Affimed Therapeutics: Continued Upside Ahead

While I had thought the turnaround would be due to data, a potentially lucrative partnership with Genentech actually did the trick.

Shares of German biotech Affimed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AFMD) have risen by around 220% since my February article came out stating that data would finally trump poor execution in 2018. However, one catalyst I failed to spend time on was the possibility of management finally inking a partnership with advantageous terms.

The big gap upwards comes as a result of a collaboration with Genentech to develop novel NK cell engager-based immunotherapeutics to address multiple oncology indications.

Figure 1: AFMD daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: AFMD 5-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see February's spike after encouraging data was reported for the company's lead candidate in Hodgkin lymphoma. From there on, shareholders' patience was tested (again), as the stock traded in a range and then continued to head lower until today's news. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see that positive price action and continued strength could be indicative of further upside ahead.

Overview

In the case of Affimed Therapeutics, the keys to my original bullish thesis included the following:

Initial promising data for NK cell engager AFM13 provided us the element of derisking we look for, with efficacy observed in two studies as both a monotherapy in CD30-positive lymphoma and in combination with anti-PD-1 treatment Keytruda in patients with relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma. In the combination setting (with all the usual caveats for a low number of patients), 8 of 9 subjects (89%) treated at the highest dose showed an objective response rate (ORR), including 44% with complete metabolic responses and 44% with partial metabolic responses. To put this into context, historical ORR for Keytruda is in the range of 59-63% (a very favorable contrast). Likewise, the complete response rate of 44% also compares very favorably to figures obtained from prior anti-PD1 studies (9-22%). Additionally, these subjects had already undergone autologous stem cell transplant (or were not eligible) and had progressed after treatment with Seattle Genetics' (NASDAQ:SGEN) Adcetris. As a monotherapy in relapsed/refractory CD30-positive cutaneous lymphoma, in the first cohort (1.5mg/kg in 3 patients), ORR was 66% with one complete response, one partial response and one patient with stable disease.

Several green flags were pointed out, including the hiring of Dr. Wolfgang Fischer as COO late last year (prior Head of Program and Project Management of Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Sandoz Pharmaceuticals) and the retained 18.5% ownership of Amphivena (developing CD-33 targeting T cell engager AMV564 in phase 1 studies for r/r AML and MDS).

Lastly, I stated that the firm's tetravalent bispecific antibody formats offered significant differentiation from the competition, that claims of increased potency should be taken seriously, and that there was a strong rationale for developing follow-up candidates AFM24 and AFM26 as seen in preclinical data.

Figure 3: Deep pipeline with several early-stage studies in progress (Source: Corporate presentation)

Recent Developments

In June, the company presented new interim data from the phase 1b dose escalation study evaluating lead NK cell engager AFM13 at the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA), in a poster titled "A Phase 1 Study Investigating the Combination of AFM13 and the Monoclonal Anti-PD-1 Antibody Pembrolizumab in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma after Brentuximab Vedotin Failure: Updated Safety and Efficacy Data".

Despite the decline in share price seen in June, the results were encouraging, with an overall response rate of 89% (16 of 18 patients) and a complete metabolic response rate of 28% (5 of 18 patients) observed in those treated at the highest dose. When contrasted with data from anti-PD-1 monotherapy in similar patient populations, and considering that 3 responders were primary refractory (or relapsed during front-line therapy and were refractory to all lines of therapy that followed), it appears that the stock was unfairly punished. Importantly, the combination of AFM13 and pembrolizumab was well-tolerated. Readers should consider that the cut-off date was mid-April, and that with longer follow-up, improvements in progression-free survival and overall survival are expected.

As for the August pact inked with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) member Genentech, the smaller firm will apply its ROCK platform to discover and develop innate immune cell engager-based immunotherapies (includes Affimed-generated product candidates, in addition to several undisclosed hematologic and solid tumor targets). As for financial terms, Affimed will get $96 million in upfront (and near-term) funding, plus it stands to receive up to $5 billion in milestone payments (includes regulatory, commercial and royalty). Digging deeper into the related SEC filing, only about $250 million of that $5 billion is linked to development activities and $1.1 billion is tied to regulatory approvals. Additionally, the initial $96 million is within a period of 12 months, so perhaps the phrase "upfront" is a bit misleading.

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of €47.4 million. Net loss was essentially flat at €8.0 million, while research & development expenses increased to €7.1 million. When cash from the Genentech deal is taken into account, management is now guiding for an operational runway beyond the fourth quarter of 2019.

As for near-term material catalysts of particular interest, regarding lead program AFM13, I'm looking forward to updated 3- and 6-month data from the phase 1b combination study expected in the fourth quarter (to be disclosed at a scientific or medical conference). As noted before, based on promising prior data, the results are expected to be quite promising - although as with all clinical trial readouts, risks remain.

Data from an investigator-sponsored phase 1b/2a study evaluating AFM13 in patients with relapsed or refractory CD30-positive lymphoma with cutaneous manifestation will also be disclosed and presented at a conference in the fourth quarter. Any commentary from the FDA regarding an expedited pathway toward regulatory approval could move the stock as well.

Updated data for CD19/CD3-targeting tetravalent bispecific T cell engager AFM11 (from two phase 1 dose-escalation trials) is also expected to be presented at a medical conference in the fourth quarter. The drug candidate is being tested in patients with relapsed/refractory lymphocytic leukemia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (the former is in the sixth dose cohort and the latter is in the fifth).

Updates regarding clinical programs that are further behind, including Amphivena-developed AMV564 in a phase 1 study in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and a phase 1 dose-escalation study in myelodysplastic syndrome, should not be discounted either. This includes additional preclinical data for AFM24 (EGFR/CD16A) and AFM26 (BCMA/CD16A).

It would appear that while there was a "crisis of confidence" in company management earlier, now that it has been able to snag one impressive deal, perhaps additional business development moves are in the works as well.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, despite impressive gains so far, it would appear that there is further upside in the near term as additional clinical catalysts loom and the company's ROCK platform has received an important vote of confidence.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest accumulating weakness in the stock. For those who've already realized a substantial gain since my first article was published, I suggest taking partial profits (on perhaps 25-50% of the position, depending on one's risk tolerance) and continuing to hold the rest.

Risks include disappointing data in the fourth quarter, clinical setbacks, competition and dilution in 2019 should financing be accessed. With so much activity on the clinical front, it'll be vital for management to continue to focus on the right opportunities and out-license/monetize non-core assets that would best be progressed in the hands of a capable partner.

Author's note: I continually scan the markets for investing/trade ideas that fit our criteria for ROTY (i.e., element of de-risking, upcoming material events, several recent green flags, asymmetric risk/reward profile, multiple ways to win, etc.). While I publish some articles publicly on Seeking Alpha in hopes that readers find them useful (and profitable), keep in mind that the situations I feel we most have an "edge" or advantage in are published solely for ROTY members.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.