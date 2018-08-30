Worried about emerging markets? Consider the low volatility factor.

Posted by Nick Kalivas, Senior Equity Product Strategist on August 28, 2018, in Exchange-Traded Funds

History shows that when EM stocks sell off, US low vol stocks generally outperform.

Emerging markets (EM) have been turbulent throughout 2018 due to US-China trade tensions, the deleveraging of the Chinese economy, Brazilian political uncertainty, Middle Eastern conflict and Russian sanctions. The recent plunge in the Turkish lira has only added to investors' jitters. As EM stocks fall, many investors may be looking to US stocks as a hedge against risk. Based on past periods of EM turbulence, I believe US low volatility stocks in particular warrant a closer look.

Low volatility stocks have typically outperformed in times of EM stress

The table below highlights material sell-offs (greater than a 15% loss from peak to trough) in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index dating back to 2011. In each case, the S&P 500 Index outperformed the EM index, but still generated negative returns in four of the five periods. In contrast, the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index generated positive returns in four of the five periods.

*Represents most recent data

(Source: Bloomberg, L.P., as of August 15, 2018. Based on weekly closes. Past performance is not indicative of future results. An investment cannot be made directly in an index.)

Key takeaways

A factor is a quantifiable characteristic of a security that, to a large extent, explains its risk-return profile. Targeting these underlying drivers of return may provide a more finely tuned, systematic approach to portfolio construction. The low volatility factor measures the magnitude of up and down swings in a stock's trailing 12-month price returns, and these strategies seek to invest in stocks with a history of providing a smoother ride.

During times when emerging market stocks have declined at least 15%, US low volatility stocks have generally outperformed the broader US market (as defined by the S&P 500 Index). The potential for US low volatility stocks to help reduce downside risk may be attractive in an environment filled with EM risk, especially given a robust US economy that is benefiting from deregulation and tax cuts.

Important information

Blog header image: donatphotography/Shutterstock.com

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of stocks of developing countries.

The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.

The S&P 500® Low Volatility Index consists of the 100 stocks from the S&P 500® Index with the lowest realized volatility over the past 12 months.

Factor investing is an investment strategy in which securities are chosen based on certain characteristics and attributes. Factor-based strategies make use of rewarded risk factors in an attempt to outperform market-cap-weighted indexes, reduce portfolio risk, or both.

Low volatility cannot be guaranteed.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial advisor/financial consultant before making any investment decisions. Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

NOT FDIC INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE NO BANK GUARANTEE

All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products and collective trust funds. Invesco Advisers, Inc. and other affiliated investment advisers mentioned provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Invesco Unit Investment Trusts are distributed by the sponsor, Invesco Capital Markets, Inc., and broker-dealers including Invesco Distributors, Inc. Each entity is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

©2018 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved.

Worried about emerging markets? Consider the low volatility factor by Invesco US