Cronos Group: Fantastic Business But Seems Very Overvalued

The group sells dried cannabis and cannabis oils under different cannabis brands and through different subsidiaries.

With both financial stability and revenue growth, the investors will not find many caveats on Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON). The company has ambitious plans that could multiply production capacity by six times in the following years. With that, the main issue is the current stock valuation, which exploded after speculation about a deal with Diageo plc (DEO). The company is trading at 139x forward sales, which seems too high as compared to other competitors.

Business History

Incorporated in 2012 and headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Cronos is a cannabis producer registered to sell marijuana in Canada and Germany. The group sells dried cannabis and cannabis oils under different cannabis brands and through different subsidiaries.

On the company’s website, Cronos notes subsidiaries, Peace Naturals and OGBC, and a minority investment in WMMC. However, the company has made investments and signed joint venture agreements with many other operators:

The following is a list of agreements and acquisitions made in the recent history of Cronos. Remark that the company commenced business in 2012, but the number of agreements seemed to increase in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

On September 6, 2016, the company increased its total holdings in Peace Naturals from 27.3% to 100% of Peace Naturals’ issued and outstanding shares. The transaction was worth $11.8 million.

On October 12, 2017, Cronos released a strategic partnership and a five-year distribution agreement with G. Pohl-Boskamp GmbH & Co. KG to distribute Peace Naturals’ cannabis products in Germany.

On September 6, 2017, Cronos noted a strategic joint venture with Kibbutz Gan Shmuel for the production, manufacture, and global distribution of medical cannabis in Israel.

On March 19, 2018, Cronos released a strategic joint venture with MedMen Enterprises USA, LLC.

On February 5, 2018, the company noted the launch of Cronos Australia Pty. Ltd., which focuses on the research, production, manufacture, and distribution of medical cannabis.

The company’s stock chart shows that the market reacted very well to the business expansion into Germany, Israel, and Australia as well as the rapid increase in the production capacity experienced by Cronos in the last three years. The stock price increased rapidly from below $1 to more than $10. Check the price dynamics in the chart below:

Construction of New Facilities

The most interesting about this name is not the capacity already built, but the capacity in progress. Most investors are only looking at what the company has right now and are forgetting the company's ambitious plans. With the existing capacity of 69,000 square footage, Cronos expects to have six times its current capacity in the following years. The image below is without doubt what investors should study closely on this name:

With that, the following milestones will be critical to understanding the price dynamics. Cronos Australia expects to have 20,000 sq. ft by the first half of 2019:

Cronos Australia’s first production campus will be located on 120 acres, with the initial phase of Cronos Australia’s production platform consisting of a 20,000 sq. ft. purpose-built facility with an expected annual production capacity of 2,000 kilograms of cannabis. The Company expects construction to commence in the summer of 2018 and to be complete in the first half of 2019.” Source: 10-k

In addition, the company expects to have a 45,000 sq. ft. greenhouse in Israel in the first quarter of 2019:

The initial phase of construction of Cronos Israel involves the construction of a 45,000 sq. ft. greenhouse that is expected to produce up to 5,000 kilograms of cannabis annually and a 17,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility that will be utilized for analytics, formulation development and research. Cronos Israel has commenced initial construction work and anticipates completing the construction of the greenhouse and manufacturing facility in the first quarter of 2019.” Source: 10-k

Finally, the investors should check from time to time the quarterly reports to assess the construction of Peace Naturals’ Building 4. The company does not seem to provide information on the completion time, but it is Cronos’ most ambitious project. 286,000 sq. ft. more are expected. If the new building is completed, the investors should expect increases in the stock price as capacity will dramatically increase. The market will be alert in this regard.

Stable Financial Situation

Like other marijuana operators, Cronos has received a lot of financing to develop its business. It has CDN$32 million in cash, which comprises 23% of the total outstanding assets in March 2018. With that, the properties are the most significant asset in the balance sheet, equal to CDN$63 million:

On the liability front, the amount of loans worth CDN$5.4 million is not worrying. Bear in mind the large amount of cash in hand as of today. In addition, the total amount of liabilities equals CDN$8.9 million, which represents only 6.3% of the total amount of assets.

On the top of it, it is also very beneficial that Cronos has opted to sell only common stock. There are some warrants outstanding, but they represent a small amount of money. With many other start-up companies showing a long list of convertible and dilutive securities, the fact that Cronos did not sell them is a beneficial feature. The image below shows both the liability and the equity:

Revenue Growth But No Cash Flow Generation

The most recent quarterly report showed 472% revenue increase y/y, amounting to CDN$2.94 million, and gross profit of CDN$1.9 million. With that, the company is not reporting positive net income, which may not worry the investors. At the end of the day, this is a growth stock. The market cares more about the gross margin and the revenue growth. Net income losses are not really studied.

With that, Cronos is not reporting positive cash flow from operations. It showed CFO equal to -CDN$13.7 in a period of three months ended March 31, 2018:

With that about the most recent quarter, it is interesting that the net income in 2017 was positive, equal to CDN$1.7 million. Additionally, revenue growth was also fantastic. The company increased the top line from CDN$0.5 million to CDN$4.08 million, showing 636% revenue increase y/y:

Cronos’ Stock Price Has Increased as Diageo plc Is Holding Talks With Cannabis Producers

Very recently, the stock price of Cronos increased to record highs after the world’s biggest alcohol company, DEO, was said to be looking for a cannabis producer. With a market capitalization of $87 billion, DEO could make CRON’s stock price pop if a cannabis supply agreement is achieved.

Take a look at the recent share price dynamics. The stock price rapidly increased to $12, showing 21.13% increase, after the information about DEO was released by Bloomberg:

Taking into account this recent stock speculation, the investors will wonder whether $12.0 per share is justified. Forgetting about the potential revenues that DEO could create, the EV/ Forward Sales multiple shows that CRON is a bit expensive.

Assuming 2018 Forward Sales Of $15 Million EV/2018 Forward Sales equal 139x

With 176.2 million shares outstanding at $12, the market capitalization equals $2.11 billion. Taking into account debt of CDN$5.4 million or $4.18 million, and cash in hand equal to CDN$32 million or $25 million, the total enterprise value is worth $2.09 billion.

With CDN$2.94 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2018, assuming 2018 forward sales of CDN$20 million or $15 million seems appropriate. With this number in mind, the EV/ 2018 Forward Sales equal 139x, which seems quite large as compared to other peers in the cannabis industry. Take, for example, Canopy Growth (CGC), which is much bigger than Cronos. It has about 1,000 employees and production capacity of 2.4 million square feet and only trades at 85x sales. Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF), which reports annual revenues of $29 million with 300 employees, is also trading at a discount as compared to CRON. APHQF trades at 62x sales. Cronos, with 161 employees and less production capacity than most players in the industry, is trading at 139x sales with a market capitalization of $2.11 billion. The potential downside in the stock price seems significant.

Final Thoughts

With outstanding revenue growth and stable financial situation, the main issue of CRON is only its share price. Due to recent stock speculation, the company is trading at 139x forward sales, which seems too expensive. Other peers with larger size and more personnel are trading at much lower valuations. With this in mind, the potential downside in the stock price seems very significant as of today. Investors will need to be very careful.

