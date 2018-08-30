Industrial REITs: The Need For Speed

While most industrial REIT executives shrug off the “trade war” as more political theater than ultimate policy, even small modifications to NAFTA could produce winners and losers in the sector.

2Q18 earnings were roughly in line with high expectations. Same-store NOI growth averaged 5.7% YoY with leasing spreads of nearly 10%. The robust development pipelines continue to drive value creation.

Despite substantial new development over the last four years, demand continues to outpace supply growth. Occupancy reached a new record high of nearly 97%.

The reacceleration in economic growth has overwhelmed any negative effects from trade concerns. Rents rose 9% in 2017 and are on pace to rise another 7% of 2018.

Industrial REITs continue to be the standouts of the REIT sector. The “need for speed” among consumers and businesses has resulted in intense competition for well-located logistics distribution centers.

REIT Rankings: Industrial

In our REIT Rankings series, we analyze one of the fifteen real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter.

Industrial Sector Overview

One of the major real estate sectors, industrial REITs comprise roughly 10% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within the Hoya Capital Industrial REIT Index, we track the seven largest industrial REITs, which account for roughly $70 billion in market value: Duke Realty (DRE), EastGroup Properties (EGP), First Industrial (FR), Liberty Property Trust (LPT), Prologis (PLD), PS Business Parks ( PSB), and STAG Industrial ( STAG). Industrial REITs own roughly 10% of industrial real estate assets in the United States.

Demand for industrial space has been substantial over the last five years, primarily driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce and the "need for speed" when it comes to distribution. Besides Amazon (AMZN), industrial REITs are perhaps best positioned to capitalize on the growth of e-commerce. E-commerce sales still represent just a small fraction of total retail sales, but roughly half of the incremental growth in retail sales over the past three years has come from e-commerce. Importantly, e-commerce is far less efficient than brick and mortar from an industrial space perspective. Each dollar spent on e-commerce requires roughly three times more logistics space than brick and mortar, according to estimates from Prologis.

Property-Level Fundamentals

Demand remains robust for logistics assets, particularly the high-quality assets located near major metropolitan markets. Supply growth has heated up to roughly 2% of existing supply, but demand has been even stronger. According to Prologis research, incremental supply and demand are expected to be roughly balanced in 2018.

Economic indicators suggest that demand for industrial space will further intensify through the end of 2018 as there continue to be signs that tax cuts and deregulation in the US are resulting in a reacceleration in economic growth. Most notably, intermodal rail traffic has sharply risen by 5.9% so far in 2018 while air freight demand is on pace to rise 4-5% this year. Meanwhile, e-commerce sales continue to grow at a 10% rate, and the US manufacturing sector has seen the strongest job growth in decades.

Last quarter, Prologis highlighted that on an inflation-adjusted basis, rents remain lower than their prior peak, supporting future rent growth. Rents account for less than 5% of the total cost of the average supply chain. According to Prologis estimates, rents rose 9% in 2018 and are expected to rise another 7% in 2018, fueled by continued tightness in logistics rental markets.

The West region continues to lead the way in terms of IBI Activity, according to Prologis. Consistent with labor data showing a resurgence in manufacturing employment, the manufacturing segment of the IBI Activity Index has seen the most significant acceleration in 2018. Retail was the only category to see a retreat from 2017, but remains strong at a reading of 64.

The Bull Case For Industrial REITs

Industrial warehouses are a critical node in the global supply chain. Demand for warehouse space has historically shown a high correlation with several economic indicators (particularly manufacturing PMI, retail sales, job growth, and inventories) most of which are trending in a positive direction after a half-decade of relative stagnation. The Prologis IBI Activity Index, which is an index of leading economic indicators for industrial warehouse demand, remains near its highest level since mid-2015.

The growing importance of strategically-located assets has resulted in higher barriers to entry for new supply, which has resulted in favorable fundamentals and tight leasing conditions, particularly for the highest-quality, distribution-focused assets. Below we outline the five primary reasons that investors are bullish on the industrial REIT sector.

