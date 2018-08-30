Why Netflix May Be Forced To Change Its Film Distribution Strategy

Netflix’s increased desire to find a solution comes ahead of next year’s tentpole Martin Scorsese drama “The Irishman” - which, if snubbed, would be seen by investors as an embarrassment.

One area Netflix is looking at is giving theaters a one or two-week head start on when subscribers get access, but that’s a far cry from the traditional three-month window.

While Netflix pays well for content, they are noticing (as are investors) that top talent now want more - they want their films to be taken seriously by Oscar voters.

One area holding them back is the insistence on releasing all of their movies day and date on their service, which had led to them being boycotted by major theaters.

For years, Netflix has been trying to get the same foothold in the film realm as they have in the world of television.

The uniqueness of the streaming space is, ironically, the fact that it is very fluid.

Companies are making up the rules as they go along, and while that’s been successful, it also is a double-edged sword. One of two things happen: the consumer gets used a certain method and gets upset when it changes, or the streamer gets used to a certain method and refuses to change their ways no matter what.

Either way, it can cause headaches for investors, and that’s been Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) biggest problem over the years - and it’s not going to get any easier.

First, as usual, some background.

The two areas where rivals of the streaming giant love to take the service to task on is its lack of ratings/numbers for content and Netflix's inability to be flexible when it comes to its all-at-once day/date approach. I’ve written at length about both, and as recently as last year, I mentioned that it looked like the ice was beginning to thaw around the “day/date” conundrum. Now, it may be heating up significantly.

It has been speculated that Netflix may be mulling a change to its long-held strategy in order to become more competitive in award season. Newly installed film chief Scott Stuber has an ambitious lineup of movies for the fall with big names such as Alfonso Cuaron, Paul Greengrass and the Coen Brothers - a roster that, for any other studio, is a recipe for a strong award season run. Yet, with Netflix, that is a question mark.

Despite Netflix’s strong success with Wall Street and its industry-changing disruptor status, Hollywood has kept the studio out of the one area it so desperately wants to be in - the Oscars. And for those that say awards don’t mean anything and they are useless in the long run to a company of this nature, this is where you should stop reading.

Netflix has long been dogged by critics and analysts for being stubbornly steadfast to its movies being released day-and-date with any corresponding theatrical run. The company’s stance is basically, "we don’t need the theaters, we have our own platform and our users prefer that method."

That’s great - but the problem comes in when they try to turn around and tell the same people who rely on theaters for their business that their films should be afforded the same privileges. And yes, to an extent, movies are movies, and it shouldn’t make a difference where they run - but it does. At some point, the line between what a movie is and what a made-for-TV movie is gets a little blurry, and the battle lines have been drawn.

The film industry (and most of Hollywood) is a very traditional bunch, and the relationship between them and theaters date back decades - Netflix made a valiant effort to change the system, but they just may have to accept the fact that no matter how resilient they are as a company, some things are just out of their control.

Case in point - Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has had success because they’ve embraced the theaters and respected the window between the time a movie hits the theater and can be made available for personal viewing. And that’s what’s reportedly being discussed now for Netflix... to a certain degree.

So, what is behind the company's potential new thought process, and why does it impact shareholders?

Simply put, Netflix’s bread and butter is their originals and to lure the right people over so that their originals become Netflix originals, but now, that process is becoming about more than a paycheck. Kevin Kwan’s discussion to spurn Netflix for Warner Bros. (NYSE:TWX) / (NYSE:T) with his successful Crazy Rich Asians is a prime example. Kwan could have easily sold the rights to the book to Netflix and retired off the profits, but to him it was about getting the message out that audiences will embrace a film fronted entirely by Asian-American actors.

Asians' breakout success sent a message to Hollywood in a way it couldn’t with Netflix. Now Asian-American film proponents can take hard numbers and figures to people with greenlight power and get those type of films made - that’s an important distinction.

And it extends out to other areas. People like Cuaron, Greengrass and the Coens make movies for the love of making movies, and they want the largest number of people possible to see it. But don’t be fooled - they also want their moves to be in the awards race. In addition to the accolades and validation of their hard work, they also know the exposure level goes through the roof when a film is in award contention. And since Netflix doesn’t release ratings, they need something to point to at the end of the day to show the project was a success.

What investors and analysts are now seeing though, is that big names are heavily debating if they should come to Netflix if it looks like their movies will be just glossed over by voters. And Netflix knows what they have to say and do to win over talent, but of course, in order to keep that talent as well as get them to serve as advocates for their equally high-profile friends, they have to deliver on their promises.

These filmmakers signed with Netflix because they were promised their films would get the same type of push as a traditional film, and also that Netflix would find a way to break through the clutter and stigma that has plagued the Oscar hopes of past features. In other words, that one-week limited run in a handful of small independent theaters to earn Academy eligibility isn’t working.

Cuaron's project, Roma, is also a unique case because it’s not your typical film. The movie is entirely in black-and-white and shot in Spanish, which should at least get it into the foreign film category. That is important, and really the test case for investors to watch - because if a film with that type of pedigree behind it gets shuts out, it’s a big red flag.

One report is that Netflix is looking to possibly negotiate with theaters and let them have the films exclusively for a period of a week or two before moving onto the service. The problem is, that is nowhere near the more traditional 3-month window, but the fact it is even in play is something of note. And while theaters will still likely balk, it is something Netflix can take back to their talent (even if they know it would never appease theater owners - after all, spin is spin).

Yet, all of this tinkering still goes back to a larger purpose - it’s the elephant in the room coming in 2019, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. The star-studded drama set for release next year is the service’s biggest swing yet to go mainstream, while at the same time muscle its way into the Oscar race. And if Irishman can’t break through with voters, nothing will.

So, Netflix needs to use Roma, 22 July and others like those to build a stronger foundation now to ensure they don’t get embarrassed later. Because if they can’t build that bridge, their hopes of being a big-time film player will wash right out to sea, and investors will surely take notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.