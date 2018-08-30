Tilray: Sell The Pot Madness

There is no doubt that one of Wednesday's biggest winners, and perhaps the market's biggest winner over the past month, has been cannabis firm Tilray (TLRY). As seen in the chart below, shares have surged from their IPO price of $17 to more than $60, as investors speculate on the potential business explosion in the coming years. Unfortunately, this name certainly appears to be in bubble territory, especially when you look at Q2 results.

Investors seem to be bidding up shares today thanks to the company's announcement of more than 95% year over year revenue growth for the Q2 period. A top line number of $9.7 million certainly seems impressive compared to last year's just under $5.0 million, but gross margins fell considerably from 54.25% to 42.87%. For the period, operating expenses more than tripled from $5.02 million to $15.17 million. As a result, the net loss soared from just $2.4 million to more than $12.8 million. That's not a sustainable business model.

In addition to the large loss, the company is using a lot of its cash to build out the business. Free cash flow was a negative $31 million through the first half of the year, and while the company raised more than $160 million in the IPO, a lot of those funds are already spoken for. Plus, the company is highly controlled by insiders, meaning those buying now will have little to say in terms of voting rights. Once the IPO lockup expires in a couple of months, I wouldn't be surprised if insiders took the opportunity to sell given such massive gains in the short term.

The real problem though is that the substantial rally has sent this name to a valuation that is beyond astronomical. The company is valued at nearly $6 billion this morning, for a business that just reported revenues of less than $10 million for a quarter! Yes, I understand that there is massive potential for growth here, but even with next year's substantial revenue growth projection you are paying nearly 40 times revenues. That's beyond tech stock bubble territory, and by a wide margin.

I understand that a number of beverage giants have been doing their due diligence on this space, potentially looking at joint ventures or acquiring stakes in some of these firms. However, why would they jump on now, especially after such a huge rally in a month and a half for a name like Tilray? Just look at Pepsico (PEP), which announced a buyout of SodaStream (SODA) for more than $3 billion. SodaStream has a nearly $700 million revenue base along with real profitability. It would take nearly that much to buy almost half of Tilray at this point. Even if one of these giants wanted to throw a billion dollars into this space, wouldn't they demand a large discount to current prices?

Tilray isn't the only name soaring, so there are other ways investors could play the short side here if they wish. Cronos Group (CRON) has recently soared from under $6 to nearly $13. We saw a similar rally in the name around the start of 2018 and it evaporated quite quickly. Canopy Growth (CGC) is also a more established name in the space, and has run from $25 to $46 in the past month or so, after being at just $7 a year ago. Collectively, these three names are worth more than $18 billion, equal to retailer Lululemon (LULU), despite just doing about $40 million in combined revenues in their latest quarters.

Now I'm not here to diminish these businesses in any way, and there obviously is massive potential for revenue growth here. However, the first earnings report as a public company showed that expenses aren't under control right now, leading to a massive loss. While the pot industry definitely has potential to grow tremendously in the coming years, you are paying a near $6 billion valuation today as if the business was quite mature. This is likely just another example of a low float IPO soaring in early trade, which has led to many bubbles before. If you want in, wait for a pullback.

