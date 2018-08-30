Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: A Fund With 13% Discount And An Effective Leverage Below Average

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the 'Weekly Review' series and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Over the past week, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell gave a signal to the market participants that they should expect interest rate hikes as the economy continues to show signs of strength. The chairman of the central bank informed the audience that he expects the process to be slow and steady.

The situation around the interest rates is important for the municipal bonds CEFs. Fixed income instruments can be divided into several types. For instance, Munis are interest-sensitive due to their higher duration compared to the corporate bonds, high yield (junk) bonds or floating rate bonds. On the other side, they have less chance of default and provide some downside protection in a recessionary environment.

Below I have plotted a comparison chart between the price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) and 10-year Treasury note yield. You can easily notice what is the relationship between them.

Source: Barchart, iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF & CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index

Over the past week, the main benchmark kept its positive performance and increased its price by $0.05. At all, the main index remains close to the five years' lowest levels and the period provides us with interesting "Buy" opportunities. My target is to find a satisfying return on the net asset value among the funds and to combine it with a statistical edge in order to take a position. Our Weekly Review article proved that we have many interesting "Buy" candidates in the sector.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

The potential "Long" candidate which I am going to review today is Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSEMKT:SBI). As usual, the first task is to review the investment approach of the fund:

Investment overview Provides a portfolio of at least 80% municipal securities, and at least 80% investment-grade securities, with an average maturity of between 3 and 10 years Seeks high current income exempt from Federal income tax Emphasizes team management and extensive credit research expertise to identify attractively priced securities

We have a discount higher than the average of the sector and relatively good statistical edge in face of the Z-score of -1.20 points. I consider as important factors its relatively low effective leverage and still positive UNII balance per share. Actually, from the leveraged funds in the sector, Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund is among the fifteen closed-end funds with the lowest effective leverage.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Source: CEFConnect.com, Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Source: CEFConnect.com, Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Also, I think this fund is undervalued compared to its peers. Over the past years, we have not seen such a high spread between their discounts.

Source: VixCentral.com

Source: CEFdata.com, Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The quality of the assets seems satisfying to me. The main distribution is between "AA" and "A" ratings. The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in the United States are 100%. The number of the holdings in the portfolio is 165, and "Transportation" and "Industrial Revenue" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The distribution rate of the fund has been decreased in April and the current monthly dividend per common share is $0.0295. Respectively, the current yield on price is 4.13% and the current yield on net asset value is 3.58%.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The effective duration is 6.46 years and is definitely below the average of the sector which is a positive factor in the rising rate environment.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Here, we have a potential hedging reaction in the face of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV). As you see, their net asset values tend to move together but we observe a price deviation.

Source: Ycharts, Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, SBI can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio.

