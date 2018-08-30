Intevac Should Have A Much Better 2019

An extension of the share buyback program should give some further support in the market.

However, the company managed to cut some cost and Q2 EPS came in much better than expected.

Delays in crucial market make 2018 one of revenue declines but next year growth will resume.

We asked in a previous article whether 2018 would be a lost year for Intevac (IVAC). After three years of revenue growth this year would mark a pause, after which the growth will resume in 2019. This has left quite a mark on the stock price:

Intevac has two divisions; thin film and photonics.

Thin film

Thin film is their biggest division with $20.8M out of a total of $26.1M in revenues. It's main products are:

It's the market leader in disk-sputtering (depositing a film of magnetic material on hard disks) technology with its 200 Lean Systems and additional tools.

The company has other thin film depositing markets, like thin film solar cell (ENERGi).

VERTEX: Depositing a scratch resistant film on glass covers of electronics.

MATRIX: A substrate independent and can handle multiple thin film applications for the vacuum coating industry.

Hard disks are still around and the demand continues to grow. In fact, the industry is slowly increasing capacity utilization, which is good news for the company (from the company website):

Intevac is the leading supplier of magnetic media processing equipment with over 60% of the world’s Hard Disk Drive (HDD) media processed using Intevac platforms.

Their platform is the 200 Lean platform and they sold two of these systems in the quarter with orders for another three, one of which selling in H2 and the other two in 2019.

There is also a strong demand for upgrades, spares and field service so this is a part of the business which is producing results. And the future looks better (Q2CC):

While excess disk manufacturing capacity still remains today, capacity utilization has increased above the 80% level. The capacity crossover point is currently forecast to occur in 2020, after which our hard drive customers would need to add more 200 Lean Systems to meet the growing demand for high-capacity Nearline drives.

And for those who thought that HDD's are a thing of the past, management argues that 90% of the extra bytes sold through 2022 will still be HDD's, not SDD's (solid state drives). We have to admit that surprised us a little.

VERTEX

The VERTEX, which can be used for a variety of protective and decorative or reflective coatings, used in mobile phones for instance (both on the display and the back end).

Management argues this is their biggest growth opportunity. We discussed this technology at length in our previous article so we will be brief here:

The technology has already been applied through Truly Opto Electronics (the first customer) at three different handset makers.

The company has one VERTEX already in inventory

The company had demos with seven handset makers and one cover glass manufacturer. Early results are expected to come in this quarter.

The company placed "seed VERTEX assets" with key cover glass makers in order to generate end customer demand. The company had discussions with three separate large cover glass manufacturers under this initiative.

The company keeps on improving the coatings and expanding the number of different coatings. It has received a patent for its oDLC coating but it's already engineered a new version (oDLC 2.0) which improves point impact resistance and a couple of other decorative and AR coatings.

The company expects orders for VERTEX this year, but this isn't included in the guiding.

Solar

Management has 12 ENERGi systems in backlog and it began implementing three of these in Q2. They expect three more being shipped this year with the remaining six for 2019.

The company is also going to launch their MATRIX PVD platform for the advanced packaging market (Q2CC):

Thin-film processing solutions provide a compelling advantage over current ones. In particular, our solution reduces the cost of the redistribution seed layer by two-thirds compared to existing process technologies. The MATRIX presents a cost reduction path for industry OSATs as they move from wafer to panel level processing. As the same MATRIX platform can be configured for today's 200 and 300 millimeter wafers or panels up to 890 millimeters wide.

They are already demonstrating this to Tier 1 clients but they are not guiding any revenue from this for this year.

Photonics

Sales of the company's night-vision technology is hampered by delays in government budgets. And although there is improvement in that, management doesn't expect progress to kick in in terms of increased sales for the company before early next year.

The company did receive the next tranche for the development of their next generation night-vision sensor, the ISIE-19.

Guidance

Revenues this year will be roughly $100M, down 10%-12% from last year. Gross margins will be roughly 33% and operating expenses will be $38M-$39M.

Backlog was $64.4M at the end of Q2, $54.2M of which in thin film equipment including three 200 Lean Systems, 12 ENERGi systems and some non-system backlog.

Margins

IVAC Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Even stagnant or, as is the case with Intevac, declining revenues can produce surprisingly good results and this was the case in Q2 when the loss was much lower than expected with an EPS of -$0.01 rather than the 11 cent loss expected.

Gross margin (37.4%) exceeded the top end of their own guidance, which has to do with a favorable product mix in the quarter and favorable yields in photonics.

Operating costs ($9.7M) were lower than guided and down from Q1 due to cost containment efforts implemented in the previous quarter.

Cash

IVAC Cash from Operations TTM data by YCharts

Cash flows are recovering a bit but still negative. Cash from operations was negative $489K in Q2 but this will further improve in Q3 due to the high amount of accounts receivable outstanding at the end of Q2.

The company had $39.1M of cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2 and expects that to increase to $40M+ in Q3, which they think is a prudent level.

However, after the CC the company announced a $10M increase of their existing $30M buyback program (of which $28.5M had already been spent).

Valuation

IVAC EV to Revenues TTM data by YCharts

On a sales basis the company just jumped off a five year low. Analyst expect an EPS loss of 26 cent this year, turning into a profit of 23 cent the next so on an earnings basis the shares aren't cheap.

Conclusion

This is a gap year for Intevac, with revenues down. However, most, if not all of this is due to timing, especially in the photonics division where they are dependent on a slow moving public sector.

The company did manage to make use of this gap year by lowering cost and buying back shares, so the suffering for investors should be limited from here on.

For next year, things look a lot brighter:

Disk drives are closing in on capacity and the company looks set to sell more systems.

The photonics division is likely to expand again.

The VERTEX looks like a promising technology with the top three handset manufacturers already as clients (at least for some models) with a large opportunity in front of it and management devising new applications.

We don't see any immediate urgency for buying the shares at these levels, but on declines you can pick a few up.

