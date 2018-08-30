Omeros Gets Serious About Omidria

Omeros' Omidria sales should pick up modestly in Q3 and Q4, 2018, and then substantially in Q1, 2019.

Cash is the lifeblood of developing biotech stocks. Omeros (OMER) has recently undergone major disruption to its cash flow. This posting focuses on how this happened and what Omeros is doing to correct the problem.

Omeros is one of my top current three early stage biotech stocks. The other two are Ionis (IONS) and Geron (GERN). Omeros' most recent quarterly report showed how it is bending every effort to re-establish a respectable sales trajectory for its one FDA approved therapy, Omidria, and thereby refurbish its cash generation.

I consider this focus as a significant positive for shareholders. Omidria offers a path to pipeline development with minimal shareholder dilution. I have a small core position which I am working to grow with opportunistic options, including cash covered short puts and long covered calls.

Omidria's current revenues have dropped to minuscule levels.

Omeros' Q2, 2018 financial report showed sales of Omidria barely moving over its stilted Q1, 2018 sales. Omidria revenues were $1.6 million for Q1, 2018; they moved up slightly to $1.7 million for Q2, 2018. Imagine, a drug that received its first FDA approval in June 2014, netting a scant $1.7 million four years later. What a joke.

It is not a joke, but it does bear explanation. In Omidria's case the explanation lies deep in the bowels of arcane billing/reimbursement practices for certain medical procedures. Omidria is used in cataract operations.

The clip below from Omidria's label shows its role in this procedure:

Obviously, it is something of a role player in the undertaking. It does not merit top billing. As such it benefitted mightily from its participation in passthrough billing. Under the passthrough arrangement, facilities performing cataract operations could bill separately for Omidria.

This arrangement was set up for a limited time until 12/31/2017 to give surgeons an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the new drug. The following excerpt from Omeros' 2017 10-K (p. 45) shows how nicely Omidria sales were growing while pass-through was in effect:

Omeros was forthright about its expectations once the honeymoon expired. It issued the following warning above the excerpt:

Our historical results are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected in any future period due in part to the expiration of pass-through reimbursement for OMIDRIA effective January 1, 2018.

Omeros presented the following slide highlighting Omidria's key attributes at a 2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on August 14, 2018.

Omeros met its European Omidria sunset condition mandate with but a week to spare.

When I last reported on Omeros, in "Omeros: Payoffs Beckon, Risks Abound", I was watchful about its 7/28/18 deadline for achieving a sale in the EU. At the time, Omeros had a little more than a month to achieve such a sale. CEO Demopulos was undaunted. He was confident that Omeros would meet the requirement.

Omeros ran this provision up close to its deadline. With 1 week and 1 day to go, on July 23, it announced its qualifying Omidria European sale. It described its current situation as follows in its Q2, 2018 10-Q (p.14):

In July 2018, we reported that OMIDRIA had been placed on the market in the EU on a limited basis, which maintained the ongoing validity of the European marketing authorization for OMIDRIA.

Omeros European strategy remains very much a work in progress. Now that it has shunted off the sunset provision spurring it to act, I'm not expecting anything imminent on the European front. During its Q2, 2018 earnings CC, CEO Demopulos' response below to an analyst asking how it planned to structure its European strategy made it clear that Omeros plans to prioritize the US. Once Omidria is firmly established as the standard of care in the US, then Omeros will consider EU:

...the important piece to understand here is that pricing is obviously very different in Europe currently than in the U.S. And the focus for Omeros with respect to OMIDRIA is to further drive its adoption in the U.S. I think, if we are successful as we believe we will be, should be, in establishing OMIDRIA as a standard of use in cataract surgery where there are a list of really indications within cataract surgery subsets where that can really become standard of use, I think that Europe would potentially, I might even say, would likely follow. And I think it's at that point that really putting something together in Europe makes the most sense.

Omeros' Omidria sales should pick up modestly in Q3 and Q4, 2018, and then substantially in Q1, 2019.

Now is the time for testing the future. Q1 and Q2, 2018, have shown that Omidria struggles in an adverse reimbursement environment. Next quarter, Q3, 2018, will be the first during which it will have received full benefit from the VA's recent decision to add Omidria to its national formulary. One particularly helpful attribute of this development falls out of the following:

The VA conducts the largest education and training effort for health professionals in the nation with nearly all U.S.-trained physicians receiving some or all of their training in the VA system.

Physicians who train with Omidria are likely to appreciate having access to it in their later practice.

Omidria revenues will get still another boost in Q4, 2018, when Omeros will benefit from 66.67% worth (two months) of reinstatement of pass-through status for OMIDRIA.

If all goes well, as I am expecting that it will, Q1, 2019, will see Omeros back on track towards achieving actual or near cash flow breakeven. This was its trajectory in 2017 when Omidria sales >$60 million propelled it there, as announced in its Q4, 2017 earnings CC.

Towards that end, CEO Demopulos announced the following tripartite program to resuscitate Omidria during Omeros' Q2, 2018 earnings CC:

First, ensuring that for our existing customers, the OMIDRIA ordering and utilization processes are running smoothly; second, expanding new account by demonstrating the benefits of OMIDRIA through the widely published literature together with holding OMIDRIA trial days during which facilities are provided samples for use in their cataract surgery patients; and third, identifying those patients who do not currently reimburse for OMIDRIA and converting them into the ranks that do.