The Bear Case for Industrial REITs

Besides significant disruptions to the supply chain resulting from protectionist trade policies, new supply growth is one of the few factors that could spoil the party for industrial REITs. Supply of industrial space has historically kept up with demand, a function of the short construction time frame and relatively low capital requirements. As a result, rent growth has generally been modest because demand imbalances were quickly equalized with increased supply. Further, sky-rocking rents and land prices have forced tenants and potential developers to find innovative ways to reduce their footprint. Utilization rates of warehouse space is near record-highs.

Construction spending on warehouse assets has increased substantially beginning in early 2014. As a percent of existing inventory, new annual supply growth remains near 2%. Below we outline the five reasons that investors are bearish on the sector.

Recent Share Performance

Industrial REITs continue to roll. Industrial REITs have been the best-performing major real estate sector since the start of 2012, returning an average of 19% per year. The sector produced a total return of 31% in 2016 and 21% in 2017. The outperformance has continued into 2018, but to a lesser degree. The sector has climbed 4.5% this year compared to a 2% rise in the broader REIT average.

Expectations were sky-high heading into 2Q18 earnings season. While results were solid, the sector has underperformed the REIT average over the last quarter. EastGroup, Stag, and Prologis have been the top-three performers of 2018. Over the last three years, the sector has climbed nearly 70% compared to an 8% gain in the REIT average.

Recent Fundamental Performance

Industrial REITs delivered another quarter of strong results in 2Q18. Of the seven REITs that we track, six met earnings estimates while one (NYSE:STAG) beat. Five of the six REITs that offer guidance boosted full-year estimates. Same-store NOI rose 5.7% in the second quarter, a slight moderation from the 6.1% rate in the prior quarter. Same-store occupancy climbed to a new record-high of 96.1%, a nearly 50bps climb from a year earlier. Leasing spreads topped 9.3% on a cash-basis as market rents rose an estimated 7-9% over the past twelve months, according to Prologis estimates.

While moderating a touch from the first quarter, industrial REIT fundamentals remain among the best in the REIT sector. The overall REIT sector saw a mild acceleration from the first quarter, powered by better-than-expected economic growth, which we covered in depth in our REIT Earnings Recap.

Before 2014, industrial REITs were a rather boring sector that had historically underperformed the REIT average in SS NOI growth. Everything changed with the emergence of e-commerce and the growing importance of well-located distribution facilities. Industrial REITs now command some of the most favorable fundamentals in the REIT sector. SS NOI growth nearly doubled the REIT average of 2.7% and that spread should widen further in 2018.

The highest-quality REIT portfolios continue to deliver the strongest organic growth metrics. PLD and DCT delivered 6.0% SS NOI growth in 2017, followed by PSB and FR. STAG, which operates under a net lease model with longer lease terms and fixed escalators, continues to have SSNOI growth below the inflation rate.

Despite supply growth that has averaged nearly 2% per year since 2015, occupancy reached a new record-high at the end of 2017. According to NAREIT data, occupancy dipped as low as 88% in 2009 and has risen in every year since then, ending 2017 above 96%.

In addition to robust organic growth, industrial REITs continue to benefit from the added tailwind of external growth, primarily fueled by development. After trading at a slight NAV discount early in 2018, the recent REIT rally has allowed industrial REITs to regain the coveted NAV premium, which is critical for further accretive external growth. REITs expanded their asset base by an average of 2% in 2017 despite being net-sellers on the acquisition front, a trend that has continued into 2018.

Despite rising construction and land costs, development yields remain favorable and the development pipeline remains "full" at roughly 8% of assets. According to NAREIT data, the industrial REIT development pipeline ended 2Q18 at $6.5B, near the highest level since 2008, but showing few signs of further acceleration for this cycle.

These REITs continue to see more value-add opportunities in ground-up development compared to acquisitions and see development yields at roughly 6-7% compared to cap rates between 5-6%. As a result, industrial REITs have been net sellers over the last three years.

