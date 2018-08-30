High Tech And More Mo'

Here's my take along with a review of some notable and relevant analyst commentary, all delivered with an eye towards providing some context for the most recent leg higher.

The past several days have felt a bit like January in terms of a perceptible sense of euphoria creeping back into U.S. equities.

There was something ironic about Wednesday's tech rally and when I started thinking about it, it prompted me to pen something here on Growth, Value and Momentum.

There was something ironic about Wednesday's tech (QQQ) rally. Maybe you noticed, but my guess is the vast majority of readers are unaware, so I wanted to point it out.

One of the catalysts for the Nasdaq's outperformance on Wednesday was a bullish call on Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) from Morgan Stanley. Specifically, the bank raised its price target on Amazon to a Street-high $2,500 and lifted its target on Alphabet to $1,515. Those targets are 35% and 14% above Morgan's previous targets, respectively.

On the surface, there's nothing particularly remarkable about that call. Analysts have a penchant for staying bullish on what's working and to say Amazon and Alphabet have "worked" would be to grossly understate the case. In the first half of 2018, those two names accounted for a combined 43% of the S&P's (SPY) return.

(Bloomberg)

What's amusing about the call though, is that it comes less than two months after the bank's Michael Wilson cut tech to underweight from equal-weight. That was a notable call. Here's an excerpt from Mike's July 8 note that ended up looking pretty prescient when the FANG+ index careened into correction territory just three weeks later, following Facebook's (FB) post-earnings plunge:

We think the risk is rising that US tech and growth stocks will get wet. While we are not worried about an economic recession as the catalyst for underperformance in these market leaders like it was back in early 2016, we do think that 2Q earnings season will bring an inevitable acknowledgement from companies that trade tensions increase the risk to forward earnings estimates, even if managements don’t formally lower the bar. Throw in the fact that these stocks have rarely, if ever, been so over-loved and over-owned, and the risk of a proper rain storm in this zip code increases significantly.

That wasn't just some random call. Rather, it was part of a broader thesis that revolves around an expected defensive rotation and it garnered quite a bit of attention last month, ultimately landing Wilson on CNBC where, in an interview that aired on August 2, he predicted the Nasdaq could correct by 15%.

That interview was actually based not on the note excerpted above, but on a followup note Mike released on July 30. Here's an excerpt from that piece:

The bottom line for us is that we think the selling has just begun and this correction will be biggest since the one we experienced in February. However, it could very well have a greater negative impact on the average portfolio if it's centered on Tech, Consumer Discretionary and small caps, as we expect.

Amusingly, the good folks at Goldman got wind of Mike's call and although they didn't mention him by name, the bank delivered their own take on tech's prospects in a note released less than 24 hours after the CNBC interview linked above. Here's Goldman, from that August 3 note:

A number of different portfolio strategists declared this week that a correction in the US equity market is imminent. According to various news articles, the strategists each point to the Information Technology sector as a source of the problem. The bears argue that positioning in the sector is “crowded,” the sector is overvalued, growth has peaked, and 2Q results will lead to a sharp decline in longterm growth prospects, with devastating consequences for stocks as highlighted by the plunge in FB shares after it cut guidance last week.

Long story short, Goldman attempted to refute those arguments, noting that tech isn't actually as "crowded" as bears believe, but the real boon for the space, according to the bank's David Kostin, is buybacks. Specifically, Kostin wrote that the bank’s buyback desk had raised its repurchase authorizations estimate to a record $1 trillion for 2018 and because tech had, through the first of August, accounted for 40% of YTD authorizations but only 21% of executions, “significant potential demand remains for Tech shares as firms look to complete their existing programs.”

(Goldman)

Well, score one for Goldman in the battle of the sellside titans when it comes to the case for/against tech, because since the bank implicitly suggested that Morgan was wrong on August 3, big-cap tech is up sharply. Here's a fun annotated chart:

(Heisenberg)

To be clear, Wednesday's bullish call on Amazon and Alphabet from Morgan didn't come from the same analyst who predicted the selloff, but there is something ironic and amusing about the latest leg higher in tech coming courtesy of the same firm that generally thinks the space is due for a sharp correction.

When you think about this, do note that Morgan Stanley's July tech downgrade was part of a more generalized call for a rotation from Growth (IVW) to Value (IVE). The date for that fabled rotation has been pushed back time after time by the Value crowd and included in the July 30 note mentioned above from Wilson was the following set of visuals that depict just how long Value has been underperforming:

(Morgan Stanley)

There for a couple of weeks, it looked like the long-awaited rotation was starting to play out. In fact, as Nomura’s Charlie McElligott wrote in a note dated August 21, the “consensus” hedge fund strategy that in part revolves around being long Growth and Short Value had an extremely rough go of it in the wake of the FANG+ correction. Here's a chart from that note that tells the story through August 20:

(Bloomberg, Nomura)

The proximate cause there was a terrible stretch for long Growth/ short Value. Specifically, McElligott wrote that "U.S. equities ‘long Growth, short Value’ just had its worst 2-month stretch since the ‘great market-neutral unwind’ of 2016”.

(Bloomberg, Nomura)

Without getting into the specifics, that recent bout of underperformance was what prompted McElligott's call for a "monster" momentum rally in September. I mentioned that at the end of an article posted here on Friday. Here's what he said last week:

This sets up VERY well (from an entry-point perspective) for a tactical ‘Long U.S. Equities Momentum Factor’ trade for the month of September—or, just ‘Short Momentum Shorts’ as this leg is what drives essentially all of the seasonal performance trend for Momentum in September.

That call played out well in the following days as the dollar (UUP) continued to fall, helping to stabilize emerging markets and buoy global risk sentiment. Here's the Bloomberg dollar index and do note the steady decline since August 14 when McElligott first called for a tactical S&P and Momentum rally:

(Bloomberg)

Going forward, it's possible the buy-side will end up being forced to jump on board with the rally, giving U.S. stocks a further boost. Here's Bloomberg's Luke Kawa from a piece out on Wednesday:

The correlation between the S&P 500 and an index of hedge funds is near its weakest in the past five years, a sign that buy-side investors might feel pressure to boost their exposure to risk assets to avoid being left further behind.

The above-mentioned McElligott reinforced that in a note dated Tuesday as follows:

Beta of S&P 500 to HFR Equity Hedge Index is now at +55.3%--the highest level since Feb 2 as [recent] underperformance of Equities Market-Neutral- funds versus S&P forces funds to “take up” their market exposure.

The iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) hit new highs this week as the S&P's 14-day RSI breached 70 for the first time in seven months.

(Heisenberg)

I realize all of this sounds pretty bullish, but one thing I would also note about Wednesday is that there were renewed signs of pressure in emerging markets emanating from the usual suspects.

The Turkish lira fell for a third day and notably, the Argentine peso collapsed nearly 8% as President Macri called on the IMF to accelerate disbursements. Have a look at the peso and try to wrap your head around the fact that this is just a two-day chart:

(Bloomberg)

So while things look pretty rosy right now, I would again remind you that a lot of this recent optimism stems from weakness in the dollar that started to play out in earnest early last week and from hopes that the Fed will be inclined to take a breather at some point.

Do yourself a favor and keep watching the greenback like a hawk (monetary policy pun fully intended) because if you start to see dollar strength showing back up, it's going to dent this latest bout of euphoria.

