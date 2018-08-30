Dividend Champion Spotlight: Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions," and the fundamentals behind their success.

The valuation is reasonable from an earnings standpoint, but Franklin Electric isn't for everyone. It falls outside of my personal criteria due to lackluster cash flow generation.

Just like how water utilities play a key role in societal infrastructure, industrial companies are also needed to move this vital resource. A recently crowned dividend champion with 26 consecutive years of dividend growth, today's spotlight shines on Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE). This manufacturer of water and fuel pumping systems creates products that help move water and fuel to keep the gears of residential, industrial, and agricultural life turning. While the business has some positive characteristics, I am very put off by the company's downtrending cash flow metrics.

source: Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Franklin Electric is headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN. The company engineers and manufactures water pumps and fuel pumping systems and products. The company also owns groundwater distribution assets. In all, the company reports in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution.

source: Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 10-K

The majority of the company's revenues are derived from the water systems segment (about 70%). Fueling systems account for another 20%, with the rest coming from the distribution business.

Growth Combined With Downward Trends

Looking at growth we can see that revenues have roughly doubled, and earnings have roughly tripled since the recession a decade ago.

source: Ycharts

When evaluating a company, one of the most important metrics I look at is cash generation. Growth is great but a company needs to be profitable, and generate sufficient cash flows in order to survive business downturns, and have the flexibility to raise the dividend, make acquisitions etc. without relying on debt.

source: Ycharts

What we see here is certainly less than ideal. Despite top line growth at Franklin Electric, free cash flow hasn't grown because the company's conversion rate of revenues to free cash flow has decreased. I typically look for a company to convert at least 10% of its revenues into free cash flow, and Franklin Electric is currently at less than 3%.

source: Ycharts

Additionally, we will look at Franklin Electric's cash return on invested capital. This metric is a great measuring tool of a company's operational efficiency and strength. A high cash return on invested capital means that not only is the company wisely allocating its resources, but the company is generating cash profits on these investments. It's one of my favorite metrics. I typically want to see either an upward trend on CROCI, or a sustained level above the 10-12% range. As we can see in the chart above, Franklin Electric is not only displaying a long term decline, but is also performing well under the benchmark we are measuring at.

source: Ycharts

When organic cash flow production is lagging, companies tend to revert to debt. We can see that Franklin Electric has taken on increasing debt, currently up to $226M in long term debt. At the same time, Franklin Electric has depleted its cash holdings down from as high as $150M. The balance sheet is still only levered to 1.6X EBITDA, so there isn't any reason to panic. However, the trends are all pointing in the wrong direction.

Dividend Outlook

Franklin Electric is a pretty new dividend champion, with a 26 year dividend growth streak. The dividend is paid out as quarterly payments of $0.12 per share, totaling an annual sum of $0.48 per share. The dividend is not going to appeal to income focused investors, as the yield is currently just 0.98% on the current stock price.

source: Ycharts

The dividend has grown at a pretty solid rate of 6% per annum over the course of the last decade. The most recent increase of 11.6% signals strength in management's confidence in the dividend. Despite my issues with Franklin Electric's cash flow generation, the dividend is well funded. Only consuming 35% of cash flows, there is room for the dividend to grow moving forward. By raising the dividend at a 6% rate, management has prevented the dividend from shooting up too fast and creating a crunch on cash flow.

This will be important moving forward. If Franklin Electric continues to struggle to grow its free cash flow, the payout ratio will begin to take on water and move higher. Because of these concerns, I don't see management consistently handing out double digit increases very often. Investors should expect a mid to high single digit dividend growth rate over the coming years.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

The water pumping system industry is highly competitive, but Franklin Electric has found opportunity across the globe. The water systems segment accounts for about 70% of total company revenues.

source: Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 10-K

Of that amount, approximately 40% of revenues come from emerging markets, where the infrastructure to effectively move water isn't present. These emerging markets such as India, China, and the African continent will continue to offer growth opportunities for Franklin Electric. Over the past several years, sales in emerging markets have compounded at 10-15% annually. Over time, they could represent an increasingly larger stake in total revenue.

Furthermore, the shortage of housing should be an indirect boon for Franklin Electric. Franklin Electric sells a lot of residential water pumping systems, and as additional residential homes need to be built, additional water pumping systems will be needed. It is estimated that the US alone has a residential housing shortage larger than 7 million homes.

On the fueling systems side of the business, vehicle infrastructure is a very large influence on the demand for Franklin Electric's products. A common application of their products, is in gas stations to pump fuel. While not a threat today (or even tomorrow), the eventual adaptation of plug-in electric powered vehicles could provide a headwind to business if charging stations start replacing new construction of gas stations over time.

Making pump systems, input costs such as steel and aluminum may cause margin pressures as the tariffs on these goods start to seep into the business over time. As with many industrial companies impacted by the trade conflict with China, the longer these tariffs are in place, the larger the impact companies such as Franklin Electric will see in their margins.

Valuation

Franklin Electric stock is currently trading at approximately $49 per share, which is just under its 52 week high. Analysts are projecting earnings per share to come in at $2.29 for the current fiscal year. Based on this, the stock is trading at just over 21X earnings. This is a slight discount to the 23X median multiple the stock has traded at over the past 10 years.

The current earnings multiple is reasonable considering that earnings have grown at a CAGR of 10.46% over the past decade.

source: Ycharts

Despite the earnings multiple indicating a value, I want to look at free cash flow yield. While earnings are obviously an important point of reference for valuation, I place a large emphasis on free cash flow yield. Cash is what ultimately drives dividend growth, reinvestment for growth, etc. When an investor is getting a strong amount of free cash flow per dollar invested, the chances are likely that investment will return strong value.

I typically view a 10% yield as an indicator of strong value, but that is almost a unicorn in a bull market. Still, I look for at least mid-high single digits, and Franklin Electric comes up short here. This is not a huge shock after reviewing the company's struggle to generate strong cash flows. It isn't a deal breaker by itself, but I want to see a strong presence of cash flow in my investments.

Is the stock a buy? That is hard to say. Certainly Franklin Electric is delivering on growth, and analysts expect earnings to grow at a CAGR of 13% over the next five years. Based on that perspective, 21X this year's earnings is a reasonable price to pay for a dividend champion with expected double digit growth over the next five years.

Wrapping Up

Putting the ring on the other finger, I have a hard time looking past deteriorating cash flow metrics. The company appears to be losing its edge to me. While the bottom line growth and earnings multiple appear to line up, I personally would pass altogether because the cash flow metrics fall so short of what my personal criteria are. That doesn't mean its wrong for everybody, but it's not my "cup of tea".

What investors are looking at is a dividend champion with solid financial footing (reasonable leverage on the balance sheet). Franklin Electric has also grown its top and bottom lines over the past decade with continued growth expected ahead. The dividend is well funded, despite the cash flow metrics we reviewed trending in the wrong direction. While Franklin Electric doesn't fit my personal criteria, it's a solid company worthy of further due diligence. There's a reason more than 80% of shares are owned by institutions.

