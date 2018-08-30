Measuring Emerging Market Potential Using Implied Vol

Last week was a good one for Emerging Market funds, especially EEM, but don’t be so quick to load up on them just yet.

(Pic Sourced Here)

What a difference a week can make, especially when that week involves the U.S. dollar finally showing signs of flagging after a strong, four-month advance that took it to some of its highest levels since 2017. That means it’s been a tough few months for any fund sensitive to shifts in the dollar or interest rates as you can see in the table below, which is why any break in the narrative was sure to send the prices of the funds at the bottom of our ETFG Behavioral list soaring. That success already has some wondering if it’s time for investors to go back to a 10% Emerging Market (EM) allocation. Instead, we think it’s far too soon to call for a hog piling back into EM equity as the rally has more to do with high volatility than strong follow-through.

(Sourced from stockcharts.com)

Regulars will know that we often talk about the value of our behavioral scores to both trend followers and contrarians and that we publish lists of the highest scoring funds, but sometimes the real opportunities are found at the BOTTOM of the list, with the beaten down funds waiting for a change of fortune. And heading into last week, some of the most beaten down funds were in the same categories; gold miners, steel manufacturers, and most international ETFs but primarily EM equities. Fast forward to this week and those international funds that have been trailing the market for months are suddenly putting points on the board and closing the distance with domestic equities despite their own strong showing. So why does it suddenly seem like you can throw a dart and do no wrong?

Let’s go back to our behavioral score which relies on two inputs, technical scores measuring price momentum over different time periods and sentiment scores using a variety of contrarian indicators including implied volatility (IV), short interest and the put/call ratio. The behavioral score is an aggregate of those two factors, price momentum and sentiment, meaning the funds with the highest scores need to have both working for them but not necessarily to the same extent. A strong performer might see short interest drop while a long steady advance eats into implied volatility. A weaker performer might have poor momentum but higher sentiment scores as the outlook improves, from a contrarian point of view, thanks to rising short interest.

Using that dichotomy to break down the recent EM rally shows that much of what pushed them higher had less to do with price momentum and more to do with sentiment, and especially implied volatility, which tends to rise as prices decline offering a strong contrarian signal. A recent article in the WSJ, “Currency Wobbles Dent Demand for Emerging-Market Stocks” pointed out the major divergence between EM equity and currency volatility and looking at our own EM data bears some of this out. Implied volatility data is hard to come by outside of a handful of the largest funds which is why we built our own proprietary system to calculate it. Sorting our quant scores by IV or the aggregate sentiment score brings up a very similar list of EM and international names along with a handful of precious metals miners. Not surprising given the shellacking some of those funds have taken.

But the bulk of those funds are missing from our list of top behavioral scorers overall thanks to a lack of follow through on price, case-in-point is the iShares MSCI Turkey (TUR) fund where sentiment scores trading near their peaks, which is short-term bad but hopefully long-term good, are matched to low price momentum scores (just plain bad) which are now only starting to rise slightly.

That also goes for the iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA) which has only seen a modest price score increase despite last week’s strong return.

To be fair, most investors would never consider either fund for anything but a small trading position, but even sector heavyweights like the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) with nearly $40 billion in assets aren’t seeing the strong follow through on price that would make you get all weak in the knees.

So what does score highly at the moment? The dollar's near-term exhaustion has made for strange bedfellows and a handful of developed international and India funds aren’t the only ones seeing strong action. U.S. equities continue to make a mockery of “sell in May and go away” as we head into Labor Day weekend and once again, technology funds are back on top although primarily more staid semiconductor funds than anything else along with biotechnology and even broad market funds like the Vanguard Total Market Index (VTI). But temper your “‘Merica fever” for a moment and consider two points.

(ETF Quant Scores)

Semiconductor funds score well on both technical and sentiment scores but remember that they’re a concentrated bunch and most funds are market-cap weighted, meaning they easily move in herds thanks to a handful of names, see Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH). And while a strong presence by “total market” funds can be a good confirmation signal, our overall score for VTI remains low as its fundamental score remains exceptionally low and even its sentiment score isn’t anything to brag about. Price momentum is what keeps it high in our behavioral rankings and even that can’t last forever.

“Sell in May and Go Away” might sometimes be bad advice, but “one week does not a rally make” is always worth remembering.