CEO Demopulos went into considerable additional detail. Clearly he does not view Omeros' reopened Omidria passthrough window as a hit or miss operation. He intends to hit. Omeros is expanding its sales teams. It is also making an obviously needed push to secure reimbursement outside of Medicare, hiring a Director of National Payer Access.

The director will be tasked with assembling internal teams of experts on payer access. These teams will work to assure that Omidria is covered by selected private insurers.

Omeros is also working to assure that practitioners fully understand the benefits of using Omidria. Inclusion on the VA's national formulary is supportive of this goal as is publication of investigator sponsored Omidria trials in respected journals.

Omidria risks will linger, but longer term relief is in sight.

The difficult part for Omeros' shareholders is the uncertainty that will enshroud Omidria for some considerable time. We will likely have no good read on Omidria's revenue rebirth until Omeros reports Q1, 2019 earnings in early May of 2019.

Even if Omidria's sales reignite in 2019 to 2017 levels and trajectory, Omidria will not be out of the woods. The nagging question of what will happen following the second expiration of passthrough will remain until Omeros can engineer an acceptable alternative.

The problem is that the drop-off in sales without passthrough has been so stark that it is difficult to overlook. At the referenced 2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference, CEO Demopulos discussed efforts to secure permanent separate payment for Omidria (starting at ~02:39/31:56).

He was optimistic that Omidria would fit within a 2019 proposed rule under the Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) and Ambulatory Surgical Center ((ASC)) Payment System. The proposed rule he referenced addressed separate payment for non-opiods with an indication for post operative pain relief. I take the reference to be the following from 7/28/18 CMS proposal Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and Ambulatory Surgical Center Payment System changes for 2019 (CMS-1695-P):

...we are proposing to pay separately at ASP plus 6 percent for non-opioid pain management drugs that function as a supply when used in a covered surgical procedure performed in an ASC.

I find this to be highly encouraging news for Omeros' shareholders.

Omeros runs its cash close to the end of the spool.

Omeros' Omidria revenues are not some theoretical issue as would be the case if Omeros was rich with cash and equivalents. Quite the contrary is true. Omeros reported cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments available for general operations of $88.4 million at the close of Q2, 2018. Omeros costs and expenses for the quarter are set out in the following Q2, 2018 10-Q excerpt:

In other words, if Omeros were tightly holding the line on expenses, if it were not ramping up its sales force, if its R&D expenses were stagnant, it would have less than three quarters cash runway. This is indicative of a situation where management could likely elect to raise cash in the near term.

When biotech companies are on the lookout for cash there are several old standbys. They can borrow. Omeros has been leaning on this one pretty hard. Its assets are pretty well liened up. I would not expect it to borrow new cash in the near term.

Omeros could enter into any of a variety of deals for pipeline assets or for Omidria. Having just cemented its European Omidria approval, now would have seemed an ideal time to do some variety of collaboration in Europe. CEO Demopulos was not encouraging on this front during the Q2, 2018 CC, accordingly I do not consider it as particularly likely.

In response to a question about partnering pipeline candidate OMS721 for IgaN in Asia, Demopulos opened up a wider discussion as follows:

...with respect to Asia. Without speaking specifically about our partnering activities, because as you know, we don’t comment specifically on those. But certainly, one would expect that we are broadly in discussions around potential partnering of OMS721. And one would think that those partnerships could be either global or they could be regional. And I guess -- I expect that one would also anticipate that within that regional subset, Asia or parts of Asia would be included.

Interestingly in the past, Omeros has been restrictive when it comes to deals. Its website pipeline page includes the following notation:

For OMIDRIA and each of our product candidates and programs, other than OMS103, we have retained control of all commercial rights.

This same page boasts the following impressive pipeline graphic below:

Accordingly, Omeros has an ample palette with which to paint an attractive non-dilutive deal.

OMS721 is Omeros' lead pipeline candidate in multiple late stage trials for multiple indications. A savvy negotiator, such as CEO Demopulos, should be able to craft an OMS721 deal which generates helpful cash infusions while retaining significant upside potential for Omeros.

Conclusion

Omeros has has weathered some difficult cash flow conditions because of the Omidria passthrough ruction. It is nearing a time when these may be in its rearview mirror. I question whether it can bridge the gap between now and then without some cash infusion.

Accordingly, I am expecting it to to announce either a small secondary stock offering, or one or more collaboration/partnership/licensing deals with cash advances sufficient to extend its cash runway for an additional two quarters.

CEO Demopulos runs things tight to the vest so I am expecting that whatever move he makes will be well considered and will not have any longer term negative impact on shareholders.

While I know that Omeros has a full litany of risks as spelled out in the risk factor section of its latest 10-Q (p.23), I have to admit that I am extremely optimistic about this name. It is trading near the high end of its current three

year range so I am looking for a pullback. Over the longer term I am looking for healthy sales price appreciation from Omeros.

I encourage those looking for a small cap biotech winner, put Omeros in among those stocks well worth the effort of serious due diligence.

