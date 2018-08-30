WTI Daily Rewind: Following Multi-Day Balance, Buyside Breakout Attempt

In this article, we examine the significant daily order flow and market structure driving WTI price action.

29 August 2018:

Today’s auction saw early Globex selling from Tuesday’s settlement, 68.53s, to 68.37s as key support was re-tested into the London open. As noted in Tuesday’s WTI Daily, sellers trapped within key demand late in Tuesday’s auction. Self-similar buying interest emerged near there early in Wednesday’s auction, driving price higher within the multi-day balance, achieving the Globex Stopping Point High, 69.14s, ahead of the NY open.

A minor probe higher developed early in NY achieving a Stopping Point, 69.25s, where buyers trapped (evident in the order flow), developing micro-balance, 69.25s-68.95s, as the market awaited the EIA data release. Offers pulled upon the EIA release (evident in the limit order book data) as a buyside breakout attempt developed, achieving a Stopping Point, 69.55s. Buyers trapped there, as micro-balance developed before a shakeout of weak long inventory developed as the market pulled back to 68.80s, testing the key EIA demand cluster, 69.25s-68.98s. A Buy Excess (buying tail) developed, 68.80s-68.93s, which was structural indication and warning that the buyside had halted the sellside rotation. Price discovery higher resumed toward 69.30s. Buying interest emerged late in the auction, driving price higher in continuation through the prior Stopping Point, 69.55s, achieving the Stopping Point High, 69.75s, at/near Sharedata’s Average Daily Range High (ADR) Target, 69.66s, closing at 69.51s.

It is worth noting that following 3+ days of balance development, 69.31s-68.21s, where a high-volume node developed, 68.66s (approximately 17.8k contracts), a buyside breakout attempt developed in today’s auction post-EIA data release. Additional structural insight can be noted with the development of a Buy Excess, 68.79s-68.93s, and the Buy Spike, 69.25s-69.75s, in today’s auction. These structural developments imply potential for further price discovery higher (based on the market generated data) toward key overhead supply areas barring a new, Sellside rejection of the breakout.

Looking ahead, today’s Buyside Breakout occurs following the maturation of the near-term multi-day cluster. The buyside transition that developed in today’s auction at prior supply implies the likeliest probability path near-term is for price discovery higher toward key supply overhead (69.50s-70.43s/72s-75.40s), evident in the near-term historical record of market generated data. A failure of the buyside breakout from the key trade cluster, 68.21s-69.31s, would negate this inference.

As noted in the last week’s WTI Weekly, the self-similar buying interest at prior key demand implies potential for price discovery higher to key supply areas overhead barring a new Sellside structural development/order flow event. Market structure and order flow guide the way.

