and what management expects to hit in the future.

That fortress balance sheet is what allows Exxon to remain a dividend aristocrat, despite occasional crashes in energy prices. It's also why I consider it my favorite integrated oil major. One whose combination of generous, safe, and steadily growing dividends should allow it to generate strong market beating returns over time.

4. Dividend Profile: Generous, Safe And Steadily Growing Payout Means Market Beating Return Potential

The most important part of any income investment, and what ultimately determines total returns, is the dividend profile. This consists of three parts: yield, payout safety, and long-term growth potential.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth Potential 10 Year Annualized Total Return Valuation Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential Exxon Mobil 4.1% 99% 6% to 7% 10.1% to 11.1% 11.5% to 12.5% S&P 500 1.8% 38% 6.20% 8.0% 2% to 5%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividend, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard)

Exxon's yield is more than double that of the S&P 500 and well above the average 2.5% of most aristocrats. More importantly, that dividend is highly secure. Now at first glance you might not think so, given that in the past 12 months the company's FCF payout ratio was 99%. That's up sharply from 2017's 89% due to the 6.5% dividend hike Exxon delivered in 2018. However, it's important to note two things. First, Exxon's business model is built around safely delivering consistent dividends, balancing its capex and its capital return to shareholders. Thus management is comfortable with distributing all of its FCF right now, because it incorporates it future growth plans.

Second, when adjusted for non core asset sales Exxon's cash flow payout ratio in the first half of 2018 was actually 70%, showing it's not at risk of a cut. That's especially true when we consider the company's fortress like balance sheet, which is one of the cornerstone's of its incredible dividend growth record.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Debt/Capital S&P Credit Average Interest Rate Exxon Mobil 0.9 31.4 10% AA+ 1.6% Industry Average 1.9 11.5 24% NA NA

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Morningstar, CSImarketing)

We've already seen that Exxon has the strongest balance sheet of any oil major. However, when we actually look at its leverage (debt/EBITDA) and interest coverage ratios we can clearly see that Exxon can safely support its generous dividend even during challenging industry conditions. In fact, thanks to being able to borrow overseas (where interest rates are near zero) the company's average interest costs are lower than the US Treasury. More importantly they are also nearly five times lower than its returns on capital. This indicates that what debt Exxon does have ($42 billion) is helping to drive strong cash flow and dividend growth in the future.

What about Exxon's dividend growth potential? Well right now analysts expect the company's strong growth plans and rising oil prices to fuel about 21% CAGR EPS growth over the next decade. However, due to the volatile nature of this industry investors can hardly expect the dividend to keep pace with those bullish forecasts. This is why I model 6% to 7% long-term dividend growth for Exxon, in line with its 20 year average (7%) and this year's increase.

As for total return potential since 1956 the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM has been relatively accurate at predicting returns by the formula: yield + dividend growth. That's because for stable business models (those that don't change over time) stock prices tend to track with dividends which are a proxy for earnings and cash flow growth. In this case Exxon's EPS and FCF/share is likely to outpace its dividend growth but since this stock is primarily owned by conservative income investors, I assume the share price will follow the dividend higher. Thus off its current yield investors can probably expect total returns of 4.1% yield + 6% to 7% dividend growth or 10.1% to 11.1%. That's assuming no multiple expansion. For context the stock market's historical returns have been 9.2% CAGR (since 1871) and right now the GDGM is predicting 8% returns for the S&P 500 over the long-term.

However, factoring in current valuations Exxon is likely to achieve closer to 12% annualized total returns over the long-term (more on this in a second). In contrast Morningstar, BlackRock and Vanguard expect the S&P 500 to deliver just 2% to 5% total returns over this time period.

Thus Exxon offers investors:

superior and safe yield

slightly stronger dividend growth

market beating return potential

That market beating return potential is due to its highly attractive valuation.

5. Valuation: One Of The Most Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

XOM Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the past year Exxon's total returns have not just lagged the broader market's, but also all of its major integrated peers. This is due to Wall Street's preference for aggressive buybacks over much higher capex spending. But that short-sightedness on the part of the market is precisely why Exxon is such an attractive buy today.

