HP Enterprise: Slowly Building Back Up

Even after accounting for a huge deceleration in its storage business, the company saw growth spread across all of its three major business segments.

In the two quarters since he's taken over the helm, new HP Enterprise CEO Antonio Neri has already done a considerable job better than his predecessor, Meg Whitman, at turning the company around - or at least, telling that story to Wall Street. HP Enterprise is up after posting Q3 results, a welcome respite after a ~10% pummeling in last quarter's earnings.

The strength this quarter was broad-based. Each of HP Enterprise's core segments - Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, and Financial Services saw moderate growth. It's in the operating margins, however, that HP Enterprise made huge gains this quarter. By keeping a lid on spend, even though revenue only grew in the low single digits, HP Enterprise was able to achieve considerable strong y/y earnings growth.

In my view, HP Enterprise is a company that's long past its prime. HP Enterprise took a long, winding road over the past few years - most notably, dabbling in software before selling it off late last year. But now, in my view, the company has a cleaner balance sheet and a more digestible portfolio of assets, as well as a technology-driven CEO that can keep HP competitive on the engineering side of the house.

I'm a buyer of HP Enterprise stock at current levels and am encouraged by the strong Q3 print.

Value-oriented stock with solid dividend yield

In short - this is not a growth company, but a value play. There are few value stocks left in the technology sector, and though HP Enterprise looked risky at the start of this year with a CEO transition underway and major business re-configurations threatening the quarterly prints, the company looks far more stable now.

With the broader market headed toward all-time highs, particularly the NASDAQ (which made major news earlier this week for passing the 8,000 mark), investors would be wise to rotate more into value names.

Shares are still flat from last quarter, and still about ~10% off highs reached last March. Note also that against analysts' consensus EPS estimates of $1.54 for FY19, as reported by Yahoo Finance, HP Enterprise trades at a very modest P/E ratio of 11.3x. This is in spite of the company's strong double-digit EPS growth - which is driven not only by tax changes, but stronger operating profits as well.

It's also worth noting that HP Enterprise just boosted its annualized dividend to $0.50, a 50% increase. This puts the company's current yield at just under 3%, with the potential of even further increases - HPE's payout ratio remains at just about a third of the company's pro forma earnings per share.

HP Enterprise also has a strong history of dividend payouts and increases:

With a ~3% yield and ~11x forward P/E, amid a growing bottom line, there's no reason to believe that HP Enterprise can't see a rebound rally later this year.

Q3 download

As previously noted, all of HP Enterprise's major segments saw growth this quarter:

Figure 2. HP Enterprise segment performance

Hybrid IT, the segment that generates ~80% of HP Enterprise's revenues, saw modest 3% y/y growth to $6.2 billion in revenues this quarter. This is potentially the only sore spot in the quarter - in Q1, Hybrid IT growth had been +7% y/y. Helping this growth last quarter was a huge 24% y/y increase in storage.

This quarter, as can be seen above, storage revenues were about flat, echoing concerns about storage pricing fading that's been reverberating across the industry. HP Enterprise's management, however, attributes the storage slowdown more to difficult comps last year rather than a bona fide slowdown.

Still, however, the company saw growth thanks to strength in the compute division. Management noted a large win with the U.S. Department of Energy, building a new system called "Eagle" which will help to advance renewable energy research.

Management also noted that the broader macro outlook for HP Enterprise is bullish, with outgoing CFO Tim Stonesifer noting the following:

From a macro perspective, IT spending continues to be healthy, with robust customer demand, the market remains competitive but pricing remains rational, and we continue to pass through commodities costs. DRAM cost increases appear to have peaked; and NAND prices while less of an impact on our portfolio have become more favorable. Currency drove a 230 basis-point tailwind to revenue year-over-year."

Here's a look at the company's full results for the quarter:

What is key to note about the quarter is that amid modest revenue growth, HP Enterprise has actually been able to deliver strong bottom-line performance. In fact, earnings from continuing operations, on a GAAP basis, grew 2.5x to $516 million this quarter.

You'll note that operating expenses remained largely flat year-over-year, with the company actually reducing selling, general and administrative expenses by 6% y/y to $1.2 billion. The only operating expense component that saw notable growth is where we want HP Enterprise to be focusing its spend - research and development.

Antonio Neri noted that the strength in the company's margin performance was attributed both to operating cost discipline as well as a richer revenue mix of high-margin products. In addition, commodity cost pricing (most notably, DRAM) has come under control.

The operating margin expanded 270 basis points to 10.6% from a greater mix of Gen10, improved pricing and savings from HPE Next. We’re also gaining share in the higher margin, high-growth segments like software-defined infrastructure, high-performance compute and mission-critical systems."

HP Enterprise saw a tripling of GAAP net income to $451 million. On a pro forma basis, EPS of $0.44 doubled from the year-ago quarter and smashed Wall Street's expectations of $0.37 with 22% upside. The company also saw considerable growth in free cash flow to $751 million in the quarter, marking a respectable ~10% FCF margin:

Key takeaways

While HP Enterprise is far from being an exciting stock, its recent trend of steady performance is a major draw for the stock. It checks off all the boxes for a solid value investment - bargain-basement P/E ratio, strong dividend yield and track record for payout increases, as well as operating margin and free cash flow growth.

Despite this, shares of HP Enterprise are still off all-time highs, even as the broader market races to new records. I'm a buyer of HP Enterprise at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HPE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.