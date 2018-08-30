Salesforce Beats Estimates But Slips After-Hours Making Charts Important To Understand

The weekly chart is positive but overbought and the stock last tested its “reversion to the mean” during the week of Feb. 12, 2016 when the 200-week SMA was $54.49.

Salesforce has been trading above a “golden cross” since March 6, 2017 when investors could have bought the stock at $82.50.

Shares of Salesforce broke out to the upside when the stock spiked above my pivot for August at $142.28 on Aug. 7 which is now a value level.

Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is a leader in cloud computing and has been a strong momentum stock since February 2016. The only technical warning I can offer is that the stock’s 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading will rise above 90.00 next week on a positive reaction to earnings.

Based upon my analysis, the 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic is the most consistent measure of technical momentum. It’s based upon the last 12 weeks of trading including the highest high and lowest low. With strong momentum a stock typically will end the week close to its weekly closing high. When this pattern changes and the stock, even though still setting new highs, begins to close further below the high, the stochastic will begin to slip in what’s called a negative divergence.

The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic scales from 00.00 to 100.00 where readings above 80.00 are overbought and readings below 20.00 are oversold. Today’s reading for Salesforce is 86.73, well above the overbought threshold. A positive reaction to earnings will push this reading above 90.00, which I describe as an “inflating parabolic bubble” which is a longer-term warning to reduce holdings.

Salesforce closed Tuesday at $152.99, up 49.7% year to date. The stock is in bull market territory, up 49.6% since setting its 2018 low of $102.27 on Jan. 2. The stock set its all-time intraday high of $154.88 on Aug. 27 and was knocking on the door of a new high before reporting quarterly results.

Salesforce beat analysts earnings estimates but Wall Street had opposing views as to why the stock traded up to $157.50 then down in after hours trading. Some on Wall Street say that shares of Salesforce fell despite an earnings beat and strong full year guidance. Others say that Salesforce wavered on lower guidance. I say that daily and weekly charts can be used to help trade earnings volatility regardless of fundamental views.

The daily chart for Salesforce

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Salesforce has been trading above a ‘golden cross’ since March 6, 2017 when the stock closed at $82.50. A ‘golden cross’ occurs when the 50-day simple moving average rises above the 200-day simple moving average and indicates that higher prices lie ahead. This bullish pattern has been a reason to have been long this stock. The horizontal lines show that shares of Salesforce are well above my monthly, semiannual, quarterly and annual value levels of $142.28, $123.44, $119.17 and $107.38, respectively.

The weekly chart for Salesforce

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Salesforce is positive but overbought with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $146.00. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average at $86.42 which is also known as the ‘reversion to the mean’ last tested during the week of Feb. 12, 2016, when the average was $52.49. Buying the stock on weakness to the ‘reversion to the mean’ was thus a prudent investment strategy to buy on weakness longer-term. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 86.73 this week up from 83.60 on Aug. 24.

Given these charts and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my monthly value level of $142.28 and reduce holdings on strength to my weekly risky level at $156.04, which was doable in after-hours trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.