Now there are numerous ways (dozens actually) to value a stock. But for blue chip aristocrats like Exxon one in particular has proven to be highly effective since 1966. It was pioneered by asset manager and investing newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends or IQT. And over the past 32 years IQT's publicly tracked portfolio has beaten the market by 1% per year (11.8% to 10.8%) with 20% better risk adjusted returns. Given that over the last 15 years less than 7% of mutual funds have been able to even match the market (much less beat it), such a track record means this investing strategy is among the best in the world.

What is that strategy? Simply buying blue chip dividend growth stocks (like Exxon) when their yields are higher than their historical norms. The reason this works is that for stable blue chip stocks yield tend to mean revert or cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. For my version of the IQT method I use the five year average and 13 year median yield. This incorporates large time frames that cover good times and bad, both for the economy, market, and a particular industry.

Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13 Year Median Yield Discount To Fair Value 4.1% 3.5% 2.6% 15% to 37%

(Sources: IQ Trends, Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus)

Normally the two historical yields are nearly identical. In the case of Exxon the 13 year median yield is significantly lower than the five year average because it covers the years when oil prices were consistently above $100 and peaked in 2008 at $147 per barrel. The five year average includes the oil crash, two market corrections, and Exxon's recent underperformance. Depending on how bullish you are on oil prices over the next decade you can use either figure, which implies that Exxon is between 15% and 37% undervalued.

For blue chip stocks I also like to look at a three stage discounted cash flow model, such as the 100% long-term, fundamentals driven and highly conservative ones offered by Morningstar. A DCF model values a stock purely on the net present value of future cash flow. Theoretically this is the purest valuation method. In reality it has some major weaknesses that means it shouldn't be used as the sole reason for buying a stock. Those weaknesses include very long-term smoothed out growth assumptions (spanning decades) and a discount rate that's different for everyone. The discount rate is your target rate of return.

However, because Morningstar analysts tend to be some of the most conservative analysts you can find, modeling slower growth than either analysts or management, their fair value estimates can be useful.

Morningstar Fair Value Discount To Fair Value $85 5%

(Source: Morningstar)

Today Morningstar estimates XOM is worth $85 and is 5% undervalued. Note that Morningstar is assuming production growth comes in 33% below management's expectations, which is why I consider its fair value estimate to be so conservative. They also estimate oil prices will be $60 over the long-term which is already below current levels (and that are likely to drift higher over time). But even highly conservative Morningstar agrees Exxon is a "wonderful company at a fair price".

Personally I want to strike a balance between highly conservative valuation models like Morningstar's and the IQT 13 year median figure. Thus I consider the comparison to Exxon's 5 year average yield to be a good middle ground.

Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost $94.60 15% 1.4%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gurufocus)

This is why I estimate Exxon is worth $94.6 today and 15% undervalued. What that means for investors is that over the long-term (10 years), when a stock price trades purely off fundamentals (not short-term sentiment), it's price will likely have to rise 15% just to correct the current undervaluation. Over 10 years that amounts to a 1.4% CAGR return boost.

That is how I get my valuation adjusted GDGM total return figure of: 4.1% yield + 6.5% dividend growth + 1.4% valuation boost = 12.0%. That expected long-term total return is not just much higher than what the market is likely to deliver, but even 30% above the S&P 500's historical norm. This is why I consider Exxon to be one of the best high-yield dividend aristocrats you can buy today. That is of course, assuming you're comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

While Exxon is a low risk aristocrat there are nonetheless several risk factors that could potentially derail its long-term investment thesis.

For one thing while Darren Woods is well versed in the company's corporate culture (having worked there 27 years), the CEO role is new for him. And that means Exxon isn't guaranteed to be able to bring its growth projects into service on time or on budget.

Another thing to consider is that the company's global diversification may end up a double edged sword. Specifically that dealing with so many emerging market governments (such as Guyana, Mozambique, Papua New Guinea, Brazil) means management has to navigate a bevy of red tape. Latin America especially is known for its sometimes rapid changes in government which might result in costly delays for the company, or in a worst case scenario, outright nationalization of its assets (as occurred in Venezuela).