Recent Developments

1) Prologis' Acquisition of DCT Closed in August

Last quarter, Prologis announced plans to acquire DCT Industrial, the fourth largest industrial REIT, in an all-stock deal valued at a 16% premium to the prior closing price. The $8.4 billion deal closed on August 22 and further solidify Prologis' position as a logistics juggernaut. The deal is expected to increase Prologis' Core FFO per share run-rate by 2-3% per year.

DCT is another high-quality logistics-focused portfolio with significant overlap to the Prologis portfolio. Prologis is now five times the size of the next largest industrial REIT, Duke Realty. Nearly 2% of global GDP already flows through Prologis assets.

2) Trade War Still Not A Concern… Yet

The lingering "trade war" continues to be a primary topic of discussion between analysts and REIT executives. In a recent Prologis Research report, the REIT explained that while trade disputes and tariffs are negative for the overall economy, the direct impact on logistics-focused industrial assets is expected to be minimal. The report notes:

Trade sanctions are aimed at the production end of supply chains. The tariffs announced thus far pose a concentrated risk at the production end of supply chains, potentially decreasing demand for goods or acting as prompts for manufacturers to cut costs. The Prologis portfolio primarily comprises distribution facilities on the consumption end of the supply chain.

While REIT assets may not be directly affected as much as feared, uncertainty over trade policy has the potential to disrupt supply chains and alter industrial REIT fundamentals. The fear for industrial REITs is that tenants become less willing to invest heavily to expand and densify their supply chain if they are uncertain over the long-term economics of the facilities, which may be altered by trade policy.

Valuation of Industrial REITs

Industrial REITs continue to trade at a sizable Free Cash Flow (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD) premium to the REIT averages. When we factor in two-year growth expectations, the sector appears more attractively valued. As discussed above, industrial REITs are one of the few real estate sectors that trade at a NAV premium.

Within the sector, we can see how the high-quality e-commerce focused REITs (DCT, DRE and PLD) continue to trade at sizable premiums to the sector average. STAG, a net-lease focused industrial REIT, trades at the widest discount to the sector.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, industrial REITs rank towards the bottom, paying an average yield of 3.0%. Industrial REITs pay out roughly 80% of their available cash flow, leaving a sizable cushion for development-fueled growth and future dividend increases.

Within the sector, we note the varying strategies of the eight REITs. STAG pays the highest dividend yield at 4.9%, but does so by paying out most of their available cash flow, leaving less capital for external growth.

Interest Rate and Equity Sensitivity

Compared to other REIT sectors, industrial REITs are not highly sensitive to interest rates and respond more closely to movements in the equity markets.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. As a sector, industrial REITs fall under the Growth REIT category and should be used by investors seeking longer-term dividend growth rather than immediate income.

Within the sector, we note the variation in growth/yield characteristics. First Industrial and Prologis are characterized as Growth REITs while the other six are Hybrid REITs.

Bottom Line: Need For Speed Powers Growth

Industrial REITs continue to be the standouts of the REIT sector. The “need for speed” among consumers and businesses has resulted in intense competition for well-located logistics distribution centers. The reacceleration in economic growth has overwhelmed any negative effects from trade concerns. Rents rose 9% in 2017 and are on pace to rise another 7% of 2018.

Despite substantial new development over the last four years, demand continues to outpace supply growth. Occupancy reached a new record high of nearly 97%. 2Q18 earnings were roughly in line with high expectations. Same-store NOI growth averaged 5.7% YoY with leasing spreads of nearly 10%. The robust development pipelines continue to drive value creation. While most industrial REIT executives shrug off the “trade war” as more political theater than ultimate policy, even small modifications to NAFTA could produce winners and losers in the sector.

The REITs that focus on high-quality distribution centers remain the most attractive names in the space. To see where industrial REITs fit into a well-diversified real estate portfolio, be sure to check out our other REIT and Housing Rankings: Single Family Rentals, Data Center, Apartments, Cell Towers, Manufactured Housing, Net Lease, Malls, Industrial, Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Storage, Homebuilders, and Student Housing.

