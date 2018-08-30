Salesforce.com Beats, Raises, Does It All Over Again

My expectation for 20%-plus revenue growth over the next few years does not appear to be at risk.

It was yet another of Salesforce.com's (NYSE:CRM) trademark quarters.

This Wednesday, after the closing bell, the SaaS company delivered its 14th straight all-around earnings beat. Revenues of $3.28 billion topped expectations by about $50 million, with subscription revenues (93% of total sales) up 28.4% YOY. Even after adjusting for 14 cents in accounting-related upside to non-GAAP EPS, earnings still came in ten cents per share above consensus, as gross and op margins expanded by 11 bps and 176 bps, respectively.

I was satisfied to see that my expectation for 20%-plus revenue growth over the next few years does not appear to be at risk. Now, aided by the recent acquisition of MuleSoft, total revenue growth of 27% was the highest achieved by the company since the April 2016 quarter. In the earnings call, the management team reinforced its optimism about the CRM space as a whole, but specifically about Salesforce.com's individual performance - allegedly growing at nearly twice the pace of the overall sector.

As regards the segment split, sales cloud grew at the slowest pace for as far as I can remember: 13% vs. 14% YTD and 16% in fiscal 2018. This was a slight concern that I presented in my earnings preview, since I estimate that Salesforce.com now controls more than 40% of the sales cloud market. The rest of the portfolio picked up the slack, however, with platform services up 53% YOY (part of it likely produced inorganically).

Lastly, I was very satisfied to see profitability improve. Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was up modestly as the company continues to gain scale. GAAP opex as a percentage of revenues (excluding one-off charges) dipped to 70.6% this quarter versus fiscal 2Q18's 71.8%, and I expect the operating profit rate to continue to dip over the next several quarters.

Key takeaways

Even though the after-hours reaction has been largely neutral to slightly negative, with the stock swinging from -3% to +2%, Salesforce.com's fiscal 2Q19 results look solid. Growth appears to be as healthy as ever, and so does the backlog (i.e., "revenue under contract"). The full-year outlook has been raised, a little on revenues and quite a bit on EPS (about 21 cents at the midpoint of the range). However, I believe the majority of that bottom line guidance increase to be related to mark-to-market accounting on investments that has little or nothing to do with the company's operations.

I liked to see the company's non-GAAP operating margin expand by a solid 176 bps YOY this quarter, which is very important for my fiscal 2022 GAAP operating margin target of about 12.5% to be reached (see graph above). I further believe that profitability should improve gradually going forward, with operating leverage playing a key role in margin expansion.

If, for any reason (potentially a lower-than-expected earnings guidance for fiscal 3Q19, or maybe some profit-taking), CRM drops during the trading session tomorrow, I will likely pull the trigger on my second buy order; due to valuation concerns, I chose to buy shares using a dollar-cost average strategy. Looking beyond the next few days or couple of weeks, I remain confident that CRM stock will keep moving higher as the company continues to deliver.