But the biggest risk of all, especially given Exxon's ambitious plans to boost capex by almost 60% over 2016's levels, is the long-term price of oil. While true that Exxon has managed to drastically reduce its costs (and continues to do so) ultimately the free cash flow growth that supports its dividend investment thesis is at the mercy of volatile energy prices. While global oil market fundamentals currently support rising prices over time, that is predicated on continued strong global economic growth.

(Source: ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation)

The risk is that a global recession, potentially triggered by a trade war unleashing a financial crisis in China, could drastically reduce oil demand and cause another oil crash. This is just one of the many variables that investors need to consider. That is why ConocoPhillips' (COP) internal long-term oil forecast through 2025 shows oil prices ranging from $40 to $82. The good news is that even at $40 oil Exxon's dividend would likely be safe. However, in that scenario its payout growth rate would slow to a snail's pace and its total return potential would decline drastically.

And over the long-term we can't forget that the world is going to eventually transition from oil & gas to renewable energy. It's likely to be a very long process that will give giants like Exxon plenty of time to adapt. For example here's analyst firm McKinsey's latest long-term (2050) global energy forecast:

Overall energy demand will flatten (due to efficiency improvements) and grow 0.7% a year through 2050 (30% lower than previous forecasts).

Electricity demand will outpace all other energy sources by at least 2:1.

Solar and Wind will account for 80% of new energy capacity through 2050.

Gas demand will grow at 1.4% and oil 0.4% through 2050, but overall fossil fuel market share will fall from 82% of all energy use today to 74%.

Petrochemical industry will account for 70% of oil demand growth.

By 2030, 50 percent of new cars sold in China, the European Union, and the United States could be partially or fully electric (30% worldwide).

Peak Global Oil Demand By 2036

However, ultimately Exxon's success as a dividend growth stock will come down to how well its investments play out against reality. Due to the long time scales at which it must make capex decisions, there is a risk that global oil demand might peak before it expects. For instance, currently Exxon estimates that global oil demand will keep growing (at a slowing rate) through at least 2040. However McKinsey puts peak oil demand at 2036 and such forecasts can change rapidly year to year. In 2017 McKinsey's peak oil date was 2030. While that went up six years in its latest projection, such rapid changes show the high degree of uncertainty that even the best management team in the industry must deal with.

Of course Exxon can always use natural gas as a fall back to oil, if demand peaks before it expects.

(Source: Exxon Mobil investor presentation)

Gas is expected to gain market share in electricity generation as a base load source of power. Thus even as the world rapidly shifts to electric vehicles, gas demand is expected to remain high for decades (at least through 2050 per the EIA).

That is unless this UBS analyst is right and the rapidly declining cost of solar and wind power (plus battery storage) means renewable power could "effectively be free" by 2030. If that happens then gas and LNG demand will peak and decline long before most industry analysts (and Exxon) have planned for.

Basically the oil industry is a highly complex global system that requires careful monitoring over time. This is why I generally recommend sticking to time tested blue chips and dividend aristocrats like Exxon (and Chevron). They have proven they are highly adaptable and reliable sources of generous and growing income. They are also most likely to successfully navigate this industry's numerous challenges in the future.

Bottom Line: Exxon Mobil Is One Of The Best High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

The no moat oil industry is known for being incredibly cyclical and capital intensive. Thus you wouldn't expect to find dividend aristocrats hiding amongst its ranks. However, Exxon Mobil is an exception thanks to its combination of: a world class and highly conservative management team, a fortress like balance sheet, and some of the lowest cost producing assets on earth.

These have allowed Exxon to become a time tested high-yield blue chip, with 35 consecutive years of industry leading fast dividend growth under its belt. And thanks to its new CEO's ambitious but strategically brilliant long-term growth plan, I fully expect Exxon to remain a dominant industry leader, both in terms of profitability and dividend growth potential.

From today's attractive valuation (15% undervalued) Exxon's long-term investors can expect not just generous, safe, and steadily growing dividends in the coming years, but likely about 12% total returns as well. That makes Exxon Mobil not just one of my favorite oil stocks, but one of the best high-yield dividend aristocrats you can buy today.

