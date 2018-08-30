What Does The Long Leading Indicator Of Corporate Profits, Just Reported For Q2 GDP, Portend

Since stock prices are a short leading indicator, they can be expected to follow the most recent trend in the corporate profits.

Measures of corporate profits diverge at present, but have been improving for the past several years.

Corporate profits deflated by unit labor costs are a long leading indicator, usually turning more than one year before the economy does.

Introduction

Corporate profits are a long leading indicator. They tend to turn down more than one year before the economy as a whole does. Since they were just reported for Q2 this morning, let's take an updated look.

Measures of corporate profits are mixed but have been improving over the last several years

Both with (green in the graph below) and without (blue) adjusting for inventory valuation and capital consumption, corporate profits rose in Q2. The former made a new all-time high, while the latter have not made a new high in 4 years:

The red line is proprietors' income, which was reported one month ago in the first estimate of Q2 GDP. It isn't quite as reliable an indicator but is a good placeholder because usually it moves in the same direction as corporate profits - which was true in Q2.

The actual long leading indicator as defined by Prof. Geoffrey Moore involves deflating profits by unit labor cost, shown below:

This does not change the difference between the two variations: one made a new high; the other did not. I include both because over the long term, neither one has a better record than the other. If anything, leaving out inventory and capital consumption valuations has occasionally made the series peak substantially sooner - even before the midpoint of expansions; while the latter might not turn down at all until a recession itself.

Of interest, here's what we get when we average the two measures and deflate by unit labor costs:

Q2 was just slightly below the all-time high of 4 years ago. For my purposes, corporate profits are either mixed or slightly negative.

Another feature of corporate profits is that, because they are a long leading indicator and stock prices are a short leading indicator, turns in corporate profits generally precede turns in the stock market. Here's a nearly 50-year look in two graphs. For purposes of this comparison, I use a quarterly average of the Wilshire 5000 Index:

Despite this, I constantly hear from investment advisor sources that forward Wall Street estimates of corporate profits lead the stock market. Well, here's that graph for the S&P 500 for the last 12 years:

Notice that in 2007, 2009, 2011, and 2016, daily stock prices turned first before earnings estimates did. Only in 2015 did estimates turn first.

Conclusion

The long leading indicator of corporate profits is at best giving mixed signals for the economy in late 2019 into 2020. But profits have continued to improve from 2016 through Q2, suggesting that on a quarterly average basis, the short leading indicator of stock prices has not yet peaked.

